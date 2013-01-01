Ta, but is that enough? I have no idea how that compares to eg Manchester. I'd assume the amount of beds has something to do with the population size in the area.



In the best of times critical cares will run at about 80-90% capacity. Often, especially in winter, they are full and elective operations that require an icu bed after the surgery do get cancelled. It's not uncommon unfortunately. The numbers will never be enough to manage a new disease that's rising rapidly AND maintain normal services if things don't start to slow down. That's true of most placesManchester University Trust has about 100 critical care beds (adult) pre covid.Have to be very careful though as individual numbers are difficult to compare and extra capacity will vary and different regions have services organised differently. Wirral NHS Trust reported 18 beds, there's the chest/heart and and there are 20 in the Walton (but managing neurological conditions) - different trusts will serve populations of different sizes.Is very difficult to know what geographical area those tables refer to. Shaun lintern is a good health journalist who has access to a lot of data and is in twitter. He's worth following