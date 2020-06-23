« previous next »
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29920 on: Yesterday at 06:25:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:13:13 PM
Not exactly a ringing endorsement of government decisions by Vallance and Whitty IMO, based on their responses to journalist questions.

No. But punting responsibility will be very difficult for a government when the PM's up front telling everyone to get out on the piss. Could hear them both near pleading with people not to forget that we're still in the middle of a pandemic whatever bullshit mood music the PM chooses to play.
Capon Debaser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29921 on: Yesterday at 06:29:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:37:03 PM
BoJo is taking deep breaths after every sentence.
Being a fat twat does that. Used to work in a chippy. Id see fellas out of breath With excitement putting an order in
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29922 on: Yesterday at 06:30:18 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:37:03 PM
BoJo is taking deep breaths after every sentence. There is no way he is fully recovered.
looking at the state of the c*nt, I don't think that has anything to do with him having the virus. I doubt he even had it seriously to begin with, but that's just my opinion.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29923 on: Yesterday at 07:23:26 PM »
Portaloo will do well out of this. And those people that makes bags to piss in at festivals.
Bakez0151

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29924 on: Yesterday at 08:02:53 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:55:26 PM
One thing i've noticed in the lockdown, is how much money i've been saving by not going to the pub & buying a case of beer & drinking at home instead, i think you'll find many more people doing that after pubs & clubs reopen, & there were already loads doing just that before lockdown started.

Opposite for me. Barely touched a drop since lockdown. Can't wait to see a mate or two and have a bevvy outside.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29925 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:23:26 PM
Portaloo will do well out of this. And those people that makes bags to piss in at festivals.

Said that the other day to my missus. If I owned a portaloo company now I'd be parking up on streets where they're doing takeaway drinks and charging a fiver a time  ;D
WorldChampions

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29926 on: Yesterday at 08:14:50 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:25:39 PM
Apparently you book a visit to the bog give them your phone number and they text you to tell when its your turn. When you have finished, you must spray everywhere down to leave it for the next person.

Christ, some pub toilets are crimes against humanity at the best of times. Imagine relying on the person before you to ensure its clean.



Surely a queue with people two meters apart like the supermarket is a lot better than that.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29927 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 PM »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 08:14:50 PM
Surely a queue with people two meters apart like the supermarket is a lot better than that.

I'm fairly certain that's how it will work, not heard anything about that sort of thing and seems completely unusable.
The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29928 on: Yesterday at 08:20:07 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:32:35 PM
This is the issue for us. Cost cutting dressed up as collaborative workspace and now they have tons of office space currently not for to work in.

Im also slightly concerned about the state of my locker which my it may not contain a coffee cup I didnt properly rinse out the last time I was in the office. On 11th March!
I haven't been in the office since Feb! How we return to a building with a few hundred people in it on a weekday I have no idea. I can't see it being feasible.

I never use my locker except for paperwork 😂
TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29929 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:25:32 PM
No. But punting responsibility will be very difficult for a government when the PM's up front telling everyone to get out on the piss. Could hear them both near pleading with people not to forget that we're still in the middle of a pandemic whatever bullshit mood music the PM chooses to play.

Similar to his performance at the start of the UK outbreak.  Think it was the Monday after the weekend before partial measures were invoked, when likes of the lake district, etc, were rammed.  Johnson proceeded to tell all it was important that everyone got outside and enjoyed themselves.  Around same time he went to the rugby and Cheltenham took place.

Then came the deaths. 

Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29930 on: Yesterday at 09:24:22 PM »
So hospital treatment for this - fluids, oxygen and rest. Then some injection to make your blood thinner. Injections daily for about two weeks. Effects stayed for quite some time and showed up like for example tiredness. This is from someone who had to stay in a hospital for 3-4 days. Then sick leave for two weeks. He was taught how to take the injections himself. Prior to the hospital visit - fever for ten days and towards the end difficulties to keep food and fluids.

Not nice, but this person who is ~50 years old is now fine.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29931 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 09:24:22 PM
So hospital treatment for this - fluids, oxygen and rest. Then some injection to make your blood thinner. Injections daily for about two weeks. Effects stayed for quite some time and showed up like for example tiredness. This is from someone who had to stay in a hospital for 3-4 days. Then sick leave for two weeks. He was taught how to take the injections himself. Prior to the hospital visit - fever for ten days and towards the end difficulties to keep food and fluids.

Not nice, but this person who is ~50 years old is now fine.

Not very nice for the families of the 50 thousand who've died here either.
bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29932 on: Yesterday at 09:56:30 PM »
Re-opening makes sense. Pretty clear we have to co-exist, and much of the infrastructure that wasnt there in March is available now.
spen71

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29933 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:56:30 PM
Re-opening makes sense. Pretty clear we have to co-exist, and much of the infrastructure that wasnt there in March is available now.

Pretty much this in my eyes.   The longer we keep locked down the less of an economy we will have left to
Go back to.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29934 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 PM »
Dowden has tweeted that they are working towards a mid-July opening of gyms.

https://mobile.twitter.com/OliverDowden/status/1275417612420362241
Peabee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29935 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 PM »
The Oxford vac is the only covid specific vaccine trial at phase III.

Source: ny times coronavirus vaccine tracker.
kavah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29936 on: Today at 01:07:39 AM »
Clusters in prisons - John Oliver


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MuxnH0VAkAM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MuxnH0VAkAM</a>
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29937 on: Today at 01:31:43 AM »

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)  In the United States, the first documented coronavirus-related case was in a Pittsburgh hospital ⁠ a nerve problem called Guillain-Barre syndrome.

It typically happens after a viral illness, and the immune system response attacks the nerves.

This results in progressive weakness, loss of sensations, and in some cases, progresses to the point where patients have trouble breathing, says Dr. Sandeep Rana, a neurologist specializing in neuromuscular disorders at the Allegheny Health Network.

The patient was a 54-year-old contractor who started getting sick just after his wife was diagnosed with coronavirus.

He was having difficulty breathing, he was running fevers, Dr. Rana says.

He did have the infection with pneumonia and something else.

While he was being treated for his COVID, (doctors) noticed he was getting weaker in his extremities, says Dr. Rana. The patient did have very characteristic features of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

He was weak. When doctors tapped with a reflex hammer, no response. The spinal fluid and nerve tests were abnormal and showed he had Guillain-Barre syndrome. He ended up on a breathing machine.

He had the dual problems of COVID infecting his lungs and the weakness of Guillain-Barre, says Dr. Rana.

The doctors gave him the standard therapy for this  intravenous antibodies called IVIg.

He got off the ventilator, started rehab and gradually improved.

Usually, Guillain-Barre happens several weeks after an illness.

This is something unique about COVID-19 that Guillain-Barre in COVID-19 tends to occur fairly rapidly, said Dr. Rana.

In fact, the same pattern happened in a handful of patients in China, Italy and France.

So for the first American case to be documented in Pittsburgh, which has not been hard hit, doctors have some worries.

We do feel that perhaps they are being under-diagnosed. (Cases) are out there, Dr. Rana said.


https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/06/23/first-coronavirus-related-case-in-the-u-s-was-in-pittsburgh-hospital/
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29938 on: Today at 01:41:11 AM »
Bit of positive(ish) news about rough sleepers and what happens next for where they'll be able to stay.

Quote
An extra £85m has been announced by the Treasury to provide emergency accommodation for 5,400 rough sleepers who have been placed in hotels in England for the duration of the pandemic, avoiding them having to return to the streets when the hotels reopen to the public this summer.

The extra money will allow councils to rehouse rough sleepers in student accommodation and to find alternative spaces elsewhere until more permanent housing is found.

Quote
Casey also stressed the significance of having avoided known Covid-19 deaths among Englands homeless population.

Its a tiny, tiny silver lining but we protected these people as best we could from Covid-19, particularly when you compare it with what is happening in places like the United States, she said, noting that in San Francisco about 75% of people living in the citys shelters had tested positive, and that in New York more than 450 homeless people had died during the pandemic.

Casey said it had been a privilege to work on the unprecedented drive to get rough sleepers into hotels within the space of about three days as lockdown was announced in March. Its been absolutely great to give people the knowledge that there is another life off the street, she said. She said it had inspiring to see the transformation of many people who had come into hotels emaciated and unwell.

The housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, said: In recent months, I have seen a huge effort across the country to keep almost 15,000 vulnerable people off the streets. This has been vital to ensure their safety during the peak of the pandemic and has changed the lives of thousands for the better.

The additional funding announced today will allow us to continue to support these individuals  giving them access to the accommodation and support they need now while we continue with plans to deliver thousands of long-term homes in the coming months.

Jon Sparkes, the chief executive of Crisis, called the extra funding a real step forward, but added: Money alone will not provide a guarantee of safe and secure accommodation during and after this public health crisis. We need emergency legal measures to ensure that every local council can provide housing support to everyone experiencing homelessness, regardless of their immigration status.

Across the country, we know that support is patchy and inconsistent, with councils often uncertain who they should be helping, and in need of clarity and direction from government.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jun/24/treasury-announces-85m-for-rough-sleeper-accommodation
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29939 on: Today at 03:07:57 AM »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM
Pretty much this in my eyes.   The longer we keep locked down the less of an economy we will have left to
Go back to.

There's a lot of talk of govt passing the buck but individuals really are going to have to take some responsibility too. Stood outside a shop recently waiting to go in. Security on the front not really doing anything just chatting to a customer but thought I'd wait a few moments because the woman chatting was in the doorway. Another woman comes and pushes. Up behind me, says if youre not going in I will,.snaking in and out of the aisles in a rush etc. Be sensible ffs
PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29940 on: Today at 05:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 03:07:57 AM
There's a lot of talk of govt passing the buck but individuals really are going to have to take some responsibility too. Stood outside a shop recently waiting to go in. Security on the front not really doing anything just chatting to a customer but thought I'd wait a few moments because the woman chatting was in the doorway. Another woman comes and pushes. Up behind me, says if youre not going in I will,.snaking in and out of the aisles in a rush etc. Be sensible ffs
She probably could go in with reasonable low risk. But a polite request to you would not have hurt.

I know we praise New Zealand's handling of that crisis and acknowledge the different conditions there. But 103 deaths in Australia surely also gives us a model to follow?
filopastry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29941 on: Today at 06:55:18 AM »
Asymptomatic rates may be even higher than I had seen before (I thought it was around 50%)

https://twitter.com/BallouxFrancois/status/1275560187894665216

Quote
Prof Francois Balloux@BallouxFrancois

New preprint. 70% of all infected individuals in a large sample from Lombardy (N=5,484) did not develop symptoms (73.9% for those below age 60).
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.08471.pdf
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29942 on: Today at 08:02:17 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:50:24 AM
She probably could go in with reasonable low risk. But a polite request to you would not have hurt.

I know we praise New Zealand's handling of that crisis and acknowledge the different conditions there. But 103 deaths in Australia surely also gives us a model to follow?

Australias population density is so different to our own that I imagine it makes a big difference in how to handle it.
TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29943 on: Today at 08:03:11 AM »
Sharma lying on bbc breakfast, stating 240k people were tested on Monday.  Being ripped for it by Morgan on ITV.  Morgan states its not surprising hes not being challenged by BBC. Calling it a bare faced lie.
No666

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29944 on: Today at 08:13:01 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:12:28 PM
The Oxford vac is the only covid specific vaccine trial at phase III.

Source: ny times coronavirus vaccine tracker.

Presumably that is mostly taking place in Brazil now. How long till they feel confident, or not, that it's working?
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29945 on: Today at 08:19:29 AM »
Tories are fine then. Now waiting for the rest of us.

Quote
Oxford vaccine: trial on pigs boosts coronavirus immune response

...

Now the Pirbright Institute, working with the University of Oxford, has shown that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might produce a greater immune response in pigs and therefore be a more effective approach to developing a protective response.

In the study, researchers saw a marked increase in neutralising antibodies, which bind to the virus in a way that blocks infection.

It is not yet known what level of immune response will be required to protect humans against SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers said the finding in pigs is important as it suggests that two doses of the Oxford vaccine could potentially give significantly more protection in humans than a single dose.

But they said further research in humans is required.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/oxford-vaccine-trial-on-pigs-boosts-coronavirus-immune-response/
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29946 on: Today at 08:25:36 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:19:29 AM
Tories are fine then. Now waiting for the rest of us.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/oxford-vaccine-trial-on-pigs-boosts-coronavirus-immune-response/

Have they exhumed David Cameron's long lost porcine fellator then? ;D
