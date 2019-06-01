« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1152187 times)

Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39400 on: Yesterday at 08:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:39:46 PM
Possibly...

 It the trouble is, even if we stop it increasing, its still 20000 (well, more) cases a day...
But if you look at the 7-day cases by specimen date lower down the page on the link below, it shows it still increasing (sorry, can't seem to copy the graph). Only up to 21 Oct though, so......

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/cases

Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39401 on: Yesterday at 08:57:38 PM »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 12:21:11 PM
This is the area where Im surprised theres not been more research made public. Theres all sorts of theories bandied around in terms of why some people are asymptomatic and why some people get sick, vitamin d deficiencies, blood groups, oestrogen and testosterone levels, I even read a semi plausible theory that smokers were less likely to catch it as ACE 2 is also the receptor used by nicotine and it prevents the virus doing likewise, completely counter intuitive that smokers would be better placed when it comes to respiratory disease, theres plenty more. Nothing seems to get peer reviewed but youd think if these factors could better be identified you could possibly do more to prevent illness.
Why would research be made public (or more public) while it is ongoing and no clear results can be given? I heard various medical reports and doctors and researchers over the past few months saying that these things are being looked at, and we learn more each day, but it takes time. Especially arriving at proper results for peer review and possible presentation to the public. Before everyone runs out and gets the latest vitamin that is supposed to help... or maybe not.

This is all very complicated and reasons why one person gets it worse or some do not even become infected even though living with a sick person are not easily determined. The human body is an incredibly layered biological and chemical factory.

Regarding the smoking: This was claimed back in spring/early summer. I hadn't seen much about it since then when just last week my mum said she heard new tv reports here stating that that claim is not easily upheld. Apparently there were other factors that could have contributed to the result in that main study from back then and they did not adjust for various stuff and regarding smoking status some data might ot have been accurate. Allegedly there are newer studies and medical opinions who claim that smoking might not be a 'positive' contributing factor as claimed back then. I don't know - does anybody know about recent studies re. this?
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39402 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 08:57:38 PM
Regarding the smoking: This was claimed back in spring/early summer. I hadn't seen much about it since then when just last week my mum said she heard new tv reports here stating that that claim is not easily upheld. Apparently there were other factors that could have contributed to the result in that main study from back then and they did not adjust for various stuff and regarding smoking status some data might ot have been accurate. Allegedly there are newer studies and medical opinions who claim that smoking might not be a 'positive' contributing factor as claimed back then. I don't know - does anybody know about recent studies re. this?


I had a theory about this, could it be that because lots of the really unhealthy smokers die earlier then there's less of them in the really high age brackets where most Covid deaths are. The smokers that are left are the ones who have kept themselves otherwise in good shape.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39403 on: Today at 12:42:01 AM »
Obviously some interest in the new Imperial results out showing that antibodies may be relatively short lived for those who have had COVID, sampling indicated 6% of the UK population tested positive for antibodies in June, which had fallen to 4.4% by September.

Antibodies aren't the only immune response your body generates to coronaviruses thought and vaccines may generate a stronger immune response than the exposure to the disease itself.

https://www.ft.com/content/f75418a9-9ef5-4684-9222-758635e906b1#
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39404 on: Today at 06:46:46 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:42:01 AM
Obviously some interest in the new Imperial results out showing that antibodies may be relatively short lived for those who have had COVID, sampling indicated 6% of the UK population tested positive for antibodies in June, which had fallen to 4.4% by September.

Antibodies aren't the only immune response your body generates to coronaviruses thought and vaccines may generate a stronger immune response than the exposure to the disease itself.

https://www.ft.com/content/f75418a9-9ef5-4684-9222-758635e906b1#

Just been reading about the trials about this. Knowing everything about this virus that we do it probably isn't that surprising. It seems our best hope remains a good vaccine, lets hope someone finds one soon.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39405 on: Today at 07:23:52 AM »
This would seem to explain a lot of the stories about a vaccine being 'ready by Christmas'. Jason Leitch is Scotland's national clinical director.

Quote
Mr Leitch told the BBCs Drivetime With John Beattie that the Scottish Government expects to have some doses of a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas.

He said that London hospitals have been told to be on standby for the Oxford Astra vaccine by Monday 2 November and while officials in Scotland are not expecting a vaccine in days they are receiving encouraging vaccine news, he added: Remember, no vaccine has passed all of the trials for human use at a big scale yet.

Weve got lots of vaccine trials going on, weve even got some people being vaccinated and then infected with coronavirus to see what happens, around the UK and around the world."

Mr Leitch said that he is hopeful there will be some doses of the vaccine available before Christmas but it will not be circulating at a population level.

When asked who the Government would be expecting to vaccinate first, Mr Leitch responded: That will be a long and deep discussion around risk and number, of course.

We have a four UK country clinical advisory group that people may have to get familiar with.

"They already know what Sage is  well this ones called the JCVI, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, and it in normal times tells us who to give the measles vaccine to, who to give the flu vaccine to, which flu vaccine to use each year, because remember, it changes every year, and it will make a lot of very serious decisions and discussions around who should get the vaccine first."

He added that officials would first have to make sure the vaccine was safe for the most vulnerable people in the country, saying: So we dont know if it will be safe to give to people with pre-existing conditions or people with other problems or every age group, so we have to be very cautious and well have to do that research before we give it to anybody."

Mr Leitch continued to say the vaccine would then be given to those more at risk, in a similar way that flu and measles vaccinations are administered.

He said: So you might give it to those most at risk of health and social care, for example, health care workers.

Youd give it to the high-risk people in your own population. So would that be those with pre-existing conditions or those who are elderly, and the JCVI will start to do that risk conversation for us.

Mr Leitch concluded the conversation saying: So far  and I dont want to be misunderstood  so far the vaccine trials are going well.

Occasionally you see them stop and start again because of the nature of viruses, if somebody gets an illness.

But so far the vaccine trials are moving fast and well, and we would hope to get some doses, with a fair wind and if everything continues to go well, within the next couple of months.

The Scotsman

Think it's the timeline already discussed of it starting to become available in limited quantities this year but obviously needing some months to begin to roll out more widely. And all depending on things with the trials continue to go well.
Offline Medellin

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39406 on: Today at 08:30:46 AM »
BBC News - Covid: Antibodies 'fall rapidly after infection'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54696873
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39407 on: Today at 08:31:13 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:30:46 AM
BBC News - Covid: Antibodies 'fall rapidly after infection'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54696873

So much for turd immunity.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39408 on: Today at 08:37:16 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:42:01 AM
Obviously some interest in the new Imperial results out showing that antibodies may be relatively short lived for those who have had COVID, sampling indicated 6% of the UK population tested positive for antibodies in June, which had fallen to 4.4% by September.

Antibodies aren't the only immune response your body generates to coronaviruses thought and vaccines may generate a stronger immune response than the exposure to the disease itself.

https://www.ft.com/content/f75418a9-9ef5-4684-9222-758635e906b1#

Would appear to kill the herd immunity approach without a vaccine.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39409 on: Today at 08:40:03 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:37:16 AM
Would appear to kill the herd immunity approach without a vaccine.

Don't worry the Great Barrington crowd will be coming up with a cunning plea to confuse even more gullible people.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39410 on: Today at 08:47:02 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:40:03 AM
Don't worry the Great Barrington crowd will be coming up with a cunning plea to confuse even more gullible people.

Im reserving judgment until I hear what Dr Johnny Bananas has to say.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39411 on: Today at 08:56:22 AM »
How fast do antibodies decline after you've had any other virus?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39412 on: Today at 09:12:43 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:22 AM
How fast do antibodies decline after you've had any other virus?

Good question!

But with this being a new virus it's difficult to compare with other respitory viruses.

The BBC article referred to the possibility that there may be some T cell protection so it'll be interesting to see what research is being carried out there.

I'm sure all the YouTube armchair virologists are loading their take as we speak.
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39413 on: Today at 09:49:22 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:22 AM
How fast do antibodies decline after you've had any other virus?

I think it varies greatly. It was known early on that antibodies decline quite quickly with covid. Asymptomatic people in particular seem to have a very short response.

Still we should be hoping that people have a long term T and B cell response which would mean that re-infections in the future would be generally less severe. Life long immunity isn't on the cards.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39414 on: Today at 10:00:32 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:22 AM
How fast do antibodies decline after you've had any other virus?
Well for some they dont much at all.

This seems similar to other corona viruses such as the common cold.

It seems likely that people will still have some level of immunity which will make the disease less of a concern, but we dont know that for sure.

We also dont know for sure that lower antibodies means less immunity as immunity may not just be down to antibodies.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39415 on: Today at 10:02:28 AM »
Did they not also test for T & B cells during this or is that something more invasive to do?
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39416 on: Today at 10:39:56 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:02:28 AM
Did they not also test for T & B cells during this or is that something more invasive to do?

A bit more invasive, requires a much larger blood sample. So not as easy as collecting these samples for an antibody test.

The main factor would be the difficulty in measuring T and B cell specificity on such a large scale. It's possible to measure these in a patient, but it's labour intensive and takes far longer than just measuring antibody in serum. It would be no easy task to scale that up for the 350,000 in this study.

Lot of clever people trying to think of ways to do this and I'm sure they'll get there eventually. I wouldn't be surprised if the the REACT-2 study does eventually release some information on T and B cell specificity, but it would be in a much smaller number of these 350,000 patients (hundreds if we were really optimistic). With this data on 350,000 individuals, perhaps they will be very picky on who they go on to do that T and B cell work on, maybe trying a comparison of those whose antibody levels remained really high to those who dropped really low. 
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39417 on: Today at 11:25:54 AM »
This is just some anecdotal information that I am passing on. I am not sure if it means much as they are preparing anyway for possible approval of a vaccine. Anyway, I spoke to my business printer provider the other day. He is up the wall busy because a company in wales are printing labels for the astra zeneca/oxford vaccine 24/7 and cannot get hold of enough large scale printers. They are scooping up all the available appropriate printing machinery for this.

As I say, just passing on something I was told and I appreciate that they are preparing this sort of thing anyway and spending money that ultimately maybe wasted.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39418 on: Today at 11:34:06 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:25:54 AM
This is just some anecdotal information that I am passing on. I am not sure if it means much as they are preparing anyway for possible approval of a vaccine. Anyway, I spoke to my business printer provider the other day. He is up the wall busy because a company in wales are printing labels for the astra zeneca/oxford vaccine 24/7 and cannot get hold of enough large scale printers. They are scooping up all the available appropriate printing machinery for this.

As I say, just passing on something I was told and I appreciate that they are preparing this sort of thing anyway and spending money that ultimately maybe wasted.

I expect to see a story in a few weeks about a brand new company with links to Tories being given a contract for printing labels, despite having no printing equipment.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39419 on: Today at 11:43:37 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:34:06 AM
I expect to see a story in a few weeks about a brand new company with links to Tories being given a contract for printing labels, despite having no printing equipment.

Step forward Grant Shapps.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39420 on: Today at 12:13:28 PM »
Starmer asked Baroness Lawrence to go away and come back with some answers to what could be done about the disproportionate impact of covid on ethnic minority communities. She reported back today. Here: https://www.lawrencereview.co.uk/

It's a very holistic overview of inequalities which seem to be contributing, and goes well beyond the immediate issues into deep rooted things which seem to be playing a part. Many of which I think the public health authorities have also been flagging up in their work on trying to understand the issue. Barriers to accessing healthcare, an increased chance of being exposed to the virus (eg through work), for some communities housing and deprivation are also a factor, and a lack of direct engagement by government with communities to provide public health information. Also of note is the danger she highlights over stigmatising communities (British Chinese community has been trying to raise how that is happening to them) and creating systems where a black British man is multiples more likely to be fined for breaking lockdown than his white peer.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39421 on: Today at 12:16:26 PM »
I wonder if they are trying to keep it all as quiet as possible Once a few are being vaccinated (vulnerable and NHS etc) there will be huge pressure on why they are still letting people die if we have a working vaccine
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39422 on: Today at 12:22:48 PM »
How does this new job support scheme work? My work has barely been busy over the last few months and we've been told we might only be working 1/5 day a week and the rest of our wages will be coming through this support scheme?

Been trying to google it and it's quite hard to get my head round it. So from what I gather your employer pays you 20% and the government tops it up to 67% and it's up to your employer if they want to top it up anymore?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39423 on: Today at 12:30:37 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:22:48 PM
How does this new job support scheme work? My work has barely been busy over the last few months and we've been told we might only be working 1/5 day a week and the rest of our wages will be coming through this support scheme?

Been trying to google it and it's quite hard to get my head round it. So from what I gather your employer pays you 20% and the government tops it up to 67% and it's up to your employer if they want to top it up anymore?

You have to work 20% of hours and get paid for this as normal.

Govt. will pay up to 61.67% of non-worked hours up to a max of £1541.75 a month.

Employer will pay 5% of non-worked hours up to a max of £125 a month.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39424 on: Today at 12:34:15 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You have to work 20% of hours and get paid for this as normal.

Govt. will pay up to 61.67% of non-worked hours up to a max of £1541.75 a month.

Employer will pay 5% of non-worked hours up to a max of £125 a month.

Thanks so one out of 5 days is 8hrs out of a potential 40hrs so that's 20%.

The point I was confused about was the 61.67%. Is that 61.67% on top of the 20% that I've worked or is that included in the 61.67%?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39425 on: Today at 12:35:17 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:34:15 PM
Thanks so one out of 5 days is 8hrs out of a potential 40hrs so that's 20%.

The point I was confused about was the 61.67%. Is that 61.67% on top of the 20% that I've worked or is that included in the 61.67%?

They pay 61.67% of the un-worked hours, so its on top.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39426 on: Today at 12:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:35:17 PM
They pay 61.67% of the un-worked hours, so its on top.

Perfect thanks. Just wanted to clear that up  :wave
