PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #400 on: Today at 07:16:17 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:52:14 PM
Credit to Keane, very objective. Has said that we could really kick on if we win the league.

Still spouting bollocks about Ole. Doesnt like stuff being quoted back at him does Roy.
Can see why he was a shit manager.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #401 on: Today at 07:16:24 PM
Carragher and Keane going at it here. I agree Roy, give Ole time. Loads and loads of time. Years.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #402 on: Today at 07:16:27 PM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:15:39 PM
I agree with Roy. Give him time ;D
One two maybe three more years...


Long live Ole!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #403 on: Today at 07:16:36 PM
Carra and Keane is fantastic viewing in the Studio.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:16:37 PM
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 07:03:42 PM
And fuck you Tyler, you fucking gobshite. I thought he was giving a eulogy at a funeral rather than commentating. Fuckballs at Sky need to put him out to pasture. The guy is beyond pathetic

A funeral eulogy for someone he didn't like and had done nothing in his life worth mentioning.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #405 on: Today at 07:17:12 PM
This is brilliant! Brilliant, love it, yes please keep Ole in the job.

Keane shouting, brilliant! :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #406 on: Today at 07:17:17 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:15:51 PM
This is fucking splendid :lmao :lmao
Keanes about to go nuclear :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #407 on: Today at 07:17:37 PM
Ole at the wheel forever, I say.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #408 on: Today at 07:18:38 PM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:17:17 PM
Keanes about to go nuclear :lmao
he's going to chin Carra in a minute!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #409 on: Today at 07:18:51 PM
Loving this debate with Carra and Keane 😂
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #410 on: Today at 07:19:03 PM
Welcome back. Roy Keane has been called away to a private matter
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #411 on: Today at 07:19:22 PM
Can someone help me upload this as a gif? It's 13 mb.

https://streamable.com/fuz0j
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #412 on: Today at 07:19:31 PM
pump it into my bloodstream:

[Opta] Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to assist a Premier League goal since Pepe Reina set-up Fernando Torres against Sunderland in March 2010
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #413 on: Today at 07:19:43 PM
Producer: Ad break, NOW!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #414 on: Today at 07:19:50 PM
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:29:22 PM
Neville and Tyler were virtually roaring United on at the end, willing them to get an undeserved equaliser.
Not home so I could only get the text commentary on Sly Sports App.

As injury time kicked in Neville was saying there was panic in the ground.
Tyler was saying how this was not over yet. Talk was of Manc pressure building...

Next, it was a Manc corner and everyone was up for it. Even De Gea wanted to go up, but Oleh said no.

It was all primed for them to explode over a Manc equaliser.

Next entry - GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 Liverpool. Salah.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #415 on: Today at 07:21:04 PM
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #416 on: Today at 07:21:49 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:19:03 PM
Welcome back. Roy Keane has been called away to a private matter
;D it wouldnt surprise me

Carras like, wha?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #417 on: Today at 07:22:10 PM
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #418 on: Today at 07:22:53 PM
Welcome back into the light Carra
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #419 on: Today at 07:23:04 PM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:15:39 PM
I agree with Roy. Give him time ;D
... and some more money.   ;)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #420 on: Today at 07:24:41 PM
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #421 on: Today at 07:24:55 PM
Really wanted to twat these twats so was pretty happy with the result  ;D. They were lucky to get nil we could have had few more but 3 points is all that really matters! This team is pretty good!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #422 on: Today at 07:26:19 PM
Lovely seeing Alisson and Mo so happy at the end.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #423 on: Today at 07:26:58 PM
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #424 on: Today at 07:27:00 PM
It should have been even more empathetic we battered them

That special day is getting closer cannot wait
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #425 on: Today at 07:27:09 PM
slightly disappointed that we didnt win 5 nil. missed a few big chances and were unlucky that Firmino goal was disallowed and hendersons shot hit the post but the way the game finished buys old some more time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #426 on: Today at 07:27:12 PM
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #427 on: Today at 07:27:34 PM
Keane just contradicting himself.

Said Pep took one full season to find out about his team and bought 4 full backs. Carra then challenged him and asked who was the biggest spender last season?

Keane then said give Ole time because it took Klopp 4-5 years to get his squad in order.

Carra poked him again asking him how much time would he give to Ole, and Keane said "1 year".

Schooled.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #428 on: Today at 07:27:36 PM
Souness brutalised Everyone in that studio then
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #429 on: Today at 07:27:36 PM


Colossus.   8)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #430 on: Today at 07:28:11 PM
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 07:08:06 PM
Ole: Liverpool are the most direct team in the league.. So many long passes.. And 2nd balls..
Ole: We played so much better than last season here
Ole: Rashford out for a long time.. Double stress fracture..

Karma bitch..

ha ha, what a prick.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #431 on: Today at 07:29:55 PM
What was the xG in that game?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #432 on: Today at 07:30:27 PM
Solksjaer clear foul On de gea

Haha fuck off mate.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Reply #433 on: Today at 07:31:12 PM
