I think people are confusing the current friends and family on the online system - where you can buy tickets for/with all your friends and family - with the new system of nominating six friends and family to who you can transfer a ticket if you cant go.
But remember that as a member, you can only transfer a ticket to someone who is already a member, that you have previously nominated and isn't going to the game already.....
I don't know 6 people who are members that don't regularly go the game - if there's ever a situation where I cant go because of an emergency, I don't actually have anyone to pass a ticket to because I don't know any members who don't already go the game. I could ask a family member previously, but now to do that I need to get them to pay £30 to sign up to a membership so that in the event I cant go, they can take the ticket and receive a credit that they'll never use in the future.
If a STH has the same issue and cant go, they are able to transfer it to anyone, member or not, as many times as they want.
But its 'virtually the same'......Absolute nonsense.