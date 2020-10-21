« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39240 on: Today at 03:08:44 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:35:14 PM
nightmare fella, hopefully it's just a precaution and you don't develop any symptoms.

Thanks mate. Here's hoping.

I've said numerous times since the pandemic began that I'm not really worried about myself, more about my family who are especially vulnerable, but hearing about long COVID and how it can affect those that are generally unfit has me worried. I'm not obese, but definitely not in shape compared to 2-3 years ago - plus I've been a smoker for 10+ years while doing very little cardio, so that sort of stuff is weighing on me a bit now!

Bit of a reality check when it gets so close to home.
Logged

Skeeve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39241 on: Today at 03:35:37 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:08:22 AM
Polling suggests a vast majority are in favour of more restrictions rather than less.

It definitely feels like we are in an odd position that our current restrictions are more than enough to annoy people, but not near strong enough to actually have an impact on covid and when you combine that with the government's contempt for the public, it is no wonder people are ignoring the more often.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39242 on: Today at 03:37:30 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:30 PM
Bozo saying it's his 'ambition' for families to be together at Xmas.

Fucking hell, if all his family gathered together at Xmas, it'd be a bit awkward. He wouldn't recognise half the kids.

He'd get Serco to donate a few DNA test kits, just to be on the safe side.
Logged

Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39243 on: Today at 03:56:25 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:01:17 PM
  I can recall one or two bizarre briefings when a military guy showed up in uniform.
Very, very silly.
Logged
Skeeve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39244 on: Today at 04:04:04 PM
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:17:40 PM
Absolutely

Nandos rating, 3 tiers in england now these 5 tiers in Scotland. All still being rolled out 9 months after the WHO declared this as an international public health emergency

It all seems needlessly complicated and the frequent changes to the naming and systems just make that worse, it should just be something like the following combined with competent track and trace and extensive testing availability:

0 is normal
1 is wash hands, use masks, minimise non-essential travel and social distance
2 close down non-essentials
3 lockdown including schools
Logged

filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39245 on: Today at 04:33:51 PM
UK daily numbers

20,530 cases
224 deaths

Cases by sample date are shown below

Logged

Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39246 on: Today at 04:38:36 PM
19th and 20th numbers looking a tad horrific.
Logged

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39247 on: Today at 04:50:09 PM
Not many positives to take from the ONS survey release today. Estimates of 35,200 new infections per day (up from 27,900), with 1 in 130 people in England estimated that they would test positive (up from 1 in 170)

The estimate for the northwest is that 1 in 60 people would have tested positive that week, shows what the region is up against.
Logged

filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39248 on: Today at 05:01:16 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:50:09 PM
Not many positives to take from the ONS survey release today. Estimates of 35,200 new infections per day (up from 27,900), with 1 in 130 people in England estimated that they would test positive (up from 1 in 170)

The estimate for the northwest is that 1 in 60 people would have tested positive that week, shows what the region is up against.

Out of interest, how long do we assume an infected person would test positive for on average?
Logged

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39249 on: Today at 05:06:19 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:01:16 PM
Out of interest, how long do we assume an infected person would test positive for on average?

Some remain testing positive for a long time, there's been a few reports of that.

Think its about 40% that will still test positive after 3 weeks.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39250 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:06:19 PM
Some remain testing positive for a long time, there's been a few reports of that.

Think its about 40% that will still test positive after 3 weeks.

Didn't realise it was high.
Logged

filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39251 on: Today at 05:09:58 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:06:19 PM
Some remain testing positive for a long time, there's been a few reports of that.

Think its about 40% that will still test positive after 3 weeks.

Thanks that is longer than I expected, am I right in thinking people may not necessarily be contagious for all of that time?
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39252 on: Today at 05:10:52 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:30 PM
Bozo saying it's his 'ambition' for families to be together at Xmas.

Fucking hell, if all his family gathered together at Xmas, it'd be a bit awkward. He wouldn't recognise half the kids.

Great, maybe we can have a kick around with coronavirus in No Mans Land as well.
Logged

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39253 on: Today at 05:11:48 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:07:29 PM
Didn't realise it was high.

Think it's what could be considered old data from earlier in the year, when most people who did have a positive test were the very ill or at least strong symptoms. The time someone remains positive via PCR test seems to be related to how strong their symptoms and illness was.
Logged

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39254 on: Today at 05:16:16 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:09:58 PM
Thanks that is longer than I expected, am I right in thinking people may not necessarily be contagious for all of that time?

Very unlikely except perhaps for a few outliers.

I don't think anyone has managed to culture live virus from a swab more than 10 days out from symptom onset, regardless of positive or negative test by PCR.
Logged

12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #39255 on: Today at 05:19:58 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:06:10 PM
Came back negative, thank God.

👍
Logged
12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39256 on: Today at 05:21:29 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:30 PM
Bozo saying it's his 'ambition' for families to be together at Xmas.

Fucking hell, if all his family gathered together at Xmas, it'd be a bit awkward. He wouldn't recognise half the kids.

Or remember half the women...
Logged
El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39257 on: Today at 05:33:43 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on October 21, 2020, 05:25:46 PM
Healthcare stats:

7,420 patients in hospital as of now -highest since 27th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 912% since then.

693 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 30th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1055% since then.

1,053 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 7th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1363% since then.

These figures are taken from the latest available figures for each country (from Gov.uk)- but may not match the dashboard exactly as they only use days with 'full' data between all four countries - which tends to be from 5-6 days back. These figures are therefore more up-to-date and reliable although are still likely to be an under-estimate.

Healthcare stats for today:

8,283 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 20th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. Today's figure is 42% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1030% since then.

745 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 28th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. Today's figure is 23% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1142% since then.

1,200 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 6th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. Today's figure is 34% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1567% since then.

Added percent of the peak figures to the stats. Big jump across two days.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39258 on: Today at 05:36:22 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:33:43 PM
Healthcare stats for today:

8,283 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 20th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. Today's figure is 42% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1030% since then.

745 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 28th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. Today's figure is 23% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1142% since then.

1,200 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 6th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. Today's figure is 34% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1567% since then.

Big jump across two days.

Thing is those are national figures. The regional and individual trust figures for the North will be even worse in terms of percentage capacity filled.
Logged

jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39259 on: Today at 05:39:54 PM
Our two colleague's results came in today and both were negative. But one of them is really bad, sounds like there is a very intense flu going around with very similar symptoms.
Logged
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39260 on: Today at 05:40:38 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:39:54 PM
Our two colleague's results came in today and both were negative. But one of them is really bad, sounds like there is a very intense flu going around with very similar symptoms.

That's good news. Bloody hell.
Logged

jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39261 on: Today at 05:42:30 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:40:38 PM
That's good news. Bloody hell.

A relief indeed, it means just one of our colleagues has tested positive for covid. Sounds as though she got it from her mum and dad though.
Logged
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39262 on: Today at 05:54:35 PM
I'm allowed to go back out again now as it's 10 days since I started having symptoms.

 Thankfully I appear to have had an extremely mild strain; it was just like a cold.

It's just frustrating that my mum's positive test (which led to me getting a test) took 4 days to come back to us. Then my one took less than 24 hours. For apparently a world class testing system, you'd think they'd have some regularity in returning results, or at the very least have results come back in less than 96 hours  :butt
Logged

gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39263 on: Today at 05:54:43 PM
People are still unaware that if the app tells you to self isolate you are not entitled to the up to £500 payment.

The app is only advisory. Only way to be entitled to the payment is your own positive test or if you get called by Serco Track and Trace.
Logged

Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39264 on: Today at 06:14:46 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 03:08:44 PM
Thanks mate. Here's hoping.

I've said numerous times since the pandemic began that I'm not really worried about myself, more about my family who are especially vulnerable, but hearing about long COVID and how it can affect those that are generally unfit has me worried. I'm not obese, but definitely not in shape compared to 2-3 years ago - plus I've been a smoker for 10+ years while doing very little cardio, so that sort of stuff is weighing on me a bit now!

Bit of a reality check when it gets so close to home.
Sounds similar to myself, without the smoking, reasonably fit and healthy but carrying more weight than I would like to be carrying and now rapidly approaching 50! :(

My main concern is our Mam though, she is 82 and has underlying health symptoms, although she is fairly fit for her age considering.  I really don't want her to get it so limiting contact with her aside from essential visits such as delivering essential supplies and so on
Logged
LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39265 on: Today at 06:48:43 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM
I mean this is back tracking a little. Youve been massively downplaying it for a while now and posting a lot of content with regards to deaths not following case numbers.

The ripple comment was ridiculous when you originally said it, especially because it came after many people telling you your comments prior to that were totally incorrect yet to continued. So yeah, people are rightfully calling you out on it.

Nah it's not

Logged
LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39266 on: Today at 07:09:35 PM
Supermarkets in Wales covering up non-essential items

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/supermarkets-block-aisles-after-being-19156937

worlds gone mad

More money for the likes of amazon....
Logged
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources,
« Reply #39267 on: Today at 07:18:42 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:09:35 PM
Supermarkets in Wales covering up non-essential items

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/supermarkets-block-aisles-after-being-19156937

worlds gone mad

More money for the likes of amazon....


Yeah, I can understand why they weren't wanting to penalise shops which have been forced to shut and limit time spent out of house but it's throwing up some weird results.

----

FT's Jim Pickard reporting that London is currently on course to be heading into tier 3 within four weeks.

"23 local authorities had confirmed 7 day case rate greater than 100 per 100,000

4 local authorities had a confirmed 7 day case rate greater than 150 per 100,000 (Ealing, Hackney and City of London, Hammersmith and Fulham, Richmond)"
Logged
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39268 on: Today at 07:20:31 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:09:35 PM
Supermarkets in Wales covering up non-essential items

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/supermarkets-block-aisles-after-being-19156937

worlds gone mad

More money for the likes of amazon....

Yeh, that is a bit ridiculous. I can understand non-essential retail being an option for closure but stopping supermarkets from selling those items is a bit daft and a massive waste of non-recyclable plastic by the looks of it.
Logged

Online Speedy Molby

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39269 on: Today at 08:06:09 PM »
So people who might want to buy warm clothes to save on heating bills won't be able to.
Logged
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39270 on: Today at 08:14:55 PM »
My understanding is that it was what the Tories wanted it because it unfairly punished smaller retailers and gave an advantage to the supermarkets
Logged
Online LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39271 on: Today at 08:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 08:06:09 PM
So people who might want to buy warm clothes to save on heating bills won't be able to.

Exactly, or if someones toaster kettle or microwave breaks they cant go out and buy one

Online companies are loving this I bet!
Logged
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39272 on: Today at 08:44:17 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:18:42 PM
Yeah, I can understand why they weren't wanting to penalise shops which have been forced to shut and limit time spent out of house but it's throwing up some weird results.

----

FT's Jim Pickard reporting that London is currently on course to be heading into tier 3 within four weeks.

"23 local authorities had confirmed 7 day case rate greater than 100 per 100,000

4 local authorities had a confirmed 7 day case rate greater than 150 per 100,000 (Ealing, Hackney and City of London, Hammersmith and Fulham, Richmond)"

Oh the South starting to get affected more now huh. National Lockdown incoming :/
Logged

Online hide5seek

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39273 on: Today at 08:52:44 PM »
NHS tracing informed me thursday I had to isolate (contact was sat). They never gave me a password so I wasn't able to fill out any online forms. Can I get tested and get back to work or do I have to wait until my isolation period is over? tia
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39274 on: Today at 08:56:26 PM »
Dont think you can be tested until you have symptoms.
Logged

Online hide5seek

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39275 on: Today at 09:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:56:26 PM
Dont think you can be tested until you have symptoms.
Cheers. Sounds right to be honest. Otherwise loads would be trying it on.
Logged
