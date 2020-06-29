« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30400 on: Today at 12:31:38 AM »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:28:19 PM
The UK govt by stealth for starters.

Gnurglan on here appears to be very supportive of the Swedish position.

I don't want to come here and pretend all we have done is great, because it isn't. We seriously fucked up with our preparations. Actually, all political parties decided we didn't need to prepare, so they could save money. We also failed to protect the elderly which should have been a known issue. That's where we get the high death numbers and it's a failure. The main objective early on was to avoid overloading the healthcare system and that worked. We'll see what happens later this year. It's not over yet. But generally I am happy we found a way not to lock down the country.

My main concern has always been everything else that comes with all of this, such as unemployment and problems in the economy. I believe those things will hurt society a lot more over time. The problems in the economy were huge before and the virus will be used as the reason for how things became so bad. That won't be the truth, but it's what will let our leaders off the hook.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30401 on: Today at 12:36:35 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:34:13 PM
As for Gnurglan, no offence to him but Im not going to worry a lot about the what a poster on this forum in Sweden is thinking about the virus.

None taken.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30402 on: Today at 12:39:48 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:31:38 AM
I don't want to come here and pretend all we have done is great, because it isn't. We seriously fucked up with our preparations. Actually, all political parties decided we didn't need to prepare, so they could save money. We also failed to protect the elderly which should have been a known issue. That's where we get the high death numbers and it's a failure. The main objective early on was to avoid overloading the healthcare system and that worked. We'll see what happens later this year. It's not over yet. But generally I am happy we found a way not to lock down the country.

My main concern has always been everything else that comes with all of this, such as unemployment and problems in the economy. I believe those things will hurt society a lot more over time. The problems in the economy were huge before and the virus will be used as the reason for how things became so bad. That won't be the truth, but it's what will let our leaders off the hook.

The trouble is with this crowd we could end up with the worst of both worlds

There are several countries who are now reaping the benefits of an effective covid response in terms of their economic activity.

I don't blame the government for everything because it takes a poor government and a shed load of dickheads to make the mess. Trouble is many of these dickheads are the people who put the government in power, an unholy alliance indeed. Many, many more are just dickheads, including, unfortunately, some of our own fans.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30403 on: Today at 01:15:43 AM »
Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists.

It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say.

The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

As it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.

A bad new strain of influenza is among the top disease threats that experts are watching for, even as the world attempts to bring to an end the current coronavirus pandemic.

The last pandemic flu the world encountered - the swine flu outbreak of 2009 that began in Mexico - was less deadly than initially feared, largely because many older people had some immunity to it, probably because of its similarity to other flu viruses that had circulated years before.

That virus, called A/H1N1pdm09, is now covered by the annual flu vaccine to make sure people are protected.

The new flu strain that has been identified in China is similar to 2009 swine flu, but with some new changes.

So far, it hasn't posed a big threat, but Prof Kin-Chow Chang and colleagues who have been studying it, say it is one to keep an eye on.

The virus, which the researchers call G4 EA H1N1, can grow and multiply in the cells that line the human airways.

They found evidence of recent infection starting in people who worked in abattoirs and the swine industry in China.

Current flu vaccines do not appear to protect against it, although they could be adapted to do so if needed.

Prof Kin-Chow Chang, who works at Nottingham University in the UK, told the BBC: "Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses."

While this new virus is not an immediate problem, he says: "We should not ignore it".

The scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs and closely monitor working populations should be swiftly implemented.

Prof James Wood, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge, said the work "comes as a salutary reminder" that we are constantly at risk of new emergence of pathogens, and that farmed animals, with which humans have greater contact than with wildlife, may act as the source for important pandemic viruses.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-53218704
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30404 on: Today at 01:29:54 AM »
American epidemiologist Carl Bergstrom goes through the paper here: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1277734423723511809.html

Quote
So are we facing the start of a double pandemic, COVID + influenza?

Not immanently.

There's no evidence that G4 is circulating in humans, despite five years of extensive exposure. That's the key context to keep in mind.
The paper is not describing an immediate threat to the general public, despite news outlets running headlines that suggest otherwise.

The problem with the click-based advertising model is that there are strong incentives to get you to click.

What the paper does do is something important for the epidemiological community: it points to a virus that we need to be keeping a careful eye on.

That's something we can do. Screening will be important, particularly if clusters of illness emerge in swine workers.
But every indication is that the G4 virus would have to undergo some evolutionary change to spread readily in people, and it may never do that.

If it does? We know how to make vaccines for influenza viruses. It could be included in the seasonal vaccine; the only issue is timing.
So that's the G4/H1N1 story.

Worth watching for people in the field.

No immediate threat to public health.

For the time being, we can all get back to figuring out what we're going to do about the picture below.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30405 on: Today at 01:40:53 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:39:48 AM
The trouble is with this crowd we could end up with the worst of both worlds

There are several countries who are now reaping the benefits of an effective covid response in terms of their economic activity.

I don't blame the government for everything because it takes a poor government and a shed load of dickheads to make the mess. Trouble is many of these dickheads are the people who put the government in power, an unholy alliance indeed. Many, many more are just dickheads, including, unfortunately, some of our own fans.

Yes, could be the worst of two worlds. I don't think the virus problems are over. The economical problems have not even started. But I do believe governments have lost control already. Like I described in an earlier post today, the Nordic countries can't even decide who can cross which border. All my life that has never been an issue, but now it is. It's all turned political and new rules are made up as we move along. People can't keep up and there is no way to reinforce the rules.

The people need to be responsible too, but it's our leaders who make this dangerous.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30406 on: Today at 01:41:34 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:29:54 AM
American epidemiologist Carl Bergstrom goes through the paper here: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1277734423723511809.html

Deboinking the hysteria before it really gets going...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30407 on: Today at 06:35:13 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:44:38 PM
I said it about 2 months ago in this thread. The amount of misinformation, confusing information, all seemingly deliberate in how blatantly obvious it is, points towards them wanting herd immunity without them coming across as being culpable for negligence if they fuck it up. They'll say they were advised to do this and that by the science and so called experts. Plausible deniability.

Sorry, but thats not evidence of a policy of herd immunity. Yes, the advice has been confused and that may well be deliberate so they can blame people rather then themselves, and yes they are incompetent but that still isnt evidence of a policy of herd immunity.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30408 on: Today at 07:16:38 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:13 AM
Sorry, but thats not evidence of a policy of herd immunity. Yes, the advice has been confused and that may well be deliberate so they can blame people rather then themselves, and yes they are incompetent but that still isnt evidence of a policy of herd immunity.
It depends on how willing or unwilling you are to read between the lines. 

The govt's initial response was to aim for herd immunity. They flip flopped around and seemingly reluctantly enforced a soft lockdown, ending it with unseemly haste as R still hovered around 0.7
What they are doing and saying now broadly echoes the original stance. This is why people think the tacit policy is herd immunity.

In other news, does anyone have the mortality rate for covid-19? I've seen 1.5% suggested. Herd immunity occurs when around 70% of the population have the disease. This equals about 46million. Times by 1.5% equals over half a million dead. That's a very grim picture and suggests this thing is very very far from over.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30409 on: Today at 07:26:02 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 07:16:38 AM
It depends on how willing or unwilling you are to read between the lines. 

The govt's initial response was to aim for herd immunity. They flip flopped around and seemingly reluctantly enforced a soft lockdown, ending it with unseemly haste as R still hovered around 0.7
What they are doing and saying now broadly echoes the original stance. This is why people think the tacit policy is herd immunity.

In other news, does anyone have the mortality rate for covid-19? I've seen 1.5% suggested. Herd immunity occurs when around 70% of the population have the disease. This equals about 46million. Times by 1.5% equals over half a million dead. That's a very grim picture and suggests this thing is very very far from over.

Yes there was certainly an initial hope/belief in herd immunity, not doubting that. I think where there is some confusion is that whether the government is still seeking herd immunity or worried about the economic impact of lockdown, because the course of action is the same ie opening the economy up.

The other thing is that if the government is still seeking herd immunity, the people who are going to die in the greatest number are its strongest supporting group, the over 70s and that makes no political sense either.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30410 on: Today at 07:28:05 AM »
Here's the clear results of the Tories early lockdown release/Cummings rule breaking:



I'm not surprise Wales sits in between but closer to England given its less independent media (so seeing more of Boris etc rather than Drakeford) and less devolved powers compared to Scotland and NI.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30411 on: Today at 07:42:38 AM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:14:31 PM
So, according to Panorama (if we didn't know already) the test and trace system the govt have brought in using private companies has been a fuck up. But, even if we already knew that, some of the figures are shocking. Latest figures show around 113,000 tracked and traced - but, only around 15,000 of those were traced by the 25k army of workers employed by the companies the govt commissioned. The rest, almost 100,000 were traced.........by just 870 staff from the public health labs nationally  ::)

The private troughs will be full though. Like disability testing, they will get their wedge whether it works or not
Bastards
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30412 on: Today at 07:44:31 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:38:03 PM
Rutland ..... not Leicestershire

Youve miscountied me!

Does that make you a Ruttle
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30413 on: Today at 07:51:05 AM »
Concerning that they are closing schools in Leicester but are saying schools are safe and fining parents if their child doesn't go in from September. I think it's one massive lie to be honest. I think schools are just about safe with strict measures in place and limited capacity but a school at full capacity in September will not be safe and the Government will pretend it is.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30414 on: Today at 07:58:42 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:51:05 AM
Concerning that they are closing schools in Leicester but are saying schools are safe and fining parents if their child doesn't go in from September. I think it's one massive lie to be honest. I think schools are just about safe with strict measures in place and limited capacity but a school at full capacity in September will not be safe and the Government will pretend it is.

That scrote Williamson leaking his plans all over the media.
Schools will concentrate on Maths and English, which means they will use the teachers of other subjects to deliver a very basic curriculum.
This is the way they will create their bubbles with a teacher delivering all (both) subjects.. They arent arsed about education, they merely want kids in school in a way that people will think is safe, so the parents can get back to work

The Milton Keynes nursery outbreak shows they dont give a damn about staff wellbeing
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/coronavirus-outbreak-nursery-20-children-22253165
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30415 on: Today at 08:02:02 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:58:42 AM
That scrote Williamson leaking his plans all over the media.
Schools will concentrate on Maths and English, which means they will use the teachers of other subjects to deliver a very basic curriculum.
This is the way they will create their bubbles with a teacher delivering all (both) subjects.. They arent arsed about education, they merely want kids in school in a way that people will think is safe, so the parents can get back to work

The Milton Keynes nursery outbreak shows they dont give a damn about staff wellbeing
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/coronavirus-outbreak-nursery-20-children-22253165


It's complete madness if the 'leaked' plans are actually real. I could see Unions having a mass strike to be honest they are that unworkable and unrealistic.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30416 on: Today at 08:14:09 AM »
The madness of year group bubbles is that if a family have two children at a school, they will like as not be in different bubbles, yet will be mixing at home.
 I really feel sorry for those kids who get the non specialist teaching them maths in their bubble. It will surely set their education back and disadvantage them as opposed to the group who get the specialist. To have a specialist in every year group will require minimum 7 maths teachers and 7 English teachers. So even with a specialist in your year bubble they will not be taking every lesson.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30417 on: Today at 08:19:49 AM »
My missus is an English teacher, and I consider myself pretty well educated, but I couldnt teach what she teaches. Its way beyond my level of knowledge so I cant see how an art teacher, or even someone who teaches a proper subject ( ;D) could do a job that actually benefits the kid.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30418 on: Today at 08:27:50 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:02:03 PM
Some good news - pretty big study showing robust memory T cell response including in both mild and asymptotic individuals. Also detectable in patients that tested as negative for circulating antibodies. Authors suggest they can detect this memory T cell response in twice as many individuals as test positive for circulating antibodies. While thats also great I'd caution it seems a little high and could be that their antibody testing isnt as sensitive as some others. But for sure they are detecting T cell immunity in patients that dont test positive for antibodies.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.29.174888v1

Cheers DJ. If this is the case, you wonder if scientists could start looking for the T cell response in the public at large. Obviously, I have no idea how feasible it would be to look for a T cell response at scale.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30419 on: Today at 08:31:22 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:26:42 PM
47000 4 days ago.  Today?  Just over 31500....

Weekend blip? Maybe, but thats a bit weird.
Call me suspicious

25% difference over the weekend in. America, about the same here.

Mind you I can see why you are suspicious.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30420 on: Today at 08:37:49 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:19:49 AM
My missus is an English teacher, and I consider myself pretty well educated, but I couldnt teach what she teaches. Its way beyond my level of knowledge so I cant see how an art teacher, or even someone who teaches a proper subject ( ;D) could do a job that actually benefits the kid.

I remember one of my teachers saying to me they were teaching us A level content, that was part of his degree 5 years previously. Having seen the stuff my own kids covered at GCSE and A Level, that process has continued. Those scruffy old twerps in the campaign for real education who say kids have it easier today, are bullshitters. Kids today have far more to learn and its far more in depth, and teachers have a much harder job than ever delivering it.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30421 on: Today at 09:01:39 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:19:49 AM
My missus is an English teacher, and I consider myself pretty well educated, but I couldnt teach what she teaches. Its way beyond my level of knowledge so I cant see how an art teacher, or even someone who teaches a proper subject ( ;D) could do a job that actually benefits the kid.

They don't care if the lessons delivered are any good - especially Art! Art in schools has been criminally underfunded for years, and the Government hasn't bailed out the arts at all during the pandemic, despite it being a brilliant earner for the country.

All about getting everyone back to work.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30422 on: Today at 10:11:03 AM »
Surely the statement by Hancock over the virus spreading in schools throws the whole situation back up in the air?
