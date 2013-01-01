« previous next »
Author Topic: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here

Shanklygates

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #400 on: Today at 10:28:23 PM
Quote from: koppite118 on Today at 08:10:07 PM
What happens with the season ticket holders who can't attend every game due to work commitments and family or friend attend instead?
I thought they might say about that when this came out yesterday

A lot of people use others STs but have their own aways, or the STH just does homes and a friend does aways. They haven't mentioned aways at all, so do they stay as one record H&A together.

A mate (A) has lent his ST out for several years and may well transfer it to him (B), but another friend (C) has done all the aways. Would that means that B would inherit the away credits too? Leaving C with no credits at all.

I am hoping mine goes through ok but there will be loads in this sort of position trying to work out what is best to do.
Graham Smith

  SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #401 on: Today at 10:49:58 PM
Quote from: koppite118 on Today at 08:10:07 PM
What happens with the season ticket holders who can't attend every game due to work commitments and family or friend attend instead?

No blocks on passing on for now - this is all about trying to get it sorted for an early return to the ground for maybe limited numbers.
Graham Smith

  SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #402 on: Today at 10:51:35 PM
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 10:28:23 PM
I thought they might say about that when this came out yesterday

A lot of people use others STs but have their own aways, or the STH just does homes and a friend does aways. They haven't mentioned aways at all, so do they stay as one record H&A together.

A mate (A) has lent his ST out for several years and may well transfer it to him (B), but another friend (C) has done all the aways. Would that means that B would inherit the away credits too? Leaving C with no credits at all.

I am hoping mine goes through ok but there will be loads in this sort of position trying to work out what is best to do.

Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.
