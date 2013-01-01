« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 971 972 973 974 975 [976]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1129543 times)

Offline Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39000 on: Today at 06:24:12 PM »
Even though this is the COVID thread this holds true all round - the Tories are an absolute sham and this country is in the fucking gutter
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39001 on: Today at 06:25:06 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:17:11 PM
I'm thinking the same.

Tories share with Republicans the desire of having power without any real intention or idea of how to use it effectively.  They just see it as a natural entitlement, and to have it yourself it blocks other people from using it.

At least Thatcher knew what the fuck she was doing, even if it was abhorrent.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39002 on: Today at 06:25:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:12:27 PM
It's just a hunch, but I'll repeat my assertion that Johnson and Cummings have opted for herd immunity.  It's obviously not something they can admit or even have a written record of,
but they obsfucate to get around it, with a load of nonsensical and contradictory measures that dont stand up to scrutiny.

That would be crediting them with some semblance of ability to plan and think strategically. I think theyre just plain incompetent.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:08 PM by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39003 on: Today at 06:25:57 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:12:27 PM
It's just a hunch, but I'll repeat my assertion that Johnson and Cummings have opted for herd immunity.  It's obviously not something they can admit or even have a written record of,
but they obsfucate to get around it, with a load of nonsensical and contradictory measures that dont stand up to scrutiny.

They're just trying to avoid a 'circuit' break' as long as they can because the Tory press will hammer them and as the north are most affected at the moment it allows them to delay. Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland have just gone on with it and should get back under control, whereas it'll just get more out of hand in England.

The issue is hospital capacity through the winter.  Hospitals will just run out of ICU capacity, certainly in the worst hit areas, yet we get half arsed measures in the worst his regions up north to try and contain it. On the one hand we get these catastrophic warnings over hospitals in Liverpool, one the other hand 'oh Wetherspoons and food pubs can stay open'. They aren't taking it seriously.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,842
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39004 on: Today at 06:28:36 PM »
Difficult to know for sure whats happened behind closed doors.  But its pretty bloody clear who youd put your money on being the one feeling the truth.

And worse still, deaths mount again, yet we are just ignoring it now...



We will pass the previous peak of deaths pretty soon Im afraid.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39005 on: Today at 06:30:36 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:25:14 PM
That would be crediting them with some semblance of ability to plan and think strategically. I think theyre just plain incompetent.

Setting up a load of nonsensical measures that you know people will - at best - struggle to abide by, and at worst just flat out ignore, can be seen as cunning and incompetent in equal measure.

It's a lot easier to lock a country down in spring, when it gets dark at 9pm and it's sunny and warm, and you can sit with your mates in the park enjoying beers and a barbecue.  Not so easy when it's dark at 4pm and pissing down with freezing cold rain, and you can't even escape to the sodding pub for a couple of hours to watch the match.

Like Trump, the attitude has become, "Bored of this now, fuck off". Easy enough to capitalise on that and then blame the people for not following the rules.  Plus, Boris has never forgotten how Liverpool made a fool out of him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,593
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39006 on: Today at 06:40:43 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:25:14 PM
That would be crediting them with some semblance of ability to plan and think strategically. I think theyre just plain incompetent.

Nope, calling them incompetent is not good enough. In fact I'd say it's dangerous.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39007 on: Today at 06:45:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:30:36 PM
Setting up a load of nonsensical measures that you know people will - at best - struggle to abide by, and at worst just flat out ignore, can be seen as cunning and incompetent in equal measure.

It's a lot easier to lock a country down in spring, when it gets dark at 9pm and it's sunny and warm, and you can sit with your mates in the park enjoying beers and a barbecue.  Not so easy when it's dark at 4pm and pissing down with freezing cold rain, and you can't even escape to the sodding pub for a couple of hours to watch the match.

Like Trump, the attitude has become, "Bored of this now, fuck off". Easy enough to capitalise on that and then blame the people for not following the rules.  Plus, Boris has never forgotten how Liverpool made a fool out of him.

I think theyre just incapable. If we were pursuing herd immunity, then their current plan is not optimal for that as its still going to lead to the vast majority of the country being in lock down eventually anyway.

They havent got a fucking clue is the short and long of it.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39008 on: Today at 06:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:28:36 PM
Difficult to know for sure whats happened behind closed doors.  But its pretty bloody clear who youd put your money on being the one feeling the truth.

And worse still, deaths mount again, yet we are just ignoring it now...



We will pass the previous peak of deaths pretty soon Im afraid.


The really scary and sad thing here is that the people who will be dying on 15th November are likely already infected.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,024
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39009 on: Today at 06:59:57 PM »
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference
Logged
RAWK SoccerManager League - Draft at end of current season (end of the month)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39010 on: Today at 07:00:40 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:57:26 PM

The really scary and sad thing here is that the people who will be dying on 15th November are likely already infected.

Especially when we probably already have a working vaccine
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39011 on: Today at 07:01:08 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 06:59:57 PM
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference

Sorry, we can't compare countries because reasons!
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,886
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39012 on: Today at 07:01:32 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:12:27 PM
It's just a hunch, but I'll repeat my assertion that Johnson and Cummings have opted for herd immunity.  It's obviously not something they can admit or even have a written record of,
but they obsfucate to get around it, with a load of nonsensical and contradictory measures that dont stand up to scrutiny.

They haven't. They've got political problems on their own backbenches related to that though, and they're desperately trying not to be reliant on opposition parties providing votes needed in anything which goes through parliament. One reason I think they've gone for regional restrictions rather than national. Which would be fine* as they escalate if the government were willing to fund that. But they won't fund it on the needed levels because they also want to do it on the cheap because the chap in charge at the treasury seems to have decided he needs to be seen as a 'cut spending' chancellor over the next few months. Can think of a couple of reasons why he's changed his mind on what's needed...

*fine if you accept the contradictions around trying to have regional economic shutdowns as policy.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:12 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,640
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39013 on: Today at 07:07:55 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 06:59:57 PM
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference

Competent leadership?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39014 on: Today at 07:08:41 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:01:32 PM
They haven't. They've got political problems on their own backbenches related to that though, and they're desperately trying not to be reliant on opposition parties providing votes needed in anything which goes through parliament. One reason I think they've gone for regional restrictions rather than national. Which would be fine* as they escalate if the government were willing to fund that. But they won't fund it on the needed levels because they also want to do it on the cheap because the chap in charge at the treasury seems to have decided he needs to be seen as a 'cut spending' chancellor over the next few months. Can think of a couple of reasons why he's changed his mind on what's needed...

*fine if you accept the contradictions around trying to have regional economic shutdowns as policy.

Fair enough, but for a government with an 80 plus majority to have worries about getting legislation through parliament then that is a very serious issue.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39015 on: Today at 07:12:07 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:07:55 PM
Competent leadership?

Competence and efficiency.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,024
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39016 on: Today at 07:13:38 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:07:55 PM
Competent leadership?

A track and trace that works?
Logged
RAWK SoccerManager League - Draft at end of current season (end of the month)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,640
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39017 on: Today at 07:23:42 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:13:38 PM
A track and trace that works?

I actually dont know how theyve kept such a lid on it but as ever weve failed miserably in comparison.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39018 on: Today at 07:25:15 PM »
This government is led by an unelected adviser, supported by a mix of incompetence and sycophants, so no surprise theres not a day goes by now without this being evidenced.

All elected on a brexit ticket with little to no experience of actually governing.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39019 on: Today at 07:28:26 PM »
Re Germany this article on excess mortality has some thoughts

https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(20)30596-X/fulltext

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,987
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39020 on: Today at 07:30:31 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:13:38 PM
A track and trace that works?

People in charge who are either experts and/or respect science. There's a lot of German politicians that have a scientific background. Having surplus resources like ICU beds also helps

Conversely a common thread throughout the English-speaking world are right-wing parties and their backers in the media (with the notable exception of New Zealand) that are turning a public health issue into an anti-science/anti-expertise fuelled individual rights/personal sovreignity issue. At a government level , these parties when in power are doing things on the cheap while simultaneously using it as an opportunity for  grifters  and friends to raid the public purse.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39021 on: Today at 07:37:06 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:31 PM
People in charge who are either experts and/or respect science. There's a lot of German politicians that have a scientific background. Having surplus resources like ICU beds also helps

Conversely a common thread throughout the English-speaking world are right-wing parties and their backers in the media (with the notable exception of New Zealand) that are turning a public health issue into an anti-science/anti-expertise fuelled individual rights/personal sovreignity issue. At a government level , these parties when in power are doing things on the cheap while simultaneously using it as an opportunity for  grifters  and friends to raid the public purse.

Angela Merkel - obtained a doctorate in quantum chemistry in 1986 and worked as a research scientist until 1989.

Whereas Johnson has got the typical 'gentleman's' degree - a scholarship to read Literae Humaniores at Balliol College, Oxford, a four-year course in the study of the Classics, ancient literature and classical philosophy.

Says it all.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,886
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39022 on: Today at 07:41:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:08:41 PM
Fair enough, but for a government with an 80 plus majority to have worries about getting legislation through parliament then that is a very serious issue.

They had 40+ rebels on whether to have a curfew of 10pm on pubs. There's a real problem brewing there with Tory MPs discovering 'mental health' just in time to try using it to argue why restrictions aren't necessary in their own constituencies. Doesn't help that this government lacks some key people skills. It likes to negotiate with everyone else on mute. Doesn't go well whether with Labour councillors or Tory backbenchers.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39023 on: Today at 07:45:33 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 06:59:57 PM
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference

Mostly comes down to being better prepared and therefore quicker to react.

Theres no one thing thats made the difference, but rather lots of things that all contributed. Their public health system is more decentralised, giving it the flexibility to react quickly. They had greater capacity to increase testing quickly than we did as they werent constrained by a centralised system that couldnt expand quickly. They managed to combat and control outbreaks better than the UK. More people were treated by local GPs rather than hospitals preventing significant spread in care facilities. They expanded local public health that was already better prepared rather than wasting time and money trying to reinvent something that already existed (see track and trace). All this and more meant that infections didnt spread to the vulnerable groups to the same degree as they did here. The obvious outcome of that is significantly less deaths. They had their increasing number of infections, their increasing hospital admissions, but if you can keep this away from certain groups of people for longer, the result will be lower mortality.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39024 on: Today at 07:46:40 PM »
Probably more apt for one of the politics threads, but then, arent all these days.  Starmer confirms Labour  plans to force a vote tomorrow to force Government to adopt a national (as opposed to regional) approach to Covid.  Guessing he thinks/knows he will have enough support from Tories.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39025 on: Today at 07:51:07 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:45:33 PM
Mostly comes down to being better prepared and therefore quicker to react.

Theres no one thing thats made the difference, but rather lots of things that all contributed. Their public health system is more decentralised, giving it the flexibility to react quickly. They had greater capacity to increase testing quickly than we did as they werent constrained by a centralised system that couldnt expand quickly. They managed to combat and control outbreaks better than the UK. More people were treated by local GPs rather than hospitals preventing significant spread in care facilities. They expanded local public health that was already better prepared rather than wasting time and money trying to reinvent something that already existed (see track and trace). All this and more meant that infections didnt spread to the vulnerable groups to the same degree as they did here. The obvious outcome of that is significantly less deaths. They had their increasing number of infections, their increasing hospital admissions, but if you can keep this away from certain groups of people for longer, the result will be lower mortality.

Their leader is also a scientist by education and speaks more coherently than all of our officials in government combined
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,857
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39026 on: Today at 07:51:38 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:51:49 PM
oh he's definitely trying to blame Andy Burnham for this isn't he

As for all those Northern Tory c*nts in GM, this is what you voted for, take a bow

Where did you get that idea from? There are 9 Tory MPs out of 27 seats, Labour hold the remaining 18 and those c*nts who returned a Tory MP either live in the posh bits like Cheadle and Altrincham or live in the outlying Brexit areas like Bury, Leigh and Bolton. Manchester itself, Salford and the area in live in and that Border are all Labour.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 971 972 973 974 975 [976]   Go Up
« previous next »
 