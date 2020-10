National lockdown incoming under the guise of a combination of regional tier 3’s. Just takes a bit more time (as usual) with this mob. Just don’t call it a national lockdown.



Whole point of it is to bypass a vote in parliament where they'd need Labour to bail them out. One thing they have done which surprised me is to reverse course on different measures in different regions for tier 3. Which does make rational sense on one level but probably isn't going to please some of those complaining when measures in tier 3 change for everyone. I don't think I'm being Mystic Meg by suggesting something Whitty has already said won't work is going to be changed at some point.