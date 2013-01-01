Makes sense that I suppose Zeb, never thought about lockdown restrictions being lifted to match the way it spread in March/April. One thing I can't get my head around is those BLM etc demonstrations with all those crowds but no rise in cases after it all? It's just weird.



I can think of plausible reasons from what the experts have been saying for why it would have been less risky than some other things. Whether it being outside or the efforts made to minimise (I chipped in for local organisers here to have a stock of masks to be handing out for instance), like Craig says there. But I've not read anything to say either way on protests. Was some suggestion in the US that there'd been more cases after them but not sure how well that can be compared to here even if it were true rather than coincidence. I can't get my head round the randomness of it to be honest - when they went back to look at how it started out in each country the evidence seems to point to it having arrived numerous times before it then started to get passed on widely. Right place, right time, right person though and a single case can shut down a city. Mad stuff.