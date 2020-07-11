« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 832189 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31120 on: Yesterday at 06:04:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:33:34 PM
I am not surprised with the low wearing of masks. I dont wear them and thats not because of any rejection of authority.

Our messaging from the scientists has been mixed. For ages they said the evidence is not clear and maybe it wasnt but then dont be surprised when you have fuzzy messaging that people actually wearing them isnt high.
The messages might have been mixed, but is the point of wearing masks really debatable? As in, they help getting less virus particles out of your body via droplets when breathing, talking, sneezing and coughing? Why in the world do doctors the world over wear them, have been using surgical masks for decades? You would think they do so because they take it as a fact that wearing a mask will help protect their patients. Is someone here a doctor who can shed some light on this?
So if this is done for good reason, i.e. help protect others from whatever germs you yourself might carry, why are we even questioning wearing masks in e.g. shops - where many people mingle and you never know if infected persons are out and about - can contribute, at least a little bit, to limiting the spread of the virus?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31121 on: Yesterday at 06:05:01 PM »
Is it mainly spreading in the younger community?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31122 on: Yesterday at 06:06:22 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:05:01 PM
Is it mainly spreading in the younger community?
In Florida, Ive seen it suggested that this was the case and its now jumped to the elderly
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31123 on: Yesterday at 06:12:23 PM »
People are dying in the US - okay so let's open Disney World woohoo!

Strange times indeed.

Re mask wearing - the virus is at a microscopic level so the average mask or face covering doesn't stop it at that level but does help with the projection of it in globules of saliva emitted especially when coughing or the pronunciation of words so taking those precautions does help even on a basic level.

But let's not forget the washing of hands is just as important and the hand-washing message seems to be getting lost just lately.

Even the shops only have a couple of mangy bottles at the doorway - if any at all!

I take a good hand sanitiser with me everywhere and also make sure not to touch the vulnerable parts of my head and face - another aspect of protection that seems to have gotten lost within the 'mask wearing' debate.



Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31124 on: Yesterday at 08:19:16 PM »
Adherence to mask wearing in the U.S. depends on where you are

Quote
Kevan Smith, a nonroster catcher invited to the original spring training, is enjoying the opportunity to be back with the Rays and competing for a spot on the team.

But returning to Florida, and especially the Port Charlotte area, where he has been doing most of his workouts after spending the shutdown at home in Pittsburgh, has been a bit troubling.

Specifically regarding the handling of the coronavirus, given the spike in cases, and how people are dealing with it.

Felt like you couldnt even walk outside without a mask on (at home), Smith, 32, said. I feel like here you go out with a mask, we have guys getting called names and all the above. Just a totally different feel.

I heard a story, one of the (guys), I dont if I can use this word, he was in a store shopping for food and I guess it was a resident called the player a pansy for wearing his mask.

I went out briefly to just pick up some takeout food, and I swear I got like a dozen eyeballs on me, looking at me like Im like the weirdo walking in with a mask. Little do they know what is at stake for my life and for my livelihood. Its just very immature and just whatever you want to call it. Its comical. Its going on all over the world, but were seeing it firsthand here.
https://www.tampabay.com/sports/rays/2020/07/11/rays-kevan-smith-finds-odd-looks-for-wearing-a-mask-odd/

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31125 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 06:04:09 PM
The messages might have been mixed, but is the point of wearing masks really debatable? As in, they help getting less virus particles out of your body via droplets when breathing, talking, sneezing and coughing? Why in the world do doctors the world over wear them, have been using surgical masks for decades? You would think they do so because they take it as a fact that wearing a mask will help protect their patients. Is someone here a doctor who can shed some light on this?
So if this is done for good reason, i.e. help protect others from whatever germs you yourself might carry, why are we even questioning wearing masks in e.g. shops - where many people mingle and you never know if infected persons are out and about - can contribute, at least a little bit, to limiting the spread of the virus?

Ever seen a doctor walk from patient to patient right through a hospital wearing the same mask or wearing the same mask for a week? I guarantee you most people will wear the same mask over and over and over with no thoughts to hygiene.

I can see the benefits in wearing masks, I think the Japanese do it when they have a cold, so as not to spread their germs. However, when I watch the British public, especially wearing masks, its like the rest of the hygiene goes out the window. Go sit and observe, you'll see people driving wearing them, then walking shop to shop, scratching their faces, fingers in the mask, mask on and off to drink and eat (saw a fella remove a mask in the food aisle to eat a fucking butty last week), then they will pick items up off the shelf, put it back, move items etc. If you're coughing germs into the mask then sticking your fingers in it, you're still spreading it. Yesterday I was in Tebay services, came out of the cubicle and a fella is stood having a piss, I moved to the furthest away sink so he didn't have to pass me, hears the door close, dirty fat c*nt hadn't washed his hands.

Its got to be drummed into people you need to do more than wear a mask, you still need to follow basic hygiene rules.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31126 on: Yesterday at 09:04:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:50:02 PM
Ever seen a doctor walk from patient to patient right through a hospital wearing the same mask or wearing the same mask for a week? I guarantee you most people will wear the same mask over and over and over with no thoughts to hygiene.

I can see the benefits in wearing masks, I think the Japanese do it when they have a cold, so as not to spread their germs. However, when I watch the British public, especially wearing masks, its like the rest of the hygiene goes out the window. Go sit and observe, you'll see people driving wearing them, then walking shop to shop, scratching their faces, fingers in the mask, mask on and off to drink and eat (saw a fella remove a mask in the food aisle to eat a fucking butty last week), then they will pick items up off the shelf, put it back, move items etc. If you're coughing germs into the mask then sticking your fingers in it, you're still spreading it. Yesterday I was in Tebay services, came out of the cubicle and a fella is stood having a piss, I moved to the furthest away sink so he didn't have to pass me, hears the door close, dirty fat c*nt hadn't washed his hands.

Its got to be drummed into people you need to do more than wear a mask, you still need to follow basic hygiene rules.

And still those people will probably spread fewer germs than without a mask. It's like with gun control in the US. Just because a certain measure won't stop everything it's still better doing a little than nothing at all.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31127 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:12:23 PM
People are dying in the US - okay so let's open Disney World woohoo!

Strange times indeed.

Re mask wearing - the virus is at a microscopic level so the average mask or face covering doesn't stop it at that level but does help with the projection of it in globules of saliva emitted especially when coughing or the pronunciation of words so taking those precautions does help even on a basic level.

But let's not forget the washing of hands is just as important and the hand-washing message seems to be getting lost just lately.

Even the shops only have a couple of mangy bottles at the doorway - if any at all!

I take a good hand sanitiser with me everywhere and also make sure not to touch the vulnerable parts of my head and face - another aspect of protection that seems to have gotten lost within the 'mask wearing' debate.

A creepy, but not wrong video about the reopening.

https://twitter.com/madrid_mike/status/1282351918619086848
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31128 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM »
Masks obviously do the job of stopping the droplets. I would be interested to see some population-wide studies though on what effect it has on the R0 value of the virus in an area or country.

I suspect it may not have that much effect at all. Your typical non-surgical (N95) masks only block a small portion of the virus being transmitted. However, when your average Joe wears a mask, he may be emboldened to part-take in riskier and riskier behaviour. Also when the masks become the focus of the messaging from the government, more effective measures such as social distancing may take a back seat in people's minds.

I know in the US a lot of governors like in Texas are adopting mask-wearing but are still bullish on keeping likes of restaurants and bars open. It also seems that despite some morons in the US, wearing masks is more prevalent there now than in Canada where I am living. I see many businesses in the US have no mask no service policy, which is quite rare in Canada.

However, there doesn't seem to be any big reduction in number of cases, in fact, they are growing fast.

I think people should still wear them, but also practice social distancing and stop touching there face etc. Without those other measures, Masks are quite useless.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31129 on: Yesterday at 09:49:48 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:19:51 PM
A creepy, but not wrong video about the reopening.

https://twitter.com/madrid_mike/status/1282351918619086848

Like it  ;)

@Max_powers

You're right about people (morons) taking more risks JUST because they are wearing masks - their attitude will be "I'm wearing a mask aren't I" before picking their noses and handling food on shop shelves.


Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31130 on: Yesterday at 10:44:27 PM »
White House throwing Fauci under the bus it seems.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eNnaDWme1Kk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eNnaDWme1Kk</a>
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31131 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM
Masks obviously do the job of stopping the droplets. I would be interested to see some population-wide studies though on what effect it has on the R0 value of the virus in an area or country.

I suspect it may not have that much effect at all. Your typical non-surgical (N95) masks only block a small portion of the virus being transmitted. However, when your average Joe wears a mask, he may be emboldened to part-take in riskier and riskier behaviour. Also when the masks become the focus of the messaging from the government, more effective measures such as social distancing may take a back seat in people's minds.

I know in the US a lot of governors like in Texas are adopting mask-wearing but are still bullish on keeping likes of restaurants and bars open. It also seems that despite some morons in the US, wearing masks is more prevalent there now than in Canada where I am living. I see many businesses in the US have no mask no service policy, which is quite rare in Canada.

However, there doesn't seem to be any big reduction in number of cases, in fact, they are growing fast.

I think people should still wear them, but also practice social distancing and stop touching there face etc. Without those other measures, Masks are quite useless.

This bit is exactly right and I'm guessing is where some of the confusion maybe coming from when its claimed the science might not recommend mandatory face coverings in public. There are just two questions really:

Does wearing a mask reduce transmission of the virus?
The answer is of course yes, otherwise governments wouldn't be scrambling for PPE for the last couple of months. Non-N95 face coverings aren't as good at reducing this transmission but the evidence is pointing to the fact that they still reduce it to some degree.

The second question is will making everyone wear face coverings mandatory in public reduce transmission?
Most people would say of course, just look at the answer to the first question. but it's not as simple as that, as you've pointed out. There will be some degree of tradeoff between the benefits of reduced transmission by wearing the face covering and increased transmission by people now feeling safer and increasing their social contacts and interactions in confined spaces. You then also have the people (many of us) who will just use the face covering in the wrong way and actually increase their chances of transferring the virus from their hands to their face. You'll likely also have those few people who are carrying the virus, feeling a bit under the weather, but will venture out anyway because they are wearing a mask.

So my thoughts are just because the answer to the first question is yes, doesn't necessarily mean the answer to the second is yes. It would be dependant on that particular population and how their behaviours as a whole would change with mandatory face coverings enforced in public. There are some countries where the answer to both questions would be yes, there are some where the answer to the second question is no, and that comes down to peoples reactions.

It would be an incredibly difficult thing to model the reactions of the entire population to determine if the benefits of everyone wearing a face covering still outweigh the decreases of other measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. but I'm guessing SAGE have at least tried. One thing I just don't understand is why the government have today said they will not make it compulsory. They seem very keen to get the economy going again quickly and this seems like an easy way to speed that up. The fact they haven't, might suggest they've been told not to by the experts. I just don't see any other reason why they wouldn't? But if that is true and the experts do have some data or modelling that's informed the decision, they should release it.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31132 on: Today at 12:06:00 AM »
People need to start taking some god damn responsibility. Worries about being lax with social distancing if wearing a mask? Don't do it then. Don't be lax. Maintain social distancing. Don't be the woman who shoved past me in the line at tesco because she's too fucking impatient and self centred to give a shit.

Obviously we're dependent on the infrastructure around us for a lot but everyone should just do their fucking bit and if th at means wearing a mask AND being careful with physical distancing then bloody well do it

A rant in general not any of the above posts
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31133 on: Today at 12:10:24 AM »

Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19


MUMBAI (Reuters) - Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchans daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said on Sunday, in one of the highest-profile cases of the pandemic sweeping India.

From hospital with his father in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchans son Abhishek said his wife and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their eight-year-old daughter had also been infected by the new coronavirus.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home, he tweeted, saying other family members had tested negative and thanking Indians for their wishes and prayers.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! added Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also an actor.

He and his father were admitted on Saturday to hospital, where health officials said on Sunday they were stable.

Seventy-seven-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is one of Indias most beloved personalities, and some fans were conducting Hindu prayer rituals for the whole family.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-bachchan/three-generations-of-bollywoods-bachchan-family-hit-by-covid-19-idUSKCN24D0AC
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31134 on: Today at 12:26:54 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:01:07 PM
The second question is will making everyone wear face coverings mandatory in public reduce transmission?
Most people would say of course, just look at the answer to the first question. but it's not as simple as that, as you've pointed out. There will be some degree of tradeoff between the benefits of reduced transmission by wearing the face covering and increased transmission by people now feeling safer and increasing their social contacts and interactions in confined spaces. You then also have the people (many of us) who will just use the face covering in the wrong way and actually increase their chances of transferring the virus from their hands to their face. You'll likely also have those few people who are carrying the virus, feeling a bit under the weather, but will venture out anyway because they are wearing a mask.

So my thoughts are just because the answer to the first question is yes, doesn't necessarily mean the answer to the second is yes. It would be dependant on that particular population and how their behaviours as a whole would change with mandatory face coverings enforced in public. There are some countries where the answer to both questions would be yes, there are some where the answer to the second question is no, and that comes down to peoples reactions.

It would be an incredibly difficult thing to model the reactions of the entire population to determine if the benefits of everyone wearing a face covering still outweigh the decreases of other measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. but I'm guessing SAGE have at least tried. One thing I just don't understand is why the government have today said they will not make it compulsory. They seem very keen to get the economy going again quickly and this seems like an easy way to speed that up. The fact they haven't, might suggest they've been told not to by the experts. I just don't see any other reason why they wouldn't? But if that is true and the experts do have some data or modelling that's informed the decision, they should release it.

On the other hand, you could argue that people wearing masks might make people more cautious, because they can clearly see that things are not "normal" and something's off. They'll be reminded that there's a virus around and they will adjust their behaviour by keeping the appropriate distance and cleaning their hands regularily. Most experts seem to be in favour of people wearing masks, so I don't get this reluctance or the need to find arguments against wearing them.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31135 on: Today at 12:41:12 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM
Masks obviously do the job of stopping the droplets. I would be interested to see some population-wide studies though on what effect it has on the R0 value of the virus in an area or country.

I suspect it may not have that much effect at all. Your typical non-surgical (N95) masks only block a small portion of the virus being transmitted. However, when your average Joe wears a mask, he may be emboldened to part-take in riskier and riskier behaviour. Also when the masks become the focus of the messaging from the government, more effective measures such as social distancing may take a back seat in people's minds.

I know in the US a lot of governors like in Texas are adopting mask-wearing but are still bullish on keeping likes of restaurants and bars open. It also seems that despite some morons in the US, wearing masks is more prevalent there now than in Canada where I am living. I see many businesses in the US have no mask no service policy, which is quite rare in Canada.

However, there doesn't seem to be any big reduction in number of cases, in fact, they are growing fast.

I think people should still wear them, but also practice social distancing and stop touching there face etc. Without those other measures, Masks are quite useless.
I can only speak of what I've seen, we heard this months ago,it was theory back then and am  sure there is some truth to it but what I see in practice is people wearing masks trying to avoid other people coming near them. if people are wearing a mask and avoiding people then am sure they know a mask doesn't give you 100% protection so they will be following other advice like washing their hands regularly. the only flaw i've come across from wearing a mask is the official guidance to wearing a mask,BR transport police say people are not wearing masks correctly, the masks only cover their mouths not their noses. I would put this down to ignorance more than anything else, another cock up from this clueless government.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31136 on: Today at 01:38:19 AM »
Theres an article on Vox.com by a physician with a patient who has covid-19 again, three months after the first time. They also say their colleagues have similar cases two to three months after the first infection. This patient had two negative PCR tests after the first infection and was healthy for 6 weeks, so its unlikely it was a 3 month long infection. The second infection was much worse in terms of symptoms.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31137 on: Today at 02:12:28 AM »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31138 on: Today at 02:40:23 AM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:12:28 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/12/immunity-to-covid-19-could-be-lost-in-months-uk-study-suggests?CMP

It's vaccine or bust.

Yeah, see my post above about anecdotal cases of re-infection 3 months after the first, which ties in with this research.

Seems like its basically like other coronaviruses which cause colds, so short immunity, and explains why it affects older people more than younger people; immune systems degrade with age.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31139 on: Today at 03:48:11 AM »
Mexico surpasses Italy to become nation with fourth-most COVID-19 deaths

Quote
Mexico surpassed 35,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, overtaking Italy to become the nation with the fourth-most deaths from the virus.

Data reported by Mexico's health ministry and obtained by Bloomberg News also indicated that the country is on the verge of passing 300,000 total confirmed infections of the disease, with 276 new deaths and 4,482 new cases reported Sunday.

The number of new cases is lower than the country's record, which was set just days ago on July 9 when Mexican officials reported more than 7,000 new infections in one day. Total deaths in country have also surpassed some European nations hit hardest by the disease including France and Spain.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/506994-mexico-surpasses-italy-to-become-nation-with-fourth-most-covid-19-deaths
