A mate of mine just told me he had a text from someone offering him to buy a ST once the name change is back on for £4500...



Think Ive posted on here before some people have had the ticket for years and never go yet its a status symbol for them to have it in there name , can see a few asking big money to change it to the guy who has had it for seasons on end into his name .One of my mates who sits in the row in front of me has had his off another fella for four seasons , last season he comes out in the ballot for CL final and the original ticket holder sends his son around telling him hes come out in the ballot but his dad wants to go .Ive two in someone elses name one since 1996 and the other which my lad has had since 2008ish the fella whose name it is in originally had five but sent two back around 2011 because no on he knew wanted them . Hes now passed away so just awaiting the upgrade . Surprised with staff not being furloughed and not much going on the club havent done it online or by post during lockdown