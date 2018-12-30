« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 390525 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 05:23:59 PM »
Looks like a big drop in the increase in deaths overall in France - gone up by 541 from 10,328 to 10,869.....but a fall from previous 24 hrs increase of 1,417. Only one day mind, but I think the rate of increase is slowing in recent days.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,519
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 05:24:05 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:00:13 PM
I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.

I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)

For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.

Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.



When our house burnt down, I learned a lot about how to cope with stress and anxiety. One thing that really helped was to do something I really enjoyed every single day, no matter how much else (work, meetings with insurers, architect, builders etc.) I had to do. That might be as simple a thing as listening to a favourite music track, or looking through old photographs (the firemen went in and hauled our personal possessions out) or reading a good technical article on RAWK, so maybe something similar will help you.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 05:27:49 PM »
Just wish the government would say if you break the rules and have a gathering from now on the fine is £1000. No second fucking chances and not just the householder or organiser but everyone that is there and breaking the social distancing rules.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 05:37:37 PM »
So he just said we modelled everything at the end of Feb but did nothing until the end of March?
Logged

Online gamble

  • andproctor
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,567
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 05:37:49 PM »
When will the number of deaths stop rising? So Vallance says he expects the number of deaths to be going up for about two weeks after the intensive care picture improves.

So another 2.5 to 3 weeks I'm guessing?

I do worry about how much self control the british public have regarding the lockdown. They need to keep going but after going out today it was very busy locally and hearing about more businesses ready to open again next week.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 05:46:10 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:27:49 PM
Just wish the government would say if you break the rules and have a gathering from now on the fine is £1000. No second fucking chances and not just the householder or organiser but everyone that is there and breaking the social distancing rules.
Yeah, that's the one thing that was missing - especially with the Easter weekend upon us now. We should be adopting the same approach as elsewhere ie. France, Greece etc., roadblocks and where people are fined for breaching the rules and even imprisoned for repeated offences.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 05:48:24 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:37:37 PM
So he just said we modelled everything at the end of Feb but did nothing until the end of March?

Yep he fudged that question in my view.  The truth of course will be that up until towards end of March herd immunity was being pursued by government.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 05:50:31 PM »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 05:37:49 PM
When will the number of deaths stop rising? So Vallance says he expects the number of deaths to be going up for about two weeks after the intensive care picture improves.

So another 2.5 to 3 weeks I'm guessing?

I do worry about how much self control the british public have regarding the lockdown. They need to keep going but after going out today it was very busy locally and hearing about more businesses ready to open again next week.

There is a time lag of course re infection-symptoms-hospital, and that can be circa 3 weeks+.
Logged

Online Juliano

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 05:51:00 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:23:59 PM
Looks like a big drop in the increase in deaths overall in France - gone up by 541 from 10,328 to 10,869.....but a fall from previous 24 hrs increase of 1,417. Only one day mind, but I think the rate of increase is slowing in recent days.

It is very strange over here because they used to only mention deaths in the hospitals and govt has been under pressure to announce deaths in retirement homes, and that's what they've been doing since but they're just adding several weeks logs to the current day, hence the huge and irregular increases.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 05:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:46:10 PM
Yeah, that's the one thing that was missing - especially with the Easter weekend upon us now. We should be adopting the same approach as elsewhere ie. France, Greece etc., roadblocks and where people are fined for breaching the rules and even imprisoned for repeated offences.
I'm not sure we're going to be imprisoning people who, through their behaviour, are likely to have C19.
Maybe tag them and place them under house arrest?

Guess it goes back to that idea , for some people , they are already a prisoner in their own homes.

Drunken screaming mentioned earlier, could be domestic abuse too. Another awful side effect of all this .


(If your grandmother or any other member of your family should die whilst in the shelter,
Put them outside, but remember to tag them first for identification purposes.)

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 05:56:19 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:24:05 PM
When our house burnt down, I learned a lot about how to cope with stress and anxiety. One thing that really helped was to do something I really enjoyed every single day, no matter how much else (work, meetings with insurers, architect, builders etc.) I had to do. That might be as simple a thing as listening to a favourite music track, or looking through old photographs (the firemen went in and hauled our personal possessions out) or reading a good technical article on RAWK, so maybe something similar will help you.

That must have been so traumatic for you.  :(

Sound advice though, treating yourself is a great way of relaxing. I've got my paints out once more and been working on a picture its wonderfully relaxing and the time flies in the evenings now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 05:59:06 PM »
Im not sure that anybody in authority has got a clue about this apart from riding it out. Dont have a lot of faith. Its depressing really.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,037
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 05:59:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.
Agree with this entirely
Thanks Jillc
You're positivity is appreciated
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 06:06:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.

Yes, absolutely. I'm fortunate enough to have a backyard so I make the most of that as well. Just sitting back and getting some sun does wonders as well.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 06:17:20 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:59:42 PM
Agree with this entirely
Thanks Jillc
You're positivity is appreciated

I think we all need a bit of positivity, it enrages me why the media concentrate on all the bad news, yet don't make the most of the good things that happen around and about. It's no wonder people get down when they're is no balance. It's actually a great time to try new things as for once we have the time for it.

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:06:30 PM
Yes, absolutely. I'm fortunate enough to have a backyard so I make the most of that as well. Just sitting back and getting some sun does wonders as well.  :thumbup

Nothing beats that sit outside at the end of the day, it sounds as if its going to be a lovely bank holiday, so make the most of it at home.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 06:25:31 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:56:19 PM
That must have been so traumatic for you.  :(

Sound advice though, treating yourself is a great way of relaxing. I've got my paints out once more and been working on a picture its wonderfully relaxing and the time flies in the evenings now.

You're Bob Ross and I claim my £5
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,303
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 06:45:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.

If you do sit out in the garden, and your symptoms get worse, you know its your hayfever. Bonus. ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 06:56:51 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.

See, I hate sitting in the garden. I think I'd enjoy sticking forks in my eyes more to be honest, but that's the beauty of humanity. Doing things we each enjoy ;D
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 07:01:57 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:45:59 PM
If you do sit out in the garden, and your symptoms get worse, you know its your hayfever. Bonus. ;)

Absolutely, I recommend it to everyone apart from Gerry.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 07:07:46 PM »
@AFP #BREAKING France reports first decrease in coronavirus intensive care patient numbers: official

Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 07:16:17 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:52:32 PM
I'm not sure we're going to be imprisoning people who, through their behaviour, are likely to have C19.
Maybe tag them and place them under house arrest?

Guess it goes back to that idea , for some people , they are already a prisoner in their own homes.

Drunken screaming mentioned earlier, could be domestic abuse too. Another awful side effect of all this .


(If your grandmother or any other member of your family should die whilst in the shelter,
Put them outside, but remember to tag them first for identification purposes.)

Think you need to relax mate, too tribal.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 07:19:15 PM »
Johnson out of intensive care apparently
Logged

Offline 24/50 geek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 07:20:11 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:15 PM
Johnson out of intensive care apparently
Sauce??
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,684
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 07:21:26 PM »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 07:24:06 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on Today at 07:20:11 PM
Sauce??

Breaking news on ch4 news
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19905 on: Today at 07:26:07 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:48:52 PM
We live in a block of flats in Liverpool city centre and suspect theres been parties happening over the last few days, plenty of drunken shouting and screaming going on into the early hours. Will be worse this weekend, dickheads.

Grass on them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,237
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19906 on: Today at 07:27:08 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:15 PM
Johnson out of intensive care apparently

The cynic in me would say he never needed to be there in the 1st place.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19907 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM »
The cynic in me wonders if the usual right wing suspects claim the clap for NHS tonight is influenced by Johnson coming out of intensive care.
Logged

Online McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19908 on: Today at 07:30:29 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:00:13 PM
I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.

I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)

For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.

Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.

Could be just anxiety mate.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19909 on: Today at 07:33:35 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:07:29 PM
4204 new cases in Italy, up nearly a thousand from four days ago.

Even a downward trend has peaks. Also, as numbers decrease, some people may ease off on their own precautions which doesnt help.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,298
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19910 on: Today at 07:36:58 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:27:08 PM
The cynic in me would say he never needed to be there in the 1st place.

I'd take a guess at them being overly cautious due to his status.

 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19911 on: Today at 07:37:44 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:16:17 PM
Think you need to relax mate, too tribal.
::Clap
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19912 on: Today at 07:39:10 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:33:35 PM
Even a downward trend has peaks. Also, as numbers decrease, some people may ease off on their own precautions which doesnt help.
Saw a stat today that 40% of Lombardy are out and about.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would drive you round the bend but his car won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19913 on: Today at 07:40:02 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:59:06 PM
Im not sure that anybody in authority has got a clue about this apart from riding it out. Dont have a lot of faith. Its depressing really.

Whats this based on?

Whilst I agree that the likes of Johnson and Raab know fuck all,  they are guided by people who, to this point at least have seemed pretty impressive to me.
Logged

Online jason67

  • He likes the 15cm morning glory boy!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19914 on: Today at 07:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:26:07 PM
Grass on them.
Didn't she come down with the virus? I remember loads of posts wishing her well a week ago or so.
Logged
At last the TRUTH 26th April 2016

Still don't buy the s*n.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19915 on: Today at 07:55:52 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:59:06 PM
Im not sure that anybody in authority has got a clue about this apart from riding it out. Dont have a lot of faith. Its depressing really.

To be fair it is a new virus so a case of learning as you go to an extent.  Having said that there have been ample opportunities to learn from others where virus has hit before here in the UK, ie Italy and China. 
Logged

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19916 on: Today at 07:57:38 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:00:13 PM
I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.

I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)

For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.

Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.

The levels of tree pollen have been really high with the current dry weather. I get very bad hay fever but my allergy centres on grasses, nettles and weed pollen. Despite that, I'm feeling it a bit just now even though I'm not normally allergic to tree pollen at all. I read this week that tree pollen levels could hit a 70 year high this coming weekend. It's quite possible that it's your allergy kicking in.

Regarding your mind producing your symptoms. That's possible too. I posted weeks ago about psychosomatic symptoms brought on by anxiety over the virus. I'm like this when I go on holiday. I have anxiety about getting sick and it ruining my holiday. Almost every time, just like clockwork, I get a sore throat and a cough just before we go away, yet it miraculously clears up after a day on holiday. Basically, my mind brings it on.

At the current time, most of us are hyper-vigilant and looking for the symptoms we fear having, so it's no wonder our minds seize upon and magnify every little twinge, cough, sneeze etc.

I'm doing all my mum's shopping so, of course, my mind is on overtime worrying about going down with this thing and infecting her. I find myself running through the very same questions in my mind that you've posted here.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 