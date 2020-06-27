Is there a scientific definition of when a first wave ends and a second wave begins? How low does it have to go before it starts rising again for the rise to count as a second wave rather than a continuation of the first wave?
I think a second wave is where infections fall then rise again, in that sense the USA is having a second wave but only because parts of the country, because of it's size, were relatively unnaffected by the early infections which hit the Urban areas in the north worse.
In the same sense the world is having a second wave but mainly because some countries, South America, India etc were late in having their first wave.
In terms of deaths England's figure this week appears higher than last but that does mean a second wave, just that we cannot be sure the first wave is completely over.