PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: RedorRed
Still raging over a Bobbys goal!!!! The more I look at it....they basically stopped playing because they thought it was offside and it wasnt.
Then they thought DeGea had it.... he then drops it.... then they get the ball... dither on it... Sadio to Bobby and a delicious goal.

They fucked it up so many times!!! And then swarmed around the ref and he bottled it..... if DeGea and held it, or they had cleared it.... play wouldve gone on!!! VVD did not foul him.

Fuming.... I know we won but still!!!
Pawson gave it. It seems their histrionics towards the ref convinced VAR to disallow it. There are some who think it was a foul, I cant see it myself. Its gone now we won as you say. Enjoy it and the fact were 30 points ahead of them
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
I had my 8yo lad with me yesterday on the kop, that moment when Salah scored was so special and will stay with me forever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLiBXFooTDg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLiBXFooTDg</a>
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLiBXFooTDg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLiBXFooTDg</a>
Brilliant LMAO
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
;D


Brilliant video..........sums up the game perfectly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
Apologies if already shared.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps</a>

the absolute anger and gloom is hilarious
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Had to laugh recently when somebody on here recently said Alissons kicking wasn't the best. That was a beautiful assist yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
Apologies if already shared.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps</a>

None of them should commentate on the match - it is essentially for the Soccer AM generation.

Tyler is past it and Neville is simply too emotional when United or us play.

Amazon has McCoist as co commentator for the derby and it was ace.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Marty 85
Had to laugh recently when somebody on here recently said Alissons kicking wasn't the best. That was a beautiful assist yesterday.

Well to be fair, he mishit quite a few before his sensational assist yesterday but also in other games. Still less than the average PL keeper though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
A complete farce of a decision, they actually had possession after the challenge.!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Don't know if anybody else has brought this up, but was I the only one who noticed when they flashed up the graphics to try and give the impression that United were dominating us?  At one point they had a stat up that United had had 65% possession - in the past five minutes. :lmao

There was another similarly skewered stat as well, something about how much time they had spent in our box over a period of about 10 minutes.  It only happened twice, and only when United were on the front foot.  Pile of sweaty bollocks it was.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
Apologies if already shared.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2wdDZn7kUps</a>

Why are they still using those microphones? They're not really flattering...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: stoa
Why are they still using those microphones? They're not really flattering...

Catches Carraghers spit
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Red Berry
Don't know if anybody else has brought this up, but was I the only one who noticed when they flashed up the graphics to try and give the impression that United were dominating us?  At one point they had a stat up that United had had 65% possession - in the past five minutes. :lmao

There was another similarly skewered stat as well, something about how much time they had spent in our box over a period of about 10 minutes.  It only happened twice, and only when United were on the front foot.  Pile of sweaty bollocks it was.
The action areas one? I recall them doing one for us that showed we were mauling them too.

Not everything is a sky sports conspiracy. They will always tend toward the dramatic, regardless of who it benefits
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 ‘14 Big Virg ‘92. Mo
Quote from: duvva
Pawson gave it. It seems their histrionics towards the ref convinced VAR to disallow it. There are some who think it was a foul, I can’t see it myself. It’s gone now we won as you say. Enjoy it and the fact we’re 30 points ahead of them

My issue is that he's not entitled to hold and keep it. He can try, and any movement that he makes to that end is fair, but so is Virgil. He contested the header fairly as well. De Gea on the other hand could have punched it clear easily and not flopped at it and we wouldn't all be complaining. But he made a poor choice to try and catch a high lobbed ball near a player that's very good in the air. He was bailed out and dropped the ball because he made a poor choice, not as a result of the contact.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
The booking of Salah for taking his shirt off is another example of shite rules. Especially when you consider Matic didn't get a second yellow for a blatant foul.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: stoa
Why are they still using those microphones? They're not really flattering...
Believe it or not lipmics actually help you focus when commentating. If you try commentating with and without, many people find that their thoughts are more diffuse and they tend to stutter and pause when without. But with the mic in position it's like you have your gamehead on. Move the mic away and you act 'offline' again, put the mic in position and you're a commentator again and switch your comms voice on. If that makes sense.

Of course they are designed to cut out surrounding sounds and the lipcover holds the micface at exactly the right distance from the mouth for optimum sound, but all that can be found in smart headsets now using modern tech, so it's really the ergonomic and psychological angles that still recommend lipmics.

Lots of comms use headsets now so lipmics will eventually phase out, but they're an enduring design for a reason - though perhaps more psychological then technical
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Quote from: Nick110581
None of them should commentate on the match - it is essentially for the Soccer AM generation.

Tyler is past it and Neville is simply too emotional when United or us play.

Amazon has McCoist as co commentator for the derby and it was ace.

I believe I get the global PL broadcast and we had Peter Drury with Jim Beglin. ;D

They are by far my favourite commentating duo and he may not admit it, but Drury definitely is a Liverpool fan (or has a huge soft spot for us).
