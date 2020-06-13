Hes going on one on twitter at the minute.
Can't stand the fat prick, but he has every right to go on one.
Those selfish pricks last night displayed red-neck USA levels of fucking stupidity in behaving the way they did. Gathering like that in the midst of a pandemic is just bewildering - no idea what thought process goes on in their heads. Probably very fucking little.
So a few arl people might die because of a bit of a spike caused by it - who cares, got to upload me video of a proper hard lad firing fireworks at the city's most famous landmark. Boss Lar.
And the fucking mess they left behind in town too - utter scum the fucking lot of them.