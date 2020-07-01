The Texas Department of Health and Human Services (TDHHS) reported 10,028 new cases on Tuesday, breaking a record for the highest one-day increase in the state.It's not the first time Texas has broken its record for its daily number of new cases in the past two weeks. The new record is more than 1,500 higher than the state's previous record of nearly 8,260 cases set on July 4.On Monday, it reported 5,318 new cases, bringing its total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 200,000.The state also reported 9,268 people in the states hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, setting another daily record.Texas also reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths, which also surpassed their previous record of 58 deaths on May 14.Like other states experiencing outbreaks this summer, Texas has seen a comparably lower mortality rate than states like New York did earlier this year, which some experts have pinned to the fact that younger people are contracting the virus.Texas has also reported a jump in the percentage of total tests returning positive since mid-June, now landing at about 13.5 percent on average as of Monday.Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said previously that a positivity rate above 10 percent would be a warning flag for the state.The state's Republican Party announced this month it is still moving forward with their convention in Houston next week.