7,420 patients in hospital as of now -highest since 27th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 912% since then.



693 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 30th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1055% since then.



1,053 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 7th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1363% since then.



These figures are taken from the latest available figures for each country (from Gov.uk)- but may not match the dashboard exactly as they only use days with 'full' data between all four countries - which tends to be from 5-6 days back. These figures are therefore more up-to-date and reliable although are still likely to be an under-estimate.



Added percent of the peak figures to the stats. Big jump across two days.