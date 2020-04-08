Its weird how everyone is more concerned with the restrictions than with the virus, its as if the virus will go away when restrictions are lifted, so the earlier the better. Like a badly needed cease fire between the virus and governments (voiding the football season is part of the deal).



If restrictions are lifted tomorrow, no chance im leaving the house. Up until the numbers of daily deaths are under 50, in the UK, that's when I decide that the risk to my life is acceptable, until then, I don't need to exercise, to run, jog, meet anyone. Just stay the fuck at home and survive this.

Virus doesn't differentiate between joggers and campers, whether its your first jog of the day or the third, or if youre around your block or someone elses. 6 feet social distancing, is that wind assisted or not? not planning to find out.