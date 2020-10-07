« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

drmick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37440 on: Today at 02:00:21 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM
Brother in law has been told to isolate by the app. He's not been out with his mates, his wife hasn't been notified to, so it wasn't when they were out and the only time he was out alone was Sunday and he sats on his own in a bar and certainly not within 2m of anyone

This is a joke right? You've copied that off twitter and added your brother-in-law? Or it's true, and you are making fun of him?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37441 on: Today at 02:03:28 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:47:18 PM
But... this is the person overseeing everything coronavirus in Manchester having a view on it:

https://secure.manchester.gov.uk/news/article/8575/statement_from_council_leader_on_covid-19_restrictions_and_principles

 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Ive been saying the same for a while. Much better to enforce distancing in premises than to push it into houses where people are much less likely to distance at all.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37442 on: Today at 02:12:19 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:03:28 PM
Ive been saying the same for a while. Much better to enforce distancing in premises than to push it into houses where people are much less likely to distance at all.

They've been asking for powers to enforce at short notice since the Spring. I don't know, I can see the logic of closing hospitality in the context of the other restrictions which will be in place but there's a fair amount of 'well if I don't get to see my partner then you lot can fuck off being on the booze' to how I'm looking at it right now. D:

Quote
Tier 3 would include:
-Pubs and bars closing
-No household mixing in/outdoors
-No overnight stays outside of area for residents
-No overnight stays within area for those who live outside
-No travel within or beyond area other than for essential reasons (work, education etc.)

But under highest tier 3:

-Schools, FE colleges and universities remain open
-All retail remains open
-All other hospitality remains open BUT council can request closure

(via Sky's Joe Pike)
Fromola

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37443 on: Today at 02:39:52 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:33:59 PM
We can do without pubs.

Wasn't the question.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37444 on: Today at 02:45:36 PM
The mayor's of Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have given a Game of Thrones style press conference slating the governments response to the new lockdown measures and pleading for extra support.
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37445 on: Today at 02:46:38 PM
Quote from: Kage on Today at 10:32:11 AM
It is becoming near impossible to run a small business properly. You can't even make medium-term decisions anymore with any confidence. I suspect many are just going to cut their losses and run. Many of these businesses employ people properly, do the right things and pay their fair share of taxes etc. Maybe when there is little money to fund their own jobs and pensions, people in the public sector will realise how vital these companies are.
I think you are being a touch harsh with the generalisation of Public Sector employees.
Teachers and  NHS staff have had shit pay deals for many years. These same people are the ones who have been working through the pandemic.
Teachers were not long ago accused of being lazy and selfish for not wanting schools to return unless safety was addressed. Now we see teachers across the country exposed to Covid as it runs through schools.
Everyone was out clapping for nurses yet no one made much noise when their pay rise was rejected. They pay into a nominal pension fund, they pay their NI and their taxes at source.
Imagine if I were to lump all small businessmen for not paying their taxes and taking cash in hand; or perhaps not declaring tips.
You are falling into the trap of blaming them when the them you should be blaming are government ministers and their Spads.
Skeeve

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SH
Reply #37446 on: Today at 02:51:56 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:56:51 PM
I work in a large store and the vast majority of my job and some of my team is around getting people into that store and spending money. I absolutely know its a shitty situation but the fact is that this shitty virus is ripping through the country again and what are the options?

Schools have to be prioritised and thats exactly whats happening.

At least in the case of pubs and restaurants you have a more structured setup with respect to people gathering and sticking to controls, closing them down simply won't stop a lot of people meeting up, they will just do it in homes with less restrictions and a greater chance of spreading happening. That 10pm lockdown plan was meaningless grandstanding so that this criminally inept government could look like they were actually doing something.

Apologies if somebody else has linked this previously, but this sums up the idiocy pretty well:

https://twitter.com/Bill_Esterson/status/1314644083122503680?s=20

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37447 on: Today at 02:52:41 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:03:28 PM
Ive been saying the same for a while. Much better to enforce distancing in premises than to push it into houses where people are much less likely to distance at all.

Its so easy to forget when you are in a house, you end up going way too close to each other, whereas when you are out, you do tend to be more aware of what you are doing and also I've found the staff are keeping watch on you and will say something if they see people breaking the rules.

Quote from: drmick on Today at 02:00:21 PM
This is a joke right? You've copied that off twitter and added your brother-in-law? Or it's true, and you are making fun of him?

Deadly serious. I spoke to my sister in law about 2 hours ago, I got the days wrong, he was pinged on the app on 3rd Oct in a local bar, I thought he'd got triggered when he was out on the Sunday watching the footy on his tablet. She joined him in the bar 2 hours after he got there, he's been told to isolate by the app and its counting down til he can go out next Friday, she's had no notifications so can come and go as she pleases.

I know the bar and its very well distanced, he had no-one sat with him other than when his wife arrived, so he's been triggered by someone sat behind him.
lamad

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37448 on: Today at 03:14:43 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 02:52:41 PM
...
Deadly serious. I spoke to my sister in law about 2 hours ago, I got the days wrong, he was pinged on the app on 3rd Oct in a local bar, I thought he'd got triggered when he was out on the Sunday watching the footy on his tablet. She joined him in the bar 2 hours after he got there, he's been told to isolate by the app and its counting down til he can go out next Friday, she's had no notifications so can come and go as she pleases.

I know the bar and its very well distanced, he had no-one sat with him other than when his wife arrived, so he's been triggered by someone sat behind him.
Could it be that the person whose presence triggered his alarm was gone by the time his wife got there? Or moved to the far end of the bar, away from them? So her app/phone would not have had contact with the (infected) person's phone? Or am I getting this wrong?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37449 on: Today at 03:19:35 PM
Just to pick up on a coup,e of points Zeb's made;

The Pilgrimage of Grace didn't end very well for the North!

and a London Borough - Barking- issued improvement notices to a number of national stores about like of social distancing, stores complained to the Business Department and notices rescinded.

Proper local enforcement of social distancing restrictions in the retail and hospitality sector would go a long way to minimising transmission, keeping businesses open and increasing consumer confidence.

It's grossly unfair that businesses that have invested in safety measures and ensure social distancing are being closed because of those businesses that have just been chasing a quick buck.
rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37450 on: Today at 03:27:53 PM
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:14:43 PM
Could it be that the person whose presence triggered his alarm was gone by the time his wife got there? Or moved to the far end of the bar, away from them? So her app/phone would not have had contact with the (infected) person's phone? Or am I getting this wrong?

Thats the likelihood, the app only looks for 15 minutes close. The other thing could be that she was sat just out of the 2m range (if the bluetooth is that accurate). I was reading something last night to see how accurate the app is and they were saying where you phone is on the person, the make and other things can affect it, so something like her keeping her phone in her bag on the back of the chair could potentially have stopped the phones communicating.

What I struggle with is, if he has to isolate due to being in close proximity to a confirmed case, why doesn't she, seeing as she was in the bar and they live together? I'm also confused about why my son and his entire year, over 70 kids, have been forced to isolate due to a positive test in class, but we don't. If he's got it, then he's likely given it to me, the wife and his brother, so she's taken it to work and him to school.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SH
Reply #37451 on: Today at 04:34:20 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:56:51 PM
I work in a large store and the vast majority of my job and some of my team is around getting people into that store and spending money. I absolutely know its a shitty situation but the fact is that this shitty virus is ripping through the country again and what are the options?

Schools have to be prioritised and thats exactly whats happening.

They should be, but the reality is, we won't get a handle on this in badly hit areas while school classrooms are full every day and without PPE. Not when the test, track and trace is so poor.

And household transmission is also high and people continue to hold gatherings in homes and be in and out of each others houses, ignoring restrictions which let's face it aren't enforced.

Closing pubs is pissing in the wind.

LiamG

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37452 on: Today at 04:44:09 PM
They've locked down my city (Bangor) but the rest of the county (Gwynedd) is ok, due to a high rise in cases - students again
it's supposed to be a lockdown in Bangor but not even all of it has been put as lockdown area on the welsh gov website! Shambles, i live right on the edge of it haha so technically im not supposed to go to town or pubs...

 
rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37453 on: Today at 04:55:22 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:34:20 PM
They should be, but the reality is, we won't get a handle on this in badly hit areas while school classrooms are full every day and without PPE. Not when the test, track and trace is so poor.

And household transmission is also high and people continue to hold gatherings in homes and be in and out of each others houses, ignoring restrictions which let's face it aren't enforced.

Closing pubs is pissing in the wind.



My lad school has done a great job, masks are compulsory for all students outside of the classroom, teachers wear masks and face shields, one way systems, individual toilets, distancing rigid. They've had 2 positive tests and dealt with them really calmly and professionally, with systems in place such as zoom to allow home working. My other lads primary could learn a lot from them.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37454 on: Today at 05:04:19 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:34:20 PM
They should be, but the reality is, we won't get a handle on this in badly hit areas while school classrooms are full every day and without PPE. Not when the test, track and trace is so poor.

And household transmission is also high and people continue to hold gatherings in homes and be in and out of each others houses, ignoring restrictions which let's face it aren't enforced.

Closing pubs is pissing in the wind.


It is, but the fact is that there seems to be a good chance we will be in this position now until this time next year and probably into 2022. Schools are just too important to not continue regardless of what is going on.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37455 on: Today at 05:09:58 PM
Missus just had a test today as got a bit of a cough and slight fever - given shes a teacher thought it was best to get checked. Was at the drive through one by Liverpool airport - managed to book on this morning for 3pm today. Nice quick set up they have there, we went back in May I think it was but was a lot busier today.
Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37456 on: Today at 05:14:37 PM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:12:18 AM


https://twitter.com/LiamThorpECHO/status/1314656858968395776

The care homes deaths - everyone knows it was badly handled. It's true our death numbers are higher than our neighbors. But it's also old news.

So what's it like now? Here's my observation: life is more or less back to normal. Schools are back. The subway is crowded like pre-virus. Shopping malls are crowded. 1/20 wear a mask, at most. This has been the case for a month (since schools began). 23 people in intensive care. We have had the typical cold/flu period after schools open and we have not seen a spike in people needing hospital treatment. The experts want to let crowds of 500 gather, but our politicians don't. They want to keep the limit at 50. I have literally counted more than 50 people in a single subway carriage and in several restaurants. In other words, politicians are back in control = trouble ahead...
Fiasco

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37457 on: Today at 05:15:03 PM
Any idea how long the tier 3 restrictions will last? Into the New Year, presumably?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37458 on: Today at 05:21:19 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:15:03 PM
Any idea how long the tier 3 restrictions will last? Into the New Year, presumably?
I'd imagine it'd be a two or three week rolling review sort of thing.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37459 on: Today at 05:26:43 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:21:19 PM
I'd imagine it'd be a two or three week rolling review sort of thing.

Yeah, Joe Pike (Sky) has it as on a 4 week rolling review til conditions are no longer met. Although if economic part only applies to tier three then there's also an incentive for local councils to push for it over slightly less stringent tier 2 restrictions which won't even have the support announced.


----

Some indication of how quickly it goes round halls of residence. Last week Manchester council sent out tests to 800 students in two of Manchester Met's halls. 678 tests were returned, 640 were able to be processed. 272 were positive, most of them asymptomatic. That's about 42.5% of successfully returned tests. If they did it across general population here they'd expect about 15% of tests returned to be positive. Usual
Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37460 on: Today at 06:15:49 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:14:37 PM
The care homes deaths - everyone knows it was badly handled. It's true our death numbers are higher than our neighbors. But it's also old news.

I mean, that's one way to respond to analysis like that about the peak of the pandemic in Sweden..

Out of interest, whats the source for your national intensive care figure?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37461 on: Today at 06:33:25 PM
So my GF has just had a message pop up on the app telling her she has to isolate for 11 days.

Does this mean I have to do so too? I dont have the app as doesnt work on my iPhone model.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37462 on: Today at 06:34:31 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:33:25 PM
So my GF has just had a message pop up on the app telling her she has to isolate for 11 days.

Does this mean I have to do so too? I dont have the app as doesnt work on my iPhone model.

No, only if she shows symptoms or delivers a positive result.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37463 on: Today at 06:39:08 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:34:31 PM
No, only if she shows symptoms or delivers a positive result.

She has slight symptoms, she went and got tested this afternoon then just had this message on her phone now.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37464 on: Today at 07:00:41 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:39:08 PM
She has slight symptoms, she went and got tested this afternoon then just had this message on her phone now.

Then you should isolate until her test result comes back mate, regardless of the message on her phone.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37465 on: Today at 07:02:15 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:00:41 PM
Then you should isolate until her test result comes back mate, regardless of the message on her phone.

Thought as much, ta mate  :thumbup
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37466 on: Today at 07:07:07 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:15:49 PM
I mean, that's one way to respond to analysis like that about the peak of the pandemic in Sweden..

Out of interest, whats the source for your national intensive care figure?

3 ICU cases in Upsalla,

https://www.thelocal.se/20201007/swedish-city-considers-early-restaurant-closures-amid-very-worrying-rise-in-covid-19-cases
Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37467 on: Today at 07:19:02 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:15:49 PM
I mean, that's one way to respond to analysis like that about the peak of the pandemic in Sweden..

Out of interest, whats the source for your national intensive care figure?

We did a poor job early on with risk groups. Lots of people died in care homes because we were slow. We were also generally poorly prepared due to mistakes made over the last few decades. Politicians of all parties dismantled healthcare systems to save money. We paid a high price for that. Nobody denies that. This is also the thing that is being used against the strategy.

After that, what has happened?
Early on everyone wanted a flat curve. Everyone was (rightly) afraid of overloaded healthcare systems. That was the reason for all the restrictions, whether it was lockdowns or something else. We can look at that curve now. See the second link below.

My go to source is this:
https://c19.se/  På IVA means In intensive care

For more complete information there's this official register:
https://www.icuregswe.org/data--resultat/covid-19-i-svensk-intensivvard/

ANTAL SOM INTENSIVVÅRDAS MED COVID-19 PER DAG = Number of cases in intensive care per day. It's the most up to date and it says 25 people. At the peak it was hundreds which is shown in the graph.

My observations are from what I see in Stockholm on a daily basis. Today I was in Västerås (one of the larger cities) and it was the same pattern. The parking lot at the main shopping mall was packed with cars. The restaurants and the shops were the same as pre-virus. Full of people. Very few with masks.

To build on this, here is a headline from a leading newspaper in another larger city. It says the Covid intensive care unit is being dismantled (from last week).
https://www.na.se/logga-in/efter-tunga-tiden-pa-covid-iva-avdelningen-avvecklad-gar-nastan-inte-att-forsta

This is a link where the recommendation is to increase the limit from 50 to 500 people. From the people who developed the strategy. It's from August, before the expected yearly period of cold/flu in September.
https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/nyheter-och-press/nyhetsarkiv/2020/augusti/remissvar-om-andringar-i-tillfalligt-forbud-mot-allmanna-sammankomster/

So all in all this is information from offical stats, recommendations from the expert authorities, news from a local newspaper as well as my own observations in cities I have visited recently. Things are looking positive.
LiamG

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37468 on: Today at 07:25:14 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:19:02 PM
We did a poor job early on with risk groups. Lots of people died in care homes because we were slow. We were also generally poorly prepared due to mistakes made over the last few decades. Politicians of all parties dismantled healthcare systems to save money. We paid a high price for that. Nobody denies that. This is also the thing that is being used against the strategy.

After that, what has happened?
Early on everyone wanted a flat curve. Everyone was (rightly) afraid of overloaded healthcare systems. That was the reason for all the restrictions, whether it was lockdowns or something else. We can look at that curve now. See the second link below.

My go to source is this:
https://c19.se/  På IVA means In intensive care

For more complete information there's this official register:
https://www.icuregswe.org/data--resultat/covid-19-i-svensk-intensivvard/

ANTAL SOM INTENSIVVÅRDAS MED COVID-19 PER DAG = Number of cases in intensive care per day. It's the most up to date and it says 25 people. At the peak it was hundreds which is shown in the graph.

My observations are from what I see in Stockholm on a daily basis. Today I was in Västerås (one of the larger cities) and it was the same pattern. The parking lot at the main shopping mall was packed with cars. The restaurants and the shops were the same as pre-virus. Full of people. Very few with masks.

To build on this, here is a headline from a leading newspaper in another larger city. It says the Covid intensive care unit is being dismantled (from last week).
https://www.na.se/logga-in/efter-tunga-tiden-pa-covid-iva-avdelningen-avvecklad-gar-nastan-inte-att-forsta

This is a link where the recommendation is to increase the limit from 50 to 500 people. From the people who developed the strategy. It's from August, before the expected yearly period of cold/flu in September.
https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/nyheter-och-press/nyhetsarkiv/2020/augusti/remissvar-om-andringar-i-tillfalligt-forbud-mot-allmanna-sammankomster/

So all in all this is information from offical stats, recommendations from the expert authorities, news from a local newspaper as well as my own observations in cities I have visited recently. Things are looking positive.

Glad things are looking positive there! unlike this shower of shite of a country haha
Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37469 on: Today at 07:29:32 PM
Thanks for sharing Gnurlan

Am I right in thinking that the national numbers in intensive care you've cited aren't actually a cumulative total of all patients in ICUs, but a number of admissions to ICU on the most recent reporting day?
Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37470 on: Today at 08:18:38 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:29:32 PM
Thanks for sharing Gnurlan

Am I right in thinking that the national numbers in intensive care you've cited aren't actually a cumulative total of all patients in ICUs, but a number of admissions to ICU on the most recent reporting day?

Good question. The way it's written it could be interpreted as both. I found another source (state owned tv SVT)
https://www.svt.se/datajournalistik/corona-i-intensivvarden/

Top left says Vårdas just nu which means treated right now and that number is 24, so the total should be 24. That makes sense because the total number of ICU beds was 526 last year according to this link:
https://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/iva-platserna-sinar-i-landet-stor-osakerhet-om-platserna-kommer-racka

Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37471 on: Today at 08:31:11 PM
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 04:44:09 PM
They've locked down my city (Bangor) but the rest of the county (Gwynedd) is ok, due to a high rise in cases - students again
it's supposed to be a lockdown in Bangor but not even all of it has been put as lockdown area on the welsh gov website! Shambles, i live right on the edge of it haha so technically im not supposed to go to town or pubs...
Everyone going mad saying it's all down to the students because of a picture of about 20 kids outside the Pizza house. I've been picking my daughter up from outside the Belle Vue a fair few times since lockdown and there has been crowds like that in Upper Bangor and The Waverley before the students arrived, but according to people it's all the students fault and the locals have been good as gold since March
S

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37472 on: Today at 08:36:23 PM
If pubs close I'm sure a few people will drink at each others houses, but the majority won't. Pubs work solely on the basis that they are a social hub. You and your friends meet there, and then you run into some friends and their friends who have also met there, and so on. It's this aspect that draws people to pubs and unfortunately it's also what makes them a total nightmare for containing this virus. From personal experience, pubs are the only place where I've seen social distancing completely thrown out of the window.

It's a very tricky problem to navigate.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #37473 on: Today at 08:37:46 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 08:36:23 PM
If pubs close I'm sure a few people will drink at each others houses, but the majority won't. Pubs work solely on the basis that they are a social hub. You and your friends meet there, and then you run into some friends and their friends who have also met there, and so on. It's this aspect that draws people to pubs and unfortunately it's also what makes them a total nightmare for containing this virus. From personal experience, pubs are the only place where I've seen social distancing completely thrown out of the window.

It's a very tricky problem to navigate.

Where as in my experience pubs and bars have, for the most part, been excellent at enforcing the rules and much better than, say, supermarkets.
