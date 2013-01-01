I replied to this yesterday. What I said had nothing to do with the message of the protests. Forget the protests for the point I'm trying to make.



We can use restaurants. It's alright to sit there if you keep a certain distance. But you can't let anyone in to a stadium restaurant? Not even into the stadium? Does that make sense to you? People won't wear masks when they eat, but not even if you put a mask on is a stadium considered safe.



Now I understand where we are. I never expected all to go back to normal immediately. I understand there's a message to be sent when things open up. But rules are clearly made up on the go. It's all very selective. Countries, cities and organisations are all making up their own rules now. That's my point.



Stadia hold tens of thousands of people, if the numbers are limited it is still thousands. They scream, sing and shout a lot. Plus: They need to get to the place, they mingle in hallways (unfortunately we are missing the technology to beam everyone into their seats and out again). It would be a huge effort to contact trace all these people if need be. We are not talking about minor numbers in restaurants, where - in the case of one evening having a super spreader around - it is feasible to "catch up" on guests.And you keep saying this is all a mess, everyone everywhere makes up their own rules as they go along (let's ignore for a minute that experts and scientists are listened to in some countries) - so what would you do?Governments and authorities need to decide on *something*. In this unprecedented, worldwide situation. All we read from you is complaining and questioning. Which, don't get me wrong, is your right and is, to a certain extent, a duty even; questioning things and not just being an obedient citizen. But one also needs to be aware that this is super complicated and there are no easy answers, no tested waters for this.So please be constructive for once: What would you do? Which decisions would you make and based upon what? And please exclude the option "we all go back to normal and lock up the vulnerable", because this is not an option (not from an ethical point of view and also not because the virus harms many non vulnerable, too). And no fantasy options. Something that could be done on a practical level, in everyday lives around the globe and would work way better than what we are trying now. How would you open up after a lockdown - which you would never have had in the first place, but humor me?