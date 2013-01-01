Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million



What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference



Mostly comes down to being better prepared and therefore quicker to react.Theres no one thing thats made the difference, but rather lots of things that all contributed. Their public health system is more decentralised, giving it the flexibility to react quickly. They had greater capacity to increase testing quickly than we did as they werent constrained by a centralised system that couldnt expand quickly. They managed to combat and control outbreaks better than the UK. More people were treated by local GPs rather than hospitals preventing significant spread in care facilities. They expanded local public health that was already better prepared rather than wasting time and money trying to reinvent something that already existed (see track and trace). All this and more meant that infections didnt spread to the vulnerable groups to the same degree as they did here. The obvious outcome of that is significantly less deaths. They had their increasing number of infections, their increasing hospital admissions, but if you can keep this away from certain groups of people for longer, the result will be lower mortality.