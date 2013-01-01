Saw Sturgeon on Marr this morning, they were talking about quarantining people travelling from England. I hope they have remembered to exclude truck drivers, otherwise they are going to starve very very quickly once lorry movements cease. Yesterday, I saw about 12 of our trucks that had crossed from England into Scotland, loads of others from England and Scottish trucks going both ways, plus the foreign trucks from the likes of Poland and Lithuania.
I was in Cumbernauld and East Kilbride yesterday, taking goods from London to the Farmfoods depot in Cumbernauld and then collecting a load from Coke which went to Dagenham last night. Its weird as they are still stricter on the 2 meter rule, have mandatory face masks in shops etc. Loads totally ignoring the rules, though, groups of old people in Hamilton services, no masks, no distancing, staff wearing masks in the shop and McNasty's and Scottish customers wandering in with nothing on. Hard to work out what you should and shouldn't do.
Roads are also full of twats in BMW's and Audi's again, although the motorway Police were out in force hunting them.