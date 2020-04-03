« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 350413 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18520 on: Today at 12:04:19 PM »
I took my kids to the local park yesterday for our exercise. It was busy but people were keeping their distance and there were no groups congregating. I could kick a ball about with my son. No one within 20 yards of us in all directions. Stayed for half an hour or so and came home. Surely thats ok isnt it? If they close the parks then all those people currently using it for exercise will be walking on the pavements and making things twice as busy.

Its a tricky one. I didnt go out for a week or more a while back, but getting out for fresh air and exercise, especially for the kids is important.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18521 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:19:19 AM
Don't know stoa - they're citing the Austrian Bundesministerium for the date it became effective but I can't get link to work.
Maybe this can be explained as 'advising' vs 'mandating'. Just speculating here.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18522 on: Today at 12:05:13 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:15:58 AM
Well I can see more grim news tomorrow regarding a lockdown on jogging or even going for a walk.

I can already picture UK seaside resorts having lots of people flocking to them today so the selfish pricks will ruin it for everyone.

I of course hope I am completely wrong on the above and people behave.
Par for the course this, a few pig ignorant arseholes spoiling it for everyone else.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18523 on: Today at 12:07:00 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:55:05 AM
I don't think so without going to see a doctor first. i don't think the doctors is a safe place to go at the moment mate with C19. I got shouted out for ringing to see if she was on the priority persons register and to stop wasting their time as it was not vital.   


I know that everywhere/each GP is different but it is certainly worth ringing to ask for a script for what is probably a UTI - that is what they are there for.

For us we ring the GP, maybe spend 30 mins in a queue and then order our script, they phone it through to our local chemist who text us when its ready to collect - sometimes takes a day or two but it works ok.


Hope you can get something sorted.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18524 on: Today at 12:07:48 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:55:05 AM
I don't think so without going to see a doctor first. i don't think the doctors is a safe place to go at the moment mate with C19. I got shouted out for ringing to see if she was on the priority persons register and to stop wasting their time as it was not vital.   
Could you not check with a doctor in order to get a prescription, without spending time there? Could you email them and describe the situation (I did that with my doctor last week due to having some stomach problems which I have had in the past and I was able to simply pick up the prescription from my GP, but I am in Germany, so not sure how this would work in the UK).

Anyway, if this is a urine infection and you cannot get antibiotics, maybe ask your chemist. There are some meds available that work quite well, like Bearberry. I always keep some tablets of that at home, you take them and drink looooots of water, and it helps get the bacteria out (female here, so trust me when I say I have had enough of these damned infections over the years). If there is blood in the urine you should def try to get antibiotics though.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18525 on: Today at 12:09:09 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:02:55 PM
Can you use something like Pharmacy2u?

I don't think pharmacies are allowed to give antibiotics without a green prescription certificate. I don't think it is something you can get over the counter. I will ask the pharmacy but it is just my two sense as I had seen it happen before in normal times but sadly we are not living like that anymore.   
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18526 on: Today at 12:10:54 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:09:09 PM
I don't think pharmacies are allowed to give antibiotics without a green prescription certificate. I don't think it is something you can get over the counter. I will ask the pharmacy but it is just my two sense as I had seen it happen before in normal times but sadly we are not living like that anymore.   

How old is your mum?  Does she qualify for a home visit due to age?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18527 on: Today at 12:12:24 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:55:05 AM
I don't think so without going to see a doctor first. i don't think the doctors is a safe place to go at the moment mate with C19. I got shouted out for ringing to see if she was on the priority persons register and to stop wasting their time as it was not vital.   

No one should be shouting at you, considering the position you and your mother are in, sorry to hear that. I managed to get a prescription after getting a phone appointment with a doctor, does your surgery not have this in operation? Maybe its worth asking, the doctor sent the prescription straight to my local chemist and my neighbour picked it up for me.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18528 on: Today at 12:15:01 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 12:10:54 PM
How old is your mum?  Does she qualify for a home visit due to age?

81
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18529 on: Today at 12:15:12 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:04:19 PM
I took my kids to the local park yesterday for our exercise. It was busy but people were keeping their distance and there were no groups congregating. I could kick a ball about with my son. No one within 20 yards of us in all directions. Stayed for half an hour or so and came home. Surely thats ok isnt it? If they close the parks then all those people currently using it for exercise will be walking on the pavements and making things twice as busy.

Its a tricky one. I didnt go out for a week or more a while back, but getting out for fresh air and exercise, especially for the kids is important.

Hang on, has something official come out about this happening? I really hope they don't do this, it would really fuck things up for a lot of people. Like yourself, I've been out to the park a fair bit recently, either with my partner or just by myself for some keepy ups, and have had no problems. Everyone stays a good distance away from each other and it all seems fairly safe. I really hope they don't close the parks full stop although up here in Edinburgh at least, they've closed all team sports courts (basketball, tennis, five a side, the ones that they can lock anyway), which seems fair enough.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18530 on: Today at 12:15:29 PM »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18531 on: Today at 12:16:15 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:37:52 AM
We are doing OK mate apart from worrying about every hot flush cough etc. My mum has not been outside since March 3rd I found her receipt from Lidi and that was the date. I think the reason she had a blackout was because of a urine infection as she has been saying that she wants to pass water but when it comes to it nothing comes. She has had it before. I wounder if there are any home actions I can help her with? Drink plenty of water I guess.

We got a food parcel from the council after I registered on Wednesday and got it on Thursday. I just hope it is not a one time only thing has we do not meet the requirements for the government scheme. I signed up to  a mutual aid group as well in our area. I have also manged to connect with my long term friend in Boston USA and we have been chatting on skype for the first time so that was good to take my mind off things. Never done that before so that was cool.
If you Mum has had this before, her GP might be OK with a phone consult, and then have the pharmacy deliver the medicine to you.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18532 on: Today at 12:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:15 PM
If you Mum has had this before, her GP might be OK with a phone consult, and then have the pharmacy deliver the medicine to you.

That what I did, when I needed some antibiotics. I imagine most surgery's have that in operation it just means ringing early in the morning.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18533 on: Today at 12:20:20 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:37:52 AM
We are doing OK mate apart from worrying about every hot flush cough etc. My mum has not been outside since March 3rd I found her receipt from Lidi and that was the date. I think the reason she had a blackout was because of a urine infection as she has been saying that she wants to pass water but when it comes to it nothing comes. She has had it before. I wounder if there are any home actions I can help her with? Drink plenty of water I guess.

We got a food parcel from the council after I registered on Wednesday and got it on Thursday. I just hope it is not a one time only thing has we do not meet the requirements for the government scheme. I signed up to  a mutual aid group as well in our area. I have also manged to connect with my long term friend in Boston USA and we have been chatting on skype for the first time so that was good to take my mind off things. Never done that before so that was cool.   

I would call your GP if you suspect she has an infection. Most are doing appointments over the phone and they can prescribe anything needed without seeing her directly in the surgery. If youre worried, definitely call then, if even for your own peace of mind.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18534 on: Today at 12:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:15 PM
If you Mum has had this before, her GP might be OK with a phone consult, and then have the pharmacy deliver the medicine to you.

That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further. She said it is the stress and worry. she does not like to make a fuss. she seems OK at the moment. She has just been to the loo and says was able to go fine??? 
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18535 on: Today at 12:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 12:15:12 PM
Hang on, has something official come out about this happening? I really hope they don't do this, it would really fuck things up for a lot of people. Like yourself, I've been out to the park a fair bit recently, either with my partner or just by myself for some keepy ups, and have had no problems. Everyone stays a good distance away from each other and it all seems fairly safe. I really hope they don't close the parks full stop although up here in Edinburgh at least, they've closed all team sports courts (basketball, tennis, five a side, the ones that they can lock anyway), which seems fair enough.

Saw a tweet from a local councillor asking people to respect the rules or they may close parks. It does sound like they were referring to groups congregating but enough to make me wonder whether what we were doing is ok. Hopefully common sense prevails.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18536 on: Today at 12:29:40 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:24:32 PM
That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further.

scouseman, you are not being a burden don't ever think that. While I understand it must be difficult for the staff at the doctor's surgery's no one has any right to have a go at someone who is looking out for a sick relative. Trying to speak to them via an telephone appointment seems the best possible thing you can do for now. Good luck.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18537 on: Today at 12:31:58 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:55:05 AM
I don't think so without going to see a doctor first. i don't think the doctors is a safe place to go at the moment mate with C19. I got shouted out for ringing to see if she was on the priority persons register and to stop wasting their time as it was not vital.   
My niece got antibiotics on Monday after developing a possible chest infection whilst self isolating. 

Her mum phoned 111 so I'm assuming they sent someone out with them.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 12:34:43 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:24:32 PM
That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further. She said it is the stress and worry. she does not like to make a fuss. she seems OK at the moment.
Go for it. Phone consultations are probably more efficient that in-person consultations anyway. So, you and your mum are being a burden.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18539 on: Today at 12:35:14 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:24:32 PM
That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further.   
i set up stuff online for my mum and aunt. Cant remember the web page  but they gave me a link to a website and I took it from there. Had to register at the GPs center and then on a separate website for the delivery and was delivered within the next few days. Havent read the thread so if you already had replies ignore this
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18540 on: Today at 12:38:35 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:35:14 PM
i set up stuff online for my mum and aunt. Cant remember the web page  but they gave me a link to a website and I took it from there. Had to register at the GPs center and then on a separate website for the delivery and was delivered within the next few days. Havent read the thread so if you already had replies ignore this
My dad had this set up for both himself and mum when they were alive.  He just ordered repeat scips online then collected later that day or had them delivered if he couldn't get out.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18541 on: Today at 12:39:52 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:25:12 PM
Saw a tweet from a local councillor asking people to respect the rules or they may close parks. It does sound like they were referring to groups congregating but enough to make me wonder whether what we were doing is ok. Hopefully common sense prevails.
Wack up the base level fine. A second offense results in x5 fine or 10% of annual income (whichever is the greater). Third time, off to the clink. I am not really joking. It would target the irresponsible, and allow the sensible to continue to get their exercise.

I have been saying for weeks that leadership and enforcement around this issue has been woeful in the UK. It is not as though there have not been no similar issues here in France. But, the response (both in rhetoric and action) to it has been different.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18542 on: Today at 12:41:10 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:38:35 PM
My dad had this set up for both himself and mum when they were alive.  He just ordered repeat scips online then collected later that day or had them delivered if he couldn't get out.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk




Just since this issue started I have been able to get them sent medications home as well.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18543 on: Today at 12:50:18 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:55:05 AM
I don't think so without going to see a doctor first. i don't think the doctors is a safe place to go at the moment mate with C19. I got shouted out for ringing to see if she was on the priority persons register and to stop wasting their time as it was not vital.   
My Son in Law had a phone consultation with his doctor around 10 days ago. he dsecribed the symptoms of Tonsillitis, the doctor left a antibiotics prescription for him at the reception.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18544 on: Today at 12:58:25 PM »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18545 on: Today at 01:36:09 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:24:32 PM
That is what I have done so far with her medications this week. She seems better the last few days up and about etc. Just do not want to be a burden. They seem to have telephone appointments so will look into it further. She said it is the stress and worry. she does not like to make a fuss. she seems OK at the moment. She has just been to the loo and says was able to go fine??? 
As others said a phone call or if you have set up another way (email/digitally) is the best way to go. Urine infections are common, so antibiotics for that is an everyday thing for a GP. The problem is that they can get nasty real quick. If she is okay now, that is great. It is often said that urine infections are painful, but the infection can actually simmer and you are not in pain, and then it escalates and suddenly there is a lot of pain. I have had it like that repeatedly and ended up in emergency services on weekends three or four times over the years, because on Friday night I thought, ah, it is not so bad - then on Saturday evening bam.
It is possible to get the bacteria out by drinking huge amounts of water, tea or something like cranberry juice, but there is no guarantee and from the outside it is hard to tell how big the bacterial load is.

Maybe try to get a prescription and as long is your mum is fine, just keep it? But you would have it at home if she needs it, especially in the current situation? (Edit: Not the prescription; get the medication and keep that, antibiotics have quite a bit of shelf life.)

Edit 2: The stress and the worry can mean your immune system is more prone to attacks, and urine/bladder infection is a weak spot especially for many women (many have bacteria in the bladder always, as long as it is normal levels, no problem, but when the immune system goes down, the bacteria can multiply, ergo infection/inflammation).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18546 on: Today at 02:07:04 PM »
At what point do we stop the restrictions because there is a point surely where the economic damage outweighs the consequences of this virus. We have accepted a death rate for things such as flu and  car travel.
Just seems to me that we are going to reach a stage where someone has to make some difficult decisions. I havent a clue when that would be. I cant see a way out of it myself.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18547 on: Today at 02:10:31 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:36:09 PM
As others said a phone call or if you have set up another way (email/digitally) is the best way to go. Urine infections are common, so antibiotics for that is an everyday thing for a GP. The problem is that they can get nasty real quick. If she is okay now, that is great. It is often said that urine infections are painful, but the infection can actually simmer and you are not in pain, and then it escalates and suddenly there is a lot of pain. I have had it like that repeatedly and ended up in emergency services on weekends three or four times over the years, because on Friday night I thought, ah, it is not so bad - then on Saturday evening bam.
It is possible to get the bacteria out by drinking huge amounts of water, tea or something like cranberry juice, but there is no guarantee and from the outside it is hard to tell how big the bacterial load is.

Maybe try to get a prescription and as long is your mum is fine, just keep it? But you would have it at home if she needs it, especially in the current situation? (Edit: Not the prescription; get the medication and keep that, antibiotics have quite a bit of shelf life.)

Edit 2: The stress and the worry can mean your immune system is more prone to attacks, and urine/bladder infection is a weak spot especially for many women (many have bacteria in the bladder always, as long as it is normal levels, no problem, but when the immune system goes down, the bacteria can multiply, ergo infection/inflammation).

thank you for this very useful post
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18548 on: Today at 02:21:00 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:07:04 PM
At what point do we stop the restrictions because there is a point surely where the economic damage outweighs the consequences of this virus. We have accepted a death rate for things such as flu and  car travel.
Just seems to me that we are going to reach a stage where someone has to make some difficult decisions. I haven’t a clue when that would be. I can’t see a way out of it myself.
probably ease up in a few weeks and then tighten if things get bad again until an antiviral comes around
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18549 on: Today at 02:22:17 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 02:21:00 PM
probably ease up in a few weeks and then tighten if things get bad again until an antiviral comes around
Wouldnt get your hopes up for an antiviral. A vaccine is likely to be quicker.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18550 on: Today at 02:31:09 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:22:17 PM
Wouldnt get your hopes up for an antiviral. A vaccine is likely to be quicker.

I wouldn't think so. There are already quite a few trials underway with existing medication and I think also some lab-generated antibodies. If any of them help the body fight the virus, that'd be a big step forward. I still believe that that will happen over the next months, before a vaccine becomes available. Once the disease is treatable, the health system will be much better able to cope, and restrictions can be eased off.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18551 on: Today at 02:34:57 PM »
Another 621 hospital patients have died after contracting coronavirus - taking the UK's total to 4,934.

Sky.

How many out of hospital deaths have been confirmed so far and until when? What’s the estimated total now?

As bad as the numbers are, I think we’d be looking at much more if the community deaths were included.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18552 on: Today at 02:35:03 PM »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18553 on: Today at 02:43:55 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:10:31 PM
thank you for this very useful post
You're welcome.  :)

I usually try to not give advice regarding medical issues, but as said, the bladder infection thing is something I had to deal with repeatedly in the past and at one point for a year or two it happened every month, so I went on a special antibiotics treatment for half a year. It was heavy medication which luckily my body was okay with and it did the job, too. But during that time I learned a bit about it.

My mum is 74, she and my 78 year old dad live twenty minutes away. Usually we see each other once a week, now it's three weeks with just phone and facetiming. She had a stomach bug two days ago, with diarrhea, dizziness and headdache. No idea where she caught it, because they barely go out at the moment. She did do some gardening - no idea if you can catch something like that there? Thankfully she is already better - last time she had this it took her several days in bed to recover - and she is up and just had coffee/tea with my via Facetime.

Sounds like you are a really good son, and you and your mum take good care of each other. Be safe!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18554 on: Today at 02:46:48 PM »
The third report from ICNARC is now out covering 2249 patients admitted to ICU up to April 3rd. From those 2249, 346 have died, 344 have been discharged from ICU and 1559 remain in critical care - youll see that worldmeters has now updated to this 1559 figure.

The 2249 in this report is not the total number of ICU admissions, just the number that have been reported to ICNARC from hospitals participating in this.

https://www.icnarc.org/DataServices/Attachments/Download/76a7364b-4b76-ea11-9124-00505601089b

Edit: one thing that jumps out is that patients requiring critical care are predominantly male - 73% compared to 54% for viral pneumonia.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:30 PM by djahern »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18555 on: Today at 02:55:23 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:07:04 PM
At what point do we stop the restrictions because there is a point surely where the economic damage outweighs the consequences of this virus. We have accepted a death rate for things such as flu and  car travel.
Just seems to me that we are going to reach a stage where someone has to make some difficult decisions. I havent a clue when that would be. I cant see a way out of it myself.

It probably needs to happen sooner than we think. Here's why. My company is still in business. We make products that go in to machines and some of these machines are used for research/production of vaccines. Customers have urgent requests and they name the Corona virus. Imagine we can't deliver. What do you think our customers will do? They find someone else. Immediately. What happens when we run out of components? Same thing. We look for a new supplier. There is no way around it. Once that new supply chain is up, why would we go back to the old supplier? Even if we do, it will not be the same volumes.
So even if you had a successful business before the lockdown, the business relations you had may not be there when you go back to work, if the lockdown continues for too long. Given that most companies have limited stock, getting back to at least some level of production is very important.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #18556 on: Today at 03:07:34 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:46:48 PM
The third report from ICNARC is now out covering 2249 patients admitted to ICU up to April 3rd. From those 2249, 346 have died, 344 have been discharged from ICU and 1559 remain in critical care - youll see that worldmeters has now updated to this 1559 figure.

The 2249 in this report is not the total number of ICU admissions, just the number that have been reported to ICNARC from hospitals participating in this.

https://www.icnarc.org/DataServices/Attachments/Download/76a7364b-4b76-ea11-9124-00505601089b

Edit: one thing that jumps out is that patients requiring critical care are predominantly male - 73% compared to 54% for viral pneumonia.

Other demographic thing is how different proportion of ethnicities is between the two. Can think of possible reasons - been noted in the US how some communities are hit much harder. Think redbyrdz has mentioned a similar (but broader) point too. Outcomes roughly twice as bad across the board with this to non-corvid related viral pneumonia once it gets to needing intensive care is grim.
