Author Topic: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details  (Read 1051 times)

FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

A date and kick-off time for the tie will be confirmed in due course.

The entire stadium will be ticketed and prices for all areas of the stadium are as follows:

Adults: £15

Over 65s: £11.50

Young adults: £5

Juniors: £1 (within the advertised family sections)

All tickets in the local general sale are priced at £9.

Shrewsbury Town have elected to take the full allocation allowed under FA Cup rules.

Official LFC hospitality

Please call 0151 264 2222 for details, or buy online.

SUPPORTERS ENROLLED INTO THE AUTO CUP SCHEME

Season ticket holders and Members registered in the Auto Cup Scheme MUST NOT purchase a ticket for this fixture.

Auto Cup payments will be taken from Tuesday January 28 until Wednesday January 29. If your payment fails, there will only be an extremely limited period in which to purchase your seat independently and supporters are strongly advised to check their emails for notifications. Information will also be published here along with details of what to do if your payment fails.

IMPORTANT CHANGE TO STADIUM ACCESS ON MATCHDAY: Season ticket holders not sitting in their usual Premier League seat for this fixture will have their season ticket card activated for entry to the stadium. Paper tickets will not be issued.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Click here for details.

ALL OTHER SUPPORTERS

The below sales will take place online only:

Priority Rights Holders from 1pm on Wednesday January 29  for eligibility details, please click here.

Sales will then take place based on the following FA Cup home fixtures during the 2017-2018 and 2019-20 seasons being recorded:

Everton (2017-18)
West Bromwich Albion (2017-18)
Everton (2019-20)
Season ticket holders who recorded two games from 8.15am on Thursday January 30 until 12.30pm on Thursday January 30.

IMPORTANT CHANGE TO STADIUM ACCESS ON MATCHDAY: Season ticket holders not sitting in their usual Premier League seat for this fixture will have their season ticket card activated for entry to the stadium. Paper tickets will not be issued.

Tickets in the following sale will be subject to availability on a first come, first served basis, and a queuing system will be in place:

Members who recorded two games from 1pm on Thursday January 30.

Should any tickets remain, the club will provide further sale updates here.

The local general sale will take place from 8.15am on Friday January 31.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/384669-liverpool-v-shrewsbury-town-fa-cup-replay-ticket-details
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
So stupid they haven't got further dates / times pencilled in for more sales given the short timescale.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Also why go back over two seasons?

They don't do that for CL...
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Surprised they've got the whole ground at the same price. Have they done that before?
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
No idea why this needed a new thread when its still 4th round so the other one would do, but to bring my post over here

Why is the criteria not just Everton from this season like always and like in the CL?

Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
I do think £15 is a fair price, but what I don't think is fair is that some Main Stand tickets have been reduced from £30 to £15, whereas Kop tickets are only reduced from £16 to £15. Why not cut all prices by 50% in each stand?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Also why go back over two seasons?

They don't do that for CL...

Setting a new precedent here

They absolutely should go back beyond current season in all competitions if they think theres a greater demand than supply

Strange fixture to do it on though
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Quote from: choi on Today at 09:56:48 AM
I do think £15 is a fair price, but what I don't think is fair is that some Main Stand tickets have been reduced from £30 to £15, whereas Kop tickets are only reduced from £16 to £15. Why not cut all prices by 50% in each stand?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices
I'd imagine they'll be making a big loss in revenue if they offer 50% discount on all stands
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:23:26 AM
I'd imagine they'll be making a big loss in revenue if they offer 50% discount on all stands

But its a replay, so a game that wasnt scheduled to take place anyway.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Sensible to price all the same. Sensible to price them at £15. Not many people will be able to buy kids tickets under those terms but it's the right gesture and will help some.

Let's see what the date is now!
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
What do you reckon the ground will be like for this?

Think it will sell out? Reckon there might be a few empties with people buying for the credit & just taking the hit because they can't be arsed
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Quote from: Tame_Impala on Today at 10:39:43 AM
What do you reckon the ground will be like for this?

Think it will sell out? Reckon there might be a few empties with people buying for the credit & just taking the hit because they can't be arsed

Absolutely loads, on the Auto Cup. Not so much because they 'can't be arsed', but cant see many travelling a great distance for this.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Can't be many not on the ACS if they are going back that far, giving Shrewsbury the full allocation reduces the available tickets though.

£15 is ok I guess.

Wednesday please, not holding out much hope though.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
 Least club came around on the ticket price, £15 is sound, £5 for young adults too. Cant see Klopp backing down from this, maybe if some of the players asked to play but not sure how attractive that is if Klopp isnt going to be managing. It well sell out with these prices no doubt but hard to say what it drops too. Chelsea away with no replay next round it probably isnt even worth the credit for some
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Least club came around on the ticket price, £15 is sound, £5 for young adults too. Cant see Klopp backing down from this, maybe if some of the players asked to play but not sure how attractive that is if Klopp isnt going to be managing. It well sell out with these prices no doubt but hard to say what it drops too. Chelsea away with no replay next round it probably isnt even worth the credit for some

Nope, but if they are going to start going back multiple seasons for every round, it's worth it for them buying for the credit for future seasons
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Nope, but if they are going to start going back multiple seasons for every round, it's worth it for them buying for the credit for future seasons
Yeah perhaps, hope they dont do this for this years UCL though
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Yeah perhaps, hope they dont do this for this years UCL though

Me two, I'd be fucked.

Got 3 this year, only 2 on my card from last.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Me two, I'd be fucked.

Got 3 this year, only 2 on my card from last.
Yeah 3 and 1 for me, selfish but I'd be annoyed if they changed when I am finally on board, especially mid-season
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
The WBA game had about 4000 more LFC fans than the 2 Everton games, could be a reason why
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
This has to be Tuesday right? Spurs play Sunday and you'd think that would be on TV for replay. So us on Tuesday
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
People will want the credit for this because all homes pretty much gets you in a ballot for Wembley

Also all homes plus Chelsea guarantees you for both semi and final

All hypothetical i know
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
It will sell out because people won't want to lose the credit, but reckon there will be a few fair empty seats around from people on the auto cup.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
It will sell out because people won't want to lose the credit, but reckon there will be a few fair empty seats around from people on the auto cup.
Yeah hope those in ACS at least try find people to go for them but there will be those who won't even bother with that
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
People will want the credit for this because all homes pretty much gets you in a ballot for Wembley

Also all homes plus Chelsea guarantees you for both semi and final

All hypothetical i know

Yeah, this is a credit hunter's wet dream
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
It will sell out because people won't want to lose the credit, but reckon there will be a few fair empty seats around from people on the auto cup.

Yeah was thinking the same..people from further afield (and local i guess) will buy tickets but will either not go or pass them on. STH get paper tickets if they change seat for the cups anyway dont they so it wont be difficult for them to hand them to someone else (I dont agree with this BTW)

Swipe at the turnstile should defo count as the credit for this one
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Yeah was thinking the same..people from further afield (and local i guess) will buy tickets but will either not go or pass them on. STH get paper tickets if they change seat for the cups anyway dont they so it wont be difficult for them to hand them to someone else (I dont agree with this BTW)

Swipe at the turnstile should defo count as the credit for this one
STH dont get paper tickets anymore, just on their card
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
STH dont get paper tickets anymore, just on their card

Oh right, didnt know that..
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Swipe at the turnstile should defo count as the credit for this one

I really dont get why they dont do this

My mates are Sheff Utd fans, they said for Fylde in the FA Cup you only got the credit points if your card scanned at the turnstile

If they can do it why on earth cant we
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
I really dont get why they dont do this

My mates are Sheff Utd fans, they said for Fylde in the FA Cup you only got the credit points if your card scanned at the turnstile

If they can do it why on earth cant we
Because that makes too much sense!!!
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
But its a replay, so a game that wasnt scheduled to take place anyway.

But stewards, greenkeepers, tea ladies and a kitman don't work for free so the club needs to generate some revenue.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
But stewards, greenkeepers, tea ladies and a kitman don't work for free so the club needs to generate some revenue.

Well then, it's a good job we let Shrewsbury equalise to get this money-spinning replay, to prevent us going under  ::)
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
Still don't think it should have been any more than 10, especially when you can watch the U23s free on a season ticket. Fair enough on the YA/kids tickets.
Re: FA Cup 4th Round replay selling details
But stewards, greenkeepers, tea ladies and a kitman don't work for free so the club needs to generate some revenue.

Won't they be on a salary rather than being paid game by game?
