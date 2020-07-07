Has anyone tried switching name yet? Also, how straightforward is it to transfer ST details to someone who is already on the system as a member?



If they're a member and have tickets on their membership then probably wont allow you to do that as they should be using their own membershipThe people I know who are wanting to change names are holding off until others have done it. But seems you need written permission from the owner. If you cannot obtain that due to being deceased or another reason then you'll have to prove you've been paying for it and using it by the sounds of thingsBe a lot of problems for a lot of people in that boat