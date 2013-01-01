« previous next »
Offline MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:26:46 PM
after City.

This is our toughest game left in the season.
Offline Fordy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:34:59 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:19:00 PM
Think well maybe see one change in midfield and thats it. Then pretty wholesale for the cup and a bit of rotation in the two games before the break.

Same team as Sunday for me.

Mass changes for FA cup game.

Then a few changes from the Wolves team for the West Ham game.
Offline MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:36:18 PM
maybe bring in Fab for Ox for this.

Hard to say whether he has 90 in him as Klopp usually brings back players slowly.
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:42:57 PM
Thanks for the OP.

This is going to be a tough match so we can't ease up. I think our players know what they need to do and will fight for every ball now and try to win each match. Wolves are doing well but then again we are well capable of tearing them apart every time we attack.

With each win we get closer and closer to the end objective. There's no way that Klopp (or Henderson) will allow any easing up.
Offline deFacto

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:49:36 PM
Perhaps Fabinho starts this one or we go with the same line up again.

They're difficult to play against, but score first and they'll have to open up.

Offline Fordy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 10:50:12 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:36:18 PM
maybe bring in Fab for Ox for this.

Hard to say whether he has 90 in him as Klopp usually brings back players slowly.

Not for me. Hendo is playing so well in that role.

Has to be Hendo & Gini for sure. Maybe Lallana instead of OX but I would keep the same team as Sunday..
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 11:14:33 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:19:00 PM
Think well maybe see one change in midfield and thats it. Then pretty wholesale for the cup and a bit of rotation in the two games before the break.

That makes the most sense. Fabinho will probably come in for Ox which is why Klopp gave him about 10 minutes near the end against United. Our defense is ridiculously good so there's no reason to change it at all. And the front three remain the same.

This is the second toughest away we have remaining after City. Win here to make it 3/3 against Spurs, United and Wolves and I really do think that'll be that. It's the toughest stretch of games we'll have until the end of the season and if we come through it unscathed, then there's no stopping us on our march towards invincibility.
Offline Fernando_Torres_Was_Good

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 11:16:27 PM
Like Leicester, they're a confident team that will actually try to play and attack us. Like Leicester, they don't have the personnel to out-fight us or out-score us. Like Leicester, this will be a mauling. 0-5 Liverpool.
Offline ac

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 11:23:31 PM
Ironically I think we are better placed to win this game than the Utd one due to the shorter break. Long breaks between games seems to impact our players rhythm more than other teams (perhaps due to the intensity), where as the Leicester (4 nil) game for instance was sandwiched in between games.  We started the Utd game very sluggishly and overall had some really sloppy periods of play followed by ridiculously intense periods  which were unable to sustain - a bit like the Spurs game. Hopefully with the shorter break the players have more rhythm we will be able to sustain our brilliance over a longer period. Selection wise I would replace Ox with fab as Henderson should be able to provide more cover to Trent against Traore and we will need more solidity midfield to combat their pace on the counter
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:26:46 PM
after City.

This is our toughest game left in the season.

Just what I was going to say, people talking about going undefeated over the next 22 games should just worry about games like this one. Happy to come out unscathed, Wolves have no fear of anyone as they showed by beating City TWICE this season.

For the players coming back I would use the Shrewsbury game to get them back up to speed.
Offline Beninger

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Today at 01:38:49 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM
Just what I was going to say, people talking about going undefeated over the next 22 games should just worry about games like this one. Happy to come out unscathed, Wolves have no fear of anyone as they showed by beating City TWICE this season.

For the players coming back I would use the Shrewsbury game to get them back up to speed.
City prey on fear, and shit the bed against brave sides. We go toe to toe like warriors, as do wolves. Its going to be a scrap.
Online kavah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Today at 04:33:48 AM
Great PO Duvva - and thanks for the link to Mottman's thread - that's a Rawk classic.

Come on You Mighty Reds  :scarf  :scarf  :scarf
