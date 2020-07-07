Have you got a link to this?https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/liverpool-fc/ticketing/fan-update
I am being transferred a season ticket; will I inherit the purchase history on the account?
If you are receiving a transferred season ticket and the original owner is happy for you to inherit their purchase history, you can either:
Inherit all the purchase history currently recorded on the season ticket account, and waive any existing purchases you may hold on another account, e.g. as a Member
Or
Keep your existing purchases (e.g. Premier League away and Cup) and just inherit the season ticket.
Even if you choose this option, you will still waive any LFC home Premier League purchases recorded, as the season ticket will replace these.
You will not be able to transfer any purchase history to another account.