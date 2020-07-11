Masks obviously do the job of stopping the droplets. I would be interested to see some population-wide studies though on what effect it has on the R0 value of the virus in an area or country.



I suspect it may not have that much effect at all. Your typical non-surgical (N95) masks only block a small portion of the virus being transmitted. However, when your average Joe wears a mask, he may be emboldened to part-take in riskier and riskier behaviour. Also when the masks become the focus of the messaging from the government, more effective measures such as social distancing may take a back seat in people's minds.



I know in the US a lot of governors like in Texas are adopting mask-wearing but are still bullish on keeping likes of restaurants and bars open. It also seems that despite some morons in the US, wearing masks is more prevalent there now than in Canada where I am living. I see many businesses in the US have no mask no service policy, which is quite rare in Canada.



However, there doesn't seem to be any big reduction in number of cases, in fact, they are growing fast.



I think people should still wear them, but also practice social distancing and stop touching there face etc. Without those other measures, Masks are quite useless.



This bit is exactly right and I'm guessing is where some of the confusion maybe coming from when its claimed the science might not recommend mandatory face coverings in public. There are just two questions really:Does wearing a mask reduce transmission of the virus?The answer is of course yes, otherwise governments wouldn't be scrambling for PPE for the last couple of months. Non-N95 face coverings aren't as good at reducing this transmission but the evidence is pointing to the fact that they still reduce it to some degree.The second question is will making everyone wear face coverings mandatory in public reduce transmission?Most people would say of course, just look at the answer to the first question. but it's not as simple as that, as you've pointed out. There will be some degree of tradeoff between the benefits of reduced transmission by wearing the face covering and increased transmission by people now feeling safer and increasing their social contacts and interactions in confined spaces. You then also have the people (many of us) who will just use the face covering in the wrong way and actually increase their chances of transferring the virus from their hands to their face. You'll likely also have those few people who are carrying the virus, feeling a bit under the weather, but will venture out anyway because they are wearing a mask.So my thoughts are just because the answer to the first question is yes, doesn't necessarily mean the answer to the second is yes. It would be dependant on that particular population and how their behaviours as a whole would change with mandatory face coverings enforced in public. There are some countries where the answer to both questions would be yes, there are some where the answer to the second question is no, and that comes down to peoples reactions.It would be an incredibly difficult thing to model the reactions of the entire population to determine if the benefits of everyone wearing a face covering still outweigh the decreases of other measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. but I'm guessing SAGE have at least tried. One thing I just don't understand is why the government have today said they will not make it compulsory. They seem very keen to get the economy going again quickly and this seems like an easy way to speed that up. The fact they haven't, might suggest they've been told not to by the experts. I just don't see any other reason why they wouldn't? But if that is true and the experts do have some data or modelling that's informed the decision, they should release it.