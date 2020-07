These 36 areas at risk of locking down, presumably that will happen before Saturday? A reasonable action would be to suspend this opening of pubs etc for a further period.



One of the Councillors from down south said that the data was very misleading and there is no comparison in his area to what is happening in Leicester, even though it was one of the 36 areas deemed at risk of having to have a local lock down. Either the Government isn't sharing all the data with local councils, or there's a massive lag in data getting sent to them and they're not seeing both pillar 1 and pillar 2 data. Either way, I just don't trust anything that comes from this Government.