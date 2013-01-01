« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 374706 times)

« Reply #19400 on: Today at 06:55:57 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:58:30 PM
Maybe you should take a step back and look at your own empathy?

He's at risk too you know, perhaps empathy isn't the word.  ;D

Phlegmatic?
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 06:59:08 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 06:16:07 PM
Look, I don't mean to offend anyone. If that's what I have done, then I'm sorry. We all watch the news. We can't escape having conversations about the virus and I'm sure everyone has been worried. If not for yourself, probably for family or friends. I know people who have lost someone close from this. There is no replacement. Never is.

What I wanted to do was to give some perspective. I intended to have that's a separate discussion.
A bit of perspective, nothing like this virus has hit the world since the Spanish Flu over a hundred years ago, there is no other comparison to any other virus except the Spanish Flu which killed 10s of millions. the world is a smaller place now as travel is far greater, if we had left this virus to run it's course then millions would have died.
« Reply #19402 on: Today at 06:59:40 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:56:19 PM
Not sure. I watched a video yesterday. The content in it was similar to what was said before this virus became a 24/7 news topic and everyone became afraid. This virus has, no doubt, led to lots of deaths and tragedy. We know healthcare workers are overloaded with patients. No doubt. But while we slow down the spread, we could also get the side effect of a return later this year. Our current tactics has not been used before on this scale, so it's hard to say it's a good one.

This is a more general observation. If we look at numbers and compare, what can we expect? I'll use Sweden's numbers vs America's. We have, after about a month, reached ~600 dead. We have a population of 10M and we have been extreme in our actions compared to normal years, but relaxed compared to most other countries. The US have a population of 330M, 33 times our population. Using maths, the US can be expected to hit 33x600 or ~20k deaths after about a month. They are currently at 11k. And people are screaming they are a disaster. Some project hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US alone. That's unlikely. If we look globally we have about 76k dead after 3 months. That's of course sad, but after three months of this I think we owe it to ourselves to question why this is such big news.
Totally disagree with your view. Its one that many have had but we have seen less of as the pandemic has gone on. Im surprised to still be seeing comparisons to seasonal influenza.

The bit about the US is really strange. Sure, when compared to the whole population of the US, the proportion of deaths is low, but half of those deaths happened in New York. Theyre ahead of the rest of the country.
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 07:04:36 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:47:37 PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exponential_function

???

I ask how this has affected your life and you want me to read about maths?
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 07:12:36 PM »
Not sure how reliable this is but My friend told me his uncle passed away couple of days ago, apparently due to them wanting to do the funeral straight away (the next day) and the postmortem taking longer due to the pandemic the hospital marked his death down to Covid-19 even though it wasn't just so they could release the body sooner
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 07:13:46 PM »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:22:53 PM
comparing AIDS which is very preventable in the western world and mostly treatable too is very poor
Why? It's people dying, mostly young ones.
I think it's cynical to dismiss comparisons of corona with diseases like Aids and Tbc, just because those affect mainly poor people in Africa. Overwhelmed health care and people dying from curable diseases is every day life in large parts of the world.
In one year from now, life in the rich part of the world will have resumed back to normal, while poor people will still be dying from tbc.
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 07:18:11 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:59:08 PM
A bit of perspective, nothing like this virus has hit the world since the Spanish Flu over a hundred years ago, there is no other comparison to any other virus except the Spanish Flu which killed 10s of millions. the world is a smaller place now as travel is far greater, if we had left this virus to run it's course then millions would have died.
Aids has killed over 30 million so far.

We shouldn't downplay the seriousness lf corona , but the need for perspective goes both ways. What really is unprecedented is the reaction from society. I think it's mostly justified, by the way.
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 07:18:24 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:35:03 PM
Nah. There's only one New York City in this country. NYC is an outlier and it's a cesspool of a city with millions of people stacked up on top of each other. 93% of the Covid-19 cases in the entirety of New York state are centered in the New York City metro area.

What we're seeing there won't come close to what the VAST majority of this country will see. Let's have some perspective here.

The goal posts on the perspective argument keeps moving. Eventually we ll be saying more people died in the world war so lets have some perspective.
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 07:21:36 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:23:03 PM
You realise that an awful lot of people bother, all the time? Obviously you are not one of them, but there are many working to fight these diseases and try to make things better, work in labs, test treatments, vaccines etc. etc. The difference is that none of those currently have the capacity, within a few weeks, to totally overwhelm health systems worldwide, from richer to poorer countries.

I'm sure you understand what I mean. It's only the virus that has complete coverage day after day.

As for not caring: I work for a company that delivers equipment that end up in those labs. We delivered snacks, drinks and fruit to a local hospital last week and we will do the same this week. I also mentioned how my life has been affected.

How has this affected you? I am not out to score a point.


« Reply #19409 on: Today at 07:21:37 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:13:46 PM
Why? It's people dying, mostly young ones.
I think it's cynical to dismiss comparisons of corona with diseases like Aids and Tbc, just because those affect mainly poor people in Africa. Overwhelmed health care and people dying from curable diseases is every day life in large parts of the world.
In one year from now, life in the rich part of the world will have resumed back to normal, while poor people will still be dying from tbc.
Because there's billions of pounds and resources being put into these countries to prevent these deaths that are curable, the AIDS epidemic is horrible and is still an major issue in the developing world, as well as other diseases and general issues like poverty. But why are we comparing deaths from different diseases? This is a new one and without these measures thousands more people would die than need too, yes sadly some people will catch this and die even with treatment and this is very sad, but preventing thousands more from the same is very good no?
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 07:22:33 PM »
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 06:03:19 PM
Fucking hell mate, where do you teach - Rydell High?
:lmao
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 07:23:46 PM »
Isn't the bigger issue how contagious it is? You don't catch AIDS from a coughed-on apple at the grocery store, for example.

Even the likes of the flu are less contagious because people feel sick sooner, and stay home sooner.
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 07:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:23:46 PM
Isn't the bigger issue how contagious it is? You don't catch AIDS from a coughed-on apple at the grocery store, for example.

Even the likes of the flu are less contagious because people feel sick sooner, and stay home sooner.
100% also again in the developed world we have treatments in place to combat HIV/AIDS, we have nothing for this this
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 07:32:30 PM »
Like fuck would I go sunbathing if he's around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EZpZXfSM3V8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EZpZXfSM3V8</a>
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 07:38:02 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:59:40 PM
Totally disagree with your view. Its one that many have had but we have seen less of as the pandemic has gone on. Im surprised to still be seeing comparisons to seasonal influenza.

The bit about the US is really strange. Sure, when compared to the whole population of the US, the proportion of deaths is low, but half of those deaths happened in New York. Theyre ahead of the rest of the country.

You don't have to agree with me. :D But let me ask you this, don't we want to compare with normal flu because it's fewer deaths from this one?

I am not trying to downplay the effects on the healthcare system. Just for the record, I wish we took a big chunk of my country's stimulus money and ensured better healthcare capacity in the future. It's public money and it's what has been exposed as a weakness. And based on this, I think a better focus now would be on how many people need intensive care. After all that"s everyone's bottleneck. And it's what we need to understand if we are to prepare better next time.

My point with the comparison to the US was perhaps not well made. I mean the US will need to expect twice as many dead and there is really no way to realistically escape that. The question is how much higher can we expect to go? I don't know. But the death count on tv is not really helping. All it does is spread fear. If we compare with Italy, they have ~18k dead and a population of ~60M. Let's say the US is 6x Italy. Italy can represent the disaster scenario. We're talking ~110k dead. So a reasonable number for America is 20-110k. Obviously a huge difference and yet it is worth remembering. In particular when the world is at 75k.

« Reply #19415 on: Today at 07:42:54 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:18:11 PM
Aids has killed over 30 million so far.

We shouldn't downplay the seriousness lf corona , but the need for perspective goes both ways. What really is unprecedented is the reaction from society. I think it's mostly justified, by the way.
No idea of the stats but that stat is over many years, you couldn't catch aids going to work or the shops. you couldn't catch aids walking around and touching everyday objects, how many of the public caught aids when a aids sufferer coughed within a few feet of them. people could protect themselves from catching aids once they had the information, what protection do we have when we step out the front door.
The stats are unreliable right now but conservative estimates say 1% of people catching Coronona die.
There are roughly 8 billion people in the world, if we let this virus run it's course then unless am wrong then that's 80,000,000 min
UK has a population of around 63 mill so that's roughly 630.000 min but as i say this is all based on the lowest stat available.
