It makes you wonder if a regional tiered system was better suited to exiting the Spring lockdown rather than for use now as a control measure. It's clear some regions had a higher rate of transmission when we did exit lockdown and it's not done them any favours really.



If we were told mid-April of some managed tier system for exit from lockdown, based on some real figures, perhaps areas not on track for tier 1 at the same time as other areas of the countries would have seen a redoubling of efforts from the public to get their own area on track too. Furlough of course was already in place for those areas who might have taken a couple of weeks extra time to begin that exit.



Related to that, it still doesn't seem clear to me how you go from Tier 3 back to Tier 2 with this current system. Or even why you would go from tier 2 to tier 3. It needs linking to some tangible figure, be that hospital capacity, or hospital admission rates or whatever.



The Tier system is many months late, agreed - it needs to be a progressive reduction/adjustment system, but the core of the matter is that people don't seem to care much about the specifics - it goes from Tier 1 - whatever, Tier 2 - take this slightly more seriously and Tier 3 - oh it's full lockdown. The reason I mention personal responsibility is if you look at those Tiers on the Gov website it details all the behaviours which are meant to fall into these measures because fundamentally it is behaviours which will get us out of this mess rather than a big brother state pressing the lockdown button every few months.As for going from Tier 3 back to Tier 2, in the absence of detailed testing information you'd have to do this via hospital admissions and capacity information and their projected overflow point based on the R-value (and probably demographics of the area, for example older areas are likely going to see more admissions than cities, given the same number of cases). If we were at 3% NHS capacity due to Covid last week then you could extrapolate that out nationally as 8-9 weeks before being overwhelmed nationally, but locally you'd see far more spikes, potentially the North West might hit that point in 3-4 weeks if they're at a doubling-of-cases timeframe of 7 days.However considering London had less than 30 cases admitted with confirmed Covid last week a national lockdown seems premature, we're going to have to get used to changing behaviour as national or regional lockdowns just aren't feasible (edit: without support provided, plus also businesses just aren't that agile to start up and stop down for 2 week periods).