Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1131132 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39040 on: Yesterday at 09:39:48 PM »
The tiered approach is enough to administer economic hardship, but not enough to effectively tackle the virus.

Utopia for this Tory government.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39041 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:39:48 PM
The tiered approach is enough to administer economic hardship, but not enough to effectively tackle the virus.

Utopia for this Tory government.

There is an argument that the right time - and the only time that such a tier system should have come into operation was once a decision had been made at the 'end' of the first lockdown.

The virus in London was 2 to 4 weeks ahead of other parts of the country - it was at that time that the tier approach should have been done. Instead we all went out of sodding lockdown when the rate of infection had come down in London, yet was still rising in parts of the North.

And remember, Leicester - has been in lockdown for over three months, with no apparent sign of that being eased.

One Ginormous Shitshow.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39042 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:59:57 PM
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference

My lad spends a lot of time in Germany.  They look at the science regarding how the virus is transmitted and (generally) avoid putting themselves in positions where they are susceptible to transmission.  We dont.  Not all Germans but most.  Clearly this doesnt apply to those who have to reduce transmission distance due to their occupation.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39043 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 PM »
My arl fella has symptoms of some sort. Late 50s. Headache, eyes are red and itchy, shivering etc. That could be a normal flu or even sinuses but he's gone to bed early and it'll be hard work getting him to get a test because he's of that generation who want to just shrug things off. Don't get me wrong he wears his mask and fully cooperates with social distancing etc but he's just a bit old fashioned in that way. I mean this is a fella who busted his finger open so bad about 10 years ago that we literally had to drag him kicking and screaming to the hospital where he was lucky to keep his digit and needed plastic surgery.

It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39044 on: Yesterday at 10:25:30 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:07:56 PM
It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.

Must be hard, i dread to think how i would be if my parents caught it, they are in their 80s.

Not being overweight is a big factor in your dads favour, as is he seems to be active, the age thing is if course a worrying factor but the %'s get really scary a bit older than your dad, 65+. Smoking doesnt seem to be a big risk factor, dont know why though.

Dont want to downplay it as of course its worrying and you must be beside yourself at points but your dads got a lot better chance than a lot of others.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39045 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:07:56 PM
My arl fella has symptoms of some sort. Late 50s. Headache, eyes are red and itchy, shivering etc. That could be a normal flu or even sinuses but he's gone to bed early and it'll be hard work getting him to get a test because he's of that generation who want to just shrug things off. Don't get me wrong he wears his mask and fully cooperates with social distancing etc but he's just a bit old fashioned in that way. I mean this is a fella who busted his finger open so bad about 10 years ago that we literally had to drag him kicking and screaming to the hospital where he was lucky to keep his digit and needed plastic surgery.

It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.



I'm obviously nowhere near any kind of expert, but those symptoms don't seem to match the ones to look out for.

High temperature, persistant (new) cough - severe fatigue..
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39046 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 PM »
"Government sources" trying to get us to turn against each other, divide and conquer:

https://twitter.com/JasonGroves1/status/1318650844217266180?s=20
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39047 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:17:11 PM
I'm thinking the same.
Very clear thats been the policy from the start. They openly admitted it. Everything else has been window dressing to ensure healthcare capacity wasnt breached.

Johnson needs putting on trial for crimes against humanity.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39048 on: Yesterday at 11:04:10 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:14:48 PM
Unfortunately it will be exactly when it is too late that this Govt. will be forced, and it will be forced, into a national lockdown.

Van Tam answered a question earlier saying that a full lockdown now is a lot less effective than if it was done when SAGE suggested. Which is hardly surprising from this reactionary Govt.
I was watching him speak, was hoping for a bit more of a pragmatic approach but he seemed to be toeing the line moreso.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39049 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM »
There's a Tory Manc MP on Newsnight, Shaun Morris apparently, wearing a crevat whilst he's sat in his house!

Slagging off Andy Burnham big time
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39050 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM
There's a Tory Manc MP on Newsnight, Shaun Morris apparently, wearing a crevat whilst he's sat in his house!

Slagging off Andy Burnham big time

Emma Barnett is a gobshite.
« Reply #39051 on: Yesterday at 11:17:26 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM
There's a Tory Manc MP on Newsnight, Shaun Morris apparently, wearing a crevat whilst he's sat in his house!

Slagging off Andy Burnham big time

Yet again, during a pandemic were communication has been an utter shitshow, no government minister was available to appear

Zero accountability, would rather communicate through "government sources"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39052 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:15:00 PM
Emma Barnett is a gobshite.

New BBC darling of the moment
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39053 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:15:00 PM
Emma Barnett is a gobshite.
oh yes, can't stand her. Looks like a Tory, sounds like a Tory, she's a Tory
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39054 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 PM »
Have the government ministers started to appear on GMB again or are they still running scared of a grilling by Piers Moron
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39055 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:33:19 PM
Have the government ministers started to appear on GMB again or are they still running scared of a grilling by Piers Moron

Does it really matter if they dont?

These lot are on course for another catastrophic death toll, for a no deal Brexit, for Britain to hopefully be out in the lurch if Biden wins and for their precious union to break up. Their actions are more than enough.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39056 on: Today at 12:40:29 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:31:30 PM
Daily numbers for UK

21,331 cases
241 deaths

Cases by sample date

https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1318575358543863815



Hints that infections may be beginning to plateau there. Certainly the increase has slowed considerably since the warning of 50k daily infections that we got a few weeks ago.

Would fit with the data from the kings symptom study, which while also increasing, has levelled out a lot recently.

I guess the danger with looking at UK-wide data is that a slowing rate in places like Manchester and Liverpool will have a big impact on what that graph looks like and could mask significant increases that are occurring elsewhere. A bit like how for the US when New York infections plateaued, the then levelling off US-wide graph was hiding significant increases that were occurring simultaneously elsewhere.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39057 on: Today at 12:51:42 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:40:29 AM
Hints that infections may be beginning to plateau there. Certainly the increase has slowed considerably since the warning of 50k daily infections that we got a few weeks ago.

Would fit with the data from the kings symptom study, which while also increasing, has levelled out a lot recently.

I guess the danger with looking at UK-wide data is that a slowing rate in places like Manchester and Liverpool will have a big impact on what that graph looks like and could mask significant increases that are occurring elsewhere. A bit like how for the US when New York infections plateaued, the then levelling off US-wide graph was hiding significant increases that were occurring simultaneously elsewhere.

The rise in student infections and then decline in them would mask a lot in overall national numbers wouldn't it? One of the points Van Tam was making today was that the thing that was bothering them most wasn't so much the absolute numbers but the spread outside the younger adult age bracket.

Slide today



And you can see difference (even with blurred numbers) in the GM highlight he did. Manchester (city council) back to levels of 3 weeks or so ago for that younger age group but with a growing problem everywhere else.



(Slides here)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39058 on: Today at 01:43:17 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:51:42 AM
The rise in student infections and then decline in them would mask a lot in overall national numbers wouldn't it? One of the points Van Tam was making today was that the thing that was bothering them most wasn't so much the absolute numbers but the spread outside the younger adult age bracket.

Slide today


And you can see difference (even with blurred numbers) in the GM highlight he did. Manchester (city council) back to levels of 3 weeks or so ago for that younger age group but with a growing problem everywhere else.


(Slides here)

Yea the other graphs were interesting too, all showing decreases now for both the 10-19 and 20-29 age brackets across the north and midlands as well. No similar plateau evident in the other age groups though - not rising as fast as those other two age groups did before, but not plateauing like them now either (perhaps a hint it is though in the northwest).

Hopefully well see that from now. Its encouraging to see daily infections UK-wide plateau as of course it suggests that deaths will follow and level off in 10-14 days. But if infections are actually still increasing in the 45-59 and 60+ age brackets that wont happen - daily infection rates as a whole could in theory drop but daily deaths will keep rising even though they might be expected to drop just by looking at overall infection numbers.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39059 on: Today at 02:49:10 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:43:17 AM
Yea the other graphs were interesting too, all showing decreases now for both the 10-19 and 20-29 age brackets across the north and midlands as well. No similar plateau evident in the other age groups though - not rising as fast as those other two age groups did before, but not plateauing like them now either (perhaps a hint it is though in the northwest).

Hopefully well see that from now. Its encouraging to see daily infections UK-wide plateau as of course it suggests that deaths will follow and level off in 10-14 days. But if infections are actually still increasing in the 45-59 and 60+ age brackets that wont happen - daily infection rates as a whole could in theory drop but daily deaths will keep rising even though they might be expected to drop just by looking at overall infection numbers.

One which bothers me is the Bolton one. The October 15th end to that is just two days after restrictions were eased for them down to the current tier 2. They'd been in current tier 3 equivalent for a month or so before then. As you say, it's not 'students in halls of residence' increase (still shocking to see how quickly that happens) but a steadier rise upwards. To match with what you're saying though, NE councils have escaped tier 3 for another week because they've made the case that there's some clearer signs of a plateau there in the community as a whole.
