This is the area where Im surprised theres not been more research made public. Theres all sorts of theories bandied around in terms of why some people are asymptomatic and why some people get sick, vitamin d deficiencies, blood groups, oestrogen and testosterone levels, I even read a semi plausible theory that smokers were less likely to catch it as ACE 2 is also the receptor used by nicotine and it prevents the virus doing likewise, completely counter intuitive that smokers would be better placed when it comes to respiratory disease, theres plenty more. Nothing seems to get peer reviewed but youd think if these factors could better be identified you could possibly do more to prevent illness.



Why would research be made public (or more public) while it is ongoing and no clear results can be given? I heard various medical reports and doctors and researchers over the past few months saying that these things are being looked at, and we learn more each day, but it takes time. Especially arriving at proper results for peer review and possible presentation to the public. Before everyone runs out and gets the latest vitamin that is supposed to help... or maybe not.This is all very complicated and reasons why one person gets it worse or some do not even become infected even though living with a sick person are not easily determined. The human body is an incredibly layered biological and chemical factory.Regarding the smoking: This was claimed back in spring/early summer. I hadn't seen much about it since then when just last week my mum said she heard new tv reports here stating that that claim is not easily upheld. Apparently there were other factors that could have contributed to the result in that main study from back then and they did not adjust for various stuff and regarding smoking status some data might ot have been accurate. Allegedly there are newer studies and medical opinions who claim that smoking might not be a 'positive' contributing factor as claimed back then. I don't know - does anybody know about recent studies re. this?