« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 762 763 764 765 766 [767]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 804427 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,199
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30640 on: Today at 12:17:22 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:03:35 AM
So not allowed, but can't avoid interaction? Do you have any pictures of what a normal day looks like (pre-virus)? My thinking is if you could show that it's impossible to follow the proposed guidelines. And then you challenge the politicians. If they can't give you a real chance to educate with these guidelines, then a second wave is on them. You sound the alarm, they decide what to do.

They already know.

Teachers are being told they have to distance from pupils at the front of the class but pupils can be 30+ to a room in front of them.

They are also being told years of 130+ pupils have to isolate from others during the day, but can also go into classrooms after another bubble and sit & touch on the same desks, can travel on the same school bus, and have brothers and sisters in other years who they can sit next to at home as long as they live with them.

Its basically everything as normal and fuck the teachers and their families at the end of the day, they just dont want to say it.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,330
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30641 on: Today at 12:29:00 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:17:22 AM
They already know.

Teachers are being told they have to distance from pupils at the front of the class but pupils can be 30+ to a room in front of them.

They are also being told years of 130+ pupils have to isolate from others during the day, but can also go into classrooms after another bubble and sit & touch on the same desks, can travel on the same school bus, and have brothers and sisters in other years who they can sit next to at home as long as they live with them.

Its basically everything as normal and fuck the teachers and their families at the end of the day, they just dont want to say it.

So the virus suddenly became much less dangerous in their view. Let's invite those people to the grand re-opening of schools. Let them see how well everything works.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,199
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30642 on: Today at 12:37:41 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:29:00 AM
So the virus suddenly became much less dangerous in their view. Let's invite those people to the grand re-opening of schools. Let them see how well everything works.

I cant find the quote but sure on Tuesday there was a quote floating round that (paraphrased) was it doesnt matter about 2m, or even 1m, in schools.
Logged

Offline legendkiller

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30643 on: Today at 12:39:09 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:06:29 PM
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Everyone in England should be shown this and told about the government sitting on the pillar two data . I would not be pointing fingers over to America and saying how bad it is there . New Zealand health minister resigned today over an outbreak of four cases . Please stay safe over there and dont rush to the pub Saturday and if ye are somewhere really quiet
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,330
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30644 on: Today at 12:47:20 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:37:41 AM
I cant find the quote but sure on Tuesday there was a quote floating round that (paraphrased) was it doesnt matter about 2m, or even 1m, in schools.

Good. Then bring them to schools so they can show how it all works. It's a perfect photo op for them. A success story.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,199
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30645 on: Today at 12:53:55 AM »
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 12:39:09 AM
Everyone in England should be shown this and told about the government sitting on the pillar two data . I would not be pointing fingers over to America and saying how bad it is there . New Zealand health minister resigned today over an outbreak of four cases . Please stay safe over there and dont rush to the pub Saturday and if ye are somewhere really quiet

Honestly, look at brexit, there are that many thick c*nts over here who can be shown shit directly and theyll still do the wrong thing.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30646 on: Today at 03:45:36 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:06:29 PM
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Absolutely incredible. Makes me so angry to watch that. Heartbreaking. I've said it once, twice, and I'll say it again and not in jest: these c*nts all need lined up and shot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 762 763 764 765 766 [767]   Go Up
« previous next »
 