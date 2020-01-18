« previous next »
Author Topic: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?  (Read 692 times)

Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« on: January 18, 2020, 10:01:09 AM »
[Mods I wasn't sure if this should go here or in the media forum. Feel free to move if needs be]


As someone who's a lover of podcasts, I've been toying with the idea of starting my own for quite some time. I think they're great. You can say what you want, talk about whatever subject you want, invite on whatever guests you want, make them as long or as short as you want, and best of all, have a thoroughly enjoyable time creating them and putting them out there. I've participated in producing a few of them through work, and can honestly say that they're a truly wonderful and fulfilling pastime - particularly if they're based on a subject or topic that genuinely interests you.

I saw my sister watching one recently. She's a chef so naturally she consumes a lot of content related to cookery. The podcast she was watching was this little old lady talking about health foods and recipes for older folk. There she was, having the time of her life, talking into her i-phone about how to make nettle soup. Fucking brilliant! That's when I said I need to get the finger out and actually take the plunge properly. I haven't nailed down what I'm going to talk about yet, I'll let that emerge as I go. For now I just want to push myself to get started

I was just wondering if any of you on here have ever thought about putting your own show together? I know there are a few lads from here who have started their own football blogs. I follow a few of them on twitter. They put out some really great stuff. I reckon if they converted their content into podcasts then they'd absolutely crush it. I can also think of a few other posters on here who make some really insightful contributions to the forum across a range of topics. If I knew they were having a go at starting their own podcasts then I'd definitely be jumping on as a subscriber. And so, that's the point of the thread really - to see if any of you have thought about doing it and to have a place to discuss how to approach it

Me, I'm using 1 microphone plugged into an audio interface, which is connected to my iMac via USB. I'm recording my audio in a programme called Audacity, which is free to download for both Mac and Windows and does the job perfectly. For video I'm using my phone as camera 1 and a GoPro as camera 2. When I'm done recording, I edit and synch the footage inside of iMovie. And that's it. Nothing too fancy. Podcast is done and ready to go on YouTube. I'm not using any fancy backdrops or green screens or anything like that. I'm just going to use my kitchen to get started. Anyone else up for doing something similar? I'd be happy to help out if so. Chops away!  :)

Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #1 on: January 23, 2020, 01:41:30 PM »
I had a general football one with some lads I knew back in 2013, Sometimes Red is Better. Awful name really but it was a joke within our friends.

It was really enjoyable, loved doing it. Unfortunately, the lads couldn't continue doing it and I couldn't get others on board to participate and it only lasted a year. People seemed a little worried that they hadn't watched enough football to contribute even though they never really needed to.

It was great seeing it as 'New & Noteworthy' on iTunes, looking at the downloads and listens each week.

We used to do a quiz/challenge each week which the branched out into hosting an annual football pub quiz (only lasted two years though).

If you are thinking about doing it I'd say just go for. No one will do it for you. You'll enjoy the chats with people even if you never get many listens. Give it a year or so and see where you're at.
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #2 on: April 3, 2020, 05:09:35 AM »
Did you get anywhere with this? I'd be interested to know what you learned, any tips etc.

Been thinking about this recently, during idle isolation hours, and I'd definitely like to give podcasting a go. I've spent much of my working life writing text, so the immediacy and vigour and camaraderie of podcasting really appeals. I have about a dozen subjects I'd love to do, inc. football, of course. Not quite sure how to go about it yet, so as I said if you have any tips I'm all ears.

And yes, if any other members here fancy doing a RAWK podcast count me in...
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #3 on: April 3, 2020, 05:11:16 AM »
Good stuff. Any tips about how to go about starting off? I'm pretty competent and IT and tech savvy, but it's not something I've ever considered before so I am happy to see myself as a beginner in need of guidance.
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #4 on: April 3, 2020, 08:52:12 AM »
I've been wanting to do one for a while. My plan to do a history based one - there are already loads, but there are some specific periods I'd like to "tell the story of" that don't seem to have their own podcasts yet. The problem is it requires a big initial investment of time on my part to write the thing and I just don't know where I'm going to find it. Good luck with your idea though mate, I'd say go for it, it should be a fun experience!
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #5 on: April 4, 2020, 04:54:48 AM »

Sounds interesting and I''d certainly listen. Hell, if you need a guest, count me in (depending on the periods you're covering...).

Which leads me to another question for you, and Billy: would you be doing the podcast on your own - a sole voice/presenter? Or with a team of others? For myself, instinctively, I am attracted to the idea of having several participants, perhaps because many of the podcasts I enjoy the most have that format.

And because whatever I do - however serious the topic might be - I would instinctively want to imbue it with a fair bit of humour, and that tends to work best with people to bounce off and react to. Of course that brings its own issues with it, of finding co-participants, gathering and co-ordinating the exchange, and recording it, sorting out disagreements etc.

Still unsure how to begin really, but I'm sensing there's not a lot of interest here, so maybe I'll need to stop expecting easy answers delivered to me on a plate, and get researching elsewhere :)
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #6 on: April 4, 2020, 07:44:18 AM »
I've got all the gear because of my music background. Like you, I thought it would be good to try. No solo ideas but pub chat seemed like a laugh.
I looked at it but not going the YouTube direction but hosting properly. It was so complicated and there didn't seem to be a free way to get hosting so I gave up.
Podcast Start Up - Anyone Have Experience or Advice
« Reply #7 on: November 6, 2020, 03:04:22 AM »
For a year or two, a couple friends of mine have been thinking about starting up a podcast. 

Besides the content/formatting of the podcast (i.e. decisions of form, style and content), what advice do you have as a listener/subscriber or podcaster for someone beginning the journey?

This is going to be a labor of love --- not looking to commercialize. 

Would be interested in hearing what equipment people use, what supporting networks/software etc... and editing processes.

And if I am forgetting anything, please feel free to edify :)


Thanks Trend
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:49:18 AM »
I'm in the same boat mate, but to be honest I haven't got much further since my last post here, back in April. It's just how to start off and what kind of gear is needed that I need some pointers on. Been too busy to really research it, so if you (or any of you) find anything useful, please share it.

honestly, it's not that I'm lazy, just it keeps slipping to the back of the queue of things to do
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:42:05 AM »
Funnily enough most of what I listen to is just a one-man-show  (podcasts like Revolutions, Hardcore History etc) so that's the format that attracts me more. Interesting thought to do it with a team though. Unfortunately, I also haven't had any time to really make things happen and I don't see it happening soon to be honest... I feel like the amount of time I'd need to research, write and record is not compatible with having kids so I'll probably have to keep it on the back burner for a while yet
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:43 AM »
The company I work for used to do one and as part of our role our team looked at doing them again this year but its now been put off until the pandemic starts to wane a bit more.

We did speak to the team that did them initially and they said they can be really hard because of the level of research and planning that goes into it.

There is also so much competition that you really need something unique about it and its not helped by the number of celebrities who release their own.
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:27:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:49:18 AM
I'm in the same boat mate, but to be honest I haven't got much further since my last post here, back in April. It's just how to start off and what kind of gear is needed that I need some pointers on. Been too busy to really research it, so if you (or any of you) find anything useful, please share it.

honestly, it's not that I'm lazy, just it keeps slipping to the back of the queue of things to do

I know what you mean.  Been delaying a bit to see what I don't know and see if I can bridge the gap -- but in the end very little progress.

Lets stay in touch.
Re: Podcasting - Have you ever considered it?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:30:19 PM »
Sure thing.

Perhaps we need to do a podcast about how to do a podcast  ;)
