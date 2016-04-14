https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53253722



So the plan for schools in Sept is basically back to normal.



Social distancing wont be a thing (screw teachers and their families) and whole year groups will be considered a bubble. I mean ignoring the fact families are often made up of kids of multiple ages and that a huge proportion travel to school via buses which will be mixed.



Are classrooms going to have to be designated for only one year group to avoid transfer from touching desks, etc?



There you go again with your negativity.That nursery school in Milton Keynes that stayed open despite 20 cases, shows that although kids may be super spreaders (schools are now the second worst places for infection after care homes) it doesnt seem to kill them. And lets face it if a few teachers die it will be worth it to open up the economy. And dont forget all those shop workers looking for work, they can retrain to be cover supervisors/childminders on the job.There has never been a coherent plan from Williamson or his Dept, as to how to safely reopen schools.The problem with the Dept for Education is that there are very few who work there who have any experience of schools, from the minister and his spads to the clerks and data monkeys. They are today promising buses where needed to mitigate children travelling to school on public transport.Again they havent thought it through, they are simple looking at places like Cheshire where a large number of kids already bus in to some of the large Secondary schools. To ensure social distancing, and proper hygiene will be impossible. What they will do is expect 56 kids to sit on a coach or 70 or so on a double decker, with face masks on, and hope the bus firm wash down between trips. To socially distanced those kids would require twice as many buses as are currently used.As you say, it will back to normal and damn the consequences.