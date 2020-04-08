« previous next »
djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19840 on: Today at 02:51:05 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:32:13 PM
887 deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours.

765 in England
81 in Scotland
41 in Wales
NI yet to report

Arent those the NHS numbers though? So only a small amount of those were deaths in the last 24 hours, most were last week, some even further back. Wont the department of health numbers for today be different once they come out?
Kopout

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19841 on: Today at 02:52:12 PM
Australia looked to following european countries at one point, now daily cases are next to nothing. helps its a big country and people listen to experts

TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19842 on: Today at 02:52:29 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:43 PM
NY Times notes that early evidence suggests COVID largely came to New York from Europe, rather from China, around mid-February well before travel bans were imposed on European countries. As a result the government missed untold numbers of cases due to a focus on China
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/08/science/new-york-coronavirus-cases-europe-genomes.html

Of course, same as most (if not all) initial cases in UK came as a result of travelers from Italy, as opposed to China.  Wonder why Trump never realised this.
jepovic

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19843 on: Today at 03:14:53 PM
Some interesting numbers from Stockholm today. They measured 2.5% infected a week ago in a random group. They expect people to have such virus levels for about 5 days on average. This would suggest that about 0.5 % of the population got infected per day, which is around 10 000 people per day.

However, around that time, they detected only about 200 new cases per day. This would mean that only 2% of all infected get diagnosed in stockholm. Also, about 60 people a day die in this region now, suggesting a mortality on the order of 0.5%.

Also, with 10 000 infected per day, the total number of infected should already be on the order of 10-20% of the population. It would take 100 days to reach 50% at that rate, so herd immunity isn't that far away. It's also not exactly around the corner, so lifting restrictions now seems dangerous.
The North Bank

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19844 on: Today at 03:22:01 PM
Its weird how everyone is more concerned with the restrictions than with the virus, its as if the virus will go away when restrictions are lifted, so the earlier the better. Like a badly needed cease fire between the virus and governments (voiding the football season is part of the deal).

If restrictions are lifted tomorrow, no chance im leaving the house. Up until the numbers of daily deaths are under 50, in the UK, that's when I decide that the risk to my life is acceptable, until then, I don't need to exercise, to run, jog, meet anyone. Just stay the fuck at home and survive this.
Virus doesn't differentiate between joggers and campers, whether its your first jog of the day or the third, or if youre around your block or someone elses. 6 feet social distancing, is that wind assisted or not? not planning to find out.
