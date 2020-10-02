

so it's a massive coincidence that coronavirus patterns across the world have followed similar patterns to past viruses/infleunza?







Not a massive surprise that a respiratory virus follows the patterns of other respiratory viruses.But if its just seasonal - does that mean Iran is having its third winter season of the year? And did Romania start their winter season in July? This thing is 6 months old, knowledge will evolve, but hanging your hat right now on an absolute certainty of the characteristics of this virus is best left to the those on Twitter until the experts in the field begin to find some consensus. In the meantime, policy and strategy has to go with the accumulating and sometimes changing evidence.For what its worth, I firmly believe that SARS-cov-2 will become a seasonal virus, but I dont want our policy makers to go with that assumption until the evidence points us there. What did Hope-Simpson say about a new respiratory virus? Does it instantly follow the pattern of all others? Is the first season the worst? Have we even had a first season if it only arrived in February? The fact is we dont know.Lets assume SARS-cov-2 is seasonal. I still struggle to see how knowing that fact would equate to no need for lockdowns as you mentioned? How do you get from one to the other? If its seasonal, well see a rise in winter but youre conclusion is then that because well see a rise anyway, lockdown is pointless. That ignores the fact that lockdown is a blunt tool used to stop a dramatic rise in infections from overwhelming our health care system, not to return to a time of zero SARS-Cov-2 infections. That horse bolted in January, its long gone.Current restrictions are there because essentially we dont know the answer to the question of whether the first wave in March/April was the main event for this year or that Nov-Jan will be. Its fine for theorists on twitter to speculate about it, but they dont have thousands of lives at stake if they call it wrong. And that goes for either side of the argument - those calling for no lockdowns and those calling for stronger lockdowns. There are huge consequences for both in terms of lives lost if the call is wrong - one by potential covid deaths and overwhelmed healthcare system and the other by job losses, recession, and the deaths that will result from that.