Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 12:19:01 PM
Quote from: eddymunster
I think there are definitely people who's current knowledge & opinions on Brexit are fed to them by the likes of Piers Moron. Any potential downsides reported are 'not that bad', people concerned by Brexit are snowflakes & logical thinking is largely irrelevant because we are 'Great' Britain and ultimately we will prevail!  ::)
Yeah, made the same point myself, how people think we have the right to be a rich and powerful country, nope. we have to be efficient and competitive to pay for a decent standard of living.
The Tories and right wing media have not only conned leave voters, they have conned many Labour remain voters as well. the vote to leave was a shock but I did think people would start reacting when the Tories lies were exposed. when they knew we were not going to get the deal they were promised, is it any wonder when people tell you not to worry about the most right wing narcissistic clown of a PM telling lie after lie to keep people in blissful ignorance. a PM who played a big part in getting people to vote leave with many outrageous lies and has continued telling more lies since the vote to leave is being given a free pass.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 12:50:37 PM
A democratic trade rep on Daily Politics illustrating why trade deals with USA and not just Trump are dangerous. If anyone thinks Trump has any influence on the USAs dog shit food standards then they are mistaken.

Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 12:57:26 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
Ruled half the world not long ago, sun never set on our Empire. And we could call a [insert racist term] a [repeat racist term], and beat puffs up, and women all wanted it even if they said no.

There's a section of society that is angry over the loss of the above, and have lumped 'the EU' into the 'metropolitan liberal elite' that they've been convinced (by the pernicious right-wing media, including that gobshite Morgan) are the people behind this change in society.

Those driving and funding the whole Brexit movement since before the referendum successfully harnessed support from this group and others, but the drivers and funders of Brexit couldn't give a tupenny turd about these people; instead their aims revolve around the deregulation of the UK economy and removal of protectyions for workers, the environment & consumers, and avoiding having to fully implement (and have external oversight of) the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive and Anti-Money Laundering Directive, which would severely curtail the flow of $hundreds of billions through The City of London (where an industry enabling this is worth £billions) and lead to the semi-economic destruction of the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories.

Stop talking this country down! Or something.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 03:23:09 PM
Another problem Johnson will have to face early in the negotiations is divergence.
Edited.



Calls for full access to EU markets without alignment 'absurd', says MEP

Pascal Canfin says UKs zero tariff demands will be rejected, amid conflicting messages.

Any attempt by the British government to seek full access to European markets without alignment was absurd and would be voted down, one of Emmanuel Macrons top allies in the European parliament has said.
Although formal talks have not even begun, the MEP said negotiations were not starting on the right path when you have the UK government saying what I want is full access and divergence.

The EU insists it will only grant zero tarrifs and quotas in a trade agreement if the UK signs up to a set of core standards, known as the level-playing field, to prevent a race to the bottom on environment, worker and consumer protection and state subsidies.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/27/calls-for-full-access-to-eu-markets-without-alignment-absurd-says-mep-brexit?CMP=share_btn_tw
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 06:21:24 PM
The real shitshow begins now.  Hard core brexiteers in govt, aka the ERG, would prefer a no-deal.  Will boris go that way or forge ahead with his deal?  Who knows.

The supposed cabinet reshuffle in Feb may shed some light on that, if indeed a reshuffle takes place at all.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 06:28:31 PM
Dont think Irelands Leo Varadkar covered himself in glory today with his interview.  Stating his and EUs relative strength in upcoming negotiations may be true, but to state same to media may be a red rag to the ERG bull.  Hes usually fairly measured in approach re brexit.

Of course he faces an imminent election which may be his motivation at this point.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 06:45:21 PM
Quote from: TSC
Dont think Irelands Leo Varadkar covered himself in glory today with his interview.  Stating his and EUs relative strength in upcoming negotiations may be true, but to state same to media may be a red rag to the ERG bull.  Hes usually fairly measured in approach re brexit.

Of course he faces an imminent election which may be his motivation at this point.

I think that was the reason for the words he chose.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 06:48:52 PM
Quote from: rebel23
Thy will come to an arrangement. No need to worry about it.
Bollocks
Quote from: rebel23
There will be a system in place within 11 months to satisfy all parties.
More comprehensive, condescending bollocks.
Quote from: rebel23
No need to worry.
Even more condescending bollocks!
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 PM
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 06:56:28 PM
Quote from: TSC
The real shitshow begins now.  Hard core brexiteers in govt, aka the ERG, would prefer a no-deal.  Will boris go that way or forge ahead with his deal?  Who knows.

The supposed cabinet reshuffle in Feb may shed some light on that, if indeed a reshuffle takes place at all.

Boris' backer Crispin Odey wants a no deal, got £300 million in bets riding on it.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: TSC
Dont think Irelands Leo Varadkar covered himself in glory today with his interview.  Stating his and EUs relative strength in upcoming negotiations may be true, but to state same to media may be a red rag to the ERG bull.  Hes usually fairly measured in approach re brexit.

Of course he faces an imminent election which may be his motivation at this point.

Looking at those that run the EU, I think they were reluctant initially for the UK to leave, but as time has gone on and as the UK has shown itself to be a bad-mannered, ill-tempered buffoon, I think the sympathy and empathy have gone.

I expect the EU will absolutely screw the UK on any deal.

They hold all the cards and they will run the game.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
January 27, 2020, 07:53:52 PM
Quote from: TSC
Dont think Irelands Leo Varadkar covered himself in glory today with his interview.  Stating his and EUs relative strength in upcoming negotiations may be true, but to state same to media may be a red rag to the ERG bull.  Hes usually fairly measured in approach re brexit.

Of course he faces an imminent election which may be his motivation at this point.

Let's not forget that Leo Varadkar is the leader of a foreign country. One who we have decided we want as a competitor rather than a partner. The ERG are a British concern, not an EU one. We do still seem to see Ireland as somehow beholden to our goodwill.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 05:49:03 AM
Quote from: DJBrenton
Let's not forget that Leo Varadkar is the leader of a foreign country. One who we have decided we want as a competitor rather than a partner. The ERG are a British concern, not an EU one. We do still seem to see Ireland as somehow beholden to our goodwill.
If the shoe was on the other foot, there is no way that the UK would continue to have god will towards Ireland and the EU. The UK act in transparent bad-faith and are poor partnership material. Who here would form a company with someone who behaves like the UK?
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 12:31:05 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton
Looking at those that run the EU, I think they were reluctant initially for the UK to leave, but as time has gone on and as the UK has shown itself to be a bad-mannered, ill-tempered buffoon, I think the sympathy and empathy have gone.

I expect the EU will absolutely screw the UK on any deal.

They hold all the cards and they will run the game.

Agree with your first point. I feel that in the beginning there was sympathy, because at the end of the day Cameron never wanted to leave the EU and people probably felt that he made a wrong decision by allowing the referendum and then he was surprised by the outcome. Even Theresa May wasn't a hardcore Brexiter. The problem is, over the last couple of years the hardcore Brexit element in UK politics seems to have gained more and more control until ultimatively we now have Johnson running the whole thing. Can't expect much sympathy when apparantly a majority in your country has been poisoned by the anti-EU-campaigners and absolute buffoons are in charge of your country.

However, I don't see the EU completely screwing the UK in a deal on purpose. At the same time, the EU hold all the cards and they will negotiate a deal that doesn't violate their principals and the UK will definitely not get better treatment than any other foreign trading partner...
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 12:53:07 PM
Quote from: stoa
Agree with your first point. I feel that in the beginning there was sympathy, because at the end of the day Cameron never wanted to leave the EU and people probably felt that he made a wrong decision by allowing the referendum and then he was surprised by the outcome. Even Theresa May wasn't a hardcore Brexiter. The problem is, over the last couple of years the hardcore Brexit element in UK politics seems to have gained more and more control until ultimatively we now have Johnson running the whole thing. Can't expect much sympathy when apparantly a majority in your country has been poisoned by the anti-EU-campaigners and absolute buffoons are in charge of your country.

However, I don't see the EU completely screwing the UK in a deal on purpose. At the same time, the EU hold all the cards and they will negotiate a deal that doesn't violate their principals and the UK will definitely not get better treatment than any other foreign trading partner...


WRT May, in her very first formal speech on the matter at Mansion House, she ruled out continuing membership of either the Customs Union or Single Market, thus setting the UK on a track towards some version of a hard Brexit.

Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 12:57:39 PM
Labour have to get some answers on expected inflation in 2021. it will rise steeply if tariffs are charged on EU +the rest of the world imports. if the Tories tell us inflation is not expected to rise then that can only mean we intend to wave imports through tariff free, they have no bargaining power to negotiate any trade deal with the EU or anyone else. all our exports will face tariffs. we will be under tremendous pressure to sign trade deals while the EU and everyone else is under no pressure at all.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 04:29:03 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve

WRT May, in her very first formal speech on the matter at Mansion House, she ruled out continuing membership of either the Customs Union or Single Market, thus setting the UK on a track towards some version of a hard Brexit.

Yes, but isnt the likely explanation incompetence rather than brexiteer zeal?
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 06:26:16 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve

WRT May, in her very first formal speech on the matter at Mansion House, she ruled out continuing membership of either the Customs Union or Single Market, thus setting the UK on a track towards some version of a hard Brexit.



Because that's what Brexit means in my view. You can't say "we're going to leave the EU" and then stay on the single market or the customs union, because then you'd have exactly what the Brexiters were whining about: you'd have to follow the EU's rules without having a say. I think May felt she had to make it clear that she wants to leave the EU, but during the negotiations she also seemed to be aware that a hard Brexit would be a shit show so she was aiming for the best solution. Johnson just doesn't give a shit about anything and I think that's why the EU have stopped giving a shit and just try and get things done without as little damage to the union as possible...
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 06:41:37 PM
Quote from: Fortneef
Yes, but isnt the likely explanation incompetence rather than brexiteer zeal?
I find it hard not to put it a lot of it down to not understanding the full implications of her red lines, it's as if she sat down with the ERG and asked them what sort of Brexit will satisfy you and they told her what the red lines should be, she annouced leaving the SM+CU etc around Sept/Oct 2016. we were f... the moment Labour accepted them despite Corbyn arguing for single market deal only weeks before.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:16 PM by oldfordie
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 06:56:31 PM
Quote from: Titi Camara
BollocksMore comprehensive, condescending bollocks.Even more condescending bollocks!

Agreed he will probably click his heels and hope to arrive back in Kansas.

Bollocks covers it though very well.

Johnson and his stooges have not got a clue!  the C of the E the Mekon lookalike made two statements in two weeks about how the financial systems will work post brexit and the second one completely argued against the first one, so right now he is on a 1-1 tie break with himself cant wait for the third speech.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:09:15 PM by Mutton Geoff
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 09:51:13 PM
Quote from: rebel23
Lets just wait and see what happens.  The Irish PM doesn't seem too concerned and there is now a devolved assembly in NI. These issues will be debated and sorted out. No need to worry.
There is no more debate on NI or the whole island of Ireland, the WA has been accepted into law and is an international treaty. The negotiations now realistically are only between the EU and Britain and how they worsen the trading relationship. The border between France and Britain will be identical in capability to the one between Ireland and Britain whether that's at Dublin, Belfast, Warrenpoint, Larne or Cork but in some cases the tariffs can be reclaimed by NI companies. Only stormont by a significant majority can change the border and that will not happen - the population demographics do not support it at all.

Johnson can build his bridge between NI and Scotland for example but unless the Scots grow a pair and look at independence (they wont IMO) he'll have to build border control stations at both ends :)

I do agree that johnson is full of shit and not to be listened to. He has 'taken back control' but again that just for the ordained people like him and not the masses of pleps that voted for him. Also just as much a chance as Johnson backstabbing the leavers as the remainers at this stage in fairness.

I expect foreign and trade policy to be run by party politics so I'd bet on a slightly less than a "no deal" deal. Especially as the civil service is being remodeled by the Russian influencer at the same time.

Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 10:28:19 PM
Quote from: BobOnATank
There is no more debate on NI or the whole island of Ireland, the WA has been accepted into law and is an international treaty. The negotiations now realistically are only between the EU and Britain and how they worsen the trading relationship. The border between France and Britain will be identical in capability to the one between Ireland and Britain whether that's at Dublin, Belfast, Warrenpoint, Larne or Cork but in some cases the tariffs can be reclaimed by NI companies. Only stormont by a significant majority can change the border and that will not happen - the population demographics do not support it at all.

Johnson can build his bridge between NI and Scotland for example but unless the Scots grow a pair and look at independence (they wont IMO) he'll have to build border control stations at both ends :)

I do agree that johnson is full of shit and not to be listened to. He has 'taken back control' but again that just for the ordained people like him and not the masses of pleps that voted for him. Also just as much a chance as Johnson backstabbing the leavers as the remainers at this stage in fairness.

I expect foreign and trade policy to be run by party politics so I'd bet on a slightly less than a "no deal" deal. Especially as the civil service is being remodeled by the Russian influencer at the same time.

Sent from my A0001 using Tapatalk



The systems still need to be developed for any of this to happen, and 5 years is the estimate, apparently, for a system that needs to be in place in 11 months.
Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Yesterday at 10:35:42 PM
Yours for just £12:

Re: Taking back control and getting Brexit done.
Today at 12:01:12 AM
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Yours for just £12:



Not available till 10th February. But getting the most complex trade deal ever negotiated in 6 months is no problem. Tea towels are a bit more of a challenge.

And Got Brexit dun Innit would gave appealled to the target demographic better.
Last Edit: Today at 12:02:45 AM by DJBrenton
