Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30880 on: Today at 03:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 02:08:03 PM
Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/

Just find stuff like that so incredibly sad. People so locked into something that they'll reject every other alternative even when their kids' lives are at stake. Even rejecting the treatment recommended at hospital, when they eventually did go, until it was too late.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30881 on: Today at 04:33:18 PM »
Reported that Bolsanora has tested positive.

He'll be on of the lucky one's with the Prince Charles strain.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,412
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30882 on: Today at 04:34:09 PM »
Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19.

Lets go live to one of his compatriots for a reaction.

Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,537
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30883 on: Today at 04:34:12 PM »
Ahhhh, Bolsanero has got the 'little flu' now and has tested positive. Has symptoms as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,537
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30884 on: Today at 04:35:18 PM »
I see we are all addicted to the bbc news ticker.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30885 on: Today at 04:35:32 PM »
Do I detect a bit of unholy glee on here? ;D
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30886 on: Today at 04:37:35 PM »
Am I bad if I say I hope it does him in?
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,258
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30887 on: Today at 04:38:16 PM »
Surely he needs to have an urgent face to face meeting with Trump?
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,463
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30888 on: Today at 04:39:48 PM »
I don't want him to die but if his worsening condition is the wake up call that the Brazilian government needs to get its act together thus saving thousands of lives, then most of us won't complain. 
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30889 on: Today at 04:40:57 PM »
What a pity.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,964
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30890 on: Today at 04:41:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:40:33 PM
I went to a traditional grammar school in the 60s, we stayed in the class and teachers came to us. Seemed to work as it prevented fighting in the corridors. That had to wait till the lunch break.


Over who got to captain the side against Mr.Sugden?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,785
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30891 on: Today at 04:47:58 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:34:12 PM
Ahhhh, Bolsanero has got the 'little flu' now and has tested positive. Has symptoms as well.

I hope his aides tell him that its just the flu and that he has nothing to worry about.

And that he needs to meet with Trump and Pence ASAP.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,333
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30892 on: Today at 04:52:58 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 02:08:03 PM
Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/
Makes me angry to read that. That fat head oompa loompa wanker and her parents...fucking hell, I've no words for either of them.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30893 on: Today at 04:54:22 PM »
155 further fatalities in UK reported today.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,833
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30894 on: Today at 04:57:08 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 04:39:48 PM
I don't want him to die but if his worsening condition is the wake up call that the Brazilian government needs to get its act together thus saving thousands of lives, then most of us won't complain. 

Speak for yourself. I hope he dies a very painful death as a result of this.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,333
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30895 on: Today at 04:57:58 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:37:35 PM
Am I bad if I say I hope it does him in?
Hmm, not really. Though they say near death experiences change people. Let's hope he has one of those and see if it changes him.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,833
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30896 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:57:58 PM
Hmm, not really. Though they say near death experiences change people. Let's hope he has one of those and see if it changes him.

Didn't change Boris. Albeit he may have been fibbing.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30897 on: Today at 05:00:02 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 02:08:03 PM
Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/

Similar in ways to the story couple months back of someone in US taking the drug promoted by Trump.  Took it as it was in some sort of cleaning agent.  Person promptly died.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30898 on: Today at 05:01:19 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:54:22 PM
155 further fatalities in UK reported today.

Insane we're in triple figures 4 months into this. And people can say weekend reporting lag etc all they want, triple figures in a week would be shameful at this stage.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30899 on: Today at 05:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:01:19 PM
Insane we're in triple figures 4 months into this. And people can say weekend reporting lag etc all they want, triple figures in a week would be shameful at this stage.

Just doesn't seem to get under 100 in a week day. So many care home deaths still.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30900 on: Today at 05:06:53 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:01:19 PM
Insane we're in triple figures 4 months into this. And people can say weekend reporting lag etc all they want, triple figures in a week would be shameful at this stage.

Yeh but it's all not bad news, I mean, you can go for a pint or go to the beach or even have a haircut!

Man, we've never had it so good.

 :wave
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30901 on: Today at 05:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:01:19 PM
Insane we're in triple figures 4 months into this. And people can say weekend reporting lag etc all they want, triple figures in a week would be shameful at this stage.

Yep, and I note a few pubs that opened Sat have now closed again following a number of folk testing positive, according to BBC news.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,833
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30902 on: Today at 05:23:49 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:22:18 PM
Yep, and I note a few pubs that opened Sat have now closed again following a number of folk testing positive, according to BBC news.

To be honest that reassures me that maybe some level of contact tracing is taking place.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,251
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30903 on: Today at 05:26:45 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:23:49 PM
To be honest that reassures me that maybe some level of contact tracing is taking place.

This is the pubs decision to close due to the positive tests, they've not been forced. There'll be loads that just won't give a shit.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30904 on: Today at 05:36:14 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:23:49 PM
To be honest that reassures me that maybe some level of contact tracing is taking place.

Story on the news said one of them closed after someone tested positive after having been in the pub on Sat.  Infected person then told the pub yesterday apparently.  Which may suggest the person infected was waiting on test result but decided to go to the pub anyway. 
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30905 on: Today at 05:41:23 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:23:49 PM
To be honest that reassures me that maybe some level of contact tracing is taking place.

I had to write my details down in the barbers today in case anyone rings them and says they tested positive.

This should be mandatory in all shops, pubs, restaurants, supermarkets etc to be honest and it should be a legal requirement to then notify the government/council.

As for actual closures that's  a difficult one - it's impossible to close for 2 weeks for each reported positive case I would suggest.

Possibly half a day or  day closure for a deep clean and all individuals who were in the place contacted.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30906 on: Today at 05:59:12 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:33:18 PM
Reported that Bolsanora has tested positive.

He'll be on of the lucky one's with the Prince Charles strain.
Awful news.

Hopefully the virus is doing ok.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30907 on: Today at 06:03:36 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:41:23 PM
I had to write my details down in the barbers today in case anyone rings them and says they tested positive.

This should be mandatory in all shops, pubs, restaurants, supermarkets etc to be honest and it should be a legal requirement to then notify the government/council.

As for actual closures that's  a difficult one - it's impossible to close for 2 weeks for each reported positive case I would suggest.

Possibly half a day or  day closure for a deep clean and all individuals who were in the place contacted.

I heard today that a lad gave his phone details in at a couple of pubs and guess what?

A number of texts originating out of the U.K.

Unfortunately some will try to take advantage.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30908 on: Today at 08:31:13 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 01:33:58 PM
Four Tampa-area hospitals at maximum ICU capacity

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505959-four-tampa-area-hospitals-at-maximum-icu-capacity

43 Florida ICUs at capacity as coronavirus cases surge

Quote
Forty-three Florida hospital intensive care units (ICUs) across 21 counties have reached capacity as coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State surge, according to new data from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Orange counties are among those with affected hospitals, according to the AHCA data, with another 32 hospitals at bed availability of no more than 10 percent.

The report comes the same day the state Department of Health confirmed 7,347 new cases in the state, for a total of 213,794, and set a new record for the percentage of tests coming back positive, at 16.3 percent, on Monday.

Single-day levels remain below the single-day record of 11,458 new cases reported Saturday, which broke the previous record of the Thursday before.

Miami-Dade, the states most populous county, reported an increase of 2,066 cases Tuesday, a drop from 6,336 cases Monday. The county tops the state for most overall deaths, with 1,057, as of Tuesday.

Despite the number of cases in the county, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) on Tuesday reversed his own earlier order and announced gyms in the county would be allowed to reopen.

I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the Countys Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open, Gimenez tweeted Tuesday.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506222-43-florida-icus-at-capacity-as-coronavirus-cases-surge
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30909 on: Today at 08:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:53:05 PM
Just find stuff like that so incredibly sad. People so locked into something that they'll reject every other alternative even when their kids' lives are at stake. Even rejecting the treatment recommended at hospital, when they eventually did go, until it was too late.

Indeed.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30910 on: Today at 09:17:03 PM »
See the American tax payer is helping out some deserving cases!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53324891
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30911 on: Today at 09:38:37 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:17:03 PM
See the American tax payer is helping out some deserving cases!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53324891


It's terrible, but let's just say I'm not surprised.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30912 on: Today at 09:38:52 PM »
Looks like the HSE have given up having any impact on worker safety;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-53322370
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30913 on: Today at 10:02:43 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:38:52 PM
Looks like the HSE have given up having any impact on worker safety;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-53322370
That's the place I've mentioned a few times and the Dave Baxter they pictured is our friend who died. 

It's less than 5 minutes from where we live.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • Sixx
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30914 on: Today at 10:13:39 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 04:39:48 PM
I don't want him to die but if his worsening condition is the wake up call that the Brazilian government needs to get its act together thus saving thousands of lives, then most of us won't complain. 
Like it did with Boris going into intensive care?
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30915 on: Today at 10:51:12 PM »
New Texas COVID-19 cases jump by more than 10K for first time

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services (TDHHS) reported 10,028 new cases on Tuesday, breaking a record for the highest one-day increase in the state.

It's not the first time Texas has broken its record for its daily number of new cases in the past two weeks. The new record is more than 1,500 higher than the state's previous record of nearly 8,260 cases set on July 4. 

On Monday, it reported 5,318 new cases, bringing its total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 200,000.

The state also reported 9,268 people in the states hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, setting another daily record.

Texas also reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths, which also surpassed their previous record of 58 deaths on May 14.

Like other states experiencing outbreaks this summer, Texas has seen a comparably lower mortality rate than states like New York did earlier this year, which some experts have pinned to the fact that younger people are contracting the virus.

Texas has also reported a jump in the percentage of total tests returning positive since mid-June, now landing at about 13.5 percent on average as of Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said previously that a positivity rate above 10 percent would be a warning flag for the state.

The state's Republican Party announced this month it is still moving forward with their convention in Houston next week.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506262-new-texas-covid-19-cases-jump-to-more-than-10k-for-first-time
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30916 on: Today at 10:51:29 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:02:43 PM
That's the place I've mentioned a few times and the Dave Baxter they pictured is our friend who died. 

It's less than 5 minutes from where we live.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

I'm sorry for your loss.
Logged
