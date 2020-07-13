« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 835354 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31200 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM »
What about the likes of pubs and restaurants too? Some might say wait until Hancock makes his statement, but why leak stories like this to the press if you don't want questions being asked about it in advance?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31201 on: Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM
What about the likes of pubs and restaurants too? Some might say wait until Hancock makes his statement, but why leak stories like this to the press if you don't want questions being asked about it in advance?

Because this is what they do. Leak major policy to gauge the reaction and stick with it if it goes well but change it last minute if it doesn't citing that whoever leaked it in the press was wrong.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31202 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM »
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31203 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

So?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31204 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:35:27 PM
Face masks mandatory in shops from 24th July. Utterly bizarre. Why not make it mandatory during lockdown.
My guess is because there were too few to go around and the ones that were available were all needed by the NHS anyway.

Look at the utterly bizarre panic buying of toilet rolls that caused a shortage in shops even though there wasn't actually a shortage of them. It was just that they couldn't be restocked fast enough to cope with demand. Now imagine the panic over face masks at that time if it was made mandatory. I had to order mine from China and they took over two months to arrive. Now, the supply of masks/face coverings has more than caught up and they have tons of them in Asda.

Ideally, I think they should have been mandatory from the off, but there simply wasn't the stock there.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31205 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:32:35 PM


That happened to me when I pressed the toothpaste tube too hard and it split
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31206 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

This. Disgusting.

These measures are so disproportionate to the threat its unreal!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31207 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:11:56 PM
That happened to me when I pressed the toothpaste tube too hard and it split

At least you were left with a minty clean face that day.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31208 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 PM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 11:12:23 PM
This. Disgusting.

These measures are so disproportionate to the threat its unreal!

Why? Its a mask its hardly a scary outfit.

Although if you know wear I can buy one of those skull style masks then please let me know.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31209 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

I've heard this a few times recently. In fact, my neighbour works in a school and told me they are not allowed to wear masks in case it frightens the children.

To be honest though, I don't think it would be that difficult to get kids in on the mask wearing. I've seen plenty with mum and dad in Asda who are wearing masks and it seems like some enjoy what they see as the novelty aspect of it and wear home made ones or ones designed to appeal to children in colour and/or pattern. There are also football club masks now. Kids could easily come to see them as a fashionable thing to wear, even though the primary reason is health.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31210 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:03:56 PM
So?
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31211 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.

I am not but in a pandemic, when lots of more capable countries than ours have made it mandatory and where the science says it does have an effect in slowing transmission then we should do so.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31212 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
This is what blows my mind.

At work Im told not to wear one.  On the shops I am virtually the only one wearing them.  Its a bit mad for me
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31213 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
My neighbour who works in school classrooms would love to wear her mask but they've been told they can't in case it upsets the kids.

Funny that, because the very same kids will be walking around dressed as the living dead on October 31st and will think it's hilarious, but a simple mask on a teacher that could help curb the spread of a killer disease it too frightening for little Chantelle and Brandon.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31214 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:22:15 PM
My neighbour who works in school classrooms would love to wear her mask but they've been told they can't in case it upsets the kids.

Funny that, because the very same kids will be walking around dressed as the living dead on October 31st and will think it's hilarious, but a simple mask on a teacher that could help curb the spread of a killer disease it too frightening for little Chantelle and Brandon.
To be fair, it makes me quite uncomfortable seeing people wearing them. I dont think Ill ever get used to it.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31215 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.

It's about restricting indoor transmission so not so crucial outside.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31216 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM
To be fair, it makes me quite uncomfortable seeing people wearing them. I dont think Ill ever get used to it.
Fair enough. It's not ideal by any means, but these are difficult times.

I saw someone I know and who is only two years older than myself in hospital critically ill with this virus. He lost three stones, his wife was told to expect the worst and his consultant said, after looking at his lung x-rays, that he should be dead. He was lucky in that after three months in hospital he finally made it home. He'll never be the same again though.

Another friend's Aunty went into the Royal after a fall. Caught Covid in there and died.

Someone else I know owned a taxi company. One of his ex drivers caught the virus then unwittingly passed it on to his mother. Both are now dead.

I think all this colours my feelings on masks, so although it's not an ideal situation, I just see them as a very small inconvenience in very difficult circumstances.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31217 on: Yesterday at 11:38:40 PM »
Major coronavirus testing company says turnaround time averaging at least 7 days

Quest Diagnostics, one of the companies performing a significant amount of the coronavirus testing in the U.S., said Monday that its average turnaround time for test results is at least seven days for most patients.

The announcement illustrates how the spike in coronavirus cases is overwhelming the countrys testing capacity.

The company said on Monday that its average time to get coronavirus test results back is now 7 or more days for everyone except the highest priority patients, meaning people who are hospitalized or symptomatic health care workers.

Quest said the lagging turnaround times are because of soaring demand for coronavirus testing that is overwhelming the companys capacity.

The rise in demand comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many regions across the country.

We attribute this demand primarily to the rapid, continuing spread of COVID-19 infections across the nation but particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country, the company said.

Such long turnaround times greatly hinder the countrys response to the virus by reducing the ability to do contact tracing to identify and warn people who have been in contact with an infected person to cut off further transmission.

With waits this long, someone could unknowingly continue to spread the virus for days after getting tested but before getting their results.

The long turnaround times are not limited to Quest. The American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents a wide range of commercial labs, warned at the end of June that the significant increase in demand could extend turnaround times for test results.

The Trump administration has taken heavy criticism for testing problems that have been going on for months. While the number of tests per day has significantly increased since the start of the pandemic, there are still supply constraints preventing capacity from being ramped up further. Democrats and leading public health experts have been pressuring the administration to play a more forceful role in increasing testing capacity.

We are limited in how quickly we can add capacity, Quest said Monday. For instance, global supply constraints continue to be an issue.

The company urged people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus, saying that is the ultimate way to ease the surge in cases that is overwhelming testing capacity.

We want patients and healthcare providers to know that we will not be in a position to reduce our turnaround times as long as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase dramatically across much of the United States, the company said. This is not just a Quest issue. The surge in COVID-19 cases affects the laboratory industry as a whole. 

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/507127-major-coronavirus-testing-company-says-turnaround-time-now-usually-at-least
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31218 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 PM »
The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops  :lmao
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31219 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:39:55 PM
The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops  :lmao

Will somebody please think of the children!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31220 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:43:28 PM
Will somebody please think of the children!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31221 on: Today at 12:06:02 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM
Because this is what they do. Leak major policy to gauge the reaction and stick with it if it goes well but change it last minute if it doesn't citing that whoever leaked it in the press was wrong.

It's the populist way. All populist governments pull this shit
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31222 on: Today at 12:39:28 AM »

Greek student bikes home from Scotland in 48 days

A Greek student whose flights home from Scotland were repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 decided to make his own way home with a 48-day bike ride.

Kleon Papadimitriou, 20, a student at the University of Aberdeen, said he attempted to book flights home to Athens three times in late March, but each flight was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Papadimitriou said he did some research into what he would need to do to the make the 2,175-mile trip home via bicycle, and after consulting with friends and his family he decided to buy a bike and take on the challenge.

The student, who set up an app and Instagram account to allow his supporters to track his progress, said he packed bread and canned goods and set off on his journey. He said he rode 35 to 75 miles per day while passing through England, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Papadimitriou took a boat from the east coast of Italy to the Greek port of Patras, where he got back on his bike and rode the rest of the way to his Athens neighborhood.

"It's just now dawning on me how big of an achievement this was," Papadimitriou told CNN. "And I did learn a lot of things about myself, about my limits, about my strengths and my weaknesses. And I'd say I really hope that the trip inspired at least one more person to go out of their comfort zone and try something new, something big."

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/07/13/Greek-student-bikes-home-from-Scotland-in-48-days/8641594657751/?ur3=1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31223 on: Today at 12:45:32 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:37:41 PM
Because left wing or right wing doesnt really matter in a crisis.

What matters is organisation and competence.  They have neither. They have grand gestures and playing to the crowd. 

9 more years of this I reckon....

Common practice around the world. The virus has been topic of the day for half a year. And still nobody seems to have thought anything through. We have countless of experts all claiming their view and then we have incompetent politicians who want to appear strong and decisive. So we get a mix of everything with money being thrown around like confetti.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31224 on: Today at 01:21:40 AM »
Coronavirus: Ireland may toughen quarantine measures amid anger over 'American rule-breakers'

Ireland may bring in tougher measures to ensure people stick to quarantine rules after reports of US travellers hitting the tourist trail hours after landing.

The 14-day period was introduced in April, and in May travellers were required to give the address where they are isolating.

But over the weekend there was anger on Twitter after pub, hotel and restaurants owners said they had turned away US tourists after finding out they had not quarantined.

Ireland is one of the few European countries that Americans are currently allowed to visit - but many US states have recently seen a worrying surge in cases.

"We refused a group of Americans yesterday who admitted that they had just flown in," tweeted the King's Head pub in Galway.

"We had to turn away 2 Americans for dinner last week. They were renting a house in the area and had flown straight in from Denver," posted Gregans Castle Hotel in County Clare.

Restaurateur Jp Macmahon tweeted: "Last night a group of people from Texas dined.

"We have no way of knowing if they just arrived and should be self-quarantining. Staff very uncomfortable. We need a decision on this particularly if people are coming from places with high cases."

A tour firm's tweet saying they had cancelled a booking also went viral.

The E-Whizz bike rental firm posted: "I know we are in tourism but I'm just not willing to risk it for staff and other guests. These people are in the country and socialising."

The reports caused fury among some who have been sticking to the rules and staying inside.

"My blood is boiling," tweeted @oceanofwishes.

"For 4 over months I've cocooned, not seen family or friends. Now Americans who have no regard for anyone can travel freely but I will have to continue restricting my movements to feel safe, is that right?"

"I'm.so.annoyed over this," tweeted Irene O'Neill.

"We all have stayed in for months and these people just arrive! I am disgusted and from now on I will not obey any rules!!!"

Some 4,000 people arrived at Dublin airport each day last week - up from 1,200 the week before.

Government rules tell all travellers arriving from abroad - including Irish citizens - to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people and social situations "as much as possible".

Ireland's tourism minister has admitted "there's work to be done" and the country is now planning to move to a system where data is electronically captured from airlines and ferry operators.

"The cabinet will be discussing measures this week that may be needed, such as strengthening measures at airports, ahead of issuing a possible green list of countries," Catherine Martin told the Newstalk radio station.

The list is due to be published on 20 July, with people from certain countries with a low number of cases and good management of the virus being exempt from quarantine.

Opposition politicians have criticised the current set-up.

"It's a really dangerous situation because that system does not distinguish between safe countries and countries like the
US," said Roisin Shortall, leader of the Social Democrats party.

The government is also planning to ramp up its call-back and symptom-checking service.

Quarantine restrictions ended last week in the UK for people coming from more than 50 countries judged low risk.

However, British travellers are among those who must still quarantine when entering Ireland.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-ireland-may-toughen-quarantine-measures-amid-anger-over-american-rule-breakers-12027624
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31225 on: Today at 01:38:45 AM »
Cert to happen. Not surprised by that at all. Fuckin typical.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31226 on: Today at 01:51:54 AM »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31227 on: Today at 02:23:38 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:38:45 AM
Cert to happen. Not surprised by that at all. Fuckin typical.

Yep. No surprise whatsoever.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31228 on: Today at 02:27:08 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:45:32 AM
Common practice around the world. The virus has been topic of the day for half a year. And still nobody seems to have thought anything through. We have countless of experts all claiming their view and then we have incompetent politicians who want to appear strong and decisive. So we get a mix of everything with money being thrown around like confetti.
You seem to have conveniently missed or ignored my post three pages back (#31093), so I am repeating it here:
...
And you keep saying this is all a mess, everyone everywhere makes up their own rules as they go along (let's ignore for a minute that experts and scientists are listened to in some countries) - so what would you do?

Governments and authorities need to decide on *something*. In this unprecedented, worldwide situation. All we read from you is complaining and questioning. Which, don't get me wrong, is your right and is, to a certain extent, a duty even; questioning things and not just being an obedient citizen. But one also needs to be aware that this is super complicated and there are no easy answers, no tested waters for this.

So please be constructive for once: What would you do? Which decisions would you make and based upon what? And please exclude the option "we all go back to normal and lock up the vulnerable", because this is not an option (not from an ethical point of view and also not because the virus harms many non vulnerable, too). And no fantasy options. Something that could be done on a practical level, in everyday lives around the globe and would work way better than what we are trying now. How would you open up after a lockdown - which you would never have had in the first place, but humor me?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31229 on: Today at 06:09:54 AM »
No issue with wearing a mask when doing the shopping etc, it's long overdue. With Johnson encouraging employers to get staff back in the office it's likely I'll have to return soon, why no masks in the workplace? I'll be spending 9 hours a day there rather than the 30 minutes in Tesco.
