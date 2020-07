I think that it is the direction of travel they are looking at. Johnson has been talking about 'whack-a-mole' hasn't he? So in theory you jump on things at a local level before the case numbers start to get higher.



I don't think it is a coincidence that you had Johnson talking about that yesterday and this information finding its way into the media today.



Yeah, can see what's hoped for to happen - councils have been going on about needing the information (and beyond just tests carried out/positive tests) for a couple of months now. Just that list which has been passed to national press makes no sense at all. What's there for GM got to them last Thursday and they've worked overtime to make sense of it since. Will be same all over the country. What Mayor of Leicester was saying about it all being a shock. I wonder whether someone's looked at percentage increases and not looked at the actual number of cases?