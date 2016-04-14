Not backwards. Your second sentence there is the point. To not bring it down is to ultimately reach the point where hospitals are overwhelmed. Why are you proposing letting cases get to that level?



Quote

 Working at home for anyone who can, to be recommended immediately. [In Tier 3]

 Implement a planned circuit-breaker (2 or 3 weeks in duration), with general stay-at-home measures (similar to restrictions in place in late May).

 Banning of all contacts between households within the home, except for support-bubble members. This should be implemented immediately and remain in place unti lprevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3]

 Closure of restaurants, bars, cafes etc. In place until prevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3 - exemption made for restaurants]

 Closure of personal services (beauty etc). In place until prevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3]

 Closure of gyms and other similar indoor exercise activities. In place until prevalencehas fallen. [In Tier 3]

 Higher education tuition to move to on-line / distance learning for term 1. In place until prevalence has fallen [In Tier 3 - with focus on avoiding household spread from movement to family homes]



Firstly, I'm not proposing cases get to that level and no part of my comment eluded to such. What I'm saying is that a lockdown policy is not sustainable as a 'fix', it has to be an absolute last resort and used sparingly whilst the public realises they need to do everything they are asked before lockdowns occur, and the better they do that the fewer the lockdowns will need to be.As to the SAGE comments, certainly backwards - the latest SAGE notes have no comment on the Tiered proposals, all we can say is that the PM did not decide to implement the circuit breaker - however the Tier system was implemented by incorporating the recommendations made during the the SAGE meeting.From the SAGE document they recommend a package of:So what we can assume is that the government is taking the approach that the R-value is on the lower side of the SAGE estimates and therefore we do not need as stringent a reduction as during the initial lockdown. We have as of yet no comment from SAGE as to the efficacy of a Tiered system but I would have to believe the numbers have been looked at on this, of course nobody is wanting hospitals to be overwhelmed.That said, it's important to look at hospitalisations instead of cases, and it seems from reading the Tier 3 measures that the government seem to believe this needle can be threaded by allowing infections in schools and universities (with very low incidence of admissions to hospital) and focus interventions on inter-household transmission which seems to be where a large number of cases generate. As said in previous comments, this would point to 3-4 weeks in the North West and 7-8 weeks nationally.Looking at the bigger picture, the Director of the UK's Coronavirus Vaccination programme stated we wouldn't be likely to see a vaccine rolled out until Q3/4 2021 and this programme wouldn't be complete until Q1/2 2022 - implying a further 6 months under lockdown under the circuit breaker logic. Crucially, that programme is only for the over 50s. It would help to understand the case figures better if we assume that the vast majority of us are likely to get this before the end of the pandemic, making the important part not passing it to the vulnerable - which is where the masks, social distancing, outdoor meetings and hand washing come in. Unless we're all fine with getting locked down for 2 weeks out of every 6 for the next 18 months.