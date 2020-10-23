« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 978 979 980 981 982 [983]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1144887 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,285
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39280 on: October 23, 2020, 10:22:09 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on October 23, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
I wonder which way she voted in the referendum.

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/lifestyle/tv/straight-talking-maureen-gmb-coronavirus-19152464

The odd thing was that she was on GMB with Kate Garraway today, whos husband almost died due to COVID-19. I am amazed she played along with the charade. Any normal person would have told the old c*nt to fuck off.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,607
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39281 on: October 23, 2020, 10:32:12 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 23, 2020, 10:11:37 PM
Why do the media treat old people like little kids and think what they say or do is something special? It seems like if your old you can say some wild shit and get treated like you are special. Case in point being that mental 83 year old who has been on the news and GMB spouting anti science bullshit.

Ah so thats the arl hag that was just on the 10 oclock news.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39282 on: October 23, 2020, 10:45:50 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 23, 2020, 10:32:12 PM
Ah so thats the arl hag that was just on the 10 oclock news.

Mrs Phillips was ranting about the old fool today.

When she told me she was from Burnley I knew why she was an idiot. Not Mrs P, but she shouldn't be watching GMB anyway.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39283 on: October 23, 2020, 11:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 23, 2020, 12:06:10 PM
Came back negative, thank God.

That's a relief. Glad for you all.

Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39284 on: October 23, 2020, 11:51:47 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 23, 2020, 10:11:37 PM
Why do the media treat old people like little kids and think what they say or do is something special? It seems like if your old you can say some wild shit and get treated like you are special. Case in point being that mental 83 year old who has been on the news and GMB spouting anti science bullshit.

Don't worry, she'll get covid soon and then we won't have to listen to her.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39285 on: October 23, 2020, 11:54:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 23, 2020, 10:11:37 PM
Why do the media treat old people like little kids and think what they say or do is something special? It seems like if your old you can say some wild shit and get treated like you are special. Case in point being that mental 83 year old who has been on the news and GMB spouting anti science bullshit.
Apparently, Maureen is a straight-talking great-grandmother. So there.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39286 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 AM »
Probably the best measure...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39287 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:03:15 AM
Probably the best measure...



Looking at that the last 2 weeks seems to slowed down.   Hopefully good news
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39288 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:03:15 AM
Probably the best measure...


Thanks for posting that, Tepid. That's certainly better than the raw numbers indicate. I'd only caveat that with - and I really do not know - if the targeting of (limited) testing has decreased in that time frame, this would explain the leveling-off. But, unless someone knows to the contrary, I will assume this is not the case and it actually indicates that the rate of increase is slowing. We have yet to turn the corner, but definitely encouraging.

The percentages for the other countries listed are scary (unless they better target testing).
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,393
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39289 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:03:15 AM
Probably the best measure...



There's not really a best and worst measure, there are lots of complementary measures that each have a use provided they are interpreted correctly. But yes, positivity is an important complement to looking at raw numbers.

Having said that, their graph appears well out of date for UK figures.

For example, they have positivity 5.7% on 14 October [the last date of those three dates in the dip in the graph] , but if you use the latest figures from the dashboard (https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/) you get 19,710 cases, and 295,690 tests - which is 6.7%. [the same percentage as the most recent dot on the graph for 21/10]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:04 AM by Classycara »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39290 on: Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM »
Saw that the govt sent an email out to a school last night after they broke up for half term telling them they wont be getting the laptops they need for distance learning.
Cowardly scum?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39291 on: Yesterday at 04:30:19 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM
Saw that the govt sent an email out to a school last night after they broke up for half term telling them they wont be getting the laptops they need for distance learning.
Cowardly scum?

That's unfair.  :D

The school were given 13 computers for over 300 pupils. Probably best getting none because it's going to be a hell of a job to sort out who gets them.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39292 on: Yesterday at 04:43:30 PM »
Today's UK numbers

23,012 cases
164 deaths

Cases by sample date are shown below

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:45:57 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39293 on: Yesterday at 05:13:05 PM »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,107
  • 19:06
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39294 on: Yesterday at 05:30:31 PM »
I've no idea of the accuracy, but a piece in the Echo states that cases are currently falling in Liverpool. Good news if correct.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/coronavirus-cases-start-fall-liverpool-19159110
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39295 on: Yesterday at 05:31:28 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:30:31 PM
I've no idea of the accuracy, but a piece in the Echo states that cases are currently falling in Liverpool. Good news if correct.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/coronavirus-cases-start-fall-liverpool-19159110

I think they have been falling longer than you've been in Tier 3
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,107
  • 19:06
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39296 on: Yesterday at 05:36:09 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:31:28 PM
I think they have been falling longer than you've been in Tier 3
Really? Hopefully the trend continues.

That article on the Flu vaccine is interesting. I paid for a Flu jab myself, and I'm glad I did. It's good to hear it possibly helps out with combating C-19 too.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39297 on: Yesterday at 05:37:43 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:36:09 PM
Really? Hopefully the trend continues.

That article on the Flu vaccine is interesting. I paid for a Flu jab myself, and I'm glad I did. It's good to hear it possibly helps out with combating C-19 too.

I can't dig out the data on Twitter but yeah I believe so, fingers crossed you are coming down :)

No idea about the website for the Flu info but yeah definitely sounds good
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39298 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:37:43 PM
I can't dig out the data on Twitter but yeah I believe so, fingers crossed you are coming down :)

No idea about the website for the Flu info but yeah definitely sounds good

I posted an article a while back that suggested it might help. Seems there's definitely something in it. With the massive uptake in flu vaccines among those most vulnerable to covid it could make a very significant difference.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,107
  • 19:06
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39299 on: Yesterday at 05:51:32 PM »
^ & ^^

Thanks you two.

That sounds positive.  :)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39300 on: Today at 01:12:05 AM »
Think numbers have dropped simply because student numbers have. The wider community are getting it now though which is worse as they, in general, are more vulnerable.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39301 on: Today at 08:33:14 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:12:05 AM
Think numbers have dropped simply because student numbers have. The wider community are getting it now though which is worse as they, in general, are more vulnerable.

And when the students go home they'll start seeding it into communities in the South.

It'll be interesting to see what support they'll get from the Government.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39302 on: Today at 08:39:38 AM »
Bernard Jenkins on sky news now saying Dido must go because of Track and Trace failure. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 978 979 980 981 982 [983]   Go Up
« previous next »
 