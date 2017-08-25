Come one - you really think people moving from one piece of equipment to another, multiple people waiting for multiple pieces of equipment, heavy breathing spraying much further than 2m is much easier to police than tables and chairs set the right distance apart with tape on the floor and possibly barriers between?



Yes I do as it goes. This is especially so for small independent gyms. For a start, people tend to be more understanding (they aren`t pissed) of the situation, will want to help each other and with a cleaning regime once a piece of equipment has been used it can be sanitised. Equipment can be moved to comfortable allow distance. Few people can be let in at any one time with a booking system. There are membership lists that can be monitored with all relevant contact details. I know how much work has gone into considering all this by the owner of the gym my wife works at and all the things that have been taken into account.I am not saying it is easy and there would be no changes. Of course there would be. What I am saying is that I don`t understand how it is a less safe environment than a pub.As it happens, I was all for closing gyms and warning my wife about the risks before the shut down even came. I was very aware of the impending situation (see my early posts on the subject) and understand the absolute requirement to meet clear criteria. I just don`t understand the logic of what can be a carefully monitored setting being different to a pub.