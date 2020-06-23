PITTSBURGH (KDKA)  In the United States, the first documented coronavirus-related case was in a Pittsburgh hospital ⁠ a nerve problem called Guillain-Barre syndrome.It typically happens after a viral illness, and the immune system response attacks the nerves.This results in progressive weakness, loss of sensations, and in some cases, progresses to the point where patients have trouble breathing, says Dr. Sandeep Rana, a neurologist specializing in neuromuscular disorders at the Allegheny Health Network.The patient was a 54-year-old contractor who started getting sick just after his wife was diagnosed with coronavirus.He was having difficulty breathing, he was running fevers, Dr. Rana says.He did have the infection with pneumonia and something else.While he was being treated for his COVID, (doctors) noticed he was getting weaker in his extremities, says Dr. Rana. The patient did have very characteristic features of Guillain-Barre syndrome.He was weak. When doctors tapped with a reflex hammer, no response. The spinal fluid and nerve tests were abnormal and showed he had Guillain-Barre syndrome. He ended up on a breathing machine.He had the dual problems of COVID infecting his lungs and the weakness of Guillain-Barre, says Dr. Rana.The doctors gave him the standard therapy for this  intravenous antibodies called IVIg.He got off the ventilator, started rehab and gradually improved.Usually, Guillain-Barre happens several weeks after an illness.This is something unique about COVID-19 that Guillain-Barre in COVID-19 tends to occur fairly rapidly, said Dr. Rana.In fact, the same pattern happened in a handful of patients in China, Italy and France.So for the first American case to be documented in Pittsburgh, which has not been hard hit, doctors have some worries.We do feel that perhaps they are being under-diagnosed. (Cases) are out there, Dr. Rana said.