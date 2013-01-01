My wife was sent home today as she has developed a consistent cough. This was a 11am, I went online booked a test for 2pm about 15 miles away, turned up and turned around in around 15 mins....was actually quite a seamless process.
Result back in 24 - 72 hours but in the meantime, we are self-isolating. Middle son is ecstatic as he doesn't have to go to school tomorrow, eldest is annoyed as she doesn't get to go to work tonight and tomorrow so is missing out on some cash. My youngest also cant go to nursery tomorrow, but not much we can do about it.
We also have my mother in law and father in law living with us and my FIL is in the extremely susceptible bracket - elderly, underlying health conditions, bed bound etc, so that's our biggest concern. Praying for a negative result and my wife has just caught a bug.