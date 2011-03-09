I remember when the UK had 30 cases and 0 deaths, that was just 5 weeks ago, I looked at Italy and Spain and thought, we are an island, we are ok, itll never be as bad here, plus we have better health services and people who don't live with their extended families, 1 month later, 6500 dead, and no end in sight.
I hope you are right, but every single person so far who said it wont happen where they are has been proven wrong, very quickly.
Do you understand how unique NYC is? The most populous AND densely populated city in the United States. A major, major national and global tourist destination. Mass transit as the main source of transportation. Hundreds of thousands if not millions walking by and right next to each other day in and day out. Im just hitting the tip of the iceberg.
Theres no way what happened and whats happening in NYC is going to be replicated time and time again in this country.
Washington state had the first reported coronavirus case in the US on January 21st, right in the Seattle area. New York has 13 times as many deaths and 15 times as many cases as Washington.
Again, NYC is an outlier which is why perspective is key, as is keeping a level head and not projecting whats happening in NYC (and for the media, the biggest and most important media market in the country) on the rest of us.