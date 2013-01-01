For a bit of fun, which is important to state.



Now, I'm not saying we are going to win the league because that would be jumping the gun (but we f**king are) but IF we were to win it how do we win yours?



So, it's the game that clinches the title for us if we get three points but where it happens and who we are playing is up to you.



We could wrap it up very early the way we are going so to add drama and a bit of theatre the only condition is this; we are a goal down and there is 89 minutes on the clock. You have to choose who gets to score the equaliser in the 90th minute and who then gets to score the 94th minute winner that seals the title for us. Last kick of the game type sh*t.



Be careful, though, as (I think) if we win our next nine games and city match that then we can clinch it at the Etihad on 4th April. So, if you're choosing a game after that game then you're assuming that we have dropped points and City are flying.



Personally, I want it to happen at Anfield and to be even more greedy I don't want us to lose a game so Id like City to lose again and us to clinch it against Palace at Anfield so there's a f**king great big carnival atmosphere running up to the game that carries on into a massive party and piss up on the night. Oh and then next game at City they can then give us the guard of honour.



So for me:



Venue: Anfield, Liverpool. For us all.

90th minute equaliser: Bobby Firmino. I think the lad deserves his massive moment.

94th minute winner to clinch number 19: Jordan Henderson. Who else? Would love to see him smash the winner in at The Kop end and then lift it at Anfield.



Here's our remaining league fixtures:



January



Thu 23rd - Wolverhampton Wanderers (away)



Wed 29th - West Ham United (away)



February



Sat 1st - Southampton (home)



Sat 15th - Norwich City (away)



Mon 24th - West Ham United (home)



Sat 29th - Watford (away)



March



Sat 7th - Bournemouth (home)



Sat 14th - Everton (away)



Sat 21st - Crystal Palace (home)



April



Sat 4th - Manchester City (away)



Sat 11th - Aston Villa (home)



Sat 18th - Brighton & Hove Albion (away)



Sat 25th - Burnley (home)



May



Sat 2nd Arsenal (away)



Sat 9th - Chelsea (home)



Sun 17th - Newcastle United (away)