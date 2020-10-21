So only 15% of tests are being returned within 24 hours.



Over 7 months they've had to get this right...



It seems that we are capable of getting the majority of tests done within 24 hours looking purely at the volume of tests we do per day, thats assuming of course there are no logistical delays that mean the tests arent delivered to the testing centres quickly. A big assumption I guess.But if the tests are delivered timely to the labs and they just wait there while they get through the previous 2 days backlog then a decision needs to be made. Which helps us more - getting every test done even with a delay or taking a controversial decision now to ignore the backlog and massively increase the tests returned within 24 hours? It would mean that probably the majority of 2 days worth of tests currently in backlog would never be done, a reset if you like. Its a decision that would be highly controversial but it may be the correct one if its believed that the majority of people are not isolating while waiting for the result. It would only be worth considering of course if we can then continue to keep up with demand, returning results for >80% of tests within 24 hours.I dont see any other way to significantly increase the results returned within 24 hours quickly, that backlog means you need to double testing numbers to both clear the backlog and get the majority of previous days tests completed as well. It could be weeks before that happens, and the the better course of action right now is that controversial reset.