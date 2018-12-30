« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 788713 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30240 on: Yesterday at 04:32:11 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:26:38 PM
More Government incompetence is the new normal.
Good at press-ups though.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30241 on: Yesterday at 05:14:51 PM »
Only 900 positive results today...

But a much lower number of tests..

Is this because fewer people want testing?  Or just because its a weekend...

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30242 on: Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 05:14:51 PM
Only 900 positive results today...

But a much lower number of tests..

Is this because fewer people want testing?  Or just because its a weekend...

I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30243 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM
I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.

I live near the Wirral and about six weeks ago I had mild symptoms so decided to have a test. It must have taken a good ten minutes to complete the on line application - I was even able to input my NHS number and eagerly awaited my appointment.

Barrow in Furness or Glasgow. As I was feeling under the weather I declined to 200 mile round trip. The whole reporting system is a mess.

It seems disrespectful that if you die at the weekend your reporting is missed then hastily added on ata later date.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30244 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM
I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.


What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30245 on: Yesterday at 06:30:18 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:25:27 PM
What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?

Yeah I guess so, that and making sure those requesting them are taking them. It was mostly (only?) for the postal ones I believe, and like Peabee i and my missus both had trouble getting our identity verified despite being on electoral role, bills here, etc.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30246 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:25:27 PM
What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?

Giving private sector providers ID verification on behalf of government.  What can possibly go wrong?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30247 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:41:07 PM
It seems disrespectful that if you die at the weekend your reporting is missed then hastily added on ata later date.

No-one does this. Coroners are human too, and take time to complete their work.

These are complex data systems. People working at various levels around the country don't have disrespect for dead people, what a horribly cynical thought.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30248 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 PM »
A surge in Covid cases in Leicester - reported to be concentrated in areas where there is a very high proportion of South-Asian residents. Does this tie in to the ridiculously massive number of arrivals from that Covid-ridden Pakistan?  (65,000 on 190 flights in the last fortnight).

There should be draconian measures - beyond the pathetic quarantine rules - put in place for arrivals from high-infection countries.

I'm bloody annoyed at how this whole pandemic is beginning to get out of control again. We have tens of thousands of selfish young people having mass-parties, idiot fellow Liverpool fans (mostly young, again) gathering in their hundreds/thousands, tens of thousands of people allowed in from unsanitary virus hotspots.

And amidst all this, this shysterish and corrupt government is opening pubs again so the pisshead-dickheads can spread more virus.

We all want a return to normality, but we have to make sacrifices until the vaccine is proven and available. But these selfish arseholes are going to ruin it for everyone.

I wouldn't mind, but unless your job has been negatively affected, lockdown wasn't too bad - I missed my days out and pub/restaurant meals, but working from home, half-empty supermarkets (even if you had to queue a little), long walks with the dog, spending more time with the kids - ultimately making the most of it by home baking, getting jobs round the house done, watching films I've meant to watch for ages. Can still get drunk/stoned/whatever! And as a bonus can sleep in a bit longer.

It's different, but what more do we actually need?

Instead, spoilt, selfish gobshites want pub crowds and parties and raves. FFS, find other things to do!!! More homely stuff, and stop being brats.


Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30249 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM
Sky news just had Leicesters mayor on, and hes baffled as his understanding is that infection and fatality numbers have been on a downward trend for some time.  Hes calling on government to share its data that would support any lockdown, as the citys own figures appear to contradict whatever numbers government is relying on.

More government incompetence incoming?
I currently live in the area (in the county surrounding the city) and the mayor - Peter Soulsby - is hopeless.  Government incompetence right now is a given but be wary of misplacing faith in others just because they disagree with the government.

There was a definite upturn in community transmissions.  This data is a week old now so in fairness could now be showing a downward trend : https://twitter.com/amy__orton/status/1277188466711953408
Five of the city's schools were closed at some point last week due to positive tests: https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/5-leicester-schools-closed-after-4255473

If the government wanted to make an example out of an area then Leicester is somewhere you can see them going after.  The three MPs are all Labour as is the City Council.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30250 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:42:30 PM
A surge in Covid cases in Leicester - reported to be concentrated in areas where there is a very high proportion of South-Asian residents. Does this tie in to the ridiculously massive number of arrivals from that Covid-ridden Pakistan?  (65,000 on 190 flights in the last fortnight).

There should be draconian measures - beyond the pathetic quarantine rules - put in place for arrivals from high-infection countries.
When a question along those lines was put to a public health person on local radio they said the outbreaks weren't expected to be linked to new arrivals.  The theory put forward was that Eid celebrations in late May could have triggered a second wave in those communities.  If so it's idiotic behaviour that fits with the idiotic behaviour seen all across the country.

Leicester has the highest proportion of Asian residents of any area in the UK but has had relatively low confirmed cases, even with this spike.  Population is five times more than County Durham and has had half the cases.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30251 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:57:26 PM
Leicester has the highest proportion of Asian residents of any area in the UK but has had relatively low confirmed cases, even with this spike.  Population is five times more than County Durham and has had half the cases.

Probably because no families with the virus took it directly from the epicentre of the UK infections in London to a hospital in Leicester tbf...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30252 on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:03:22 PM
Probably because no families with the virus took it directly from the epicentre of the UK infections in London to a hospital in Leicester tbf...

People don't genuinely think that Cumming's child purportedly going to a hospital in county durham is a reason for the high number of cases in the area do they?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30253 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 PM »
Am I right to be worried about the lack of seriousness my work colleague has been towards the virus.

Even before lockdown she was poohooing things, laughing off people talking about not going out, that she still planned to go to one of the big shopping centres after work regardless.

She's admitted having people round, not bothered with social distancing and thinks the whole thing has been unnecessary.

We're having a work meeting tomorrow to go through all the safety measures for reopening, how the salon and appointment system will operate etc and when I asked what PPE we needed to wear she asked "for when"?

I'll be working with her on two of my three days and I just don't feel she's going to adhere to any of the cleaning routines or distancing.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30254 on: Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM »
A bar in East Lansing, Michigan (a university town) has had 85 confirmed COVID cases linked to it. They said they followed the proper guidelines outlined by the state

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30255 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:12 PM
Am I right to be worried about the lack of seriousness my work colleague has been towards the virus.

Even before lockdown she was poohooing things, laughing off people talking about not going out, that she still planned to go to one of the big shopping centres after work regardless.

She's admitted having people round, not bothered with social distancing and thinks the whole thing has been unnecessary.

We're having a work meeting tomorrow to go through all the safety measures for reopening, how the salon and appointment system will operate etc and when I asked what PPE we needed to wear she asked "for when"?

I'll be working with her on two of my three days and I just don't feel she's going to adhere to any of the cleaning routines or distancing.



People don't see this the same way. Some are afraid, some dont think it's a big deal.
She will need to play along with the rules. Not for her sake, but for everybody else's. You go through the rules and if anyone doesn't comply they will be sent home immediately. Tell her that you don't want the place to close because of her.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30256 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
A bar in East Lansing, Michigan (a university town) has had 85 confirmed COVID cases linked to it. They said they followed the proper guidelines outlined by the state



University town, Michigan State, imagine the metaphorical carnage if school had been in session...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30257 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:07:24 PM
People don't genuinely think that Cumming's child purportedly going to a hospital in county durham is a reason for the high number of cases in the area do they?

Nah - but he's a smug nasty little c*nt so I'll take any excuse for a dig to be honest.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30258 on: Yesterday at 11:05:49 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:12 PM
Am I right to be worried about the lack of seriousness my work colleague has been towards the virus.

Even before lockdown she was poohooing things, laughing off people talking about not going out, that she still planned to go to one of the big shopping centres after work regardless.

She's admitted having people round, not bothered with social distancing and thinks the whole thing has been unnecessary.

We're having a work meeting tomorrow to go through all the safety measures for reopening, how the salon and appointment system will operate etc and when I asked what PPE we needed to wear she asked "for when"?

I'll be working with her on two of my three days and I just don't feel she's going to adhere to any of the cleaning routines or distancing.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


Just stay clear of her and tell her to get to fuck if she approaches.  Selfish c*nt.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30259 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
A bar in East Lansing, Michigan (a university town) has had 85 confirmed COVID cases linked to it. They said they followed the proper guidelines outlined by the state


Gee, I wonder what they are studying. Darwinism? Nothing useful in a pandemic, that's for fucking sure.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30260 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM »
I drive down our high street yesterday.

Literally no one was wearing a mask.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30261 on: Yesterday at 11:32:03 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM
I drive down our high street yesterday.

Literally no one was wearing a mask.

Maybe if the mask wearing message was stronger to begin with? The government and advisors have fucked up the messaging big time.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30262 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 PM »
A Chinese study in the journal Nature seems to potentially quash the idea of herd immunity

Quote
Some key findings include:

- Levels of antibodies against COVID-19 were significantly lower in asymptomatic carriers than those with symptoms during active infection.

 - Antibody levels also dropped off far more quickly in people who never showed symptoms, and 40 per cent of them had no detectable antibodies eight weeks after recovery, compared with 13 per cent of symptomatic patients.

 - Those with asymptomatic infections tested positive for an average of five days longer than people with symptomatic infections  19 days compared with 14 days  suggesting that they were shedding the virus longer.

The study also found that despite having no outward symptoms, 70 per cent had lung abnormalities detectable in X-rays at some point during infection  mostly spots called "ground-glass opacities," which can indicate inflammation or other signs of disease.


[...]

Still, Tania Watts, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the study, expressed concern about the implications.

"This suggests that natural infection may not give long-lasting immunity, which is what people have been worried about," she said.

Some countries such as Sweden and at least one Canadian province have previously suggested that one way to control the spread of COVID-19 is to allow most of the population to get infected in a controlled fashion to generate "herd immunity." Once the population reaches a certain threshold of previous infection, there won't be enough susceptible people to spread the virus, and it can't spread exponentially as an epidemic.

But Watts said the low and short-lived levels of antibodies in asymptomatic infections in this study suggest we can't rely on herd immunity being induced for long enough a period of time to have an impact. Watts said another implication of the study is that serological (blood) or antibody tests  which have been touted as a way to get an idea of who has been previously infected, how much of the population that represents and how close that is to herd immunity  may not work as hoped.

And it throws cold water on the idea of controversial "immunity passports," the idea of allowing more social interactions, such as work, travel and mass gatherings, for people who have previously been infected and therefore are immune and can't spread the virus  which would be based on serological testing.

"Until we know what part of the immune system is protective," Watts said, "it's difficult to be able to do a test and tell someone you're safe or not."

While it's known that presymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19, it's not really known whether people who remain asymptomatic through the course of the disease can.

Watts said she thinks the finding in this study that people without symptoms shed the virus longer than people with symptoms is "shocking" and suggests we need to worry about transmission from asymptomatic people.

"Until we have a vaccine, I think we should have very clear recommendations that everybody wears masks."

She said the longer period of viral shedding is probably because a lack of symptoms indicate a weaker immune response, resulting in a longer time to clear the infection.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/asymptomatic-covid-19-1.5629172
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30263 on: Today at 12:00:40 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:32:03 PM
Maybe if the mask wearing message was stronger to begin with? The government and advisors have fucked up the messaging big time.

Where have government and advisors said that all people walking outdoors should be wearing a mask?

And what should the correct message have been?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30264 on: Today at 12:01:36 AM »
Doesnt that conflict with the reports weve been reading of antibody tests failing to pick up people who have been infected..??

I suspect the only way we will find out will be through experience .....

And as for long lasting  immunity?

Weve got sixth moths so far.  If that gets to a year (which doesnt seem absurd) it means that a yearly vaccination programme would be effective... (need an effective vaccine first of course)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30265 on: Today at 12:27:42 AM »
It is starting to look like t cells may be doing more of the heavy lifting on immunity than antibodies are.

We are certainly seeing signs that antibodies may not be long lasting at all and therefore that antibody testing may be understating the number of people who had the illness but in spite of that we aren't seeing significant numbers of reinfection.
