A surge in Covid cases in Leicester - reported to be concentrated in areas where there is a very high proportion of South-Asian residents. Does this tie in to the ridiculously massive number of arrivals from that Covid-ridden Pakistan? (65,000 on 190 flights in the last fortnight).



There should be draconian measures - beyond the pathetic quarantine rules - put in place for arrivals from high-infection countries.



I'm bloody annoyed at how this whole pandemic is beginning to get out of control again. We have tens of thousands of selfish young people having mass-parties, idiot fellow Liverpool fans (mostly young, again) gathering in their hundreds/thousands, tens of thousands of people allowed in from unsanitary virus hotspots.



And amidst all this, this shysterish and corrupt government is opening pubs again so the pisshead-dickheads can spread more virus.



We all want a return to normality, but we have to make sacrifices until the vaccine is proven and available. But these selfish arseholes are going to ruin it for everyone.



I wouldn't mind, but unless your job has been negatively affected, lockdown wasn't too bad - I missed my days out and pub/restaurant meals, but working from home, half-empty supermarkets (even if you had to queue a little), long walks with the dog, spending more time with the kids - ultimately making the most of it by home baking, getting jobs round the house done, watching films I've meant to watch for ages. Can still get drunk/stoned/whatever! And as a bonus can sleep in a bit longer.



It's different, but what more do we actually need?



Instead, spoilt, selfish gobshites want pub crowds and parties and raves. FFS, find other things to do!!! More homely stuff, and stop being brats.





