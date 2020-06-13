Just read a Sky News article that scientists in Spain have found traces of the virus in a water sample from March 2019 now. They need to do whatever they need to do to confirm it 100% but if thats correct, that raises an awful lot of new questions about the virus.



Publication is here. Needs a follow up to exclude the most likely possibilities - that the detection (in March 2019) is due to errors or sample contamination, or that they are picking up a different virus. Its a little strange they detect it in March 2019 but not in the samples from September to December. They also only detect some parts of the virus with the PCR in March 2019 and not the other parts that they can detect easily in the March - May 2020 samples. It is another suggestion that surveillance of water samples might be a valuable way to monitor things though.