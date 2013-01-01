« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1070857 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37280 on: Today at 04:00:40 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:32:50 PM
Serious question, does anyone think that this would be more, less or about the same than the actual infections in Feb/March/April when there were no tests and everyone at Unis were carrying on as normal?

I think the number of infections will be the same or higher than back in march/April but I don't expect to see the same level of hospitalisations or deaths as in April.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37281 on: Today at 04:04:11 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:32:50 PM
Serious question, does anyone think that this would be more, less or about the same than the actual infections in Feb/March/April when there were no tests and everyone at Unis were carrying on as normal?

It's a good question but a difficult one to answer.

The student body doesn't behave the same way during the first couple of weeks of term (now) as they do during February and March when it's closer to exam time.

I would say if the original infection hit in September instead of March we'd have seen a far more drastic first wave. But also if this second wave didn't come until next February/March, it wouldn't have been as bad what we're seeing now in September.

It's taken off now due to the particular social behaviour seen in the student body at this time of year, mixed with the prevalence of the virus in the general community increasing just before this time arrived. Prevalence was too high for this mass movement and interaction of the student body not to have a huge effect on transmission.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37282 on: Today at 04:17:38 PM »
17540 new cases and 77 deaths
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37283 on: Today at 04:20:21 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:17:38 PM
17540 new cases and 77 deaths

Looks like the other regions are catching up with the North West pretty quickly.
Offline stewil007

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37284 on: Today at 04:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:20:21 PM
Looks like the other regions are catching up with the North West pretty quickly.

Nottinghamshire is about to go into lockdown measures it would seem, all the local councils are sending out messages about not mixing households etc etc
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37285 on: Today at 04:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:20:21 PM
Looks like the other regions are catching up with the North West pretty quickly.
It's certainly going up in Bristol.   Last week we were at 22 per 100,000 yesterday we were at 45.5 per 100,000, with 120 confirmed cases at Bristol University.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37286 on: Today at 04:57:47 PM »
So we're going to go back to National Lockdown in stages aren't we except for schools being open and professional sports continuing (I hope!)
Offline WorldChampions

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37287 on: Today at 05:03:39 PM »
Had my previous test results back the next day, even back in May. Not this time though...

I know someone that's still waiting since doing a test on Tuesday, not good.
Offline stewil007

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37288 on: Today at 05:10:41 PM »
My wife was sent home today as she has developed a consistent cough.  This was a 11am, I went online booked a test for 2pm about 15 miles away, turned up and turned around in around 15 mins....was actually quite a seamless process.

Result back in 24 - 72 hours but in the meantime, we are self-isolating.  Middle son is ecstatic as he doesn't have to go to school tomorrow, eldest is annoyed as she doesn't get to go to work tonight and tomorrow so is missing out on some cash.  My youngest also cant go to nursery tomorrow, but not much we can do about it.

We also have my mother in law and father in law living with us and my FIL is in the extremely susceptible bracket - elderly, underlying health conditions, bed bound etc, so that's our biggest concern.  Praying for a negative result and my wife has just caught a bug.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37289 on: Today at 05:12:06 PM »
Posted in wrong thread earlier, bbc news had Sunetra Gupta on peddling again what sounded like herd immunity and referred to low hanging fruit when talking of protecting the vulnerable.

On same day when hospitalised numbers in England total 3,412.  Meanwhile the UK test and trace system records its lowest (close contact) numbers since its inception.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37290 on: Today at 05:13:06 PM »
Got my NHS/Imperial letter through today that I have been selected for a random COVID antigen test.

Will have to make 100% sure its legit and sign up if it is
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37291 on: Today at 05:17:56 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:13:06 PM
Got my NHS/Imperial letter through today that I have been selected for a random COVID antigen test.

Will have to make 100% sure its legit and sign up if it is

is that the REACT one?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37292 on: Today at 05:18:40 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:12:06 PM
Posted in wrong thread earlier, bbc news had Sunetra Gupta on peddling again what sounded like herd immunity and referred to low hanging fruit when talking of protecting the vulnerable.

On same day when hospitalised numbers in England total 3,412.  Meanwhile the UK test and trace system records its lowest (close contact) numbers since its inception.

I don't think what she's peddling sounds like herd immunity it IS herd immunity which she's been pushing since the outbreak started.

She should stick to peddling her novels.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37293 on: Today at 05:25:59 PM »
There's that horrible feeling the system (if any) is just creaking a bit.

I suspect new infections will be near 20k by the weekend and with Whitty sharing the evidence its inevitable pubs and restaurants will have to close. However, policing housing restrictions is impossible.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37294 on: Today at 05:28:16 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:12:06 PM
Posted in wrong thread earlier, bbc news had Sunetra Gupta on peddling again what sounded like herd immunity and referred to low hanging fruit when talking of protecting the vulnerable.

On same day when hospitalised numbers in England total 3,412.  Meanwhile the UK test and trace system records its lowest (close contact) numbers since its inception.

Can understand herd immunity as the last throw of the dice if things really are not getting better but the scientists are still learning about the virus and you have to give time for a vaccine and suppression. How can you co-ordinate herd immunity anyway?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37295 on: Today at 05:33:37 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:56:22 PM
I thought visiting people in homes was supposed to be one of the higher causes and that's why it's being restricted in some areas?

Was wondering that myself, but maybe the figures are from after the household mixing restrictions have kicked in
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37296 on: Today at 05:34:34 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:00:40 PM
I think the number of infections will be the same or higher than back in march/April but I don't expect to see the same level of hospitalisations or deaths as in April.

In Paris, 40% of ITU beds are already full again with covid patients. Maybe just a question of time :-\
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37297 on: Today at 05:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 05:28:16 PM
Can understand herd immunity as the last throw of the dice if things really are not getting better but the scientists are still learning about the virus and you have to give time for a vaccine and suppression. How can you co-ordinate herd immunity anyway?
Agree. Plus the effects and the study of this 'long-Covid' seem to be becoming more evident, with the head of NHS now saying they're hoping to set up more clinics to treat patients suffering from this......he reckons there could be potentially 100's of thousands affected - which affects all age groups including non-hospitalised patients. So, yes, would have thought 'herd immunity' was a non starter.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37298 on: Today at 06:08:00 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:12:06 PM
Posted in wrong thread earlier, bbc news had Sunetra Gupta on peddling again what sounded like herd immunity and referred to low hanging fruit when talking of protecting the vulnerable.

On same day when hospitalised numbers in England total 3,412.  Meanwhile the UK test and trace system records its lowest (close contact) numbers since its inception.

She was on QT a few weeks ago and she was utterly shit and Bruce stopped asking her opinion on anything.

Looks like anyone can get hired by Oxford Uni these days.
Online Machae

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37299 on: Today at 06:08:11 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:13:06 PM
Got my NHS/Imperial letter through today that I have been selected for a random COVID antigen test.

Will have to make 100% sure its legit and sign up if it is

My kid got one too, signed by Dept of Health, Imperial College, NHS and Ipsos Morri.
Online Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37300 on: Today at 06:39:05 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:49:33 PM
It's not all students. Only know the details for where I am, so I'll use here. Students are about 55% of new cases in Manchester. We've had local restrictions here since July, the belief of local public health in Manchester is that the national lockdown was released too soon for rates in Greater Manchester to fall to those of London and the SE. London and the SE are going to be on a different timeline for this just as much as the NW and NE were on a different one to down there back in the spring.
Makes sense that I suppose Zeb, never thought that maybe we should of lifted lockdown restrictions to match the way it spread in March/April. One thing I can't get my head around is those BLM etc demonstrations with all those crowds but no rise in cases after it all? It's just weird.
Online LiamG

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37301 on: Today at 06:51:37 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:26:23 PM
Over 1000 students tested positive within the last week at Newcastle University. Just on Sky News now..

the 2020 version of freshers flu
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37302 on: Today at 07:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 06:39:05 PM
Makes sense that I suppose Zeb, never thought that maybe we should of lifted lockdown restrictions to match the way it spread in March/April. One thing I can't get my head around is those BLM etc demonstrations with all those crowds but no rise in cases after it all? It's just weird.

They were outside which helps. Also probably why pub/bar increases were at a much slower rate when the weather was nice.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37303 on: Today at 07:11:49 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 06:39:05 PM
Makes sense that I suppose Zeb, never thought about lockdown restrictions being lifted to match the way it spread in March/April. One thing I can't get my head around is those BLM etc demonstrations with all those crowds but no rise in cases after it all? It's just weird.

I can think of plausible reasons from what the experts have been saying for why it would have been less risky than some other things. Whether it being outside or the efforts made to minimise (I chipped in for local organisers here to have a stock of masks to be handing out for instance), like Craig says there. But I've not read anything to say either way on protests. Was some suggestion in the US that there'd been more cases after them but not sure how well that can be compared to here even if it were true rather than coincidence. I can't get my head round the randomness of it to be honest - when they went back to look at how it started out in each country the evidence seems to point to it having arrived numerous times before it then started to get passed on widely. Right place, right time, right person though and a single case can shut down a city. Mad stuff.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #37304 on: Today at 07:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:07:48 PM
They were outside which helps. Also probably why pub/bar increases were at a much slower rate when the weather was nice.

There was a lot of crowds around BLM, football celebrations and hordes descending on beaches but being outdoor obviously helped.
