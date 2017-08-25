I thought you were in a beauty salon?
No hairdressing only.
A colleague has explained her thoughts on it is we're ok to work because we're not "face to face" so less chance of droplets in the face.
I'm stood over my clients when colouring, cutting and blowdrying so where are the droplets going?
I'm stood face to face when doing anything to the front of clients hair?
I'm over the top of them, face to face whilst shampooing or rinsing colours off?
I work in very close proximity to my clients for at least 45 minutes each appointment, some of my colour applications can take nearly 2 hours?
They've clearly not thought this through and clearly have no fucking clue about my work.
Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk