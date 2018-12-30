I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.



I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)



For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.



Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.



The levels of tree pollen have been really high with the current dry weather. I get very bad hay fever but my allergy centres on grasses, nettles and weed pollen. Despite that, I'm feeling it a bit just now even though I'm not normally allergic to tree pollen at all. I read this week that tree pollen levels could hit a 70 year high this coming weekend. It's quite possible that it's your allergy kicking in.Regarding your mind producing your symptoms. That's possible too. I posted weeks ago about psychosomatic symptoms brought on by anxiety over the virus. I'm like this when I go on holiday. I have anxiety about getting sick and it ruining my holiday. Almost every time, just like clockwork, I get a sore throat and a cough just before we go away, yet it miraculously clears up after a day on holiday. Basically, my mind brings it on.At the current time, most of us are hyper-vigilant and looking for the symptoms we fear having, so it's no wonder our minds seize upon and magnify every little twinge, cough, sneeze etc.I'm doing all my mum's shopping so, of course, my mind is on overtime worrying about going down with this thing and infecting her. I find myself running through the very same questions in my mind that you've posted here.