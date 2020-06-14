« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 745419 times)

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29320 on: Yesterday at 06:16:29 PM »
Tracksuits matter
Online Fordy

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29321 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:09:37 PM
Nah, lets make the teachers who have continued to work during this whole crisis come in and do yet more work in their contracted holiday time. Its only right and fair  ;D

Other countries are doing so but its costing them.

This idea isnt comig from the UK.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29322 on: Yesterday at 06:37:16 PM »
Quote from: lamad on June 14, 2020, 11:32:59 PM
But this is a misconception: there is no "clear path", no simple way. Of course we should expect governments and so-called leaders to make the best decisions possible. But the science is constantly learning and changing, and so there are different approaches. And with the exception of maybe some places like Brazil or the US (or it can be debated the UK), I am pretty sure if you sit down the larger population in a pub and let them take the decisions we'd be in a much bigger mess overall. Speaking for myself, even with reading a lot and generally trying to understand things, I consider myself far from being able to come up with a better plan, at least not before I had much, much more detailed information about all kinds of things.

Also what you describe about travelling and borders: It is a two sided issue. If Denmark decides to open its borders to Norway but not to Sweden, then that doesn't necessarily mean Danes cannot travel to Sweden, as long as Sweden lets them in. Denmark can control incoming travel, but until they imprison their own population Danes can cross the border and can come and go now. What could happen when they come back could be health checks, testing, quarantine; these again are decisions that a government can or cannot make.

Yes, Denmark could implement all sorts of things, but somehow I doubt they will. They open up the border to Germany and Norwegians may be allowed to drive through Sweden and be allowed in. They may even let Swedish citizens in, but only if they live in the southern part. It's a joke and I find it quite funny. We have our weird rules too.

If you and I sat down and had a few beers, we wouldn't become top class policy makers for a pandemic. (We might think we'd nail it.) But do those official messages look like well-thoughtout plans? To me it looks like micro management by politicians, trying to push their agenda. I actually wrote about the mess we face after watching this video (5.32 min) from the US on their issues.

https://youtu.be/LQiPSBJQrms

So it happens in other parts of the world too.

On a more serious note, I don't think this mix of messages is a sign of how difficult the virus is. It's a sign of how poor preparations were and how poor current leadership is. If there were plans, we threw them away early on. Now we're making up new. The problem is it will be next to impossible to follow these new rules. That means governments are in danger of losing the control they had. And that is worrying.

So what to do? Here's a piece from people who do know what they're talking about.
https://www.aier.org/article/how-a-free-society-deals-with-pandemics-according-to-legendary-epidemiologist-and-smallpox-eradicator-donald-henderson/
Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29323 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:02:56 PM
Plus it's absolutely impossible to implement.
Apparently its an extension of a £90m trial... which most of us have never heard of
Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29324 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:29:51 PM
I despise all that this shower of shite stand for but even allowing for bias, this must be the most incompetent, dumb, dishonest bunch of chancers ever to form a government.

;D

I think there's a current President who is aspiring for that title.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29325 on: Yesterday at 07:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:36:54 PM
Friend just received a letter to take part in Covid Testing Research (Wave 2)

Just a test to see if you have it by Imperial College of London.

Part of this

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-home-testing-programme-for-coronavirus-will-track-levels-of-infection-in-the-community
I've had one too but dont see the point as I've not had any symptoms.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29326 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 06:30:31 PM
Other countries are doing so but its costing them.

This idea isnt comig from the UK.

It would need to be voluntary and it would need to be with additional pay. Otherwise its not gonna happen.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29327 on: Yesterday at 08:22:11 PM »
Whist I agree the teachers have been working hard, so have a lot of other people.
And those other people dont get 6 weeks off.

So if the schools need to open early to help educate and get our children back then so be it. Its not fair, agreed. Bit again lots of people have worked through this crisis without the option of a 4-6 week break looming.
Offline TheKid.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29328 on: Yesterday at 08:36:33 PM »
Are you buying into the myth that teachers have been off now? Are you saying theyre not longer entitled to their holidays because other people who have worked hard arent getting a holiday after this?
Offline 7777

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29329 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:26:27 AM
I wouldnt hold the US up as an example of the right way of doing things.

I never said it was the right way, I was pointing out the differences and theyre all just fucking making it up anyway
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29330 on: Yesterday at 08:42:11 PM »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:22:11 PM
Whist I agree the teachers have been working hard, so have a lot of other people.
And those other people dont get 6 weeks off.

So if the schools need to open early to help educate and get our children back then so be it. Its not fair, agreed. Bit again lots of people have worked through this crisis without the option of a 4-6 week break looming.
Well..

No teachers with kids will have childcare...

They wont be able to work.

Here endeth the issue.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29331 on: Yesterday at 08:44:04 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 08:36:33 PM
Are you buying into the myth that teachers have been off now?

Reading Walshy's first sentence, I'd guess no.
Offline TheKid.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29332 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 PM »
Thought not. Was just  seeing if there was any reason for wanting to take away teachers holidays
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29333 on: Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:04:40 PM
It would need to be voluntary and it would need to be with additional pay. Otherwise its not gonna happen.

I believe a weekly clap for the teachers would be suitable alternative compensation.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29334 on: Yesterday at 08:56:06 PM »
Tricky one. Kids have undoubtedly missed out on a lot, but teachers aren't going to give up weeks off without an almighty fight.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29335 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:42:11 PM
Well..

No teachers with kids will have childcare...

They wont be able to work.

Here endeth the issue.

Other halves could continue to do child care whilst home schooling like Im currently doing (what a trooper). Although wouldnt the children be at school too.

Just playing devils advocate by the way. I dont think it should happen
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29336 on: Yesterday at 09:04:33 PM »
My colleagues wife is a cop and is having to go to back to work after maternity leave with no childcare in place. At the minute my colleague is having to use up his holiday allowance in the hope that Sturgeon will make an announcement on childcare this week before he has used up his holidays for the year.

I have sympathy for teachers, but a lot of people have had to give up an awful lot.

Plus, the only teacher I know in England is finding lockdown to be a breeze, so obviously you're all a bunch of liars.....  ;D
Offline Lad

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29337 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:04:17 PM
I've had one too but dont see the point as I've not had any symptoms.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk




Me too debs and likewise no symptoms. Will do it though just to make sure. My missus has had it done and says its horrible 😱
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29338 on: Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:05:32 PM
Me too debs and likewise no symptoms. Will do it though just to make sure. My missus has had it done and says its horrible
It sounds horrible from what others have said so I'll have to think about it.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Online Bincey

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29339 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 PM »
Not seen this posted. Interesting article in the BMJ about the test and trace programme.

Thought this was particularly insightful/alarming.

"...However, the biggest problem with contact tracing in England is that case finding is currently not part of the governments plans, says Dominic Harrison, public health director at Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council. If you just do contact tracing from the first symptomatic casewhat we call the index caseyou do get the vast majority of people infected, but you dont get them all, he says. With case finding you take a different approach by saying, Im going to test everybody potentially infected. So, if you had one kid infected you might want to test the whole class or even the whole school.

Harrison insists that our ability to contain and suppress covid-19 hinges on putting case finding at the centre of the test and trace system. If you look at the best contact tracing systems, theyre doing case finding, he says, citing an example from South Korea, where an outbreak in a call centre in a tower block resulted in 1143 people being tested, of whom 97 were positive. Crucially, investigators identified asymptomatic carriers who would not have reported themselves under the English system."

https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m2246
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29340 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 08:36:33 PM
Are you buying into the myth that teachers have been off now? Are you saying theyre not longer entitled to their holidays because other people who have worked hard arent getting a holiday after this?

Of course not.
But for one year Im sure 4 weeks will suffice instead of 6 weeks, if it means children can get some catch up in place and help easing into the new school year.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29341 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM
Of course not.
But for one year Im sure 4 weeks will suffice instead of 6 weeks, if it means children can get some catch up in place and help easing into the new school year.
Not going to happen though..  for huge numbers of reasons
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 01:47:15 AM »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:22:11 PM
Whist I agree the teachers have been working hard, so have a lot of other people.
And those other people dont get 6 weeks off.

So if the schools need to open early to help educate and get our children back then so be it. Its not fair, agreed. Bit again lots of people have worked through this crisis without the option of a 4-6 week break looming.

Regardless, teachers are underpaid and overworked in a normal situation. Their holidays are probably the only benefit they get from what is a thankless job (just look at any parent who has had to look after their own fucking kid for a few weeks...).

These holidays are contracted. Try and take them off them and see what happens. Not sure youd be so happy if 25+ percent of your 28 days were taken because...so be it.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 01:49:47 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:01:35 PM
Other halves could continue to do child care whilst home schooling like Im currently doing (what a trooper). Although wouldnt the children be at school too.

Just playing devils advocate by the way. I dont think it should happen

I mean keeping your dick in your pants and not having kids youre not prepared to look after is/was an option, playing devils advocate of course.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 01:52:49 AM »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM
Of course not.
But for one year Im sure 4 weeks will suffice instead of 6 weeks, if it means children can get some catch up in place and help easing into the new school year.

2 weeks would equate, under the current guidelines to maybe 2 days in school (at most, some schools it would be 1). Maybe in that time Theyd get a couple of hours English and the other core subjects.

Hardly going to catch them up.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 06:42:47 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:47:30 PM
I agree as long as the precautions are adhered to. I only wanted to go to 1 shop and the queue was nowhere near as bad as that Nike store.

However its about everybody playing their part. I was going to grab a drink from the shop and noticed a couple walking out so I stood back to give them space to do so only for another person on their phone to take that as an invite to walk through the middle.

I wouldnt want to go to multiple stores today though. A friend of mine said she is at Bicester Village today and they have a virtual queue app. Problem is for certain stores it takes 2-3 hours to get in and you can only join 1 virtual queue at a time. So if you are in a 2-3 hour queue then you can only really visit that store in that day.
Bicester village regularly had queues for shops anyway though. Not several hours admittedly.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 07:26:32 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:49:47 AM
I mean keeping your dick in your pants and not having kids youre not prepared to look after is/was an option, playing devils advocate of course.

Bit puritanical of your there Craigy. Could have just had a go at me for not using contraception.

Theres tons of reasons why I agree schools shouldnt reopen in the summer. But if they did, how would teachers with kids be in a different position to how they are now in terms of childcare?
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 07:41:38 AM »
On the positive side, mass unemployment and a crippling depression will at least solve the crippling recruitment problem.

Adverts? Pay rises (ha)? Guilt trips? 

None of them work.

Risk of starving?

Yes.


Just amend the adverts... get into teaching, its better than starvation

Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 08:20:04 AM »
In case anyone is interested, there is some annoying news from New Zealand.

After 24 days with no new cases, we have two new ones. Two women who flew in from the UK were placed into quarantine, but remarkably given permission to leave after five days to visit a dying relative. They drove 600 km from Auckland to Wellington, and their relative died the same night.

One can understand the compassionate decision on one level, but plenty of Kiwis were barred from visiting dying relatives during the lockdown where we eliminated the virus. Worse still - and what has got people really angry with the government - one of the women was symptomatic on arrival (claimed she had a cold) and despite this, they were not tested before being released from quarantine. Utter complacency.

We will now see how well the tracing systems work, as there is a plane load of people to find, all the people at the airport as they arrived, all the people in the quarantine hotel and - despite them claiming they didn't meet anyone on the drive to Wellington, which no-one believes - whoever may have been around them on on that 600 km route.

The government better hope that this does not result in an outbreak because if the country has to lockdown again because of negligent border procedures, the goodwill they built up will dissipate quickly.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 08:22:30 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 08:20:04 AM


FFS, we can't just fuck things up for ourselves can we... have to go spreading our mess elsewhere.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29350 on: Today at 08:28:04 AM »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM
Of course not.
But for one year Im sure 4 weeks will suffice instead of 6 weeks, if it means children can get some catch up in place and help easing into the new school year.

I think I heard it might be volunteers rather than teachers do 'catch kids up' so maybe you could get involved if you're concerned? You could maybe miss a few days of your paid annual holiday to volunteer in a local school and do your bit? It's only one year after all.
