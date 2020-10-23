Probably the best measure...
There's not really a best and worst measure, there are lots of complementary measures that each have a use provided they are interpreted correctly. But yes, positivity is an important complement to looking at raw numbers.
Having said that, their graph appears well out of date for UK figures.
For example, they have positivity 5.7% on 14 October [the last date of those three dates in the dip in the graph] , but if you use the latest figures from the dashboard (https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
) you get 19,710 cases, and 295,690 tests - which is 6.7%. [the same percentage as the most recent dot on the graph for 21/10]