Why are they still using those microphones? They're not really flattering...



Believe it or not lipmics actually help you focus when commentating. If you try commentating with and without, many people find that their thoughts are more diffuse and they tend to stutter and pause when without. But with the mic in position it's like you have your gamehead on. Move the mic away and you act 'offline' again, put the mic in position and you're a commentator again and switch your comms voice on. If that makes sense.Of course they are designed to cut out surrounding sounds and the lipcover holds the micface at exactly the right distance from the mouth for optimum sound, but all that can be found in smart headsets now using modern tech, so it's really the ergonomic and psychological angles that still recommend lipmics.Lots of comms use headsets now so lipmics will eventually phase out, but they're an enduring design for a reason - though perhaps more psychological then technical