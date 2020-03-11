« previous next »
STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #320 on: March 11, 2020, 04:39:12 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 11, 2020, 04:31:01 PM
Surely no other club does this

It's no wonder we have a closed 30+ year waiting list
Literally a whole generation missing out.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #321 on: March 11, 2020, 04:57:22 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 11, 2020, 04:31:01 PM
Surely no other club does this

It's no wonder we have a closed 30+ year waiting list

We're the only club in this situation afaik, Spurs used to have a waiting list but not sure if they do now, so a fan of another club can just get an ST without any hassle.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #322 on: March 11, 2020, 05:00:21 PM
Those who play by the rules are going to be punished.
If you pass the ticket on officially you lose the credit. Just pass the card to a mate and you dont. Zero incentive to make this work.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #323 on: March 11, 2020, 05:11:49 PM
I think people are confusing the current friends and family on the online system - where you can buy tickets for/with all your friends and family - with the new system of nominating six friends and family to who you can transfer a ticket if you cant go.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #324 on: March 11, 2020, 05:23:30 PM
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 11, 2020, 05:11:49 PM
I think people are confusing the current friends and family on the online system - where you can buy tickets for/with all your friends and family - with the new system of nominating six friends and family to who you can transfer a ticket if you cant go.
I probably am. They were just referred to as F&F so until it's more specific....I just thought they were one and the same
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #325 on: March 11, 2020, 06:18:51 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 11, 2020, 04:57:22 PM
We're the only club in this situation afaik, Spurs used to have a waiting list but not sure if they do now, so a fan of another club can just get an ST without any hassle.

Yeah. I know a lot of Utd fans unfortunately and theyve binned their season ticket off knowing that they can just get another one whenever they want when the team is good again.

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #326 on: March 11, 2020, 07:01:25 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 11, 2020, 04:39:12 PM
Literally a whole generation missing out.
will be more than one generation thats the thing
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #327 on: March 12, 2020, 06:25:27 AM
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on March 11, 2020, 07:01:25 PM
will be more than one generation thats the thing
Yeah. Not that Im really in a position to get one, but if I wanted to there seems no prospect Id have been able to get one in my lifetime. Mad that.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #328 on: March 12, 2020, 07:08:16 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-england-dorset-51832725

Attitudes to using someone else's seasie:

MCC: £10,000 fine and suspended prison sentence
LFC: Shall we change it into your name?
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #329 on: March 12, 2020, 08:18:10 AM
Quote from: MKB on March 12, 2020, 07:08:16 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-england-dorset-51832725

Attitudes to using someone else's seasie:

MCC: £10,000 fine and suspended prison sentence
LFC: Shall we change it into your name?

Hahaha Nevermind the thousands of fans who followed the rules, applied to be on a waiting list and have waited years to have one. Providing that the holder can confirm that youre the person using it now dont worry about joining a waiting list (which is oversubscribed and closed) well just transfer it into your name   ::)
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #330 on: March 12, 2020, 02:28:24 PM
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 12, 2020, 08:18:10 AM
Hahaha Nevermind the thousands of fans who followed the rules, applied to be on a waiting list and have waited years to have one. Providing that the holder can confirm that you’re the person using it now don’t worry about joining a waiting list (which is oversubscribed and closed) we’ll just transfer it into your name   ::)
exactly
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #331 on: March 12, 2020, 02:34:14 PM
Quote from: MKB on March 12, 2020, 07:08:16 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-england-dorset-51832725

Attitudes to using someone else's seasie:

MCC: £10,000 fine and suspended prison sentence
LFC: Shall we change it into your name?

Its because LFC let people take out more than one season ticket in there name in the 90S whenn there was no demand and they needed bums on seats. is it fair that somebody who has been using a season ticket for 18 years in his mates name (as his mate has 4 tickets in his name) doesnt get the chance to change it in to his name. Its an issue LFC created nearly 20 years ago
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #332 on: March 12, 2020, 04:43:24 PM
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on March 12, 2020, 02:34:14 PM
Its because LFC let people take out more than one season ticket in there name in the 90S whenn there was no demand and they needed bums on seats. is it fair that somebody who has been using a season ticket for 18 years in his mates name (as his mate has 4 tickets in his name) doesnt get the chance to change it in to his name. Its an issue LFC created nearly 20 years ago

Hence the need for the Fan Update.

If someone bought four seasies, then the purpose of the update should be to now get those into the name of the four people they were bought for originally.  If someone wasn't even born when the ticket was originally issued, I don't think they should have a claim.  It should go to the next person on the waiting list.

And if the named STH can't attend a game, I don't think it's right that they have the facility to loan it to a nominated friend.  It should be returned to the general pot so that a member can buy it.  That's how we should be increasing the pool of tickets for members.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #333 on: March 12, 2020, 10:46:19 PM
Quote from: Graham Smith on March 11, 2020, 03:29:35 PM
Might be better to get your facts right first.

Members' rights have been protected and enhanced over the last few years because of SOS not in spite of it.

It was SOS and others who pushed to get Members virtually the same F&F passing on rights as STHs next season. Also giving the Members the same ACS access next season as STHs if you were in it this year.

The ticket meetings I have been in are dominated by Members not STH. I didn't hear any member at a recent meeting express outrage at the ballot idea - which is supported by 80% of who? Members.

The only people who have rights eroded over the last few years have been STHs.

The fact that you're saying that you had to 'push' to get these things through which seem to me as 'absolute givens' is an utter disgrace and shows exactly what the club thinks of regular members.

The F&F rights you speak of are not 'virtually the same' at all  :butt
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #334 on: March 12, 2020, 11:20:22 PM
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 11, 2020, 05:11:49 PM
I think people are confusing the current friends and family on the online system - where you can buy tickets for/with all your friends and family - with the new system of nominating six friends and family to who you can transfer a ticket if you cant go.

But remember that as a member, you can only transfer a ticket to someone who is already a member, that you have previously nominated and isn't going to the game already..... :butt

I don't know 6 people who are members that don't regularly go the game - if there's ever a situation where I cant go because of an emergency, I don't actually have anyone to pass a ticket to because I don't know any members who don't already go the game. I could ask a family member previously, but now to do that I need to get them to pay £30 to sign up to a membership so that in the event I cant go, they can take the ticket and receive a credit that they'll never use in the future.

If a STH has the same issue and cant go, they are able to transfer it to anyone, member or not, as many times as they want.

But its 'virtually the same'......Absolute nonsense.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #335 on: March 13, 2020, 07:41:16 AM
Quote from: Always_A_Red on March 12, 2020, 11:20:22 PM
But remember that as a member, you can only transfer a ticket to someone who is already a member, that you have previously nominated and isn't going to the game already..... :butt

I don't know 6 people who are members that don't regularly go the game - if there's ever a situation where I cant go because of an emergency, I don't actually have anyone to pass a ticket to because I don't know any members who don't already go the game. I could ask a family member previously, but now to do that I need to get them to pay £30 to sign up to a membership so that in the event I cant go, they can take the ticket and receive a credit that they'll never use in the future.

If a STH has the same issue and cant go, they are able to transfer it to anyone, member or not, as many times as they want.

But its 'virtually the same'......Absolute nonsense.
Why would the season ticket holder know more people who dont already go to the game ? How do you know the ST friends and family arent members too like your situation!?
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #336 on: March 13, 2020, 10:38:43 PM
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on March 13, 2020, 07:41:16 AM
Why would the season ticket holder know more people who dont already go to the game ? How do you know the ST friends and family arent members too like your situation!?

When you have the option of 'anyone' then you will have more options than only an existing member. I know loads of reds who are not regular match-goers so don't have membership, but as a member I couldn't pass a ticket on to them as they'd have to be a member. A STH could add them onto their F&F list without them being a member. That's not fair. 
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #337 on: March 14, 2020, 09:57:58 PM
Quote from: Always_A_Red on March 13, 2020, 10:38:43 PM
When you have the option of 'anyone' then you will have more options than only an existing member. I know loads of reds who are not regular match-goers so don't have membership, but as a member I couldn't pass a ticket on to them as they'd have to be a member. A STH could add them onto their F&F list without them being a member. That's not fair. 


No that is probably worse than not fair.  The rule should be either you can pass your ticket to anyone named as F&F regardless of whether they have a membership or you can only pass on to F&F who are members.   Keep the rule nice and simple, absolutely no reason to differentiate between ST holders and members.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #338 on: April 20, 2020, 07:29:48 PM
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #339 on: April 25, 2020, 02:24:18 AM
Quote from: Graham Smith on March 11, 2020, 03:29:35 PM
Might be better to get your facts right first.

Members' rights have been protected and enhanced over the last few years because of SOS not in spite of it.

It was SOS and others who pushed to get Members virtually the same F&F passing on rights as STHs next season. Also giving the Members the same ACS access next season as STHs if you were in it this year.

The ticket meetings I have been in are dominated by Members not STH. I didn't hear any member at a recent meeting express outrage at the ballot idea - which is supported by 80% of who? Members.

The only people who have rights eroded over the last few years have been STHs.

Fan Card Holders would take issue with that.

That and the club's woeful communication with FCH's about it at the time - and also the club stopping FCHs with the required game loyalty (the same as Members and STHs) from buying tickets for European home games after the CL Group Stages (before the knockout stage) - in 2017/18.


I appreciate in context you are talking about season tickets - but it is worth mentioning.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #340 on: April 25, 2020, 10:40:07 AM
Quote from: oojason on April 25, 2020, 02:24:18 AM
Fan Card Holders would take issue with that.

That and the club's woeful communication with FCH's about it at the time - and also the club stopping FCHs with the required game loyalty (the same as Members and STHs) from buying tickets for European home games after the CL Group Stages (before the knockout stage) - in 2017/18.


I appreciate in context you are talking about season tickets - but it is worth mentioning.

Its all about the money, easy as that.
Id guess most FCH will buy a membership next season to be able to attend matches.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #341 on: June 1, 2020, 05:22:53 PM
A mate of mine just told me he had a text from someone offering him to buy a ST once the name change is back on for £4500...  :no
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #342 on: June 1, 2020, 06:36:13 PM
Quote from: kalle-anka on June  1, 2020, 05:22:53 PM
A mate of mine just told me he had a text from someone offering him to buy a ST once the name change is back on for £4500...  :no

Think Ive posted on here before some people have had the ticket for years and never go yet its a status symbol for them to have it in there name , can see a few asking big money to change it to the guy who has had it for seasons on end into his name .

One of my mates who sits in the row in front of me has had his off another fella for four seasons , last season he comes out in the ballot for CL final and the original ticket holder sends his son around telling him hes come out in the ballot but his dad wants to go .

Ive two in someone elses name  one since 1996 and the other which my lad has had since 2008ish the fella whose name it is in originally had five but sent two back around 2011 because no on he knew wanted them . Hes now passed away so just awaiting the upgrade . Surprised with staff not being furloughed and not much going on the club havent done it online or by post during lockdown
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #343 on: June 1, 2020, 06:47:29 PM
Its a fucking minefield
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #344 on: June 4, 2020, 08:56:40 PM
The thought had crossed my mind to I am also surprised that the ticket office haven't just slowly plugged away with the Season Ticket update during the lockdown.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #345 on: June 5, 2020, 08:45:50 AM
Quote from: kalle-anka on June  1, 2020, 05:22:53 PM
A mate of mine just told me he had a text from someone offering him to buy a ST once the name change is back on for £4500...  :no

Has he used that card for a while (so this just an expensive capitalist formality), or this an offer from a card he's never used?
If it's the latter, I guess we can expect a bit of that which is comical, because then the exact reason for doing it is missed - getting the card into the name of the person that goes!
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #346 on: June 5, 2020, 10:00:52 AM
Quote from: davidsteventon on June  5, 2020, 08:45:50 AM
Has he used that card for a while (so this just an expensive capitalist formality), or this an offer from a card he's never used?
If it's the latter, I guess we can expect a bit of that which is comical, because then the exact reason for doing it is missed - getting the card into the name of the person that goes!

No he never used it in his life..
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #347 on: June 5, 2020, 08:38:20 PM
Quote from: kalle-anka on June  5, 2020, 10:00:52 AM
No he never used it in his life..

I do think you will have to prove youve been using the card somehow , cant see the club giving  carte Blanche to existing season ticket holders to just give it to someone else without proof , Im sure it mentions something like this in the announcement by the club .

My two though not in my name its my email address , its my bank account the auto cup has always come out of and even when we came out of the Athens and Kiev Ballot it was my name that went on the form though I did have an issue with the club over the Kiev one which got sorted at the ticket office
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #348 on: June 5, 2020, 08:50:28 PM
I wonder what the percentage of STHs who actually use their own season ticket is
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #349 on: June 5, 2020, 11:01:32 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on June  5, 2020, 08:50:28 PM
I wonder what the percentage of STHs who actually use their own season ticket is


Going by a sample of say 20 match going reds I know I reckon about 75 - 80 %
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #350 on: June 6, 2020, 06:59:28 AM
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June  5, 2020, 08:38:20 PM
I do think you will have to prove youve been using the card somehow , cant see the club giving  carte Blanche to existing season ticket holders to just give it to someone else without proof , Im sure it mentions something like this in the announcement by the club .

My two though not in my name its my email address , its my bank account the auto cup has always come out of and even when we came out of the Athens and Kiev Ballot it was my name that went on the form though I did have an issue with the club over the Kiev one which got sorted at the ticket office


Yeah I most definitely hope thats the case, you need to provide proof such as payment, email/text conversation.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #351 on: June 7, 2020, 09:30:08 AM
It's a while ago now, but I remember there was talk of having to prove it - e.g. show bank statements for the last few years.

But what's to stop the following:

Person has ST. Has not attended a game in years, and passes it around (likely by someone who still attends). (Not saying touting).
They find a person to transfer it to who wants to buy it off them. They agree.
Write a letter saying 'Mr X has always used my card and paid me cash each year'. My wish is for it to be transferred into his name.
I think they will succeed.

No different than that actually being the genuine case.

If we're saying it likely will not succeed, then we're saying a lot of people will have a very big genuine issue.
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #352 on: June 7, 2020, 12:47:11 PM
Quote from: davidsteventon on June  7, 2020, 09:30:08 AM
It's a while ago now, but I remember there was talk of having to prove it - e.g. show bank statements for the last few years.

But what's to stop the following:

Person has ST. Has not attended a game in years, and passes it around (likely by someone who still attends). (Not saying touting).
They find a person to transfer it to who wants to buy it off them. They agree.
Write a letter saying 'Mr X has always used my card and paid me cash each year'. My wish is for it to be transferred into his name.
I think they will succeed.

No different than that actually being the genuine case.

If we're saying it likely will not succeed, then we're saying a lot of people will have a very big genuine issue.


What Happens if mr x has never been at all but decides to buy it off mr season tkt  holder but mr Y has found out after refusing to pay the extortionate amount demanded after going on it for years by giving him cash in hand every year ...mr Y then grasses him up to the club   ;D as said earlier fucking minefield
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #353 on: June 23, 2020, 11:11:47 PM
is this all still going ahead this summer presumably?
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #354 on: July 2, 2020, 02:27:06 PM
Despite the small chance of being at matches again this year, has anyone heard anything on the fanupdate process? Will the approved ones be transferred with the new membership for next season?
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #355 on: Today at 02:13:07 PM
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #356 on: Today at 02:42:01 PM
So when would members who got to 13+ this season complete it?

With all other members?
Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
Reply #357 on: Today at 02:44:56 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:42:01 PM
So when would members who got to 13+ this season complete it?

With all other members?

It won't be until after the STHs are done next - they will get round to them then. No date offered for that yet.
