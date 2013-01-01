« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 830041 times)

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,392
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31080 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:36:10 PM
lol, please stop comparing protesting about basic human rights and equality to football. Ignoring the actual trivialness of football in comparison, a large proportion of those at the BLM protests would've been taking social distancing seriously before any protests, not attend if they were at risk and then were encouraged to wear masks and take precautions afterwards.

They may have caused small localised spikes but comparing it to football is very odd.

I replied to this yesterday. What I said had nothing to do with the message of the protests. Forget the protests for the point I'm trying to make.

We can use restaurants. It's alright to sit there if you keep a certain distance. But you can't let anyone in to a stadium restaurant? Not even into the stadium? Does that make sense to you? People won't wear masks when they eat, but not even if you put a mask on is a stadium considered safe.

Now I understand where we are. I never expected all to go back to normal immediately. I understand there's a message to be sent when things open up. But rules are clearly made up on the go. It's all very selective. Countries, cities and organisations are all making up their own rules now. That's my point.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31081 on: Today at 12:05:24 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:36:10 PM
lol, please stop comparing protesting about basic human rights and equality to football. Ignoring the actual trivialness of football in comparison, a large proportion of those at the BLM protests would've been taking social distancing seriously before any protests, not attend if they were at risk and then were encouraged to wear masks and take precautions afterwards.

They may have caused small localised spikes but comparing it to football is very odd.

Well they are also allowing outdoor events to start up again so a football crowd at a reduced capacity stadium would be far safer than those.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,317
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31082 on: Today at 12:07:07 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:05:24 AM
Well they are also allowing outdoor events to start up again so a football crowd at a reduced capacity stadium would be far safer than those.

Outdoor events is a pretty wide description though.

As someone described earlier, getting in and out of rows is one of the big issues, at a lot of outdoor events you dont have that.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31083 on: Today at 12:19:27 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on July 10, 2020, 10:03:58 PM
My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.

I see little problem with having small crowds (youth players, families, a selected set of fans) spaced around the ground and managed with discipline. (bit like a normal Middlesbrough game)

I do see that one of the conditions is that stewards should not have duties which place them at risk. It would not bring in money but it would provide a little atmosphere.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31084 on: Today at 09:59:03 AM »
I think its gonna be an all or nothing approach for the PL at least. Yes games are outdoors, but there too many logistical nightmares as mentioned in this thread. Are they going to have staggered toilet visits? No shouting or cheering? What happens if you live with someone in the at risk category be it from an ethnic minority or elderly/shielding? Also they have mentioned digital passports, who pays for these?. Furthermore what stops non ticket holders congregating outside looking for a spare etc?
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31085 on: Today at 10:08:46 AM »
My the worst of it is over - everyone overreacted mate has just tested positive after his work sent him to London for two days. Says its awful and he regrets being so flippant.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31086 on: Today at 10:16:20 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:08:46 AM
My the worst of it is over - everyone overreacted mate has just tested positive after his work sent him to London for two days. Says its awful and he regrets being so flippant.

Maybe not applicable to your mate but views expressed are often informed by conspiracy type nonsense (hoax, 5g,...) peddled via various social media platforms.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • being crazy is what stops me from going insane
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31087 on: Today at 10:29:21 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:58:40 PM
...

Now I understand where we are. I never expected all to go back to normal immediately. I understand there's a message to be sent when things open up. But rules are clearly made up on the go. It's all very selective. Countries, cities and organisations are all making up their own rules now. That's my point.

Don't you know it's all about 'the science' according to the government.

Reminds me of this

https://youtu.be/29Im23SPNok?t=10



Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,267
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31088 on: Today at 10:35:41 AM »
Saw Sturgeon on Marr this morning, they were talking about quarantining people travelling from England. I hope they have remembered to exclude truck drivers, otherwise they are going to starve very very quickly once lorry movements cease. Yesterday, I saw about 12 of our trucks that had crossed from England into Scotland, loads of others from England and Scottish trucks going both ways, plus the foreign trucks from the likes of Poland and Lithuania.

I was in Cumbernauld and East Kilbride yesterday, taking goods from London to the Farmfoods depot in Cumbernauld and then collecting a load from Coke which went to Dagenham last night. Its weird as they are still stricter on the 2 meter rule, have mandatory face masks in shops etc. Loads totally ignoring the rules, though, groups of old people in Hamilton services, no masks, no distancing, staff wearing masks in the shop and McNasty's and Scottish customers wandering in with nothing on. Hard to work out what you should and shouldn't do.

Roads are also full of twats in BMW's and Audi's again, although the motorway Police were out in force hunting them.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,065
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31089 on: Today at 10:43:43 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:35:41 AM
Saw Sturgeon on Marr this morning, they were talking about quarantining people travelling from England. I hope they have remembered to exclude truck drivers, otherwise they are going to starve very very quickly once lorry movements cease. Yesterday, I saw about 12 of our trucks that had crossed from England into Scotland, loads of others from England and Scottish trucks going both ways, plus the foreign trucks from the likes of Poland and Lithuania.

I was in Cumbernauld and East Kilbride yesterday, taking goods from London to the Farmfoods depot in Cumbernauld and then collecting a load from Coke which went to Dagenham last night. Its weird as they are still stricter on the 2 meter rule, have mandatory face masks in shops etc. Loads totally ignoring the rules, though, groups of old people in Hamilton services, no masks, no distancing, staff wearing masks in the shop and McNasty's and Scottish customers wandering in with nothing on. Hard to work out what you should and shouldn't do.

Roads are also full of twats in BMW's and Audi's again, although the motorway Police were out in force hunting them.

I'm fairly confident they will have thought of that. Easy enough to exempt goods vehicles - the aim is to reduce the risk as much as possible, not eliminate entirely at the cost of starvation...

Having said that Scotland produces far more food & drink per person than the rest of the UK (possibly even has a surplus?). OK, a lot of that is whisky but we can survive on it.  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31090 on: Today at 10:44:22 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:43:43 AM
I'm fairly confident they will have thought of that.

Having said that Scotland produces far more food & drink per person than the rest of the UK (possibly even has a surplus?). OK, a lot of that is whisky but we can survive on it.  ;D

You are? You have more confidence in them than I do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,065
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31091 on: Today at 10:45:37 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:44:22 AM
You are? You have more confidence in them than I do.

Am I confident tha tStrugeon has thought about goods vehicles crossing the border if we were to impose a quarantine? Absolutely.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31092 on: Today at 10:46:15 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:43:43 AM
I'm fairly confident they will have thought of that. Easy enough to exempt goods vehicles - the aim is to reduce the risk as much as possible, not eliminate entirely at the cost of starvation...

Having said that Scotland produces far more food & drink per person than the rest of the UK (possibly even has a surplus?). OK, a lot of that is whisky but we can survive on it.  ;D
Man cannot live on whisky, Iran Bru and short bread alone mate.

;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31093 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:58:40 PM
I replied to this yesterday. What I said had nothing to do with the message of the protests. Forget the protests for the point I'm trying to make.

We can use restaurants. It's alright to sit there if you keep a certain distance. But you can't let anyone in to a stadium restaurant? Not even into the stadium? Does that make sense to you? People won't wear masks when they eat, but not even if you put a mask on is a stadium considered safe.

Now I understand where we are. I never expected all to go back to normal immediately. I understand there's a message to be sent when things open up. But rules are clearly made up on the go. It's all very selective. Countries, cities and organisations are all making up their own rules now. That's my point.
Stadia hold tens of thousands of people, if the numbers are limited it is still thousands. They scream, sing and shout a lot. Plus: They need to get to the place, they mingle in hallways (unfortunately we are missing the technology to beam everyone into their seats and out again). It would be a huge effort to contact trace all these people if need be. We are not talking about minor numbers in restaurants, where - in the case of one evening having a super spreader around - it is feasible to "catch up" on guests.

And you keep saying this is all a mess, everyone everywhere makes up their own rules as they go along (let's ignore for a minute that experts and scientists are listened to in some countries) - so what would you do?

Governments and authorities need to decide on *something*. In this unprecedented, worldwide situation. All we read from you is complaining and questioning. Which, don't get me wrong, is your right and is, to a certain extent, a duty even; questioning things and not just being an obedient citizen. But one also needs to be aware that this is super complicated and there are no easy answers, no tested waters for this.

So please be constructive for once: What would you do? Which decisions would you make and based upon what? And please exclude the option "we all go back to normal and lock up the vulnerable", because this is not an option (not from an ethical point of view and also not because the virus harms many non vulnerable, too). And no fantasy options. Something that could be done on a practical level, in everyday lives around the globe and would work way better than what we are trying now. How would you open up after a lockdown - which you would never have had in the first place, but humor me?
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,618
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31094 on: Today at 11:30:28 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:08:46 AM
My “the worst of it is over - everyone overreacted” mate has just tested positive after his work sent him to London for two days. Says it’s awful and he regrets being so flippant.

That’s shit mate.

Whilst I don’t think people overreacted, the worst is over. Just look at the numbers.

We are by no means out of the woods at all, but 1 in 3900 is a small amount. That’s about 20,000 people who have it in the whole country.

By no means over, but certainly the worst is over, IMO.
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31095 on: Today at 11:31:34 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:16:20 AM
Maybe not applicable to your mate but views expressed are often informed by conspiracy type nonsense (hoax, 5g,...) peddled via various social media platforms.

Nah, hes no conspiracy nut. On account of not having known anyone who got sick with it he thought it was maybe an OTT response. Hes happy to admit he was wrong.
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31096 on: Today at 11:36:32 AM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:58:31 AM
Stadia hold tens of thousands of people, if the numbers are limited it is still thousands. They scream, sing and shout a lot. Plus: They need to get to the place, they mingle in hallways (unfortunately we are missing the technology to beam everyone into their seats and out again). It would be a huge effort to contact trace all these people if need be. We are not talking about minor numbers in restaurants, where - in the case of one evening having a super spreader around - it is feasible to "catch up" on guests.

And you keep saying this is all a mess, everyone everywhere makes up their own rules as they go along (let's ignore for a minute that experts and scientists are listened to in some countries) - so what would you do?

Governments and authorities need to decide on *something*. In this unprecedented, worldwide situation. All we read from you is complaining and questioning. Which, don't get me wrong, is your right and is, to a certain extent, a duty even; questioning things and not just being an obedient citizen. But one also needs to be aware that this is super complicated and there are no easy answers, no tested waters for this.

So please be constructive for once: What would you do? Which decisions would you make and based upon what? And please exclude the option "we all go back to normal and lock up the vulnerable", because this is not an option (not from an ethical point of view and also not because the virus harms many non vulnerable, too). And no fantasy options. Something that could be done on a practical level, in everyday lives around the globe and would work way better than what we are trying now. How would you open up after a lockdown - which you would never have had in the first place, but humor me?

Was going to post about the singing thing. There have been several instances where choirs and orchestras saw outbreaks linked to singing or brass/woodwind playing. Fans singing would be similar to them continually coughing over one another.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 