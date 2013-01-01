Aids has killed over 30 million so far.
We shouldn't downplay the seriousness lf corona , but the need for perspective goes both ways. What really is unprecedented is the reaction from society. I think it's mostly justified, by the way.
No idea of the stats but that stat is over many years, you couldn't catch aids going to work or the shops. you couldn't catch aids walking around and touching everyday objects, how many of the public caught aids when a aids sufferer coughed within a few feet of them. people could protect themselves from catching aids once they had the information, what protection do we have when we step out the front door.
The stats are unreliable right now but conservative estimates say 1% of people catching Coronona die.
There are roughly 8 billion people in the world, if we let this virus run it's course then unless am wrong then that's 80,000,000 min
UK has a population of around 63 mill so that's roughly 630.000 min but as i say this is all based on the lowest stat available.