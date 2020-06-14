In case anyone is interested, there is some annoying news from New Zealand.
After 24 days with no new cases, we have two new ones. Two women who flew in from the UK were placed into quarantine, but remarkably given permission to leave after five days to visit a dying relative. They drove 600 km from Auckland to Wellington, and their relative died the same night.
One can understand the compassionate decision on one level, but plenty of Kiwis were barred from visiting dying relatives during the lockdown where we eliminated the virus. Worse still - and what has got people really angry with the government - one of the women was symptomatic on arrival (claimed she had a cold) and despite this, they were not tested before being released from quarantine. Utter complacency.
We will now see how well the tracing systems work, as there is a plane load of people to find, all the people at the airport as they arrived, all the people in the quarantine hotel and - despite them claiming they didn't meet anyone on the drive to Wellington, which no-one believes - whoever may have been around them on on that 600 km route.
The government better hope that this does not result in an outbreak because if the country has to lockdown again because of negligent border procedures, the goodwill they built up will dissipate quickly.