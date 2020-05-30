« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 776 777 778 779 780 [781]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 834922 times)

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31200 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM »
What about the likes of pubs and restaurants too? Some might say wait until Hancock makes his statement, but why leak stories like this to the press if you don't want questions being asked about it in advance?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,298
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31201 on: Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM
What about the likes of pubs and restaurants too? Some might say wait until Hancock makes his statement, but why leak stories like this to the press if you don't want questions being asked about it in advance?

Because this is what they do. Leak major policy to gauge the reaction and stick with it if it goes well but change it last minute if it doesn't citing that whoever leaked it in the press was wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31202 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM »
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31203 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

So?
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31204 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:35:27 PM
Face masks mandatory in shops from 24th July. Utterly bizarre. Why not make it mandatory during lockdown.
My guess is because there were too few to go around and the ones that were available were all needed by the NHS anyway.

Look at the utterly bizarre panic buying of toilet rolls that caused a shortage in shops even though there wasn't actually a shortage of them. It was just that they couldn't be restocked fast enough to cope with demand. Now imagine the panic over face masks at that time if it was made mandatory. I had to order mine from China and they took over two months to arrive. Now, the supply of masks/face coverings has more than caught up and they have tons of them in Asda.

Ideally, I think they should have been mandatory from the off, but there simply wasn't the stock there.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,170
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31205 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:32:35 PM


That happened to me when I pressed the toothpaste tube too hard and it split
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline davealexred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31206 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

This. Disgusting.

These measures are so disproportionate to the threat its unreal!
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31207 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:11:56 PM
That happened to me when I pressed the toothpaste tube too hard and it split

At least you were left with a minty clean face that day.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31208 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 PM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 11:12:23 PM
This. Disgusting.

These measures are so disproportionate to the threat its unreal!

Why? Its a mask its hardly a scary outfit.

Although if you know wear I can buy one of those skull style masks then please let me know.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31209 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

I've heard this a few times recently. In fact, my neighbour works in a school and told me they are not allowed to wear masks in case it frightens the children.

To be honest though, I don't think it would be that difficult to get kids in on the mask wearing. I've seen plenty with mum and dad in Asda who are wearing masks and it seems like some enjoy what they see as the novelty aspect of it and wear home made ones or ones designed to appeal to children in colour and/or pattern. There are also football club masks now. Kids could easily come to see them as a fashionable thing to wear, even though the primary reason is health.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31210 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:03:56 PM
So?
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31211 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.

I am not but in a pandemic, when lots of more capable countries than ours have made it mandatory and where the science says it does have an effect in slowing transmission then we should do so.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,983
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31212 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
This is what blows my mind.

At work Im told not to wear one.  On the shops I am virtually the only one wearing them.  Its a bit mad for me
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31213 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.
My neighbour who works in school classrooms would love to wear her mask but they've been told they can't in case it upsets the kids.

Funny that, because the very same kids will be walking around dressed as the living dead on October 31st and will think it's hilarious, but a simple mask on a teacher that could help curb the spread of a killer disease it too frightening for little Chantelle and Brandon.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31214 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:22:15 PM
My neighbour who works in school classrooms would love to wear her mask but they've been told they can't in case it upsets the kids.

Funny that, because the very same kids will be walking around dressed as the living dead on October 31st and will think it's hilarious, but a simple mask on a teacher that could help curb the spread of a killer disease it too frightening for little Chantelle and Brandon.
To be fair, it makes me quite uncomfortable seeing people wearing them. I dont think Ill ever get used to it.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31215 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 PM
So are you happy enough to wear a face mask everywhere you go? Why isnt it compulsory on the High Street? Teachers can sit in a room with 15+ pupils and dont have to wear one.

It's about restricting indoor transmission so not so crucial outside.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31216 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM
To be fair, it makes me quite uncomfortable seeing people wearing them. I dont think Ill ever get used to it.
Fair enough. It's not ideal by any means, but these are difficult times.

I saw someone I know and who is only two years older than myself in hospital critically ill with this virus. He lost three stones, his wife was told to expect the worst and his consultant said, after looking at his lung x-rays, that he should be dead. He was lucky in that after three months in hospital he finally made it home. He'll never be the same again though.

Another friend's Aunty went into the Royal after a fall. Caught Covid in there and died.

Someone else I know owned a taxi company. One of his ex drivers caught the virus then unwittingly passed it on to his mother. Both are now dead.

I think all this colours my feelings on masks, so although it's not an ideal situation, I just see them as a very small inconvenience in very difficult circumstances.

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31217 on: Yesterday at 11:38:40 PM »
Major coronavirus testing company says turnaround time averaging at least 7 days

Quest Diagnostics, one of the companies performing a significant amount of the coronavirus testing in the U.S., said Monday that its average turnaround time for test results is at least seven days for most patients.

The announcement illustrates how the spike in coronavirus cases is overwhelming the countrys testing capacity.

The company said on Monday that its average time to get coronavirus test results back is now 7 or more days for everyone except the highest priority patients, meaning people who are hospitalized or symptomatic health care workers.

Quest said the lagging turnaround times are because of soaring demand for coronavirus testing that is overwhelming the companys capacity.

The rise in demand comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many regions across the country.

We attribute this demand primarily to the rapid, continuing spread of COVID-19 infections across the nation but particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country, the company said.

Such long turnaround times greatly hinder the countrys response to the virus by reducing the ability to do contact tracing to identify and warn people who have been in contact with an infected person to cut off further transmission.

With waits this long, someone could unknowingly continue to spread the virus for days after getting tested but before getting their results.

The long turnaround times are not limited to Quest. The American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents a wide range of commercial labs, warned at the end of June that the significant increase in demand could extend turnaround times for test results.

The Trump administration has taken heavy criticism for testing problems that have been going on for months. While the number of tests per day has significantly increased since the start of the pandemic, there are still supply constraints preventing capacity from being ramped up further. Democrats and leading public health experts have been pressuring the administration to play a more forceful role in increasing testing capacity.

We are limited in how quickly we can add capacity, Quest said Monday. For instance, global supply constraints continue to be an issue.

The company urged people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus, saying that is the ultimate way to ease the surge in cases that is overwhelming testing capacity.

We want patients and healthcare providers to know that we will not be in a position to reduce our turnaround times as long as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase dramatically across much of the United States, the company said. This is not just a Quest issue. The surge in COVID-19 cases affects the laboratory industry as a whole. 

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/507127-major-coronavirus-testing-company-says-turnaround-time-now-usually-at-least
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31218 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 PM »
The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops  :lmao
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31219 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:39:55 PM
The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops  :lmao

Will somebody please think of the children!
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31220 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:43:28 PM
Will somebody please think of the children!
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,556
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31221 on: Today at 12:06:02 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM
Because this is what they do. Leak major policy to gauge the reaction and stick with it if it goes well but change it last minute if it doesn't citing that whoever leaked it in the press was wrong.

It's the populist way. All populist governments pull this shit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 776 777 778 779 780 [781]   Go Up
« previous next »
 