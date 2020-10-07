I mean, that's one way to respond to analysis like that about the peak of the pandemic in Sweden..
Out of interest, whats the source for your national intensive care figure?
We did a poor job early on with risk groups. Lots of people died in care homes because we were slow. We were also generally poorly prepared due to mistakes made over the last few decades. Politicians of all parties dismantled healthcare systems to save money. We paid a high price for that. Nobody denies that. This is also the thing that is being used against the strategy.
After that, what has happened?
Early on everyone wanted a flat curve. Everyone was (rightly) afraid of overloaded healthcare systems. That was the reason for all the restrictions, whether it was lockdowns or something else. We can look at that curve now. See the second link below.
My go to source is this: https://c19.se/
På IVA means In intensive care
For more complete information there's this official register:https://www.icuregswe.org/data--resultat/covid-19-i-svensk-intensivvard/
ANTAL SOM INTENSIVVÅRDAS MED COVID-19 PER DAG = Number of cases in intensive care per day. It's the most up to date and it says 25 people. At the peak it was hundreds which is shown in the graph.
My observations are from what I see in Stockholm on a daily basis. Today I was in Västerås (one of the larger cities) and it was the same pattern. The parking lot at the main shopping mall was packed with cars. The restaurants and the shops were the same as pre-virus. Full of people. Very few with masks.
To build on this, here is a headline from a leading newspaper in another larger city. It says the Covid intensive care unit is being dismantled (from last week). https://www.na.se/logga-in/efter-tunga-tiden-pa-covid-iva-avdelningen-avvecklad-gar-nastan-inte-att-forsta
This is a link where the recommendation is to increase the limit from 50 to 500 people. From the people who developed the strategy. It's from August, before the expected yearly period of cold/flu in September. https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/nyheter-och-press/nyhetsarkiv/2020/augusti/remissvar-om-andringar-i-tillfalligt-forbud-mot-allmanna-sammankomster/
So all in all this is information from offical stats, recommendations from the expert authorities, news from a local newspaper as well as my own observations in cities I have visited recently. Things are looking positive.