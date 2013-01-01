That would be crediting them with some semblance of ability to plan and think strategically. I think theyre just plain incompetent.
Setting up a load of nonsensical measures that you know people will - at best - struggle to abide by, and at worst just flat out ignore, can be seen as cunning and incompetent in equal measure.
It's a lot easier to lock a country down in spring, when it gets dark at 9pm and it's sunny and warm, and you can sit with your mates in the park enjoying beers and a barbecue. Not so easy when it's dark at 4pm and pissing down with freezing cold rain, and you can't even escape to the sodding pub for a couple of hours to watch the match.
Like Trump, the attitude has become, "Bored of this now, fuck off". Easy enough to capitalise on that and then blame the people for not following the rules. Plus, Boris has never forgotten how Liverpool made a fool out of him.