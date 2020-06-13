« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30120 on: Today at 10:38:54 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:36:02 AM
This is good news but hope it doesn't make people complacent.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-53195166
I probably should have finessed my recent post to distinguish between the UK (and its government) and how individual regions/countries are handling this. Good to hear.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30121 on: Today at 10:44:12 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:38:54 AM
I probably should have finessed my recent post to distinguish between the UK (and its government) and how individual regions/countries are handling this. Good to hear.

There has been a clear divergence in deaths in the countries with devolved administrations, not just Scotland, since they ditched the UK-wide approach and diverged from Westminster.

These sorts of figures have been the norm over the last few weeks:

Friday's Covid-19 Deaths: Scotland = 0 Wales = 2 NI = 1 England = 183
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30122 on: Today at 10:47:38 AM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:19:56 AM
Ive seen plenty of dickhead behaviour from people who havent had a drink.  If youre a dickhead, youre a dickhead.

It's just that, like an epidemic, alcohol exponentially increases the dickhead quotient.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30123 on: Today at 11:36:09 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:09:56 AM
Just read a Sky News article that scientists in Spain have found traces of the virus in a water sample from March 2019 now. They need to do whatever they need to do to confirm it 100% but if thats correct, that raises an awful lot of new questions about the virus.

Surely it's a false positive? If not, it turns things upside down
djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30124 on: Today at 11:36:38 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:09:56 AM
Just read a Sky News article that scientists in Spain have found traces of the virus in a water sample from March 2019 now. They need to do whatever they need to do to confirm it 100% but if thats correct, that raises an awful lot of new questions about the virus.

Publication is here. Needs a follow up to exclude the most likely possibilities - that the detection (in March 2019) is due to errors or sample contamination, or that they are picking up a different virus. Its a little strange they detect it in March 2019 but not in the samples from September to December. They also only detect some parts of the virus with the PCR in March 2019 and not the other parts that they can detect easily in the March - May 2020 samples. It is another suggestion that surveillance of water samples might be a valuable way to monitor things though.

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.13.20129627v1.full.pdf
Capon Debaser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30125 on: Today at 12:17:36 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:36:02 AM
This is good news but hope it doesn't make people complacent.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-53195166
Had to laugh at the pic in link :lmao

 A840258-A-CFBB-4900-B87-F-486-D98-C5-C534" border="0

Trust Dinosaurs to disobey the rules ;D

Only Me

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30126 on: Today at 02:15:31 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:33:07 PM
Hes going on one on twitter at the minute.

Can't stand the fat prick, but he has every right to go on one.

Those selfish pricks last night displayed red-neck USA levels of fucking stupidity in behaving the way they did. Gathering like that in the midst of a pandemic is just bewildering - no idea what thought process goes on in their heads. Probably very fucking little.

So a few arl people might die because of a bit of a spike caused by it - who cares, got to upload me video of a proper hard lad firing fireworks at the city's most famous landmark. Boss Lar.

And the fucking mess they left behind in town too - utter scum the fucking lot of them.

bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30127 on: Today at 03:13:39 PM
I really dont blame people for going out and celebrating the last two nights. The tone from govt is as if the virus is over. People have been visiting beaches, conducting protests and having raves for weeks. It made me uneasy but this was always going to happen.
Perham

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30128 on: Today at 03:25:05 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:13:39 PM
I really dont blame people for going out and celebrating the last two nights. The tone from govt is as if the virus is over. People have been visiting beaches, conducting protests and having raves for weeks. It made me uneasy but this was always going to happen.
I'm still social distancing fully and all mostly because I live with someone in the high risk category. I understand people going out celebrating but I'm not taking any risks personally
FlashGordon

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30129 on: Today at 03:29:49 PM
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 02:15:31 PM
Can't stand the fat prick, but he has every right to go on one.

Those selfish pricks last night displayed red-neck USA levels of fucking stupidity in behaving the way they did. Gathering like that in the midst of a pandemic is just bewildering - no idea what thought process goes on in their heads. Probably very fucking little.

So a few arl people might die because of a bit of a spike caused by it - who cares, got to upload me video of a proper hard lad firing fireworks at the city's most famous landmark. Boss Lar.

And the fucking mess they left behind in town too - utter scum the fucking lot of them.

 :o :o

So one lad firing a firework means everyone out celebrating is scum.

Have you ever lived a little.
smicer07

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30130 on: Today at 03:33:30 PM
I'm more annoyed by the litter. If they want to risk their and their families' lives then fine, but at least clear the fuck up after yourselves you dirty bastards.
jillc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30131 on: Today at 03:37:23 PM
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:33:30 PM
I'm more annoyed by the litter. If they want to risk their and their families' lives then fine, but at least clear the fuck up after yourselves you dirty bastards.

It's not just their families they're risking though is it? But I agree, the pictures of the mess was really dispiriting.
Only Me

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30132 on: Today at 03:42:09 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:29:49 PM
:o :o

So one lad firing a firework means everyone out celebrating is scum.

Have you ever lived a little.

Try reading the fucking post before posting shite mate.

The numbers, the behaviour and the disgusting mess they left behind. After Jurgen asking everyone to behave properly beforehand.

But they shouldn't need telling that acting like that is scumbag behaviour anyway.

So yeah, I'll stick to describing them as self obsessed selfish scum, because that's what they all are.

Fucking pricks.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30133 on: Today at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:37:23 PM
It's not just their families they're risking though is it? But I agree, the pictures of the mess was really dispiriting.

It's not just their families it's the tens of thousands waiting desperately for hospital treatment or dental treatment. If the infection rates stays as it it I can't see the NHS getting back to normal for some time, leading to avoidable deaths from a whole range of treatable illnesses.

Collateral damage caused by the arrogantly selfish.

Edit - And this isn't just about last night. Cummings, demonstrations, street parties, raves etc.
In Fowler We Trust

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30134 on: Today at 03:52:30 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:37:23 PM
It's not just their families they're risking though is it? But I agree, the pictures of the mess was really dispiriting.

The mess was a disgrace.  What's wrong with people?  It took hours this morning to clean it up apparently.  Never seen the Pier head looking like that.
bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30135 on: Today at 04:02:26 PM
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 03:52:30 PM
The mess was a disgrace.  What's wrong with people?  It took hours this morning to clean it up apparently.  Never seen the Pier head looking like that.

Youll find mess like that anywhere theres a huge gathering of people. The square in Madrid last year was a shithole following the pre game gathering. As was the aftermath of the parade. Not sure why its getting so much outrage now.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30136 on: Today at 04:02:32 PM
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 02:15:31 PM
Can't stand the fat prick, but he has every right to go on one.

Those selfish pricks last night displayed red-neck USA levels of fucking stupidity in behaving the way they did. Gathering like that in the midst of a pandemic is just bewildering - no idea what thought process goes on in their heads. Probably very fucking little.

So a few arl people might die because of a bit of a spike caused by it - who cares, got to upload me video of a proper hard lad firing fireworks at the city's most famous landmark. Boss Lar.

And the fucking mess they left behind in town too - utter scum the fucking lot of them.


Well maybe the fucking Gov shouldn't be acting like it has all come to an end just because they're desperate to get people back to work,people are now booking holidays for next week and have been told that they do not have to isolate when they return.

Serious question,in your mind were the BLM protestors all utter fucking scum ?
FlashGordon

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30137 on: Today at 04:07:51 PM
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 03:42:09 PM
Try reading the fucking post before posting shite mate.

The numbers, the behaviour and the disgusting mess they left behind. After Jurgen asking everyone to behave properly beforehand.

But they shouldn't need telling that acting like that is scumbag behaviour anyway.

So yeah, I'll stick to describing them as self obsessed selfish scum, because that's what they all are.

Fucking pricks.

I did read the post.

It's as if some people here have never ever even slightly misbehaved when a bit pissed.

bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30138 on: Today at 04:14:59 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:49:04 PM
It's not just their families it's the tens of thousands waiting desperately for hospital treatment or dental treatment. If the infection rates stays as it it I can't see the NHS getting back to normal for some time, leading to avoidable deaths from a whole range of treatable illnesses.

Collateral damage caused by the arrogantly selfish.

Edit - And this isn't just about last night. Cummings, demonstrations, street parties, raves etc.

People were going to take things into their own hands at some stage. Theyve been cooped up for 3 months, and watched people up and down the country come out in their droves for various reasons over the past few weeks. Combine with the easing of measures and awful government messaging, and you can easily see why people came out to celebrate.

Some will use it as a stick to beat LFC fans but were not a homogenous entity - how one bloke decides to celebrate has absolutely no bearing on the next, and the vast majority of LFC fans across the country have been sensible. Anyone painting it as an LFC thing is simply a thick c*nt and little else.

Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #30139 on: Today at 04:18:26 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:02:32 PM

Well maybe the fucking Gov shouldn't be acting like it has all come to an end just because they're desperate to get people back to work,people are now booking holidays for next week and have been told that they do not have to isolate when they return.

Serious question,in your mind were the BLM protestors all utter fucking scum ?

Or some people can just behave with some decency and not like fucking dick heads
