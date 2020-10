From what else is coming out from government, or at least what they're currently boosting, seems like they're hoping for fast turnaround time testing for the next year. A little sceptical of it personally because of the trial of a spit test in Salford just dying on its arse but does point towards a bit more than trying to vaccinate a few and devil take the rest. If we can get case numbers down enough for it to work then there's potential there to emulate some of the more successful countries, providing resourcing goes into and people buy into what's needed. Does concern me that the current North vs the government is opening more trust issues which this government is all too willing to piss about on at the best of times.