Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.A date and kick-off time for the tie will be confirmed in due course.The entire stadium will be ticketed and prices for all areas of the stadium are as follows:Adults: £15Over 65s: £11.50Young adults: £5Juniors: £1 (within the advertised family sections)All tickets in the local general sale are priced at £9.Shrewsbury Town have elected to take the full allocation allowed under FA Cup rules.Official LFC hospitalityPlease call 0151 264 2222 for details, or buy online.SUPPORTERS ENROLLED INTO THE AUTO CUP SCHEMESeason ticket holders and Members registered in the Auto Cup Scheme MUST NOT purchase a ticket for this fixture.Auto Cup payments will be taken from Tuesday January 28 until Wednesday January 29. If your payment fails, there will only be an extremely limited period in which to purchase your seat independently and supporters are strongly advised to check their emails for notifications. Information will also be published here along with details of what to do if your payment fails.IMPORTANT CHANGE TO STADIUM ACCESS ON MATCHDAY: Season ticket holders not sitting in their usual Premier League seat for this fixture will have their season ticket card activated for entry to the stadium. Paper tickets will not be issued.DISABLED SUPPORTERSClick here for details.ALL OTHER SUPPORTERSThe below sales will take place online only:Priority Rights Holders from 1pm on Wednesday January 29  for eligibility details, please click here.Sales will then take place based on the following FA Cup home fixtures during the 2017-2018 and 2019-20 seasons being recorded:Everton (2017-18)West Bromwich Albion (2017-18)Everton (2019-20)Season ticket holders who recorded two games from 8.15am on Thursday January 30 until 12.30pm on Thursday January 30.IMPORTANT CHANGE TO STADIUM ACCESS ON MATCHDAY: Season ticket holders not sitting in their usual Premier League seat for this fixture will have their season ticket card activated for entry to the stadium. Paper tickets will not be issued.Tickets in the following sale will be subject to availability on a first come, first served basis, and a queuing system will be in place:Members who recorded two games from 1pm on Thursday January 30.Should any tickets remain, the club will provide further sale updates here.The local general sale will take place from 8.15am on Friday January 31.