« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 955 956 957 958 959 [960]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1102638 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38360 on: Today at 12:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:36:49 PM
The tiered system won't work as set out because its expectation is it'll lead to regional lockdowns without adequate support for the regions to do that. We will ultimately end up with a national lockdown done by local authorities. Maybe they could coordinate over it. Even set up somewhere to talk to each other.

Some of the things you've mentioned there are some of the things which have very minimal effect. Masks. Temperature monitoring. It may have some use but the evidence as it is suggests it's marginal. I'd suggest that what we're better off looking at is how countries have managed to use their test and trace systems to keep outbreaks to the minimum. But that means having few enough cases for that to be done. Which is the purpose of pushing short term measures which work towards that and that means interruption beyond any one person's own personal responsibility.

Spot on post, as ever.

The tiered system in its current form isn't going to come close to controlling the spread of the virus.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38361 on: Today at 12:43:10 PM »
Sturgeon asking for Scots to not travel to high risk areas in England and vice versa.

Sorry guys, you can't come up here...

Sttill no sign of it levelling off.

1429 cases.
15 deaths.
570 in hospital (up 43).
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38362 on: Today at 12:43:35 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:40:56 PM
Spot on post, as ever.

The tiered system in its current form isn't going to come close to controlling the spread of the virus.

Which is exactly what Chris Whitty has told Boris, but the stupid f*** chooses to ignore the scientists advice  ::)
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,834
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38363 on: Today at 12:47:22 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:43:35 PM
Which is exactly what Chris Whitty has told Boris, but the stupid f*** chooses to ignore the scientists advice  ::)

As I say, his arrogance is astounding.

Little smirk on his face the whole time.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38364 on: Today at 12:51:42 PM »
In footballing parlance, Starmer/SAGE want a whole team of Manes involved in a high press: Johnson wants Sturridge poodling around on the half-way line as the first line of defence.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38365 on: Today at 12:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:36:49 PM
The tiered system won't work as set out because its expectation is it'll lead to regional lockdowns without adequate support for the regions to do that. We will ultimately end up with a national lockdown done by local authorities. Maybe they could coordinate over it. Even set up somewhere to talk to each other.

Some of the things you've mentioned there are some of the things which have very minimal effect. Masks. Temperature monitoring. It may have some use but the evidence as it is suggests it's marginal. I'd suggest that what we're better off looking at is how countries have managed to use their test and trace systems to keep outbreaks to the minimum. But that means having few enough cases for that to be done. Which is the purpose of pushing short term measures which work towards that and that means interruption beyond any one person's own personal responsibility.

The intention of the tiered system is to prompt the local residents to be more aware of the particular situation in their area - ideally we wouldn't have expectations of a tier system automatically being progressive as people would pay attention to them, double-down on their available resources to reduce spread (not doing indoor gatherings, wearing masks, etc) and you'd see area stay in tier 1/2 for a while as you have a slowly reducing R-number.  This is essentially the Swedish method, prompting social behaviour and encouraging social consequences for those who flout it instead of a prescriptive fines and enforcement approach. 

Certainly Test and Trace is a keystone of most successful solutions but having a national lockdown does not allow this to be put into play within those 2 weeks, particularly as they have yet to do so within 5 months already.  It's unfortunately going to be like fighting the virus with one hand behind your back.  All that is going to happen is you have a 2 week lockdown nationally, even when it is not required in many areas - and then spread resumes.  At a certain point if you do not have test and trace operational, all you have then is people taking individual responsibility for their place in society and actually doing what is asked of them.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38366 on: Today at 01:02:43 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:51:42 PM
In footballing parlance, Starmer/SAGE want a whole team of Manes involved in a high press: Johnson wants Sturridge poodling around on the half-way line as the first line of defence.

trouble is - the virus is Bayern Munich
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38367 on: Today at 01:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:36:49 PM
The tiered system won't work as set out because its expectation is it'll lead to regional lockdowns without adequate support for the regions to do that. We will ultimately end up with a national lockdown done by local authorities. Maybe they could coordinate over it. Even set up somewhere to talk to each other.

Some of the things you've mentioned there are some of the things which have very minimal effect. Masks. Temperature monitoring. It may have some use but the evidence as it is suggests it's marginal. I'd suggest that what we're better off looking at is how countries have managed to use their test and trace systems to keep outbreaks to the minimum. But that means having few enough cases for that to be done. Which is the purpose of pushing short term measures which work towards that and that means interruption beyond any one person's own personal responsibility.

It makes you wonder if a regional tiered system was better suited to exiting the Spring lockdown rather than for use now as a control measure. It's clear some regions had a higher rate of transmission when we did exit lockdown and it's not done them any favours really.

If we were told mid-April of some managed tier system for exit from lockdown, based on some real figures, perhaps areas not on track for tier 1 at the same time as other areas of the countries would have seen a redoubling of efforts from the public to get their own area on track too. Furlough of course was already in place for those areas who might have taken a couple of weeks extra time to begin that exit.

Related to that, it still doesn't seem clear to me how you go from Tier 3 back to Tier 2 with this current system. Or even why you would go from tier 2 to tier 3. It needs linking to some tangible figure, be that hospital capacity, or hospital admission rates or whatever.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38368 on: Today at 01:13:39 PM »
Give it maybe three weeks,  most of the country will be in tier three anyway,  which is essentially the circuit breaker being proposed.  Given how fast the rate is going up I reckon Bristol,  where I am,  probably has three to four weeks before it reaches the same level as Liverpool  and there are plenty of places in a similar,  if not worse,  situation.

Locking things down for four weeks at least gives us the prospect of having some sort of Christmas before having to do the same in the new year.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,810
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38369 on: Today at 01:16:44 PM »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 12:58:55 PM
The intention of the tiered system is to prompt the local residents to be more aware of the particular situation in their area - ideally we wouldn't have expectations of a tier system automatically being progressive as people would pay attention to them, double-down on their available resources to reduce spread (not doing indoor gatherings, wearing masks, etc) and you'd see area stay in tier 1/2 for a while as you have a slowly reducing R-number.  This is essentially the Swedish method, prompting social behaviour and encouraging social consequences for those who flout it instead of a prescriptive fines and enforcement approach. 

Certainly Test and Trace is a keystone of most successful solutions but having a national lockdown does not allow this to be put into play within those 2 weeks, particularly as they have yet to do so within 5 months already.  It's unfortunately going to be like fighting the virus with one hand behind your back.  All that is going to happen is you have a 2 week lockdown nationally, even when it is not required in many areas - and then spread resumes.  At a certain point if you do not have test and trace operational, all you have then is people taking individual responsibility for their place in society and actually doing what is asked of them.

I'm looking at the function/effectiveness of the tier system rather than the 'look, it's colour coded various shades of red what we've already lived through past few months'.

Don't know on timing of lockdown. SAGE were suggesting a fortnight a month ago. Longer we leave it, longer it'll take would seem logical. NI has gone for four weeks.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38370 on: Today at 01:21:45 PM »
Really interesting thoughts about the transition out of lockdown djahern. Seems extremely sensible, particularly considering the likes of the Leicester situation in the summer.

Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:08:08 PM
Related to that, it still doesn't seem clear to me how you go from Tier 3 back to Tier 2 with this current system. Or even why you would go from tier 2 to tier 3. It needs linking to some tangible figure, be that hospital capacity, or hospital admission rates or whatever.

This is a good point, no idea the triggers in either direction.

That graph from Van Tams presentation showing NE and NW hospitals, which helped draw attention to the urgency of Liverpool's situation was (I thought interestingly) a raw number of admissions rather than a proportion of available beds.

To me, if there was a tangible figure used for triggering Tier 3 I would expect it to incorporate a proportion of available beds (and, by proxy, for that proportion to be shown in supporting evidence).
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38371 on: Today at 01:24:28 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:43:10 PM
Sturgeon asking for Scots to not travel to high risk areas in England and vice versa.

Sorry guys, you can't come up here...

Sttill no sign of it levelling off.

1429 cases.
15 deaths.
570 in hospital (up 43).

Seen a report earlier that current increases in positive cases have been traced back to Scots visiting Blackpool.  Subsequently same report highlighted that Sturgeon is telling Scots not to travel to Blackpool to watch this weekends rangers v Celtic game.

I recall a few weeks ago when increased measures were invoked across greater Manchester and parts of Lancs, and for some odd reason Blackpool was exempted from these measures.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38372 on: Today at 01:25:29 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:43:35 PM
Which is exactly what Chris Whitty has told Boris, but the stupid f*** chooses to ignore the scientists advice  ::)

But then he and the rest of his folks will trot out the line 'following the best possible scientific advice'
Logged

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38373 on: Today at 01:25:48 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:08:08 PM
It makes you wonder if a regional tiered system was better suited to exiting the Spring lockdown rather than for use now as a control measure. It's clear some regions had a higher rate of transmission when we did exit lockdown and it's not done them any favours really.

If we were told mid-April of some managed tier system for exit from lockdown, based on some real figures, perhaps areas not on track for tier 1 at the same time as other areas of the countries would have seen a redoubling of efforts from the public to get their own area on track too. Furlough of course was already in place for those areas who might have taken a couple of weeks extra time to begin that exit.

Related to that, it still doesn't seem clear to me how you go from Tier 3 back to Tier 2 with this current system. Or even why you would go from tier 2 to tier 3. It needs linking to some tangible figure, be that hospital capacity, or hospital admission rates or whatever.

The Tier system is many months late, agreed - it needs to be a progressive reduction/adjustment system, but the core of the matter is that people don't seem to care much about the specifics - it goes from Tier 1 - whatever, Tier 2 - take this slightly more seriously and Tier 3 - oh it's full lockdown.  The reason I mention personal responsibility is if you look at those Tiers on the Gov website it details all the behaviours which are meant to fall into these measures because fundamentally it is behaviours which will get us out of this mess rather than a big brother state pressing the lockdown button every few months.

As for going from Tier 3 back to Tier 2, in the absence of detailed testing information you'd have to do this via hospital admissions and capacity information and their projected overflow point based on the R-value (and probably demographics of the area, for example older areas are likely going to see more admissions than cities, given the same number of cases).  If we were at 3% NHS capacity due to Covid last week then you could extrapolate that out nationally as 8-9 weeks before being overwhelmed nationally, but locally you'd see far more spikes, potentially the North West might hit that point in 3-4 weeks if they're at a doubling-of-cases timeframe of 7 days.

However considering London had less than 30 cases admitted with confirmed Covid last week a national lockdown seems premature, we're going to have to get used to changing behaviour as national or regional lockdowns just aren't feasible (edit: without support provided, plus also businesses just aren't that agile to start up and stop down for 2 week periods).
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:46 PM by Ashburton »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,810
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38374 on: Today at 01:25:51 PM »
For what it's worth, precise trigger/s was a question repeatedly asked by MPs and councillors. Wasn't an answer given.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38375 on: Today at 01:59:53 PM »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 01:25:48 PM
However considering London had less than 30 cases admitted with confirmed Covid last week a national lockdown seems premature, we're going to have to get used to changing behaviour as national or regional lockdowns just aren't feasible (edit: without support provided, plus also businesses just aren't that agile to start up and stop down for 2 week periods).

Not sure if you were being hypothetical here, but the last seven days with available data (up to 11 October) in London saw 331 COVID admissions to hospital. The week before that had 247.

Source: https://coronavirus-staging.data.gov.uk/search?postcode=SW1A+2JR and following this link gives you access to all the data https://coronavirus-staging.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare?areaType=nhsregion&areaName=London
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38376 on: Today at 02:00:37 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:24:28 PM
Seen a report earlier that current increases in positive cases have been traced back to Scots visiting Blackpool.  Subsequently same report highlighted that Sturgeon is telling Scots not to travel to Blackpool to watch this weekends rangers v Celtic game.

I recall a few weeks ago when increased measures were invoked across greater Manchester and parts of Lancs, and for some odd reason Blackpool was exempted from these measures.

It was and then low and behold the place was heaving. Like a mid summer Bank Holiday

Fucking ridiculous decision

Presumably its more locked down now but I haven't checked
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38377 on: Today at 02:13:59 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 02:00:37 PM
It was and then low and behold the place was heaving. Like a mid summer Bank Holiday

Fucking ridiculous decision

Presumably its more locked down now but I haven't checked

Scottish football fans have been travelling to towns in England to watch football in pubs.  There's a large number of fans expected to travel to various cities/towns such as Carlisle, Preston, Blackpool this weekend to watch the rangers/celtic match.  180 people from Scotland (football fans) were linked to an outbreak in Blackpool.  When things like this happen it's pointless having different regional restrictions in place.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:44 PM by jonnypb »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 955 956 957 958 959 [960]   Go Up
« previous next »
 