Author Topic: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 03:03:11 PM
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 02:57:15 PM
Just done the update but cant tell if i actually have because the form you complete is awful and i havent received an email confirmation or anything like that. Just a message appearing saying people changing 5 or more cards will be contacted?

Website has a contact number on there which just rings out and also has an auto message on there still saying the fan update has no closed.

Can tell this will end in disaster.

From memory doing it as a member you can try and log back in to do it again and it comes up saying it's been done (and changes to completed or something similar when it's authorised).
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

upthereds95

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 03:16:02 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:03:11 PM
From memory doing it as a member you can try and log back in to do it again and it comes up saying it's been done (and changes to completed or something similar when it's authorised).

It has let me submit two forms because the first time i weren't sure it worked so I went on and done it again so god knows  if it worked or not.
ChrisLFCKOP

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 03:37:23 PM
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 02:57:15 PM
Just done the update but cant tell if i actually have because the form you complete is awful and i havent received an email confirmation or anything like that. Just a message appearing saying people changing 5 or more cards will be contacted?

Website has a contact number on there which just rings out and also has an auto message on there still saying the fan update has no closed.

Can tell this will end in disaster.

If memory serves me right from the members update it took a little while for confirmation email to come through.
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 03:45:26 PM
Ha ha! It has been live for an hour and the doom and gloom merchants have already written it off as a disaster.

The members one worked fine as far as I can recall?!  This will too.
ChrisLFCKOP

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 03:48:34 PM
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 03:45:26 PM
Ha ha! It has been live for an hour and the doom and gloom merchants have already written it off as a disaster.

The members one worked fine as far as I can recall?!  This will too.

Yeah, a few had issues with getting the photo accepted but most went through ok.

I found putting it on a peace of white paper helped.
hawkwind

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 04:19:09 PM
In the members update I never got an email but it was there in my purchase history.

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Yesterday at 09:47:45 PM
Quote from: hawkwind on Yesterday at 04:19:09 PM
In the members update I never got an email but it was there in my purchase history.

Me too, plus when I logged back in to my account it said it was done if I tried to do it again so I took a screenshot of that as extra proof!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

AR48

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 09:35:11 AM
Has anyone tried switching name yet? Also, how straightforward is it to transfer ST details to someone who is already on the system as a member?
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 09:54:45 AM
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:35:11 AM
Has anyone tried switching name yet? Also, how straightforward is it to transfer ST details to someone who is already on the system as a member?

If they're a member and have tickets on their membership then probably wont allow you to do that as they should be using their own membership

The people I know who are wanting to change names are holding off until others have done it. But seems you need written permission from the owner. If you cannot obtain that due to being deceased or another reason then you'll have to prove you've been paying for it and using it by the sounds of things

Be a lot of problems for a lot of people in that boat
AR48

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 10:11:30 AM
Surely most people who have been using someone elses ticket will have registered on the system at some stage?
Chris H

  Spion Kop 1906
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 10:23:02 AM
Anyone else getting this? Tried to do mine and my dads but getting the same problem

Spoke to the LFC Help team on Twitter and they said to ring up from 10am but the offices are shut.

Why are they shite at everything they do? Must be the worse ran office in the world our Ticket Office. Useless gobshites.
Barry Banana

  Long live the King
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 10:49:20 AM
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:54:45 AM
If they're a member and have tickets on their membership then probably wont allow you to do that as they should be using their own membership

The people I know who are wanting to change names are holding off until others have done it. But seems you need written permission from the owner. If you cannot obtain that due to being deceased or another reason then you'll have to prove you've been paying for it and using it by the sounds of things

Be a lot of problems for a lot of people in that boat

You are allowed to do it. FAQs say you can either accepted purchase history of season ticket holder (with permission) or keep your own from your membership but you cant combine.
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 10:52:49 AM
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 10:23:02 AM
Anyone else getting this? Tried to do mine and my dads but getting the same problem

Spoke to the LFC Help team on Twitter and they said to ring up from 10am but the offices are shut.

Why are they shite at everything they do? Must be the worse ran office in the world our Ticket Office. Useless gobshites.

Are two season tickets in the same name? or have a membership (even old) in the same name and address?
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 10:53:17 AM
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:49:20 AM
You are allowed to do it. FAQs say you can either accepted purchase history of season ticket holder (with permission) or keep your own from your membership but you cant combine.

That's decent if they're allowing that, plus recoups some members tickets
AR48

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:02:28 AM
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:49:20 AM
You are allowed to do it. FAQs say you can either accepted purchase history of season ticket holder (with permission) or keep your own from your membership but you cant combine.

Have you got a link to this?
Barry Banana

  Long live the King
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:08:30 AM
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 11:02:28 AM
Have you got a link to this?

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/liverpool-fc/ticketing/fan-update

I am being transferred a season ticket; will I inherit the purchase history on the account?

If you are receiving a transferred season ticket and the original owner is happy for you to inherit their purchase history, you can either:
Inherit all the purchase history currently recorded on the season ticket account, and waive any existing purchases you may hold on another account, e.g. as a Member
Or
Keep your existing purchases (e.g. Premier League away and Cup) and just inherit the season ticket. 

Even if you choose this option, you will still waive any LFC home Premier League purchases recorded, as the season ticket will replace these.
You will not be able to transfer any purchase history to another account.
AR48

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:16:11 AM
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:08:30 AM
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/liverpool-fc/ticketing/fan-update

I am being transferred a season ticket; will I inherit the purchase history on the account?

If you are receiving a transferred season ticket and the original owner is happy for you to inherit their purchase history, you can either:
Inherit all the purchase history currently recorded on the season ticket account, and waive any existing purchases you may hold on another account, e.g. as a Member
Or
Keep your existing purchases (e.g. Premier League away and Cup) and just inherit the season ticket. 

Even if you choose this option, you will still waive any LFC home Premier League purchases recorded, as the season ticket will replace these.
You will not be able to transfer any purchase history to another account.

Thanks mate
Barry Banana

  Long live the King
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:19:41 AM
I know lads wholl have a proper dilemma with that. Theyve built up full league away credits on season tickets theyve been borrowing for years, and built up full Euro away credits on their own card (as it was fairly easy to do years ago and they never knew when their season ticket would be called in). Difficult choice that.
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:22:57 AM
Need a death certificate and letter from next of kin if someone had passed away
Chris H

  Spion Kop 1906
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:32:32 AM
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:52:49 AM
Are two season tickets in the same name? or have a membership (even old) in the same name and address?

No. Different names. No other memberships
Barry Banana

  Long live the King
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 11:38:31 AM
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 11:32:32 AM
No. Different names. No other memberships

I had the same but Ive got an old fancard in my name. I contacted them through the contact us form and waiting for a response.
ChrisLFCKOP

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 12:21:53 PM
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:19:41 AM
I know lads wholl have a proper dilemma with that. Theyve built up full league away credits on season tickets theyve been borrowing for years, and built up full Euro away credits on their own card (as it was fairly easy to do years ago and they never knew when their season ticket would be called in). Difficult choice that.

Difficult but much easier to get back on Euro aways as a season ticket holder than a member.  And league aways are always going to happen every season.
Danny Boy

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 01:58:56 PM
Did mine yesterday, very easy ,and I just got a confirmation email through a few mins ago.

My brother did his just now and got an email within minutes. Job done.
upthereds95

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:02:09 PM
I am getting my season ticket put in my own name but am i right in thinking that they will take my membership off me if i do that. I have full credits on my Member card and season ticket because when i got my season ticket i let my mate use the member card for the cup games.

Wont i be able to change my membership into my mates name as he has been using it for years and paying face value for all the games.
John C

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:17:41 PM
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 11:32:32 AM
No. Different names. No other memberships
It wouldn't be highly unusual if you both had the same names as well, would it?
Luke 17

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:25:30 PM
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:02:09 PM
I am getting my season ticket put in my own name but am i right in thinking that they will take my membership off me if i do that. I have full credits on my Member card and season ticket because when i got my season ticket i let my mate use the member card for the cup games.

Wont i be able to change my membership into my mates name as he has been using it for years and paying face value for all the games.

Yep. you should of put the membership in his name when you had the chance in the members 13+ fan update. Not sure if they will allow you to change it now but you can ask.
upthereds95

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:29:58 PM
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 02:25:30 PM
Yep. you should of put the membership in his name when you had the chance in the members 13+ fan update. Not sure if they will allow you to change it now but you can ask.

I dont think i could do it in the 13+ one because the member card only had cup games on it i have season ticket so never buy league games on the member card. When my dad stopped going cup games i let me
Mate use my member card and i used the season ticket.

Hope i dont lose all the credits because i have had full cup and european credits on it for about ten years. My Mates been using this card since we were in the europa league so not fair if he loses all the credits.
jizzspunk

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:34:41 PM
Have the TO sent any emails out on this?
Says we are due one with all the details..I've not received one 🤔
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Today at 02:44:32 PM
Couple of my mates have done it without issue and all sorted.   What a shambles, disgrace etc etc
Welshred

  JFT96
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here

Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:29:58 PM
I dont think i could do it in the 13+ one because the member card only had cup games on it i have season ticket so never buy league games on the member card. When my dad stopped going cup games i let me
Mate use my member card and i used the season ticket.

Hope i dont lose all the credits because i have had full cup and european credits on it for about ten years. My Mates been using this card since we were in the europa league so not fair if he loses all the credits.

So the members card your mate has been using doesn't have any league credits on it? That does make it a little more difficult I guess, it's best to get in contact with the club to explain it to them.
Offline upthereds95

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #390 on: Today at 02:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:35 PM
So the members card your mate has been using doesn't have any league credits on it? That does make it a little more difficult I guess, it's best to get in contact with the club to explain it to them.

No league credits on the member card as i only bought a member card so i could go to cup games with my arl fella. When me dad stopped going cup games i started using his season ticket for the cup games and let my mate use my member card because at the time i never realised it would cause issues further down the line.

The member card is basically my mates card he keeps hold of it and pays for it all its just in my name.
Offline Barry Banana

  • Long live the King
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #391 on: Today at 03:08:10 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:56:24 PM
No league credits on the member card as i only bought a member card so i could go to cup games with my arl fella. When me dad stopped going cup games i started using his season ticket for the cup games and let my mate use my member card because at the time i never realised it would cause issues further down the line.

The member card is basically my mates card he keeps hold of it and pays for it all its just in my name.

I think you might be alright as long as your mate doesnt have his own members card. In which case they wont let you put another one in his name.
Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:47:11 PM »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:44:32 PM
Couple of my mates have done it without issue and all sorted.   What a shambles, disgrace etc etc

Yep my request went through 1st time, got confirmation email this afternoon. Did it online with a picture of my passport.
Online Campioni 84

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #393 on: Today at 04:08:58 PM »
I'm one of those who's been using the season ticket in someone else's name, around 17 years now. I can't trace the owner but can prove full purchase history. So I want to put the season ticket in my name.

I've just done a quick run through the process & it states 'Complete details not correct form' this is where it's not entirely clear, at least it isn't to me! There's red asterisks for you to fill in against name, DOB etc fair enough but is it the registered season ticket holders details or mine I'm filling in here..?
Online Philipm20

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #394 on: Today at 04:13:41 PM »
Quote from: Campioni 84 on Today at 04:08:58 PM
I'm one of those who's been using the season ticket in someone else's name, around 17 years now. I can't trace the owner but can prove full purchase history. So I want to put the season ticket in my name.

I've just done a quick run through the process & it states 'Complete details not correct form' this is where it's not entirely clear, at least it isn't to me! There's red asterisks for you to fill in against name, DOB etc fair enough but is it the registered season ticket holders details or mine I'm filling in here..?

My mate is in a similar position to you had the season ticket for a similar period but no trace of the owner.  He was thinking the other option and submit a covering letter to explain the situation in the upload file part where it asks for current owners ID.
Offline Graham Smith

  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:15:09 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:02:09 PM
I am getting my season ticket put in my own name but am i right in thinking that they will take my membership off me if i do that. I have full credits on my Member card and season ticket because when i got my season ticket i let my mate use the member card for the cup games.

Wont i be able to change my membership into my mates name as he has been using it for years and paying face value for all the games.

You either have a membership or a ST, they won't allow both.

I'd email them about what you want to do and see what they say. Be ready to prove he has been using it.
Online Campioni 84

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #396 on: Today at 04:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 04:13:41 PM
My mate is in a similar position to you had the season ticket for a similar period but no trace of the owner.  He was thinking the other option and submit a covering letter to explain the situation in the upload file part where it asks for current owners ID.
Having checked the FAQ it does say Complete details Not correct if you can't trace the owner. It goes on to explain a member of the Fan Update team will then contact you, I think by email where presumably they will ask for proof of purchase or further explanation.
Offline Luke 17

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:50:54 PM »
Yeah they need to add a box for those who can't provide a death certificate/letter from next of Kin, I cannot complete the form until I contact them now to ask what the steps are.
