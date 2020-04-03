That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further. She said it is the stress and worry. she does not like to make a fuss. she seems OK at the moment. She has just been to the loo and says was able to go fine???



As others said a phone call or if you have set up another way (email/digitally) is the best way to go. Urine infections are common, so antibiotics for that is an everyday thing for a GP. The problem is that they can get nasty real quick. If she is okay now, that is great. It is often said that urine infections are painful, but the infection can actually simmer and you are not in pain, and then it escalates and suddenly there is a lot of pain. I have had it like that repeatedly and ended up in emergency services on weekends three or four times over the years, because on Friday night I thought, ah, it is not so bad - then on Saturday evening bam.It is possible to get the bacteria out by drinking huge amounts of water, tea or something like cranberry juice, but there is no guarantee and from the outside it is hard to tell how big the bacterial load is.Maybe try to get a prescription and as long is your mum is fine, just keep it? But you would have it at home if she needs it, especially in the current situation? (Edit: Not the prescription; get the medication and keep that, antibiotics have quite a bit of shelf life.)Edit 2: The stress and the worry can mean your immune system is more prone to attacks, and urine/bladder infection is a weak spot especially for many women (many have bacteria in the bladder always, as long as it is normal levels, no problem, but when the immune system goes down, the bacteria can multiply, ergo infection/inflammation).