[Mods I wasn't sure if this should go here or in the media forum. Feel free to move if needs be]As someone who's a lover of podcasts, I've been toying with the idea of starting my own for quite some time. I think they're great. You can say what you want, talk about whatever subject you want, invite on whatever guests you want, make them as long or as short as you want, and best of all, have a thoroughly enjoyable time creating them and putting them out there. I've participated in producing a few of them through work, and can honestly say that they're a truly wonderful and fulfilling pastime - particularly if they're based on a subject or topic that genuinely interests you.I saw my sister watching one recently. She's a chef so naturally she consumes a lot of content related to cookery. The podcast she was watching was this little old lady talking about health foods and recipes for older folk. There she was, having the time of her life, talking into her i-phone about how to make nettle soup. Fucking brilliant! That's when I said I need to get the finger out and actually take the plunge properly. I haven't nailed down what I'm going to talk about yet, I'll let that emerge as I go. For now I just want to push myself to get startedI was just wondering if any of you on here have ever thought about putting your own show together? I know there are a few lads from here who have started their own football blogs. I follow a few of them on twitter. They put out some really great stuff. I reckon if they converted their content into podcasts then they'd absolutely crush it. I can also think of a few other posters on here who make some really insightful contributions to the forum across a range of topics. If I knew they were having a go at starting their own podcasts then I'd definitely be jumping on as a subscriber. And so, that's the point of the thread really - to see if any of you have thought about doing it and to have a place to discuss how to approach itMe, I'm using 1 microphone plugged into an audio interface, which is connected to my iMac via USB. I'm recording my audio in a programme called Audacity, which is free to download for both Mac and Windows and does the job perfectly. For video I'm using my phone as camera 1 and a GoPro as camera 2. When I'm done recording, I edit and synch the footage inside of iMovie. And that's it. Nothing too fancy. Podcast is done and ready to go on YouTube. I'm not using any fancy backdrops or green screens or anything like that. I'm just going to use my kitchen to get started. Anyone else up for doing something similar? I'd be happy to help out if so. Chops away!