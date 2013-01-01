So not allowed, but can't avoid interaction? Do you have any pictures of what a normal day looks like (pre-virus)? My thinking is if you could show that it's impossible to follow the proposed guidelines. And then you challenge the politicians. If they can't give you a real chance to educate with these guidelines, then a second wave is on them. You sound the alarm, they decide what to do.



They already know.Teachers are being told they have to distance from pupils at the front of the class but pupils can be 30+ to a room in front of them.They are also being told years of 130+ pupils have to isolate from others during the day, but can also go into classrooms after another bubble and sit & touch on the same desks, can travel on the same school bus, and have brothers and sisters in other years who they can sit next to at home as long as they live with them.Its basically everything as normal and fuck the teachers and their families at the end of the day, they just dont want to say it.