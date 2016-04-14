« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:40:17 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM

Countries need to cancel the patent (legal to do so) and make it themselves now those twats the other side of the pond have bought it all up.

Could well happen. Suspect not for this particular drug at this time though, would open a whole can of worms. Now if it was proven to statistically reduce mortality along with hospital time, that would change things.

The company that makes Lopinavir/ritonavir have actually waived any restrictions on its patent that prevents generic companies from supplying it. They did that back in March, unfortunately the Oxford Recovery trial (same one dexamethasone result came from) announced yesterday that it showed no clinical benefit in their trial, which was a shame. One upside of the waiving of its patent for this pandemic though is better access to the drug for HIV treatment.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:45:29 PM
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:39:27 PM
To everyone whose jobs are impacted by Covid-19, remain positive, if you are unfortunate enough to lose your job, just remember theres gonna be something better coming along soon. When one door closes another opens.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:11:11 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:34:46 PM
I am amazed that the Data on the Leicester situation has only just become public. The data the government have been feeding us shows an improving picture but when you see the pillar2 on top it is clear that infections have been on the rise since May.
If this data reflects in other areas then the government have done as many suspected, and unlocked prematurely.
Even more worrying is Johnsons barefaced lies about this data being shared. Rotherham and Burnham have both gone on record saying they cant get the pillar 2 for their areas, and the Mayor of Leicesters account flatly contradicts Johnsons response in the house. Remember when misleading the house was a serious offence? No longer the case.
Leicestershire only started getting the pillar 2 data on the 25th June.  I'd expect they were prioritised due to circling the city being locked down and, as it turns out, having considerable chunks of their own area locked down also.

I've not heard any other areas commenting on their pillar 2 data which suggests that it's still not being made widely available.  It doesn't sound like it's an issue of getting hold of the data either as Hancock blurted out the news about Leicester well before the Public Health officials in Leicester had even an inkling there was an issue.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:15:27 PM
Its been released by PHE this evening, albeit a week out of dat for England.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:50:47 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53253722

So the plan for schools in Sept is basically back to normal.

Social distancing wont be a thing (screw teachers and their families) and whole year groups will be considered a bubble. I mean ignoring the fact families are often made up of kids of multiple ages and that a huge proportion travel to school via buses which will be mixed.

Are classrooms going to have to be designated for only one year group to avoid transfer from touching desks, etc?
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:01:05 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:11:11 PM
Leicestershire only started getting the pillar 2 data on the 25th June.  I'd expect they were prioritised due to circling the city being locked down and, as it turns out, having considerable chunks of their own area locked down also.

I've not heard any other areas commenting on their pillar 2 data which suggests that it's still not being made widely available.  It doesn't sound like it's an issue of getting hold of the data either as Hancock blurted out the news about Leicester well before the Public Health officials in Leicester had even an inkling there was an issue.

Burnham was tweeting about the media getting briefed on these figures before he has seen them, because health organisations in Oldham etc are asking him why there is media speculation on lockdown when the govt testing figures (Pillar 1) are showing a decline.
Like most of Cummings work, he uses the media and selective leaks to prepare peoples minds so that when it happens its old news.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:01:26 PM
Guys, It's fine. We're being told to go to the pub and raise a glass on Saturday



It's just 43,906 deaths. Lets raise a glass.....   :butt :butt
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:04:26 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:01:26 PM
Guys, It's fine. We're being told to go to the pub and raise a glass on Saturday



It's just 43,906 deaths. Lets raise a glass.....   :butt :butt

And that picture from HM Treasury looks like a Pimms or some other metropolitan elite drink.

Not that type of thing Tim Weatherspoon's lot will be pouring down their neck at 0900 on Sarutrday.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:09:11 PM
Mother of god.

Ive just read the guidance for schools.

Theres no guidance at all.

I literally have no idea how were going to do it.  Half of the time I dont even know what they want.

I dont know where to even start
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:15:13 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:50:47 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53253722

So the plan for schools in Sept is basically back to normal.

Social distancing wont be a thing (screw teachers and their families) and whole year groups will be considered a bubble. I mean ignoring the fact families are often made up of kids of multiple ages and that a huge proportion travel to school via buses which will be mixed.

Are classrooms going to have to be designated for only one year group to avoid transfer from touching desks, etc?

There you go again with your negativity.
That nursery school in Milton Keynes that stayed open despite 20 cases, shows that although kids may be super spreaders (schools are now the second worst places for infection after care homes) it doesnt seem to kill them. And lets face it if a few teachers die it will be worth it to open up the economy. And dont forget all those shop workers looking for work, they can retrain to be cover supervisors/childminders on the job.

There has never been a coherent plan from Williamson or his Dept, as to how to safely reopen schools.
The problem with the Dept for Education is that there are very few who work there who have any experience of schools, from the minister and his spads to the clerks and data monkeys. They are today promising buses where needed to mitigate children travelling to school on public transport.
Again they havent thought it through, they are simple looking at places like Cheshire where a large number of kids already bus in to some of the large Secondary schools. To ensure social distancing, and proper hygiene will be impossible. What they will do is expect 56 kids to sit on a coach or 70 or so on a double decker, with face masks on, and hope the bus firm wash down between trips. To socially distanced those kids would require twice as many buses as are currently used.
As you say, it will back to normal and damn the consequences.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:19:11 PM
Im looking forward to details on who teaches these extra maths, English, etc. classes which theyre meant to be getting - and who is going to plan them.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:23:40 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:09:57 PM
My test results have come back negative which is good except it then says they're not 100% accurate

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


that was the same when my wife had hers done
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:26:21 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:09:57 PM
My test results have come back negative which is good except it then says they're not 100% accurate

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

As did mine. Also saying if still have symptoms then to isolate anyway!
Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:30:45 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:26:21 PM
As did mine. Also saying if still have symptoms then to isolate anyway!

That's good advice to be fair. In all the information overload, people can forget the most essential of messages. Good to see it's being reiterated.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:34:56 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:30:45 PM
That's good advice to be fair. In all the information overload, people can forget the most essential of messages. Good to see it's being reiterated.

Oh for sure, wasn't criticising it at all and makes complete sense to give that message given tests aren't 100% accurate for a number of reasons.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:40:52 PM
Scotland to keep 2m rule in phase 3, with the possibility of exemptions being granted ti certain businesses on an individual level contingent on them meeting certain safeguarding criteria.

Also have published a listof postcodes in the borders area around Gretna where we have a mini outbreak where leasure travel restrictions will remain in place until outbreak contained.

The difference in clarity between the SG and WM is night and day.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:42:06 PM
Also masks now compulsory in shops from next Friday.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:43:30 PM
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:20:10 PM
Absolutely ridiculous, number of cases and deaths have increased compared to yesterday and same time last week, yet people will still be going to watch football down the pub come Saturday. Also the number of tests element is misleading on the one hand I think the government know that more testing will mean more new cases so arent testing enough. On the other hand you have people that would rather go the beach than getting a test done.
I don't think the pubs are allowed to show sport or play music come to that
stewil007

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:44:30 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:09:11 PM
Mother of god.

Ive just read the guidance for schools.

There’s no guidance at all.

I literally have no idea how we’re going to do it.  Half of the time I dont even know what they want.

I dont know where to even start

Aaah, I see, its your fault for not understanding ;)
