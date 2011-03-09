« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 376091 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19440 on: Today at 08:35:20 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on Today at 08:20:32 PM
Sweden's stats just leapt up to +114 new today. It's getting grim there.....

The 'relaxed' approach from a few weeks ago appears to be taking its toll :(

Got a lot of friends there.

Krya på er å var försiktiga, mina vänner.

They adopted the 'herd immunity' type approach as did Holland.  Same intentions for UK government up until a few weeks back.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/23/swedish-pm-warned-russian-roulette-covid-19-strategy-herd-immunity
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19441 on: Today at 08:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 07:32:30 PM
Like fuck would I go sunbathing if he's around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EZpZXfSM3V8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EZpZXfSM3V8</a>


Hahaha  Motherbastards
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19442 on: Today at 08:36:51 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:26:15 PM
Plasma from recovering victims being transfused into ICU patients and then seeing steady improvements in most of those in ICU, is what people should really be talking about.
If only we had widespread testing that could identify as many people who'd had the illness as possible...
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19443 on: Today at 08:37:12 PM »
Its contagious, unlike anything else, there is no present vaccine for it, and hospitals can't keep up regardless of what country you're in. Now imagine what it would be like, if no measures were taken by any governments anywhere.

I don't understand why the above is so hard to comprehend and why people continuously compare it to other diseases or deaths.

Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19444 on: Today at 08:37:24 PM »
This is their modelling for the UK: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom

If we're 80k+ beds short on a peak of April 17th, yeah. It's a bold forecast. Bergstrom commented on how IHME were doing it, because their US was the reverse and very optimistic compared to other US ones, by saying that it often ends up landing at one extreme or another with very few models saying something in between. Essentially because you succeed in containing the pandemic or you, well, don't.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:29 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online djahern

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19445 on: Today at 08:39:42 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:20:30 PM
A friend of mine said that we are on course to have the highest number of deaths in Europe. Is that being reported anywhere?

Its likely coming from university of Washington modelling that the US government briefings have been referring to. They updated their modelling today to extend to European countries. The numbers for the UK sound grim but I would say their modelling cannot be as accurate as European countries own modelling and the Washington one will likely change a lot over the next few days as new data is included.

http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america


Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 08:43:57 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on Today at 08:20:32 PM
Sweden's stats just leapt up to +114 new today. It's getting grim there.....

The 'relaxed' approach from a few weeks ago appears to be taking its toll :(

Got a lot of friends there.

Krya på er å var försiktiga, mina vänner.

Yes, our numbers are growing. I know healthcare workers are having a tough time. The positive take on it is our more relaxed approach has not resulted in an Italy scenario. In early March that was the real concern. We could see what happened there and we looked painfully slow in our decision making. Our PM is like that, so no surprises there. Hopefully that has worked in his favor for once.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 08:51:34 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 08:22:30 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/uk-will-be-europes-worst-hit-by-coronavirus-study-predicts

It says by August there will be a peak of 3k dead a day in August but then says the peak will be in April? Are they basing August figures on there being no lockdown?
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 08:51:40 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:04:36 PM
???

I ask how this has affected your life and you want me to read about maths?

I know at least two people who have lost family members. Another close friend has a sister who has just had a tracheotomy. A lot of my friends have had the virius to varying degrees - one was wiped out for three weeks and might have permanent lung damage. My brother is a surgeon and has seen the impact on his hospital in Denmark - fortunately they took measures early on and the numbers are showing signs of levelling off...

if you don't want to look at the maths then you really shouldn't be commenting on a health crisis which is fundamentally all about the maths.

Here are some simple numbers: 1.4 million recorded cases worldwide (probably ten times that in reality) and at least 81,000 deaths... so far. We are probably looking at 1 million dead once this is all over. I know, whats a few hundred thousands dead people? We all die anyway...

Please stop posting Trump-style nonsense. Even that fuckwit has accepted how serious this is. You are just making yourself look like a twat mate.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:18 PM by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 08:52:30 PM »
are with now into the second week of control measures? When are we likely to see any results from the lock down. Looking for any bits of hope really
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 08:54:11 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:52:30 PM
are with now into the second week of control measures? When are we likely to see any results from the lock down. Looking for any bits of hope really
third week now mate, as for when it ends no one really knows
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,660
  • Trada
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 08:56:21 PM »
 Teresa Cooper
‏ @Teresacooper
5m5 minutes ago

OK. Just had this text from the Government. That tells me that virus is spread via the air and not just by touch and close breathing coughing etc. Shit. 2 meters is clearly not enough. I was in the front garden today and people walked past the house breathing. The drama of it all

Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 08:58:28 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:52:30 PM
are with now into the second week of control measures? When are we likely to see any results from the lock down. Looking for any bits of hope really

Hospital admissions could be stabilising, that's what they were hoping to see happening two weeks into this. Another week or two of that broadly happening and it'll be a sign things are working and we'll start seeing it in other things too.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 09:00:17 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 08:37:12 PM
Its contagious, unlike anything else, there is no present vaccine for it, and hospitals can't keep up regardless of what country you're in. Now imagine what it would be like, if no measures were taken by any governments anywhere.

I don't understand why the above is so hard to comprehend and why people continuously compare it to other diseases or deaths.



You may disagree with it, that's fine, but if you want to hear a different take on the situation I posted a link in the conspiracy thread from yesterday. It's the second one, about forty minutes long. You'll find it. My take on comparisons is we need to compare it to other diseases. It's how we can form our own opinion. That more people die from malaria is no help for those who are in intensive care for the Corona virus. What it can tell us is where on a scale of threats it is for the population as a whole. I can guarantee that we would have seen all of those had it been more deaths from this virus than from malaria. Then we can ask ourselves where our problems are. Now and in the future. We can also ask if the response to the threat has been proportional or not.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,300
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 09:01:38 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 08:56:21 PM
Teresa Cooper
‏ @Teresacooper
5m5 minutes ago

OK. Just had this text from the Government. That tells me that virus is spread via the air and not just by touch and close breathing coughing etc. Shit. 2 meters is clearly not enough. I was in the front garden today and people walked past the house breathing. The drama of it all



The looks like a text sent to someone on the 'vulnerable' list.
It doesn't say anything about the virus being transmitted 'by air'. Whatever that means, it is being transmitted by droplets in the air, we know that, and there is nothing new in it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 09:01:53 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:04 PM
Your maths is wrong I think, not everyone will get the virus, but I think the 1% seems low so the end number might be right.
My maths or the 1% estimate I used.? some have it as much as 3% so I used a reputable low source of 1%, Worse case scenario if we were to do what others are arguing. they may not be saying let it run it's course but they are comparing it to other viruses where we did in effect carry on normal, no lockdown for the general public.

Logged
The government knew about the Coronavirus in January but were too busy arguing about whether or not Big Ben would fucking bong.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 09:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 08:43:57 PM
Yes, our numbers are growing. I know healthcare workers are having a tough time. The positive take on it is our more relaxed approach has not resulted in an Italy scenario. In early March that was the real concern. We could see what happened there and we looked painfully slow in our decision making. Our PM is like that, so no surprises there. Hopefully that has worked in his favor for once.

Hope you're correct, but would look to Holland's numbers for the impact of adopting 'herd immunity' (has one of the world's highest mortality rates to date).  They've only recently invoked some control measures to alleviate this.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 09:04:59 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:56:19 PM
Not sure. I watched a video yesterday. The content in it was similar to what was said before this virus became a 24/7 news topic and everyone became afraid. This virus has, no doubt, led to lots of deaths and tragedy. We know healthcare workers are overloaded with patients. No doubt. But while we slow down the spread, we could also get the side effect of a return later this year. Our current tactics has not been used before on this scale, so it's hard to say it's a good one.

This is a more general observation. If we look at numbers and compare, what can we expect? I'll use Sweden's numbers vs America's. We have, after about a month, reached ~600 dead. We have a population of 10M and we have been extreme in our actions compared to normal years, but relaxed compared to most other countries. The US have a population of 330M, 33 times our population. Using maths, the US can be expected to hit 33x600 or ~20k deaths after about a month. They are currently at 11k. And people are screaming they are a disaster. Some project hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US alone. That's unlikely. If we look globally we have about 76k dead after 3 months. That's of course sad, but after three months of this I think we owe it to ourselves to question why this is such big news.

Fuck me mate. Have a look at a map of America. It's not a small relatively homogenous country like Sweden. It's massive and is effectively 50 separate countries. The virus has hit on the seaboards first with New York taking the initial massive hit. They are in lockdown and taking extreme measures which are having some effect in NY. Other states and large cities are behind the curve and are just at the start of the uptick.

Florida is likely to see very large numbers in the next few weeks. They are on around 250 deaths at the moment. How long ago do you think the UK was on 250 total deaths?... Two weeks ago and the UK is now on 6,159 dead. That's with lockdowns and social distancing beginning to show an impact. If we'd done nothing we'd be looking at 20-50,000 dead by now, the hospitals would be overflowing and they wouldn't be able to bury the dead.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:13 PM by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19458 on: Today at 09:08:53 PM »
I also rang the council today to ask for a payment break from council tax as we are shielding at home. I was only offered a month. The lady said that is all they can offer at the moment. somehow I don't think this issue is going anywhere soon. So it seemed like a pointless exercise to me anyway. 
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,660
  • Trada
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19459 on: Today at 09:10:38 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:38 PM
The looks like a text sent to someone on the 'vulnerable' list.
It doesn't say anything about the virus being transmitted 'by air'. Whatever that means, it is being transmitted by droplets in the air, we know that, and there is nothing new in it.

She is very vulnerable and very worried I guess if you are like that you read things into everything so the messages should be very clear.
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19460 on: Today at 09:12:25 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 09:00:17 PM
You may disagree with it, that's fine, but if you want to hear a different take on the situation I posted a link in the conspiracy thread from yesterday. It's the second one, about forty minutes long. You'll find it. My take on comparisons is we need to compare it to other diseases. It's how we can form our own opinion.

No mate. The virus couldn't give a flying fuck about your opinion. And if you think you are qualified to make comparisons between diseases and form your own opinion you are totally deluded. You've already made it clear on page after page that you don't have a clue about epidemiology.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19461 on: Today at 09:14:38 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:10:38 PM
She is very vulnerable and very worried I guess if you are like that you read things into everything so the messages should be very clear.

What wasn't clear about the message? It was straightforward and factual. Did you reply and reassure her that it doesn't say anything about 2 metres not being enough or just post it on here?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19462 on: Today at 09:15:17 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:51:40 PM
I know at least two people who have lost family members. Another close friend has a sister who has just had a tracheotomy. A lot of my friends have had the virius to varying degrees - one was wiped out for three weeks and might have permanent lung damage. My brother is a surgeon and has seen the impact on his hospital in Denmark - fortunately they took measures early on and the numbers are showing signs of levelling off...

if you don't want to look at the maths then you really shouldn't be commenting on a health crisis which is fundamentally all about the maths.

Here are some simple numbers: 1.4 million recorded cases worldwide (probably ten times that in reality) and at least 81,000 deaths... so far. We are probably looking at 1 million dead once this is all over. I know, whats a few hundred thousands dead people? We all die anyway...

Please stop posting Trump-style nonsense. Even that fuckwit has accepted how serious this is. You are just making yourself look like a twat mate.

Sorry to hear about your friends. I really am.

I have one final thing to say before I sign off for tonight. My response about maths was related to a particular post. I asked about how this has affected that poster and in return I got a wikipedia link to mathematics. Please see it for what it is. I am not dismissing mathematics for a health crisis. That's not even close to what that response was about.

Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19463 on: Today at 09:18:55 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:18:24 PM
The goal posts on the perspective argument keeps moving. Eventually we ll be saying more people died in the world war so lets have some perspective.

How am I moving the goal posts?

I just completely disagree that just because NYC has been a shitshow the last few weeks means the other 49 states are going to follow suit. It doesnt work like that, like you absolutely implied.

I live smack dab in the middle of the 10th largest metropolitan area in the Western Hemisphere. Less than 2,500 cases and less than 50 deaths as of last night.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19464 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:52:30 PM
are with now into the second week of control measures? When are we likely to see any results from the lock down. Looking for any bits of hope really

As we saw with the prime minister, it takes a while for symptoms and longer for hospital treatment, I think next week we ll hopefully see the numbers get better, too late for thousands ofcourse.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19465 on: Today at 09:22:35 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:12:25 PM
No mate. The virus couldn't give a flying fuck about your opinion. And if you think you are qualified to make comparisons between diseases and form your own opinion you are totally deluded. You've already made it clear on page after page that you don't have a clue about epidemiology.

Alan, come on. Does the virus give a fuck about what anyone else says here?
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,161
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19466 on: Today at 09:24:28 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 09:00:17 PM
You may disagree with it, that's fine, but if you want to hear a different take on the situation I posted a link in the conspiracy thread from yesterday. It's the second one, about forty minutes long. You'll find it. My take on comparisons is we need to compare it to other diseases. It's how we can form our own opinion. That more people die from malaria is no help for those who are in intensive care for the Corona virus. What it can tell us is where on a scale of threats it is for the population as a whole. I can guarantee that we would have seen all of those had it been more deaths from this virus than from malaria. Then we can ask ourselves where our problems are. Now and in the future. We can also ask if the response to the threat has been proportional or not.

It is clear that the reaction to this virus and the measures that have been taken need to be looked at once things have settled down. However, it's easy to say "Well let's look at it from another angle" or what the guys in the link you've posted is doing. The problem is, this is not a science experiment where you can say "shit happens" if things go wrong. The doctor is creating a theory and her might even be right in the end, but then again he's not making any decisions that could lead to lots of people losing their lives. Most countries have taken a strict approach and that was the right thing to do in my view. It's better to be strict and then relax the restrictions a little further down the line than not doing enough and risking that the situation is getting out of hand.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,660
  • Trada
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19467 on: Today at 09:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:38 PM
What wasn't clear about the message? It was straightforward and factual. Did you reply and reassure her that it doesn't say anything about 2 metres not being enough or just post it on here?

Of course I did in PM
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19468 on: Today at 09:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:18:55 PM
How am I moving the goal posts?

I just completely disagree that just because NYC has been a shitshow the last few weeks means the other 49 states are going to follow suit. It doesnt work like that, like you absolutely implied.

I live smack dab in the middle of the 10th largest metropolitan area in the Western Hemisphere. Less than 2,500 cases and less than 50 deaths as of last night.

I remember when the UK had 30 cases and 0 deaths, that was just 5 weeks ago, I looked at Italy and Spain and thought, we are an island, we are ok, itll never be as bad here, plus we have better health services and people who don't live with their extended families, 1 month later, 6500 dead, and no end in  sight.

I hope you are right, but every single person so far who said it wont happen where they are has been proven wrong, very quickly.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19469 on: Today at 09:28:18 PM »
Interesting attempt by Reuters to piece together events and faults leading into the lockdown: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-britain-path-speci-idUSKBN21P1VF

Things I took from it were criticisms on preparation (longer term and shorter) and of not realising it wasn't 'just flu' might hold up well. The timing of the lockdown (and assorted related measures) seems much harder to point fingers at without hindsight.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19470 on: Today at 09:30:08 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:24:28 PM
It is clear that the reaction to this virus and the measures that have been taken need to be looked at once things have settled down. However, it's easy to say "Well let's look at it from another angle" or what the guys in the link you've posted is doing. The problem is, this is not a science experiment where you can say "shit happens" if things go wrong. The doctor is creating a theory and her might even be right in the end, but then again he's not making any decisions that could lead to lots of people losing their lives. Most countries have taken a strict approach and that was the right thing to do in my view. It's better to be strict and then relax the restrictions a little further down the line than not doing enough and risking that the situation is getting out of hand.

It's like arguing with a brick wall. The reason the deaths are ''low'' [and I dont use this term is loosely] is because of the measures have been taken. NYC would be a living nightmare if we were all moving around as we would usually, all 6 million of us on public transport [not counting everyone else].

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19471 on: Today at 09:32:14 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 08:37:12 PM
Its contagious, unlike anything else, there is no present vaccine for it, and hospitals can't keep up regardless of what country you're in. Now imagine what it would be like, if no measures were taken by any governments anywhere.

I don't understand why the above is so hard to comprehend and why people continuously compare it to other diseases or deaths.

I think some of them are scared and this is how they convince themselves everything will be okay.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,229
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19472 on: Today at 09:39:03 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:36:51 PM
If only we had widespread testing that could identify as many people who'd had the illness as possible...
We havent yet got an effective antibody test, that will come I assume, but there are scientists working on it everywhere right now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19473 on: Today at 09:41:46 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:27:53 PM
I remember when the UK had 30 cases and 0 deaths, that was just 5 weeks ago, I looked at Italy and Spain and thought, we are an island, we are ok, itll never be as bad here, plus we have better health services and people who don't live with their extended families, 1 month later, 6500 dead, and no end in  sight.

I hope you are right, but every single person so far who said it wont happen where they are has been proven wrong, very quickly.

Do you understand how unique NYC is? The most populous AND densely populated city in the United States. A major, major national and global tourist destination. Mass transit as the main source of transportation. Hundreds of thousands if not millions walking by and right next to each other day in and day out. Im just hitting the tip of the iceberg.

Theres no way what happened and whats happening in NYC is going to be replicated time and time again in this country.

Washington state had the first reported coronavirus case in the US on January 21st, right in the Seattle area. New York has 13 times as many deaths and 15 times as many cases as Washington.

Again, NYC is an outlier which is why perspective is key, as is keeping a level head and not projecting whats happening in NYC (and for the media, the biggest and most important media market in the country) on the rest of us.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:08 PM by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,836
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19474 on: Today at 09:41:59 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:39:03 PM
We havent yet got an effective antibody test, that will come I assume, but there are scientists working on it everywhere right now.

Its not that test that people are referring to is it? Its the initial testing, contact tracing and isolation?

We really have fucked up badly like this. Its interesting to see in comments criticising approaches how the old Tory brigade say this is no time to blame, others have made mistakes and how the press should just shut up.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19475 on: Today at 09:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:39:03 PM
We havent yet got an effective antibody test, that will come I assume, but there are scientists working on it everywhere right now.

Yeah, it was a bit hopeful that the first test would be perfect, but they should have been upfront about that. Must be still listening to the nudge dept. Keep people hopeful and they will more likely stick to the rules/advice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,229
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19476 on: Today at 09:46:26 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:41:59 PM
Its not that test that people are referring to is it? Its the initial testing, contact tracing and isolation?

We really have fucked up badly like this. Its interesting to see in comments criticising approaches how the old Tory brigade say this is no time to blame, others have made mistakes and how the press should just shut up.
I was responding to a comment about plasma form recovered sufferers being helpful. An antibody test would help
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19477 on: Today at 09:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 08:43:57 PM
Yes, our numbers are growing. I know healthcare workers are having a tough time. The positive take on it is our more relaxed approach has not resulted in an Italy scenario. In early March that was the real concern. We could see what happened there and we looked painfully slow in our decision making. Our PM is like that, so no surprises there. Hopefully that has worked in his favor for once.

This might be useful contextualising
Logged
Believer

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,836
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19478 on: Today at 09:52:28 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:46:26 PM
I was responding to a comment about plasma form recovered sufferers being helpful. An antibody test would help

Apologies.

Even with that plasma treatment it looks like it will be a while before we even have trials.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19479 on: Today at 10:03:35 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:52:28 PM
Apologies.

Even with that plasma treatment it looks like it will be a while before we even have trials.

arent they trialing it in the US already?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Up
« previous next »
 