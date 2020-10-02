« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 03:23:03 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 03:04:54 PM
Are you taking the piss? He's as fucking bad as her, he knew full well he had likely already had it before he even set off.

Removing all emotion from it it's very simple.

She definitely had it, she knew she had it from a test, she chose to travel on public transport with other people for hours.

He thought he had it, he didn't have a test, he chose to travel in a car with people in his car that in your words 'he'd probably already given it to'

He is still a knobhead, but what she did is far worse (if we're on the same page about what we're measuring - potential harm to others).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 03:31:14 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:28:38 PM
934 cases in Northern Ireland in the daily numbers is pretty awful.

Hopefully a bit of an outlier, but the numbers there have been heading in the wrong direction for a while now

Wow, that seems high. Any specific reasons behind the growth?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 03:48:27 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 02:58:26 PM

so it's a massive coincidence that coronavirus patterns across the world have followed similar patterns to past viruses/infleunza?



Not a massive surprise that a respiratory virus follows the patterns of other respiratory viruses.

But if its just seasonal - does that mean Iran is having its third winter season of the year? And did Romania start their winter season in July? This thing is 6 months old, knowledge will evolve, but hanging your hat right now on an absolute certainty of the characteristics of this virus is best left to the those on Twitter until the experts in the field begin to find some consensus. In the meantime, policy and strategy has to go with the accumulating and sometimes changing evidence.

For what its worth, I firmly believe that SARS-cov-2 will become a seasonal virus, but I dont want our policy makers to go with that assumption until the evidence points us there. What did Hope-Simpson say about a new respiratory virus? Does it instantly follow the pattern of all others? Is the first season the worst? Have we even had a first season if it only arrived in February? The fact is we dont know.

Lets assume SARS-cov-2 is seasonal. I still struggle to see how knowing that fact would equate to no need for lockdowns as you mentioned? How do you get from one to the other? If its seasonal, well see a rise in winter but youre conclusion is then that because well see a rise anyway, lockdown is pointless. That ignores the fact that lockdown is a blunt tool used to stop a dramatic rise in infections from overwhelming our health care system, not to return to a time of zero SARS-Cov-2 infections. That horse bolted in January, its long gone.

Current restrictions are there because essentially we dont know the answer to the question of whether the first wave in March/April was the main event for this year or that Nov-Jan will be. Its fine for theorists on twitter to speculate about it, but they dont have thousands of lives at stake if they call it wrong. And that goes for either side of the argument - those calling for no lockdowns and those calling for stronger lockdowns. There are huge consequences for both in terms of lives lost if the call is wrong - one by potential covid deaths and overwhelmed healthcare system and the other by job losses, recession, and the deaths that will result from that.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:51:33 PM by djahern »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36843 on: Yesterday at 04:12:32 PM »
Carling and more recently Liam are just looking for reasons not to comply with lockdown restrictions and are using chicanery and the public postings of right wing clowns to try and make their points.

I have zero confidence in the govt as a default position but it is crystal clear that the biggest influence on this virus is the amount of social contact that takes place indoors. It's really that simple. Seasonality is a very tiny part of it as evidenced by djahern just there^ with examples from other countries. The reason the waves come as they do is as a direct result of the imposition and reduction in restrictions. UK cases were going down daily until August, then came eat out to help out, and they started rising slowly, then the govt tried to push people back to work at the end of august and then the schools went back and then uni's and these events pushed the new wave of growth we are seeing. Go back into lockdown tomorrow and ease it off again in November and the same pattern would occur.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36844 on: Yesterday at 04:14:08 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:31:14 PM
Wow, that seems high. Any specific reasons behind the growth?


Well to put it in perspective its two cases shy of the record day here in the republic, made at the height of the pandemic.
Even accounting for extra testing that's high.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36845 on: Yesterday at 04:18:18 PM »
Madrid has started to increase restrictions. Earlier closing times for bars and restaurants, as well as capacity halving for places like shops and gyms.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-spain-madrid/thanks-for-the-chaos-madrid-returns-to-lockdown-idUSKBN26N1QS

Tower Hamlets' mayor is now asking people to voluntarily avoid meeting others outside their household. Case numbers per 100,000 there have just crept up over the 40 per 100k which the government has set as the 'warning' level.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/tower-hamlets-mayor-letter-household-mixing-lockdown-a4562151.html

Think we'll see the same thing all over. Hopefully the combination of measures will keep things in check without need to shut everything down again. There is some sign that things are starting to slow a bit.

eg. (via Tim Spector, epidemiologist behind the Zoe app)



(NB: absolute numbers aren't worth comparing between now and earlier in the year as we're testing far more to find more cases. Real world numbers of cases have been estimated at around 10x the numbers found by testing in the spring.)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36846 on: Yesterday at 04:32:51 PM »
Anyone know if the new restriction for Merseyside mean you can't leave the Liverpool City Region, the way the Welsh lockdowns work? In some places it says 'essential travel only', and in some, that you can still go on holiday and go meet family members etc, if it's outside the region (and outdoors).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36847 on: Yesterday at 04:50:36 PM »
6968 new cases and 68 deaths reported today (sky news).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36848 on: Yesterday at 04:53:07 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:50:36 PM
6968 new cases and 68 deaths reported today (sky news).
Seems terribly consistent. 71, 71, 68 over the past few days.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36849 on: Yesterday at 05:09:26 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 04:53:07 PM
Seems terribly consistent. 71, 71, 68 over the past few days.

Hoping the peak of the current wave but too early to read much into it.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36850 on: Yesterday at 05:10:51 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:32:51 PM
Anyone know if the new restriction for Merseyside mean you can't leave the Liverpool City Region, the way the Welsh lockdowns work? In some places it says 'essential travel only', and in some, that you can still go on holiday and go meet family members etc, if it's outside the region (and outdoors).
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-england-local-restrictions

Under 'Travel Restrictions' the last paragraph says you can travel outside your area, but with caveats about not meeting anyone outside your household unless in your bubble and holidays etc. Yes, some restrictions under 'essential travel only' eg. going to work, food & medication shopping etc. Says they advise only using public transport for these essential reasons.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36851 on: Yesterday at 05:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:10:51 PM
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-england-local-restrictions

Under 'Travel Restrictions' the last paragraph says you can travel outside your area, but with caveats about not meeting anyone outside your household unless in your bubble and holidays etc. Yes, some restrictions under 'essential travel only' eg. going to work, food & medication shopping etc. Says they advise only using public transport for these essential reasons.

Ta. Wish they'd put stuff like that linked to the actual new reports.


Actually, that is from 28th September and not updated. No idea if it's changed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:05:27 PM by redbyrdz »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36852 on: Yesterday at 05:38:48 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 02:31:07 PM
it wasn't, only 40-50% of ventilator beds were used at it's peak

 isn't that what the makeshift hospitals were for?
cobbled some graphs? you mean from a book that hope simpson has spent 50 years researching virus/infleunza patterns?



Most hospitals expanded their icu and ventilator capacity, sometimes up to 300% of normal capacity

Our hospitals had 29 ventilated patients at peak, including two healthy members of staff - one of whom didn't survive. Normal capacity is 10. To say they weren't overwhelmed to make some bullshit uninformed point is an absolute disgraceful slap in the face to people working on those units, some who became very sick themselves.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:42:45 PM by Guz-kop »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36853 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 PM »
770 positive cases at Northumbria University. 1 in 35 students.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36854 on: Yesterday at 06:03:33 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 03:48:27 PM
Not a massive surprise that a respiratory virus follows the patterns of other respiratory viruses.

But if its just seasonal - does that mean Iran is having its third winter season of the year? And did Romania start their winter season in July? This thing is 6 months old, knowledge will evolve, but hanging your hat right now on an absolute certainty of the characteristics of this virus is best left to the those on Twitter until the experts in the field begin to find some consensus. In the meantime, policy and strategy has to go with the accumulating and sometimes changing evidence.

For what its worth, I firmly believe that SARS-cov-2 will become a seasonal virus, but I dont want our policy makers to go with that assumption until the evidence points us there. What did Hope-Simpson say about a new respiratory virus? Does it instantly follow the pattern of all others? Is the first season the worst? Have we even had a first season if it only arrived in February? The fact is we dont know.

Lets assume SARS-cov-2 is seasonal. I still struggle to see how knowing that fact would equate to no need for lockdowns as you mentioned? How do you get from one to the other? If its seasonal, well see a rise in winter but youre conclusion is then that because well see a rise anyway, lockdown is pointless. That ignores the fact that lockdown is a blunt tool used to stop a dramatic rise in infections from overwhelming our health care system, not to return to a time of zero SARS-Cov-2 infections. That horse bolted in January, its long gone.

Current restrictions are there because essentially we dont know the answer to the question of whether the first wave in March/April was the main event for this year or that Nov-Jan will be. Its fine for theorists on twitter to speculate about it, but they dont have thousands of lives at stake if they call it wrong. And that goes for either side of the argument - those calling for no lockdowns and those calling for stronger lockdowns. There are huge consequences for both in terms of lives lost if the call is wrong - one by potential covid deaths and overwhelmed healthcare system and the other by job losses, recession, and the deaths that will result from that.



I've not looked into Iran and Romania specially but would they follow either of the middle 2 in this graph?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36855 on: Yesterday at 06:07:20 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:03:33 PM
I've not looked into Iran and Romania specially but would they follow either of the middle 2 in this graph?

Do you think that Romania is near the equator? ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36856 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:07:20 PM
Do you think that Romania is near the equator? ;D

No
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36857 on: Yesterday at 06:21:07 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:01:51 PM
770 positive cases at Northumbria University. 1 in 35 students.

Wow
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36858 on: Yesterday at 06:21:30 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:03:33 PM
I've not looked into Iran and Romania specially but would they follow either of the middle 2 in this graph?

Just checked out Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova , all similar curves to the 2nd one down :)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36859 on: Yesterday at 06:25:49 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:03:33 PM
I've not looked into Iran and Romania specially but would they follow either of the middle 2 in this graph?

Not really, but if you're still trying to fit things to a graph you've missed my point really.

You're starting from an assumption that this virus is seasonal and lockdowns don't work and trying to fit the data to that model. That's not how we should be approaching this at all. Assumptions are fine, especially those based on previous valuable research, but they should remain assumptions until data proves them to be accurate.

At the moment you are backing up your beliefs using some data (the curve trajectories of infections), but ignoring other data (timing of implementation of social distancing for example) and the fact these could have had led to the same outcome. The answer may be Sars-cov-2 is seasonal. But the answer may also be that it's not and lockdowns had a big impact. The answer could also most likely be that its both seasonal and lockdowns had a big impact. It's far from crystal clear at this moment and I'd be wary of those that suggest at this moment that it is, and that we should categorically be following a particular path no matter what.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36860 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:12:01 PM
No

Well you've just tried to say COVID is behaving like a typical seasonal flu there, but you seem to think Romania is near the equator as per that graph you've said it matches.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36861 on: Yesterday at 06:41:14 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:01:51 PM
770 positive cases at Northumbria University. 1 in 35 students.
My young cousin is up at Edinburgh University and she and all in her student accommodation have tested positive too.  :-\
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36862 on: Yesterday at 07:01:24 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 05:38:48 PM
Most hospitals expanded their icu and ventilator capacity, sometimes up to 300% of normal capacity

Our hospitals had 29 ventilated patients at peak, including two healthy members of staff - one of whom didn't survive. Normal capacity is 10. To say they weren't overwhelmed to make some bullshit uninformed point is an absolute disgraceful slap in the face to people working on those units, some who became very sick themselves.
Completely agree. I worked at a local hospital for nearly 20 years until retirement a few years ago, and I know some of my former colleagues were overwhelmed by this back in April/May and as you say, some suffered badly from it with some paying the ultimate price with their lives. I would say that most hospitals created extra ICU capacity - but, that staffing was a major problem as ICU trained staff is a specialised discipline, so other colleagues drafted in were given quite basic but rapid 'training' to support their specialist ICU colleagues.

Another issue related to this is that it wasn't just ICU beds that Covid patients occupied - others, who were not as sick to be moved to ICU but were nevertheless still very poorly, also occupied hospital beds. This is why, as the National Audit Office confirmed in mid June, that 25,000 hospital patients were moved into care homes to free up hospital beds for Covid patients ( and we know what happened in care homes as a result !). On top of this, most hospitals stopped doing elective surgery and other non urgent treatments, in order to cope with the influx of Covid patients. Capacity was being created out of need, but was still stretched to the limit.

Front line hospital staff were exhausted also - often working very lengthy hours or double shifts, and they deserved all the applause they received - so, ill-informed comments based on dubious data is unhelpful and unwarranted. It does make me wonder how some can completely forget what we went through in the spring.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36863 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:01:24 PM
Completely agree. I worked at a local hospital for nearly 20 years until retirement a few years ago, and I know some of my former colleagues were overwhelmed by this back in April/May and as you say, some suffered badly from it with some paying the ultimate price with their lives. I would say that most hospitals created extra ICU capacity - but, that staffing was a major problem as ICU trained staff is a specialised discipline, so other colleagues drafted in were given quite basic but rapid 'training' to support their specialist ICU colleagues.

Another issue related to this is that it wasn't just ICU beds that Covid patients occupied - others, who were not as sick to be moved to ICU but were nevertheless still very poorly, also occupied hospital beds. This is why, as the National Audit Office confirmed in mid June, that 25,000 hospital patients were moved into care homes to free up hospital beds for Covid patients ( and we know what happened in care homes as a result !). On top of this, most hospitals stopped doing elective surgery and other non urgent treatments, in order to cope with the influx of Covid patients. Capacity was being created out of need, but was still stretched to the limit.

Front line hospital staff were exhausted also - often working very lengthy hours or double shifts, and they deserved all the applause they received - so, ill-informed comments based on dubious data is unhelpful and unwarranted. It does make me wonder how some can completely forget what we went through in the spring.

Short attention span unfortunately.

And based on your experience what was the chance of the 'makeshift' aka Nightingale Hospitals having sufficient trained ICU to make a difference other than providing palliative care?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36864 on: Yesterday at 08:27:36 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:13:06 PM
Short attention span unfortunately.

And based on your experience what was the chance of the 'makeshift' aka Nightingale Hospitals having sufficient trained ICU to make a difference other than providing palliative care?


Yes, that's exactly it. They did put out the appeal for retired ex-NHS staff to return to help and they did get several thousand doing so - but, there weren't many ex ICU trained nurses etc. I think the staff unions were making this point at the time. One thing they agreed on from the start was that the normal ratio of 1:1 nurse staffing per critical care patient would not be achieved - so they agreed that the ICU specialist nurse would be put in charge of a group of patients, but supported as I mentioned by other non ICU trained nurses eg. recovery nurses, theatre nurses etc.

This meant that the skill mix was 'diluted' to some degree, but it was the only alternative they had as they didn't have enough trained ICU nurses. Also, let's not forget, due to cuts in funding, the NHS in the UK had one of the lowest number of critical care beds in the world, at the start of this pandemic. We can only hope that that changes when this is all over.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36865 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 PM »
Johnson getting volleyed about by ITV's Hannah Miller on lockdown restrictions in the NW is worth a watch. (Video on their web page.)

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-10-02/getting-r-number-below-one-key-to-lifting-north-west-restrictions-prime-minister-tells-itv-news

Horrible tension between someone not in command of the detail asking people to follow each detail of the regulations. (Would also say 'advice' but he basically shat on that in the interview to cover his own mistake.)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36866 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM »
My latest observation. Crowded on the underground, next to no masks being worn. Went to a pub tonight and it was the same, lots of people, zero masks. This is the time of the year when people typically get ill. 21 people in intensive care for the virus.

If nothing dramatic happens, this virus is no longer a risk for healthcare capacity and not for anyone aside from risk groups. There is maximum exposure and no increase in intensive care treatment. Realistically this is now only a political issue. They don't dare to open up, even though in any normal year nobody would even talk about this virus. Apart from sports games, concerts etc everything is really back to pre-Covid. People begin to question the logic that you can have lots of people in the underground or in the shopping mall, but nobody can go to a football game or a concert because its too risky.

It may not be what people expect or even want to hear, but it's how it is right now.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36867 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM
My latest observation. Crowded on the underground, next to no masks being worn. Went to a pub tonight and it was the same, lots of people, zero masks. This is the time of the year when people typically get ill. 21 people in intensive care for the virus.

If nothing dramatic happens, this virus is no longer a risk for healthcare capacity and not for anyone aside from risk groups. There is maximum exposure and no increase in intensive care treatment. Realistically this is now only a political issue. They don't dare to open up, even though in any normal year nobody would even talk about this virus. Apart from sports games, concerts etc everything is really back to pre-Covid. People begin to question the logic that you can have lots of people in the underground or in the shopping mall, but nobody can go to a football game or a concert because its too risky.

It may not be what people expect or even want to hear, but it's how it is right now.

Its not how it is right now at all.

Its how youve seen things in your very small experience of the underground and a pub.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36868 on: Today at 12:23:41 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:31:14 PM
Wow, that seems high. Any specific reasons behind the growth?

Because people and government  are acting like bell ends. We dodged the worst of it in April so I imagine here immunity is low. Weddings are happening with 100-150 people in many cases, schools, unis, bars open...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36869 on: Today at 12:25:00 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:35:32 PM
Johnson getting volleyed about by ITV's Hannah Miller on lockdown restrictions in the NW is worth a watch. (Video on their web page.)

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-10-02/getting-r-number-below-one-key-to-lifting-north-west-restrictions-prime-minister-tells-itv-news

Horrible tension between someone not in command of the detail asking people to follow each detail of the regulations. (Would also say 'advice' but he basically shat on that in the interview to cover his own mistake.)

He is a dreadful communicator. Dreadful. Reaches out for meaningless slogans whenever he has nothing useful to say. Must be surrounded by some of the weakest advisors ever seen in government.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36870 on: Today at 01:39:47 AM »
Sounds like there is a big party going on in a warehouse somewhere around the ten streets area. Music has been blasting out all night and still going strong now. Seen the odd group walking from town way with what looks like bags of booze.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36871 on: Today at 02:00:40 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:25:00 AM
He is a dreadful communicator. Dreadful. Reaches out for meaningless slogans whenever he has nothing useful to say. Must be surrounded by some of the weakest advisors ever seen in government.

You'd think he'd have taken an hour out to review the local lockdown restrictions before rocking up to be interviewed by regional press where it's pretty obviously going to be the main topic they want to ask questions about. But, no, he tries to blag it for 4m30s in front of someone who clearly had prepared. Like you say, it's not like he even had a coherent message to put over.
