If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?

If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
For a bit of fun, which is important to state.

Now, I'm not saying we are going to win the league because that would be jumping the gun (but we f**king are) but IF we were to win it how do we win yours?

So, it's the game that clinches the title for us if we get three points but where it happens and who we are playing is up to you.

We could wrap it up very early the way we are going so to add drama and a bit of theatre the only condition is this; we are a goal down and there is 89 minutes on the clock. You have to choose who gets to score the equaliser in the 90th minute and who then gets to score the 94th minute winner that seals the title for us. Last kick of the game type sh*t.

Be careful, though, as (I think) if we win our next nine games and city match that then we can clinch it at the Etihad on 4th April. So, if you're choosing a game after that game then you're assuming that we have dropped points and City are flying.

Personally, I want it to happen at Anfield and to be even more greedy I don't want us to lose a game so Id like City to lose again and us to clinch it against Palace at Anfield so there's a f**king great big carnival atmosphere running up to the game that carries on into a massive party and piss up on the night. Oh and then next game at City they can then  give us the guard of honour.

So for me:

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool. For us all.
90th minute equaliser: Bobby Firmino. I think the lad deserves his massive moment.
94th minute winner to clinch number 19: Jordan Henderson. Who else? Would love to see him smash the winner in at The Kop end and then lift it at Anfield.

Here's our remaining league fixtures:

January

Thu 23rd - Wolverhampton Wanderers (away)

Wed 29th - West Ham United (away)

February

Sat 1st - Southampton (home)

Sat 15th - Norwich City (away)

Mon 24th - West Ham United (home)

Sat 29th - Watford (away)

March

Sat 7th - Bournemouth (home)

Sat 14th - Everton (away)

Sat 21st - Crystal Palace (home)

April

Sat 4th - Manchester City (away)

Sat 11th - Aston Villa (home)

Sat 18th - Brighton & Hove Albion (away)

Sat 25th - Burnley (home)

May

Sat 2nd Arsenal (away)

Sat 9th - Chelsea (home)

Sun 17th - Newcastle United (away)
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Palace at home. Got a whole international break to enjoy before a guard of honour at city. Get why people say Everton, obviously, but I'd much rather it was at anfield.

Wijnaldum to equalize. Henderson to get the winner.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Palace at home. Got a whole international break to enjoy before a guard of honour at city. Get why people say Everton, obviously, but I'd much rather it was at anfield.

Wijnaldum to equalize. Henderson to get the winner.

FA Cup quarter final weekend so it gets rearranged if we get through next couple of rounds.

Henderson to smash one in last minute at City would do me.

As much as we can get excited about dream moments to win it the reality tends to be you win it without playing if you win it early,  so it's more likely an anti-climax as much as we'd love that moment.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Won it last at home v QPR in April (we won 2-1 and think 2nd place Villa drew or lost)

I'm calling it likewise against Villa this time (seems fitting) after drawing with City the week before.

Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
I imagine apart from when we play against them, well barely play at the same time as City for the rest of the season. So basically, assuming we do win it at some point its probably a 50/50 chance that we win when were not playing. Although City will still win more than they dont so maybe that still gives us about a 75% chance of winning it on our terms which is much preferable.

Mad that this is even a debate. Even 6 months ago Id have given anything just to scrape it in whatever circumstances possible. We are in a dreamland here.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Win it at Anfield against Palace. Having Hodgey there would be a reminder of how far we've come.
Then a guard of honour the following game at the Etihad.

That might be tricky though if City keep dropping points, so hopefully they can put some wins together haha.
Otherwise we could win it at Goodison the week before. If we can't win it at Anfield, there are worse places to win it then there. ;D
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Honestly, I do not care. Where ever we win it will be fucking amazing! I see the benefits of many options but as long as that trophy comes home then it really doesn't matter.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
I imagine apart from when we play against them, well barely play at the same time as City for the rest of the season. So basically, assuming we do win it at some point its probably a 50/50 chance that we win when were not playing. Although City will still win more than they dont so maybe that still gives us about a 75% chance of winning it on our terms which is much preferable.

Mad that this is even a debate. Even 6 months ago Id have given anything just to scrape it in whatever circumstances possible. We are in a dreamland here.
It really is mental. It's only January ffs. ;D

It really hit home for me last night. I think because it was United, it just felt symbolic and very real.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
My birthday's a couple weeks into April so it'll be announced then

It's gonna be a hell of a celebration this year!
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Crystal Palace, Sunday 22nd March.

Edit- Given that means we would be out of the FA Cup, scrap that. Villa at home then.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
My only preference would be to win it before the Man City game. I want to watch them die inside giving us that guard if honour
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
Palace at home. Got a whole international break to enjoy before a guard of honour at city. Get why people say Everton, obviously, but I'd much rather it was at anfield.

Wijnaldum to equalize. Henderson to get the winner.

Not really bothered but hope its the Palace game as Iam 48 that weekend.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
If we are gonna win the league, does the trophy get presented at the game we win it? Or at some later point ?
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
After all this time I couldnt care less. Just that it happens.

Whenever, or wherever it happens (if it does) will be fucking magic regardless, even if its secured by a result elsewhere.
Re: If we are really "GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE" then how does it happen for you?
This thread is completely pointless.

Even in fantasy, the winner's from Origi, on as a sub.
