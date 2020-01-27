Lets just wait and see what happens. The Irish PM doesn't seem too concerned and there is now a devolved assembly in NI. These issues will be debated and sorted out. No need to worry.



There is no more debate on NI or the whole island of Ireland, the WA has been accepted into law and is an international treaty. The negotiations now realistically are only between the EU and Britain and how they worsen the trading relationship. The border between France and Britain will be identical in capability to the one between Ireland and Britain whether that's at Dublin, Belfast, Warrenpoint, Larne or Cork but in some cases the tariffs can be reclaimed by NI companies. Only stormont by a significant majority can change the border and that will not happen - the population demographics do not support it at all.Johnson can build his bridge between NI and Scotland for example but unless the Scots grow a pair and look at independence (they wont IMO) he'll have to build border control stations at both endsI do agree that johnson is full of shit and not to be listened to. He has 'taken back control' but again that just for the ordained people like him and not the masses of pleps that voted for him. Also just as much a chance as Johnson backstabbing the leavers as the remainers at this stage in fairness.I expect foreign and trade policy to be run by party politics so I'd bet on a slightly less than a "no deal" deal. Especially as the civil service is being remodeled by the Russian influencer at the same time.