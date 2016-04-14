Neville and Tyler were virtually roaring United on at the end, willing them to get an undeserved equaliser.



Not home so I could only get the text commentary on Sly Sports App.As injury time kicked in Neville was saying there was panic in the ground.Tyler was saying how this was not over yet. Talk was of Manc pressure building...Next, it was a Manc corner and everyone was up for it. Even De Gea wanted to go up, but Oleh said no.It was all primed for them to explode over a Manc equaliser.Next entry - GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 Liverpool. Salah.